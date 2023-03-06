WHAT WE HAVE ON THIS PAGE

Market Size

The Global Embedded Systems Market was valued at USD 91.3 billion in 2022. This market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2023-2032. It is expected to reach USD 173.4 billion.

In terms of application, the healthcare industry holds one of the largest shares in the global embedded system market due to its rising use in medical imaging equipment, patient monitoring systems, and wearable medical devices. The automotive sector is another key user of embedded systems as they are used in a variety of applications ranging from infotainment systems to advanced driver assistance functions. Additionally, manufacturers have been increasingly adopting machine vision solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning technologies implemented on embedded computing platforms for industrial automation purposes.

Due to their widespread use across different end-user industries, growth in demand for embedded system products from OEMs has been very significant over recent years; this has spurred vendors worldwide into developing new technology solutions for data processing and management capabilities based on these platforms.

Key Takeaways of the Embedded System Market

Regional Snapshot

North America: Led by major technology companies and the widespread adoption of IoT technologies across various industries, the North American embedded system market is the largest worldwide. With a major emphasis on the automotive and healthcare sectors, the United States has been the primary driving force behind market expansion.

Europe: The demand for smart devices and IoT technologies across various industries is propelling growth in the European embedded system market. Germany, France, and the UK are leading this growth with their strong economic foundations.

Asia-Pacific: The market for embedded systems in this region is forecast to expand significantly during the forecast period due to rising IoT technology adoption rates and an uptick in consumer and automotive electronics demand. Recently, sectors such as automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics have received much attention – with China, India, and Japan being the main drivers of market growth within these fields.

Latin America: With the increasing acceptance of IoT technologies and demand for smart devices, the Latin American embedded system market is expected to expand moderately over the forecast period. Brazil and Mexico are leading this expansion with a strong emphasis on the automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics sectors.

Middle East & Africa: The embedded systems market in this region is forecast to increase moderately over the forecast period due to increasing IoT technology adoption and demand for smart devices. The United Arab Emirates and South Africa, particularly with a focus on the automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics industries, will be the main driving forces of market expansion.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Smart devices are becoming increasingly popular

The embedded system market is experiencing tremendous growth due to the growing demand for smart devices like smartwatches, phones, and electricity. One of the greatest challenges when designing these products is integrating multiple technologies together. An embedded system takes all of this software and hardware from smart devices together, making them more efficient overall. As a result, demand for these intelligent products continues to grow steadily.

The automotive industry increasingly turns towards embedded systems for efficiency.

Since 2010, embedded systems have seen exponential growth. Automakers are embedding embedded technology into their cars for various functions like ignition and security, as well as in airbag systems, GPS navigation systems, antilock braking systems, and fuel injection controller devices.

Restraints

Growing privacy and security risks pose growing threats.

Sensitive data must often be stored, accessed, and communicated via embedded systems, raising security and privacy worries. One major risk associated with embedded systems is that hackers could exploit them to gain access to smart cars, the rapidly expanding networks for connected transportation infrastructure, homes, and industrial equipment – potentially restricting industry expansion due to growing privacy and security worries.

Opportunities

Increasing use of embedded systems in medical equipment

Nowadays, embedded systems in the healthcare sector provide several benefits. They have been utilized in numerous technologies, including MRIs, CT scans, and monitoring systems for vital signs. Also, the embedded system enables medical experts to remotely monitor the patients. Also, smart hospital beds are made using embedded technology. Consequently, growing embedded system applications in the healthcare sector provide market expansion potential for vendors.

Challenges

Manufacture shortage of skilled professionals

The integration of new technologies is making embedded systems more complex. There is a shortage of qualified professionals with in-depth knowledge of the embedded system. Accordingly, the market’s growth will be impeded by a shortage of skilled professionals over the forecast period.

Recent Developments

The acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Company by German semiconductor maker Infineon Technologies AG has been approved in all relevant jurisdictions, and the transaction is anticipated to complete in five working days.

In order to increase server performance and utilization, Baidu’s BIDU cloud platform has chosen Broadcom Inc.’s Stingray Ethernet-based adapter, known as 100G SmartNIC. Broadcom Inc. is an American designer, developer, manufacturer, and global supplier of a wide range of semiconductor and infrastructure software products.

Key Market Segments

By Component

Hardware Microcontrollers ASIC PMIC Microprocessors Others



Software Operating Systems Middleware



By Application

Automotive

Healthcare

industrial

Consumer Electronics

Communication

Aerospace and defense

Top Key Players in the Market

Intel Corporation

Texas Instruments Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

Microsoft

SAMSUNG

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Analog devises Inc.

Kontron AG

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Xilinx, Inc.

Broadcom

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Marvell

Other Key Players

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 91.3 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 173.4 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 6.08% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

