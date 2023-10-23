Top 10 Most Expensive Bottles of Champagne: Indulge in Luxury Bubbles

Most expensive bottles of Champagne : Champagne is one of the world’s most luxurious and expensive alcoholic beverages. Produced exclusively in France’s Champagne region using the methode champenoise method. Champagne production requires complex steps which take time and skillful handling – which accounts for its associated high prices.

There are various factors that contribute to the high cost of Champagne, such as its rarity of grapes used, its aging process, and branding. Some Champagne bottles are so scarce they’re considered collector’s items and can fetch millions at auctions.

Here we look at 10 most expensive champagne bottles worldwide and investigate why their prices are so steep. In this article we will also take a closer look at why their high prices exist. As part of this discussion we will also identify key takeaways from this analysis of champagne pricing trends worldwide.

Key Takeaways

Champagne is an exquisite sparkling wine from France’s Champagne region, known for its rare grape varieties, long aging process, and exclusive branding.

Its price can vary widely due to numerous factors that impact its production process and high cost – from grape rarity and harvest time, through aging process to branding strategy.

The top ten most expensive bottles of Champagne worldwide are considered collector’s items and can fetch millions at auctions.

Understanding Champagne

Champagne hails from France’s Champagne region and is produced using the traditional or methode champenoise methods involving second fermentation in a bottle, which produces its distinctive bubbles.

Champagne is typically produced using three grape varieties: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier. Blanc de Blancs Champagne uses only Chardonnay grapes while Blanc de Noirs Champagne uses both Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier grapes.

Champagne can be classified by its sweetness level, which ranges from no added sugar (brut nature) to doux (very sweet). The most frequently seen classifications are brut (dry) and demi-sec (semi-sweet).

Champagne has long been associated with celebrations and luxury events, while some bottles can be extremely costly. Some of the more exclusive champagne houses have collections with extremely rare bottles from over multiple years that cost millions.

Here are some key terms associated with Champagne that you should keep in mind when discussing its qualities:

Dosage refers to the addition of sugar and wine after disgorgement has taken place, after disgorging has taken place and after lees formation has occurred during second fermentation. A small amount may also be added during dosage for optimal results.

Disgorgement refers to removing yeast sediment from a bottle after its second fermentation has completed.

Lees : The yeast sediment that forms in the bottle during the second fermentation.

Cuvee : The initial pressing of grapes, considered the highest quality juice.

Blanc de Blancs : Champagne made exclusively from Chardonnay grapes.

Blanc de Noirs : Champagne made from both Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier grapes.

Understanding these terms will allow you to appreciate the complexity and craftsmanship involved in producing a bottle of Champagne.

The Art of Champagne Making

Champagne is produced exclusively in France’s Champagne region, and its production requires precision, patience and expertise. The art of producing champagne requires patience and expertise that only experienced professionals possess.

As the initial step of producing champagne, harvesting grapes is essential. Common varieties used are Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier varieties which must be harvested manually by hand for optimal quality results.

Once harvested, grapes are pressed in order to extract juice for fermentation in stainless steel tanks, producing still wine which will later be combined with other wines to create unique flavor profiles.

Champagne production moves on to its second fermentation, where bubbles are created. A still wine is combined with yeast and sugar in order to trigger another round of fermentation in its bottle; once produced, carbon dioxide produced during this second step gets trapped within it to create the signature bubbles of champagne.

Once the second fermentation process has concluded, champagne must be aged to ensure optimal flavor development. The amount of time that it is aged depends upon its style; non-vintage champagne typically matures for 15 months while vintage wines will need at least three years for maturation.

Once your champagne has aged, the last step in its production is disgorgement: this process entails extracting any yeast or sediment which has collected within the bottle and adding an amount of wine and sugar, known as dosage, that determines its level of sweetness.

Champagne making is an ancient art that requires skill, patience, and meticulous attention to every step in its production process – from harvesting grapes to disgorging them – for optimal quality results. Every step in this journey must be meticulously overseen so as to produce premium champagne.

Top 10 Most Expensive Bottles of Champagne

Champagne is often associated with celebrations and luxury. Some bottles of champagne are so rare and expensive that they are considered collector’s items. Here are the top 10 most expensive bottles of champagne in the world as of 2023.

