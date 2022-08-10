WiX Statistics: The internet is becoming more crowded. There are more opportunities than ever and there is more need to have representation online.

Everybody wants a website, so nearly everyone attempts to make one. Even those with no design or programming experience can create a website. It should be quick, easy, and affordable.

It’s wrong… or it would be if WIX wasn’t there.

WiX makes it easy to quickly build a website, often without any cost. WiX users are growing faster because of its intuitive and simple structure.

These are key WiX statistics.

We’ll be sharing all the WiX-related information that you need today: how it works, who it’s meant for, and what’s next.

Some Exciting Facts About WiX Users

WiX is currently a leading website builder around the globe.

It powers more than 7 million websites.

The platform is used every day by more than 200 million people . A little over 5.5million of these users are premium.

of all websites worldwide. WiX gets 45,000 new users every single day.

new users every single day. The platform can be used in over 190 countries and 30 language languages.

There are nearly 30,000 WiX websites in the US.

WiX Details and History

#1. Wix was created in 2006.

(Source: Wix)

Wix was established 13 years ago by Avishai Ibrahimi, Nadav Jacobi, and Giora Kasplan in Tel Aviv. Like Shopify, Wix was designed to be a completely different website. Due to disappointment with the available options at the time, they created a website-building platform that worked differently from other CMSs. A year later, they launched the open beta phase for this simple website builder.

#2. Wix users surpassed 1 million in 2009, with 10 million only two years later.

(Source: Wix/Wix)

Wix reached 1,000,000 users in 2009, three years after it was founded. Two years later, Wix had reached 10,000,000 users. It was able to expand and open offices in multiple countries, which led to the company being present in 190 nations today.

#3. Wix went public on 2013

(Source: Business Insider)

Avishai Ibrahimi, who is the CEO and owner of Wix was thrilled to be able to celebrate November 6, 2013. This day saw him sell 500,000 Wix shares for $8 million and also sell one of the startups that he invested in for $130 million.

#4. Wix was used by 50 million people in 2014, surpassing 100 million three years later.

(Source: GlobeNewswire, ManageWP / Small Business trends)

Wix, which was one of its main competitors, had 74.6 million users in 2014. WordPress had a three-year advantage. Wix was still a great website builder solution and continued to grow at an amazing pace. Wix did not intend to stop at 50,000,000 users. Wix’s statistics reveal that it took Wix just three more years for the company to reach 100 million users. It reached 110 million users in 2017.

#5. Wix’s 2017 share price was $100, and its market value was estimated at $4.5 Billion.

(Source: Globes)

Wix started at $16.50 per share in its 2013 IPO. It has been a success story for four years. Their company’s market capitalization has increased by 506% over the past four years. In 2017, Wix’s market capitalization was estimated to be $4.5 billion.

So what is WiX Statistics exactly and how will it perform in 2022? This section will tell you all.

Key WiX Statistics 2022

(Source: WiX)

WiX was founded in 2006. It was accidentally created in 2006.

Initially, the three developers were creating a website for a startup. It was a tedious, expensive and frustrating process that they discovered. Then they decided to take up WiX instead.

The next question you might ask is “What does WiX.com do?”. It doesn’t need any design or programming experience and isn’t a content management system (CMS). It is a web-building tool that makes website-building easy for everyone. The system’s approach follows the WYSIWYG principle, which is self-explanatory.

#2. WiX offers paid and free versions.

(Source: WebsiteBuilder)

You can even use the website creator completely free. However, this comes along with some limitations. First of all, WiX users are not allowed to create a custom website. You will need to stick to the WiX subdomain unless a paid plan is purchased.

Ads on every page will also be a problem. Additionally, you cannot create your own online store. Analytics such as visitor statistics are not available to you. Unfortunately, bandwidth and storage options are very limited.

#3. 2.3% of all websites had WiX installed by May 2022.

(Source: W3Techs)

Most websites have an easy way of knowing which CMS was used for their creation. Although it’s not a CMS, WiX statistics show that this CMS powers 2.3% percent of all websites.

It may not seem like a lot, but it’s growing quickly. In comparison, it reached the 2% mark in March 2022. Comparatively, it was only 1.5% at May 2021’s beginning.

#4. WiX is used on more than 7 million websites.

(Source: BuiltWith)

To be more precise, WiX was used to allocate 7,043,216 websites between March 2022 and March 2022. WiX can be used to allocate websites. It is simple and widely used.

Wix powered over 4,000 websites that were ranked in the top 100,000. 629 sites were also in the top 100,000. 91 websites were in the top 10,000.

