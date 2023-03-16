WHAT WE HAVE ON THIS PAGE

Digital printing is a modern printing technology that utilizes electronic files to print directly on various substrates. This method has several advantages over traditional methods, such as greater versatility, faster turn-around times, and lower costs. In 2022, the global digital printing market was valued at USD 26.46 billion; projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 6.7% between 2022-2032 to reach an impressive USD 50.61 billion by 2032.

The printing technology, application, and geography segment the market. Based on printing technology, there are two primary types: inkjet printing and laser printing. Inkjet printing is expected to hold the majority share during the forecast period due to its superior quality output on various substrates. Application-wise, there are four main segments: advertising, packaging, textile & others – with packaging expected to have the largest share due to growing demand for high-quality packaging printing for branding & marketing campaigns.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the digital printing market during the forecast period due to several key players in the region and the growing demand for digital printing across various industries. On the other hand, Asia Pacific will experience rapid growth during this time due to the increasing adoption of digital printing technologies in emerging economies like China and India. Overall, analysts anticipate that the digital printing market size will continue to expand over the coming years, driven by rising demands for high-quality printing across various sectors and cost-effective digital printing technologies.

Key Takeaways

The digital printing market is being driven by rising demand for variable data printing and expanding adoption of digital printing technologies across various industries.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the digital printing market, due to rising demand for these technologies in emerging economies such as China and India.

The industrial digital printing segment is expected to experience strong growth due to an increasing need for packaging and labeling solutions across numerous industries.

Regional Snapshot

North America led the global digital printing market in 2022 and is expected to remain in this position throughout the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of digital technologies across various industries such as packaging, advertising, and textiles. Asia Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate within this space due to rising demand from

emerging economies like China and India for these services. Europe is forecasted to experience moderate expansion due to increasing use of digital printing techniques within the packaging industry.

Drivers

Rising demand for variable data printing

Growing adoption of digital printing technologies across various industries

Benefits offered by digital printing, such as flexibility, quicker turnaround times, and lower costs, are driving this demand upwards.

Packaging and labeling solutions are in high demand across various industries due to technological advancements in digital printing.

Restraints

The high initial investment required for digital printing equipment

Limited compatibility with certain substrates

Lower quality of prints compared to traditional methods

Environmental concerns regarding the disposal of digital printing consumables.

Opportunities

Personalization – Digital printing allows for customization and personalization of printed materials, making it ideal for targeted marketing campaigns, personalized packaging, and more.

Short Print Runs – Digital printing has the advantage of producing smaller print runs more cost-effectively, which makes it ideal for small businesses or those who require frequent updates to their printed materials.

Faster turnaround time – Digital printing doesn’t require the setup time or plate-making that traditional methods require, resulting in quicker completion times for printing projects.

Variable Data Printing – Digital printing makes it possible to customize the content of each printed piece, enabling highly targeted marketing campaigns.

Challenges

Quality Issues – Although digital printing has made great strides over the years, some still contend that it does not produce the same level of output as more traditional methods.

Cost Effectiveness – Digital printing can be cost-effective for short print runs, but may become prohibitively expensive for larger runs.

Limited Material Options – Due to its specific materials such as paper and plastics, digital printing may only work well with certain types of materials and not be compatible with others.

Limited Color Range – Some digital printing methods offer a more limited color selection than traditional methods.

Recent Advancements

Improved Quality – Digital printing technology has progressed to the point where it can produce prints of comparable quality to traditional methods.

Expanded Material Options – New digital printing techniques offer the versatility to print on a range of materials, such as metals, glass, and fabrics.

Eco-Friendly Choices – Some digital printing processes use eco-friendly inks and processes for greater sustainability; making them more sustainable choices for consumers.

3D Printing (3D printing) – 3D printing is a digital printing technology that enables the creation of three-dimensional objects.

Key Market Segments

Type

Aqueous

Solvent

UV-curable

Latex

Dye sublimation

Application

Plastic films or foils

Release liner

Glass

Textile

Paper

Ceramic

Key Market Players included in the report

Hewlett-Packard

Canon

Ricoh Company

Mimaki Engineering

RoLAnd Dg Corporation

Xerox Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Durst Phototechnik AG

Electronics for Imaging

Inca Digital Printers Limited

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 26.46 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 50.61 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 6.7% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the difference between digital printing and traditional printing?

A: Digital printing does not require the creation of printing plates, as the image is sent directly to the printer. Traditional methods, such as offset printing, require the creation of plates and a more involved printing process.

Q: What is variable data printing?

Variable data printing is a type of digital printing that enables the customization of printed materials by altering the content within each piece printed.

Q: What materials can be printed using digital printing?

A: Currently, digital printing is best suited for paper and plastic materials; however, new methods are emerging that enable printing on metal, glass, and fabrics as well.

Q: Is digital printing cost-effective for large print runs?

A: That depends on the project and printing method being used; generally speaking, digital printing may prove expensive when producing long-run pieces.

Q: What is 3D printing?

3D printing is a type of digital printing that enables the creation of three-dimensional objects.