Goût de Diamants, Taste of Diamonds – $2.07 million

Shipwrecked 1907 Heidsieck – $275000

Armand de Brignac Midas – $275,000

1874 Perrier-Jouët

Dom Perignon Rose Gold (Mathusalem) – $49000

Moët & Chandon Dom Perignon Charles & Diana 1961 – $4,800

Krug Clos d’Ambonnay – $4,199 AUD

Pernod-Ricard Perrier-Jouët – $4,166

Louis Roederer, Cristal Brut 1990 Millennium Cuvee Methuselah – $2000

Boërl & Kroff Brut – $350

These bottles of champagne are not only expensive but also rare and unique. They are often purchased by collectors and enthusiasts who appreciate the art and craftsmanship that goes into making them.

10. Boërl & Kroff Brut

Boërl & Kroff Brut is one of the most exclusive and expensive champagnes in the world. The price of a bottle of Boërl & Kroff Brut varies depending on the vintage, with the 2004 vintage being the most expensive.

Price

A bottle of 2004 Boërl & Kroff Brut costs around $350, while a case of 6 bottles of 2003 Boërl & Kroff Brut costs around $8,865.60.

Features

Boërl & Kroff was founded by Stephane Sesé and Patrick Sabaté with the vision of creating the best champagnes ever made. The champagnes are made exclusively in magnums, with only 3,000 bottles produced each year. The 2004 vintage of Boërl & Kroff Brut is made from a blend of 60% Chardonnay and 40% Pinot Noir grapes, and has a bright golden color. It has a complex aroma of citrus, honey, and hazelnut, with a delicate and refined taste. The champagne has a long finish with notes of brioche and vanilla.

Boërl & Kroff Brut is known for its elegant and luxurious packaging. The champagne comes in a handcrafted wooden case, which is lined with velvet and features a brass nameplate. The case also includes a certificate of authenticity, which is signed by the founders of Boërl & Kroff.

Overall, Boërl & Kroff Brut is a champagne that is synonymous with luxury and exclusivity. It is a must-try for anyone who is looking for the ultimate champagne experience.

9. Louis Roederer, Cristal Brut 1990 Millennium Cuvee Methuselah

The Louis Roederer Cristal Brut 1990 Millennium Cuvee Methuselah is a limited edition champagne that was released to celebrate the new millennium.

Price

The Louis Roederer Cristal Brut 1990 Millennium Cuvee Methuselah is one of the most expensive bottles of champagne in the world. With a price tag of over $2,000, this champagne is truly a luxury item. The Methuselah size bottle holds 6 liters of champagne, which is equivalent to 8 standard bottles.

Features

It is a blend of the finest Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes from the Louis Roederer vineyards. The champagne was aged for 10 years before release, giving it a rich and complex flavor profile.

The champagne has a pale golden color and a fine, persistent mousse. On the nose, it has aromas of ripe fruit, brioche, and toasted hazelnuts. On the palate, it is rich and creamy with flavors of citrus, honey, and vanilla. The finish is long and elegant, with a hint of minerality.

Overall, the Louis Roederer Cristal Brut 1990 Millennium Cuvee Methuselah is a truly exceptional champagne that is perfect for special occasions. Its high price tag reflects its rarity and the quality of the grapes used to produce it. If you are looking for a luxurious and unforgettable champagne experience, this is definitely one to consider.

8. Pernod-Ricard Perrier-Jouët

The Pernod-Ricard Perrier-Jouët champagne is the most expensive champagne in the world, according to expensivechampagne.org.

Price

A standard set of twelve bottles retails for an impressive sum of $50,000.

Features

Perrier-Jouët is one of France’s most historic and distinctive champagne houses, founded in 1811. The champagne is renowned for its elegant floral taste, produced only in small volumes. The Maison Perrier-Jouët is home to one of the most sophisticated champagne traditions, and the Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque champagne is the third most prestigious cuvee in the world, according to pernod-ricard.com.

Those lucky enough to buy a set of Pernod-Ricard Perrier-Jouët champagne can personalize the liqueur used in champagne to their own unique tastes, as mentioned on expensivechampagne.org. The champagne house emphasizes Chardonnay grapes in their prestigious Grand Brut blends, according to vinovest.co.