#5. WiX is now the leading website builder worldwide, having overtaken Squarespace.

(Source: Tooltester)

WiX’s current market share is 3.4%. Squarespace, WiX’s most important competitor, is trailing with 3%. While both have experienced their ups and falls, the latter continues to rise. Squarespace lost its lead to WiX in 2020. The WiX team has held onto that lead since then.

These website builders compete with CMSs, which is why their share of the market is so low. The two systems are so different, it’s quite unfair. WordPress is the market leader with 64.1% and Shopify second with 6.4%.

#6. WiX’s market share rises to 37% when we take only website builders into account.

(Source: Kinsta)

These WiX stats continue to improve. You won’t be shocked to learn that WiX is the best website builder on the planet.

Squarespace, with 20% of the market share, is second. GoDaddy Website Creator comes third with 11%. Jimdo (4%) is the third and fourth most popular builder, with Weebly (9%) taking up 95%. The remaining 19% are owned by smaller builders.

#7. WiX boasts over 900 templates.

(Source: WebsiteBuilder)

To be considered easy and pleasant to use, a website creator must not only offer a WYSIWYG experience. What other tools are required? You can start by choosing from a variety of themes and templates that will make the process easier and faster.

WiX statistics happily report that the builder has been doing great in this department. With more than 900 templates to choose from, you will be able to find at least one template that is right for you.

#8. WiX’s 2020 revenue was a staggering $989 Million.

(Source: Tooltester)

The platform’s two main sources of funding are premium WiX customers and advertisements. This further proves its top-ranked position on the most used website builders list. Even more impressive is the fact that its revenue is much higher than Squarespace’s $621.1 million in 2020.

None of these would be able to match CMSs and their revenue. Shopify was the second-largest CMS and made $2.9 Billion that year.

(Source: Tooltester)

A WiX share was less than $20 at the time. It cost only $17.30. It grew over the years to reach $162.87 by 2021.

WiX Users

Their users are the driving force behind their success.

People keep coming back to it because it is so simple and easy to use.

We’ll learn about them and how WiX works, what their roots are, and why WiX appeals to them.

#10. WiX reports there are more than 200,000,000 users.

(Source: WiX)

The builder was not an overnight success. It reached the first million-user mark in 2009, but it took only two years to multiply that number by 10, to reach 10,000,000 users in 2011. WiX surpassed the 50-million mark for 2014.

It attracted 31,000,000 users in 2020, most notably. The company claims that it has reached 200 million users by 2021.

Its simplicity and free plan could be responsible.

#11. Each day, 45,000 new WiX users log on.

(Source: ThriveMyWay)

WiX might not be the most popular website-creator service, but it’s growing in popularity, especially in 2022.

An average of 45,000 people visit the platform every day. Some reports suggest that WiX’s strategy may be a success.

#12. Each day, 44,000 WiX applications get downloaded by users.

(Source: WebsiteBuilder)

There are paid and unpaid apps. Sometimes, they are even worth less than $4.

#13. WiX can be found in more than 190 countries.

(Source: WiX)

WiX’s ease of use is another reason it is so popular.

Additionally, the company claims its services can be found at least in 190 countries.

#14. 27508 WiX websites live in the US.

(Source: BuiltWith)

There is not much information about WiX demographics.

But, we know the total WiX sites that each country can boast of.

With 27508 websites online, the US is clear in the first place. Only Russia, Canada, and India have any additional WiX-powered sites.

#15. WiX currently boasts more than 5.5million premium subscribers.

(Source: DigitalGYD)

WiX is completely free. While you’ll still need to deal with ads, WiX didn’t grow as quickly.

Only 300,000. Users used the platform in 2011. In 2011, the platform could only host 300,000. This is an increase of 21% in a very short period. WiX alone has 132,000 premium members.

In 2021, the company reported about 5.5 million premium users.

Conclusion

WordPress is still the web’s most popular site. However, it is quite a different beast than WiX.

WiX was designed to appeal to a completely different audience.

FAQ . Wix can you support Google Analytics? (Source: Wix) Wix can be used with Google Analytics. Wix Is Secure? (Source: Wix) As with any website building software, there can be settings that make it vulnerable. All Wix sites are now HTTPS. Wix allows multiple users to an account? (Source: WebsiteBuilderExpert) Wix now offers multiple editors to each account. This tool works great for any team who helps to build, design, and manage their website. How much does Wix cost you? Wix pricing and plans? WIX is free of charge

(Source: Wix)

Wix has a reputation of offering a free website building service. Wix doesn't offer online payment. Wix doesn't have analytics tools.

You can unlock more Wix features with some plans.