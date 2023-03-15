WHAT WE HAVE ON THIS PAGE

Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: Embedded processors are microprocessors embedded into various devices and systems to perform specific tasks. These processors offer high-performance computing power in a compact, energy-saving form factor. The embedded processors market is expected to expand significantly due to the rising demand for smart and connected products such as Internet of Things devices, industrial automation systems, and autonomous vehicles.

The global embedded processors market has experienced steady growth over the past few years, driven by an increasing need for high-performance computing solutions across various industries such as automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, healthcare and aerospace.

the global embedded processors market is expected to grow from USD 71.1 billion in 2022 to USD 133.5 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to several key players present and rising demand for embedded processors in automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics applications. North America and Europe are also expected to contribute significantly to market growth with several leading automotive and semiconductor companies situated there.

Key Takeaways

The global embedded processors market is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 5% between 2023-2032.

between 2023-2032. This demand for smart and connected devices, such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices and industrial automation systems, will drive this market demand.

North America is expected to dominate the embedded processors market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

This sector boasts fierce competition, with major players such as Intel Corporation, ARM Holdings, and Texas Instruments Inc. dominating it.

Regional Snapshot

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the embedded processors market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North American growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of IoT devices and autonomous vehicles in this region.

Europe’s market is projected to expand significantly due to increasing demand for smart manufacturing and industrial automation systems in that region.

Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate during this forecast period due to increasing demand for connected devices from countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Drivers

The embedded processors market is being driven by several key factors, such as:

Increasing Demand for Smart Devices: With the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), there has been an increasing need for interconnected, communication devices. Embedded processors are key elements in these gadgets – they allow them to process data and carry out tasks more efficiently.

With the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), there has been an increasing need for interconnected, communication devices. Embedded processors are key elements in these gadgets – they allow them to process data and carry out tasks more efficiently. Adoption of Automation and Robotics: As automation and robotics become increasingly prevalent in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics, demand for embedded processors is driving. These processors are essential in controlling robots and automated machines so they can work more efficiently and effectively.

As automation and robotics become increasingly prevalent in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics, demand for embedded processors is driving. These processors are essential in controlling robots and automated machines so they can work more efficiently and effectively. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Is Becoming More Commonplace: AI is finding increasing application in various fields, from image recognition to natural language processing. Embedded processors play a pivotal role in AI systems, allowing them to process large amounts of data quickly and efficiently.

AI is finding increasing application in various fields, from image recognition to natural language processing. Embedded processors play a pivotal role in AI systems, allowing them to process large amounts of data quickly and efficiently. Expansion of Automotive Electronics: The automotive industry is increasingly embedding electronics into vehicles, from infotainment systems to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Embedded processors play a pivotal role in these systems, enabling them to process data and make real-time decisions.

Restraints

While several drivers are driving growth in the embedded processors market, there are also potential restraints that could hinder its progress, such as:

High development costs: Developing and manufacturing embedded processors can be expensive, which may limit their use in some applications. This is especially true for smaller companies who may not have the resources to invest in R&D.

Developing and manufacturing embedded processors can be expensive, which may limit their use in some applications. This is especially true for smaller companies who may not have the resources to invest in R&D. Limited Customizability: Embedded processors are usually designed for specific applications and may not be easily customizable for different use cases, which could limit their usefulness in certain instances.

Embedded processors are usually designed for specific applications and may not be easily customizable for different use cases, which could limit their usefulness in certain instances. Competition from Other Technologies: While embedded processors are an essential element in many devices, other technologies such as FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) and ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) can perform similar functions. In certain applications, these alternatives can be used instead of embedded processors.

While embedded processors are an essential element in many devices, other technologies such as FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) and ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) can perform similar functions. In certain applications, these alternatives can be used instead of embedded processors. Security Concerns: With the rising use of embedded processors in critical applications such as healthcare and automotive, security of these devices has become a top priority. Any breaches in security could severely restrict their adoption in certain scenarios.

With the rising use of embedded processors in critical applications such as healthcare and automotive, security of these devices has become a top priority. Any breaches in security could severely restrict their adoption in certain scenarios. Environmental Concerns: The production and disposal of embedded processors can have a negative impact on the environment, particularly due to the use of hazardous materials in some processes. As consumers and regulators become more aware of environmental hazards, embedded processor adoption could become an issue.