Overall, the Pernod-Ricard Perrier-Jouët champagne is a highly sought-after luxury item for those with refined taste and deep pockets.

7. Krug Clos d’Ambonnay

This champagne is made from a single vineyard in the Champagne region of France, and only a few thousand bottles are produced each year.

Price

Krug Clos d’Ambonnay is one of the most expensive champagnes in the world. As of October 2023, a bottle of Krug Clos d’Ambonnay 1995 costs around $4,199 AUD, making it a luxury item that only a few can afford.

Features

Krug Clos d’Ambonnay is a unique champagne that comes from a tiny walled plot of 0.68 hectares located in the heart of Ambonnay, one of the most distinguished villages for Pinot Noir in Champagne. It is made from 100% Pinot Noir grapes, which are carefully selected and harvested by hand.

The champagne is produced in small quantities and aged for a minimum of 12 years, which gives it a complex and refined flavor profile. Krug Clos d’Ambonnay has a deep golden color and a rich aroma of ripe fruit, toasted bread, and honey. On the palate, it is full-bodied and creamy, with a long and elegant finish.

Krug Clos d’Ambonnay is a champagne that is meant to be savored on special occasions, and it is often served at high-end restaurants and luxury hotels around the world. It is a symbol of luxury and sophistication, and it is highly sought after by collectors and connoisseurs of fine wines.

In summary, Krug Clos d’Ambonnay is a rare and exclusive champagne that combines the best of traditional craftsmanship with modern winemaking techniques. It is a true masterpiece of the champagne world, and it is sure to impress even the most discerning of palates.

6. Moët & Chandon Dom Perignon Charles & Diana 1961

The Moët & Chandon Dom Perignon Charles & Diana 1961 is one of the most expensive bottles of champagne in the world.

Price

According to Dukes Avenue, this champagne is priced at $4,800 per bottle, making it the 16th most expensive champagne in the world.

Features

The Moët & Chandon Dom Perignon Charles & Diana 1961 was released in 1981 to commemorate the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer. This champagne is a blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes from the Champagne region of France. It is aged for at least 20 years in the cellars of Moët & Chandon before it is released to the public.

The champagne has a complex and elegant flavor profile, with notes of citrus, honey, and toasted bread. It has a fine and persistent mousse, and a long and satisfying finish. The Moët & Chandon Dom Perignon Charles & Diana 1961 is a rare and highly sought-after champagne, and is considered to be one of the finest examples of vintage champagne in the world.

5. Dom Perignon Rose Gold (Mathusalem)

Dom Perignon Rose Gold (Mathusalem) 1996 is a champagne that is perfect for special occasions and celebrations. Its rarity and price make it a symbol of luxury and exclusivity.

Price

According to Under The Label, Dom Perignon Rose Gold (Mathusalem) 1996 is priced at $49,000. Only 35 bottles of the 6-liter gold-plated Dom Pérignon Mathusalem were produced, making it a rare and highly sought-after champagne.

Features

This vintage rosé has aromas of strawberries and is described as robust and powerful. The 1996 Dom Perignon Rose Gold Methuselah is a champagne that exudes power and prestige. It has a unique and aesthetic design that adds to its luxurious appeal.

4. 1874 Perrier-Jouët

The 1874 Perrier-Jouët Champagne is a true gem in the world of wine and a testament to the skill and passion of the Maison Perrier-Jouët winemakers. Its rarity and exceptional quality make it a highly sought-after vintage, and its recent auction record at Christie’s is a testament to its enduring appeal.

Price

The price of a bottle of the 1874 Perrier-Jouët Champagne is $52,000

Features

1874 Perrier-Jouët is a vintage champagne that is highly sought after for its unique taste and aroma. This champagne is known for its distinctive floral and elegant style that is achieved by using Chardonnay grapes from Cramant. The 1874 Perrier-Jouët is a blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes that were harvested in an excellent year, resulting in a rich and complex flavor profile.

One of the most distinctive characteristics of the 1874 Perrier-Jouët is its age. This champagne has been aged for over a century, which has allowed it to develop a unique taste and aroma that cannot be found in younger vintages. The aging process has also given the champagne a rich golden color that is a testament to its age and quality.

3. Armand de Brignac Midas

This champagne is named after the Greek king who turned everything he touched into gold. The bottle is covered in 18-karat gold and holds 30 liters of champagne.

