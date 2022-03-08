Video Marketing Statistics: It is a well-known fact that using video as a marketing tool has become the most desired choice for content consumption, as it has become more extensive in recent times. As of now, almost every marketing platform is dominated by video content. About 96 percent of consumers have shot up their usage of online video content in 2020. It shows that video content is no longer a sort of marketing tool that can be ignored. Here we will show the growth of video content as a marketing tool over the years highlighting some key video marketing statistics.

Important Video Marketing Statistics:

#1. 68 percent of users feel that the pandemic has affected their usage of online video content.

#2. As per a video marketing report 2021, 93% of trades consider video content as a vital part of their promotion strategy.

#3. Online video content will account for more than 83% of all consumer internet traffic by 2022, which is 15 times higher as compared to 2017.

#4. Nearly 83.3 percent of consumers in the United States have used digital video content as per 2020 data.

#5. Around 86 percent of trades have been engaged in video marketing in 2021 and video marketing has seen a slight boost by 1 percent among marketers in 2022.

#6. Around 89 percent of traders have shown positive ROI from their video marketing efforts.

#7. As of 2020, nearly 78 percent of people watch online video content every week.

#8. Infographic created by Jeff Bullas shows video content is shared 12 times more on average by internet users than text and images.

#9. 84 percent of internet users say they have been influenced to buy a product or service after watching a video.

#10. The data shows 60 percent of video marketers have decided to elevate their budget on video marketing in 2021.

#11. 59 percent of executives say that they prefer watching a video on a topic as compared to reading text.

#12. 92 percent of mobile users share video content with others.

#13. An average internet user is likely to spend 100 minutes each day watching video content, according to the latest video marketing data 2022.

#14. About 64 percent of consumers have made a purchase after watching branded social content.

#15. 96 percent of consumers watch a tutorial video to know more about a product or service.

#16. The income growth of businesses that use video marketing for promotions has shot up 49 percent faster than marketers who do not use videos for marketing.

#17. Sharing a video on the landing page can shoot up the rate of conversion up to 80 percent.

#18. 55 percent of users view online videos every day.

Video Usage Statistics And Trends:

#19. The US has more video content being uploaded as compared to television content

In the US, more video content is being released on the internet in 30 days as compared to what major television firms have come up with in the last 30 years.

#20. Over 83 percent of all consumer internet traffic by 2022

As per the latest statistics, nearly 83 percent of internet traffic worldwide will stem from streaming videos and downloads in 2022.

#21. Webinar market witnesses 16 percent growth in 2020

Webinars have gained much fame during the pandemic. Around 91 percent of businesses that have used webinars have said that it is an efficient marketing tool.

#22. Nearly, 92 percent of the US internet users are likely to watch videos without sound

As per a survey done in the US, nearly 92 percent of users switch off the sound while watching a video. It has led many marketers to add captions for users in their videos.

#23. One-third of total online activities account for watching video content.

#24. In the US, 85 percent of internet users watch video content.

#25. People are expected to watch 16 hours of video on average every week.

#26. Men invest 40 percent more time watching online video content as compared to women.

#27. Six out of ten people want to watch online video content as compared to TV.

#28. Online video consumption has increased in all age groups

The usage of online video content has shot up in all age groups in the past five years; however, the biggest increase has been seen in the age group of 46 years and above.

#29. 75 percent of videos are viewed on mobile devices

Over 75 percent of online videos are watched on mobile devices.

#30. As per 2019 data, 87 percent of marketing videos are played on desktops.

#31. The completion rate of interactive videos is 90 percent

More than 70 percent of interactive video users have said that such videos engage quite well. 78 percent of businesses say that interactive videos are an effective marketing tool. Around 62 percent of B2B traders are using interactive video content.

#32. Explainer videos are the most regular form of video marketing content

Along with sales and social media videos, explainer videos account for 73 percent of marketing videos.

#33. Videos that are shorter than 90 seconds have a viewer retention rate of 53 percent.

#34. The most liked video viewing time in the US is Wednesday from 7 AM to 11 AM PST.

#35. Personalized video content with a 35 percent more viewer retention rate.

Personalized online video content has more than a 35 percent viewer retention rate as compared to non-personalized video content.

#36. Around 65 percent of users pass over online video ads.

#37. Nearly, 50 percent of internet users rely on captions for watching online videos.

#38. Around 52 percent of users watch the full video

As per the data, about 52 percent of users watch the full video while only 25 percent of viewers view a video all the way through if it is more than 20 minutes long.

Video Marketing Statistics for Social Media Sites:

Video posts receive 48 percent more views on social media sites.

#39. Facebook and YouTube are considered the best social media platforms for video marketing

Facebook & YouTube are the best social media platforms for marketers who use video content.

#40. More than 28 percent of trades are investing in live video marketing.

#41. Short videos are expected to become the most popular and effective social media format for video marketing in 2022

#42. Traders sited in EST feel 6 to 9 PM is the best time to share a post while marketers sited in PST feel the 3 to 6 PM window is the best time to share a post on social media sites.

#43. Two-thirds of businesses have been building social media communities and the number is expected to grow even further in 2022.

#44. Twitter Spaces, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Shops are the top 3 new emerging platforms for social media marketers.

#45. Funny, relatable, and interactive video content as well boost the brand value and they perform well on social media platforms.

Such videos are expected to see a rise in investment from marketers in 2022.

Facebook Video Marketing Statistics:

#46. Facebook is the most used social media platform as per 2022 data.

#47. It has the highest ROI and quality leads.

#48. 62 percent of social media traders use it for promotional activities. A large sum of social media traders is planning to buy more ads in 2022.