The production and disposal of embedded processors can have a negative impact on the environment, particularly due to the use of hazardous materials in some processes. As consumers and regulators become more aware of environmental hazards, embedded processor adoption could become an issue. Overall, the embedded processors market is expected to expand in the coming years; however, potential obstacles such as technological limitations could hamper progress. Companies must address these concerns in order to fully realize the potential of embedded processors across various applications.

Opportunities

The embedded processors market offers numerous prospects for growth and expansion, such as:

Increasing Demand for Edge Computing: With the growth of IoT and an increasing need for real-time data processing, there is a rising need for edge computing solutions. Embedded processors are ideal for such tasks, and this presents an exciting opportunity for those in the embedded processor market.

With the growth of IoT and an increasing need for real-time data processing, there is a rising need for edge computing solutions. Embedded processors are ideal for such tasks, and this presents an exciting opportunity for those in the embedded processor market. Growth in the Automotive Industry: As vehicles increasingly integrate electronics and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), embedded processors play an increasingly important role. The growing need for these systems presents a major opportunity for those in the embedded processors market.

As vehicles increasingly integrate electronics and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), embedded processors play an increasingly important role. The growing need for these systems presents a major opportunity for those in the embedded processors market. Expansion of the Healthcare Industry: As healthcare facilities increasingly use embedded processors in medical devices and equipment, from diagnostic tools to monitoring systems, there is an opportunity for the embedded processor market to expand further into this sector.

As healthcare facilities increasingly use embedded processors in medical devices and equipment, from diagnostic tools to monitoring systems, there is an opportunity for the embedded processor market to expand further into this sector. Increasing Adoption of AI and Machine Learning: AI and machine learning are becoming more widely used in various applications, from image recognition to natural language processing. Embedded processors play a significant role in these systems, thus offering embedded processors manufacturers an exciting new business opportunity.

AI and machine learning are becoming more widely used in various applications, from image recognition to natural language processing. Embedded processors play a significant role in these systems, thus offering embedded processors manufacturers an exciting new business opportunity. Advancements in 5G technology: The advent of 5G is expected to propel growth in the Internet of Things and other applications that require faster processing speeds. Embedded processors are ideal for these tasks, and 5G’s expansion presents an exciting opportunity for those in the embedded processor market.

The advent of 5G is expected to propel growth in the Internet of Things and other applications that require faster processing speeds. Embedded processors are ideal for these tasks, and 5G’s expansion presents an exciting opportunity for those in the embedded processor market. Overall, the embedded processors market offers several opportunities for growth and expansion across numerous industries and applications. Companies that take advantage of these openings by providing innovative solutions will be well-positioned to succeed in this competitive space.

Challenges

Lack of standardization in embedded processors

Difficulties associated with designing and developing custom embedded processors

Increased competition from low-cost microcontrollers.

Recent Developments

On February 2021, NXP Semiconductors unveiled the i.MX 8M Plus application processor, designed for use in intelligent devices like voice assistants, security systems and industrial automation systems.

In December 2020, Qualcomm Technologies unveiled their Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform, designed for use in high-end smartphones and other mobile devices.

On November 2020, Intel Corporation unveiled the Intel Atom x6000E series and Pentium and Celeron N/J series processors, designed for use in IoT devices such as industrial control systems and retail terminals.

Key Market Segments

Type

16 bit

32 bit

64 bit

Application

Connectivity solutions (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, SATA)

Camera

Display/ LCD

Multimedia

Security

DSP

Memory

Others

Key Market Players

Qualcomm Technologies

Mouser Electronics

NVIDIA

Renesas Electronics

Texas Instruments

Intel

Applied Micro Circuits

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

Cavium

Freescale Semiconductor

Marvell Technology

Analog Devices

Microchip Technology

Broadcom

STMicroelectronics

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 71.1 billion Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 133.5 billion Growth Rate CAGR Of 6.5% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are embedded processors?

A: Embedded processors are a type of microprocessors that are integrated into various devices and systems to perform specific tasks.

Q: What is driving the growth of the embedded processors market?

A: The growth of the embedded processors market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for smart and connected devices, such as IoT devices and industrial automation systems.

Q: Which region is expected to hold the largest market share in the embedded processors market?

A: North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the embedded processors market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Q: Who are the major players in the embedded processors market?

A: The major players in the embedded processors market include Intel Corporation, ARM Holdings, and Texas Instruments Inc.