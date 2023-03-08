Market Overview

By 2032, the global blockchain in media, advertising, and entertainment market size is expected to reach USD 208.71 Bn from USD 0.55 Bn in 2022 – growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 81.1% from 2023-2032.

The Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment market refers to the application of blockchain technology within media industries such as content management, digital rights management, online advertising and more.

The global blockchain market is anticipated to experience rapid growth over the coming years due to its increasing adoption across various industries. Factors such as increased adoption of blockchain technology, an increasing need for secure and transparent systems, and rising interest in decentralized platforms are driving demand in this space.

Key Takeaways

The Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment market is expected to experience tremendous growth over the coming years.

This technology is used for various purposes such as content management, digital rights management and online advertising.

The market is driven by factors such as rising adoption of blockchain technology, a need for secure and transparent systems, and rising interest in decentralized platforms.

Unfortunately, there are challenges such as regulatory uncertainty and lack of awareness among industry players.

Regional Snapshot

The Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment market is expected to expand across all regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and beyond. North America is anticipated to lead this space due to major players and increased investment into blockchain technology. Europe will follow North America in terms of market share while Asia-Pacific will experience faster growth due to greater adoption of this technology within the region.

Drivers

Transparency and Accountability: Blockchain technology offers a secure, immutable ledger that allows advertisers and media companies to monitor every transaction and verify its legitimacy. This reduces the risk of fraudulence, creating a more trustworthy environment for all stakeholders involved.

Decentralization: Blockchain promotes decentralization, eliminating the need for intermediaries in media and advertising supply chains. This can reduce costs and boost efficiency.

Content Monetization: Blockchain technology offers content creators the opportunity to monetize their work directly, without the need for intermediaries. Smart contracts can automate payments and revenue sharing, guaranteeing they receive fair compensation for their efforts.

Intellectual Property Protection: Blockchain technology can be employed to safeguard intellectual property rights, enabling creators to prove ownership and prevent unauthorized use of their work.

Blockchain Technology for Increased Audience Engagement: Blockchain technology allows for personalized and targeted content delivery, leading to greater audience loyalty and engagement.

Blockchain technology allows for personalized and targeted content delivery, leading to greater audience loyalty and engagement. Enhanced Data Management: Blockchain technology can aid media companies and advertisers in better managing and protecting their data. Through the use of a decentralized ledger, they can guarantee that sensitive information remains private and secure.

Restraints

Regulation is one of the primary obstacles for blockchain adoption in this market. The media, advertising and entertainment industries are highly regulated, so there may be legal or regulatory obstacles that need to be cleared before blockchain adoption spreads widely in these sectors. For instance, data privacy, intellectual property rights and anti-money laundering rules could all pose issues for investors.

Scalability: Blockchain technology currently has limited scalability, making it inconvenient to support large-scale applications in media, advertising and entertainment markets. This could result in slow transaction times and high fees which would significantly limit its usefulness.

Adoption: Adoption is another major obstacle for blockchain in this market. Many companies may not be familiar with blockchain technology and may hesitate to invest in it. Furthermore, existing intermediaries could express resistance if blockchain disrupts their business models.

Adoption is another major obstacle for blockchain in this market. Many companies may not be familiar with blockchain technology and may hesitate to invest in it. Furthermore, existing intermediaries could express resistance if blockchain disrupts their business models. Interoperability: At present, there are multiple blockchain platforms and protocols, making interoperability between systems difficult. This could limit the benefits of blockchain in media, advertising, and entertainment industries since sharing data and assets between different systems may prove challenging.

Opportunities

Digital Rights Management (DRM): Blockchain can be utilized to create a secure and transparent system for managing digital rights. This provides content creators with the security they need while guaranteeing they receive fair compensation for their work.

Advertising: Blockchain can be utilized to create a more transparent and efficient advertising ecosystem. Tracking ad impressions and clicks with blockchain ensures advertisers they're getting what they paid for, while publishers can be certain of receiving fair compensation.

Blockchain can be utilized to create a more transparent and efficient advertising ecosystem. Tracking ad impressions and clicks with blockchain ensures advertisers they’re getting what they paid for, while publishers can be certain of receiving fair compensation. Content Distribution: Blockchain can be utilized to build a decentralized content distribution network, enabling creators to distribute their work directly to consumers without the need for intermediaries. This helps reduce distribution costs and gives authors more control over their work.

Challenges

Adoption is one of the primary obstacles facing blockchain in this market. Many companies are still unfamiliar with it and may be hesitant to invest in it. Furthermore, existing intermediaries could experience resistance if blockchain disrupts their business models.

Scalability: Blockchain technology currently has limited scalability, making it unsuitable for supporting large-scale applications in media, advertising and entertainment markets. This could result in slow transaction times and high fees which would limit its usefulness.

Blockchain technology currently has limited scalability, making it unsuitable for supporting large-scale applications in media, advertising and entertainment markets. This could result in slow transaction times and high fees which would limit its usefulness. Regulation: The media, advertising and entertainment market is highly regulated; therefore, legal and regulatory obstacles that need to be cleared before blockchain adoption becomes widespread in this space. For instance, data privacy, intellectual property rights and anti-money laundering regulations could all be issues to consider.

Recent Developments

Recently, there have been several notable advances in the use of blockchain technology within media, advertising, and entertainment industries. Here are some of the most noteworthy ones:

NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens): NFTs have become increasingly popular in the art and music worlds, enabling creators to sell unique digital assets on a blockchain-based platform. This has provided creators with new revenue streams as well as provided fans with more ways to engage with their favorite artists.

Blockchain-Based Streaming Platforms: Recently, several blockchain-based streaming platforms such as Audius and Opulous have launched that allow musicians to upload their music and make money directly from fans without the need for intermediaries.

Recently, several blockchain-based streaming platforms such as Audius and Opulous have launched that allow musicians to upload their music and make money directly from fans without the need for intermediaries. Advertising Verification: Companies such as AdLedger and MadNetwork are utilizing blockchain technology to create a more transparent and efficient advertising ecosystem. By tracking ad impressions and clicks with blockchain, advertisers can guarantee they get what they paid for, while publishers can rest assured they’re being compensated fairly.

Key Market Segments

Type

Media

Advertising

Entertainment

Application

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Key Market Players

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Accenture

AWS

Oracle

Infosys

Bitfury

Factom

Guardtime

ARK

Auxesis Group

Nyiax

Metax

BTL

Voise

Bloq

Clearcoin

Decent

Synereo

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 0.55 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 208.71 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 81.1% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