#49. Nearly 500 million people watch Facebook videos each day.

#50. The usage rate of Facebook live videos has shot up to 55 percent in 2021.

#51. More investment is likely to happen on Facebook in 2022.

Social media marketers plan to invest more in Facebook as compared to other social media sites.

#52. Facebook has a record of 2.9 billion monthly active users.



#53. 1.9 billion users use Facebook each day.

YouTube Video Marketing Statistics:

YouTube holds the second spot in the video marketing dominance. It has a first-rate potential for wider reach. With 95 percent of the users on the platform, it has become the leading video-sharing platform in the world.

#54. YouTube has nearly 2.3 billion monthly active users worldwide.

#55. About 74 percent of adults in the US are on YouTube.

It is the most liked social media platform in the US. It is the second-largest user base for the platform.

#56. YouTube has a strong user base in all age groups

It also reaches people who are above 65 years. This age group is said to be hard to reach.

#57. YouTube Premium and YouTube Music jointly have over 50 million subscribers across the globe.

#58. Each day people watch more than a billion hours of videos on YouTube.

#59. Most YouTube users are in the age group 15 to 35 years.

#60. India has recorded the highest number of YouTube users in 2021 with 225 million users.

#61. 70 percent of YouTube video watching takes place on mobile devices.

#62. The average duration of a YouTube video is 12 minutes.

#63. Apple INC has been the biggest investor on YouTube in 2020 spending $237.15 million in 2020.

#64. YouTube contributes to 25 percent of global mobile traffic.

#65. Each minute more than 500 hours of video content is uploaded on YouTube.

#66. An average user spends 16 minutes 44 seconds on YouTube daily.

#67. More than 54 percent increase has been seen daily stream video on YouTube since 2020.

#68. As compared to TV, YouTube has more reach among young adults aged 18 to 19 years.

#69. 62 percent of the US internet users access YouTube on daily basis.

#70. Israel has around 93 percent of YouTube penetration.

LinkedIn Video Marketing Statistics:

#71. LinkedIn has crossed the half billion-user mark in 2021.

#72. It has around 310 million monthly active users (MAU), which is 44 percent of its user base.

#73. More than 100 million users log in every day, which is 40 percent of its user base.

#74. Videos that are 30 to 90 seconds long work the best on LinkedIn.

#75. 57 percent of LinkedIn users access the platform via mobile devices.

#76. 87 million millennials use LinkedIn.

#77. Brands receive 24 times more comments and 7 times more reactions on LinkedIn live streams as compared to published videos.

#78. 38 percent of trades use the platform for their video marketing and 75 percent of them have found it efficient.

#79. 80 percent of videos are viewed without sound as per the LinkedIn data.

This is the reason 70 percent of videos are created for silent viewing with captions.

#80. The platform offers more than 5000 templates for silent viewing videos.

Whatsapp Video Statistics:

#81. It has around 2 billion monthly active users across the globe.

#82. Whatsapp has a 98 percent open rate.

#83. After YouTube and Facebook, It is the third most liked social network in the world.

Instagram Video Statistics:

#84. It is the fourth most uses social media site.

#85. There has been an 80 percent boost in users watching videos on Instagram since June 2017.

#86. 60 percent of videos on Instagram are watched with the sound on.

#87. It as well has 5000 templates for users.

#88. As per the data, stickers in Instagram Stories can shoot up the viewership by 83 percent.

#89. 75 percent of people in the 18 to 14 years age group access Instagram.

#90. 57 percent of millennials use the platform daily.

#91. Seven out of 10 users swipe up to access links created by brands on the platform.

Twitter Video Statistics:

#92. It has more than 2 billion active users every day.

#93. 50 percent of the cost -per-engagement is saved by sponsored tweets with videos.

#94. 90 percent of Twitter videos are seen on mobiles.

Snapchat & TikTok Video Marketing Statistics:

#95. TikTok has been downloaded 2 billion times in 2020 across the world.

#96. 25 percent of the US teenagers use TikTok.

#97. More than 55 percent of people upload their own videos on TikTok.

#98. Users in the US invest 46 minutes on TikTok daily.

#99. 68 percent of people use TikTok for watching others' content.

#100. TikTok has 1 billion monthly active users across the globe.

#101. 10 million videos are viewed on Snapchat each day.

#102. 12 percent of traders use Snapchat for video content and 50 percent of them have found it effective.

Video Advertising Statistics For Trades:

#103. Over 64 percent of people buy a product after seeing social videos created by brands.

#104. Video promotion has taken over other marketing tools and has become the most desired means of promotion in 2019.

#105. 63 percent of traders feel that live video format is going to be more crucial in the future.

#106. Firms have been raising their funds for digital video by 25 % each year.

#107. 80 percent of video advertisers admit video marketing has directly shot up their sales as per 2021 data.

#108. The US has a video promotion business worth $135 billion.

Challenges Faced By Video Marketers:

#109. Video creation is very time-consuming

Making a high-quality video takes a much longer time than other tools. Video creation has many stages such as planning, shooting, and post-production editing.

#110. 19 percent of marketers who do not use video promotion feel videos are not needed for marketing.

#111. 17 percent of traders who do not use video marketing feel that outsourcing video production might be costly for them.

#112. 17 percent of such traders do not how to start video promotions.

It proves that using videos as a marketing tool is still a new thing. It is a kind of alien area for many trades. Such traders use other formats of promotion such as blog posts or images.

Final Thoughts:

The data listed above shows the growth and prospects of video marketing in the real world. It seems that video content is the future of advertising as video consumption is going over the roof across the globe.