Price

Armand de Brignac Midas is currently one of the most expensive champagne bottles in the world. As of 2023, a 30-liter Midas bottle of this champagne costs a whopping $275,000, making it the second most expensive champagne in the world.

Features

Armand de Brignac Midas is a blend of Grand Cru Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier. The champagne is created using traditional techniques, and the grapes are handpicked from the vineyards. The champagne has a floral, refreshing, and creamy texture and ends with a light finish.

The Armand de Brignac Midas bottle is made of 18-carat gold and is embossed with the brand’s logo. It is handcrafted by artisans in France and takes several weeks to create. The bottle weighs around 100 pounds and requires two people to pour it.

Armand de Brignac Midas has been featured in several music videos and movies, including Jay-Z’s “Show Me What You Got” and “Otis.” The champagne has also been served at several high-profile events, including the Grammy Awards and the Cannes Film Festival.

Overall, Armand de Brignac Midas is a luxurious and exclusive champagne that is highly sought after by the elite. Its exquisite taste and unique bottle design make it a symbol of wealth and luxury.

2. Shipwrecked 1907 Heidsieck

The Shipwrecked 1907 Heidsieck champagne was originally intended to be shipped to the Russian Imperial family in 1916 but never made it due to the sinking of the ship carrying the bottles. The champagne was rediscovered in 1997 by divers and was found to be in excellent condition due to the perfect “cellaring” conditions in the shipwreck.

Price

The Shipwrecked 1907 Heidsieck is one of the most expensive bottles of champagne in the world, with a price tag of £232,000/US$275,000. It is known for its unique history and exceptional taste.

Features

The Shipwrecked 1907 Heidsieck is a vintage champagne made from a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier grapes. It has a deep golden color and a complex aroma of honey, toasted almonds, and dried fruit. The taste is rich and full-bodied with a long, smooth finish. The champagne is presented in a handcrafted bottle with a unique design that reflects its history and rarity.

Overall, the Shipwrecked 1907 Heidsieck is a highly sought-after champagne that is only available in limited quantities. Its unique history, exceptional taste, and luxurious presentation make it a must-have for any serious champagne collector or connoisseur.

1. Goût de Diamants, Taste of Diamonds

The most expensive bottle of champagne on the market is the Taste of Diamonds, which comes in a diamond-encrusted bottle. The champagne itself is a blend of Grand Cru Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier.

Price

The Goût de Diamants, Taste of Diamonds is the most expensive champagne in the world, with a price tag of $1.8 million. This luxury champagne brand launched this exceptional bottle of champagne, which is designed by the highly acclaimed luxury designer Alexander Amosu. The bottle has been custom-made for one of Goût de Diamant’s private clients.

Features

The Taste of Diamonds bottle is unique and luxurious, with a diamond-themed design that includes a diamond-shaped logo on the front and a diamond-encrusted label. The bottle is made of 18-carat solid gold, and the neck is adorned with a single, flawless deep-cut white diamond weighing 19 carats. The Taste of Diamonds champagne is a blend of Grand Cru Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier grapes from the Champagne region of France. The champagne is aged for a minimum of 9 years in the cellar, and only a limited number of bottles are produced each year.

In conclusion, the Goût de Diamants, Taste of Diamonds is the epitome of luxury and exclusivity in the world of champagne. With its unique design, high-quality ingredients, and limited availability, it is no wonder that this champagne is the most expensive in the world.

The Rarity Factor

When it comes to the most expensive bottles of champagne, rarity plays a significant role in determining their value. Many of the most expensive bottles are rare vintage editions that are no longer produced, and only a few bottles remain in existence.

For example, the 1907 Heidsieck & Co Monopole Diamant Bleu, also known as the “Shipwrecked Champagne,” is one of the most expensive bottles of champagne in the world. This champagne was discovered in a shipwreck off the coast of Finland in 1997 and is one of the rarest and most sought-after champagnes in the world.

Similarly, the 1928 Krug is another rare vintage champagne that is highly valued by collectors. This champagne was produced in limited quantities and is known for its rich and complex flavors. Only a few bottles of this vintage remain in existence, which makes it one of the most expensive bottles of champagne in the world.

In addition to vintage editions, the rarity factor also applies to limited edition bottles. For example, the 2013 Taste of Diamonds is one of the most expensive bottles of champagne in the world, with a price tag of over $2 million. This champagne is produced in limited quantities and is known for its unique diamond bottle design.

Overall, the rarity factor is a significant contributor to the high prices of the most expensive bottles of champagne. Collectors are willing to pay a premium for rare and unique bottles that are difficult to obtain, making them highly sought-after items in the world of champagne.

The Role of Branding

Branding plays a significant role in the world of champagne, where a bottle’s label can often be just as important as its contents. A well-established brand with a strong reputation can command high prices, even for champagne that may not necessarily be the most expensive or rare.

For example, the Louis Roederer Cristal brand has become synonymous with luxury and exclusivity. The brand’s 1990 Millennium Cuvee Methuselah, which comes in a 6-liter bottle, currently holds a spot on many lists of the most expensive champagnes in the world. The champagne’s high price tag can be attributed in part to the brand’s reputation and its association with luxury and opulence.

In addition to established brands, newer brands have also made a name for themselves in the world of high-end champagne. For example, Armand de Brignac, also known as “Ace of Spades,” has gained popularity in recent years due to its association with celebrities and luxury lifestyles. The brand’s 30-liter Midas bottle of Rosé champagne, which features a metallic gold label and is encased in a wooden box, has been listed as one of the most expensive champagnes in the world.

Overall, branding plays a crucial role in the champagne industry, where perception and image can be just as important as the quality of the champagne itself. As such, champagne brands invest heavily in marketing and branding efforts to establish themselves as luxury and exclusive products.

The Impact of Ageing

Aging champagne is a delicate process that requires patience and precision. The longer champagne is aged, the more complex and refined its flavor becomes. The impact of ageing on champagne can be significant, transforming a good bottle into a truly exceptional one.

During the aging process, the bubbles in champagne become smaller and more delicate, creating a smoother and creamier texture. The flavors become more nuanced, with notes of honey, brioche, and toasted nuts emerging. The acidity of the champagne also decreases, making it less sharp and more rounded.

One of the most important factors in aging champagne is the storage conditions. Champagne should be stored in a cool, dark place with a constant temperature of around 10-12°C. Any fluctuations in temperature or exposure to light can damage the wine and affect its aging process.

The length of time that champagne should be aged depends on the vintage and the style of the wine. Non-vintage champagne is typically aged for around 15 months, while vintage champagne can be aged for up to 10 years or more. Some of the most expensive bottles of champagne have been aged for decades, with the oldest vintage champagne on record dating back to 1825.

In conclusion, the impact of aging on champagne cannot be overstated. It is a crucial part of the winemaking process that can elevate a good bottle into a truly exceptional one. The right storage conditions and patience are key to achieving the perfect balance of flavors and textures in aged champagne.

Conclusion

In conclusion, champagne is a luxurious drink that is often associated with celebrations, luxury, and extravagance. The bottles on this list are some of the most expensive in the world, and they are often reserved for the most special occasions. While some may argue that the price of these bottles is excessive, others believe that the quality and rarity of the champagne justifies the high price tag.

It is important to note that there are many other expensive bottles of champagne that did not make this list. However, the bottles that did make the list are some of the most sought-after and prestigious in the world. Whether you are a champagne connoisseur or simply enjoy a glass of bubbly on special occasions, these bottles are sure to impress.

When it comes to choosing a bottle of champagne, it is important to consider your budget, taste preferences, and the occasion. While these bottles may be out of reach for most people, there are many other high-quality champagnes available at more affordable price points. Ultimately, the most important thing is to enjoy the experience of drinking champagne and celebrating life’s special moments.

Aruna Madrekar is a vibrant author who delves into the fascinating world of the most expensive things, presenting her discoveries in a manner that speaks to both aficionados and the everyday reader. Her commitment to making luxury and opulence accessible to all is evident in her easy-to-understand writing style. Aruna believes that behind every pricey tag lies a story worth telling, and she has dedicated her craft to unraveling these tales for her audience. When she's not immersed in her latest find, Aruna enjoys traveling and tasting unique cuisines from around the globe. Join her on her explorative journey and discover the true value behind the world's most coveted items.

