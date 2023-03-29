Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: The Identity Theft Protection Services Market is a segment of the consumer and business services industry that offers solutions to protect individuals and organizations from identity theft. Identity theft occurs when criminals steal personal information such as Social Security numbers or credit card details and use it for fraudulence or other crimes. Identity theft protection services help prevent this by monitoring credit reports, financial accounts, and other sensitive details; plus they provide assistance if there are any incidents of identity theft that take place.

The Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market is expected to reach USD 48.99 Bn by 2033, up from USD 13.1 Bn in 2023. This growth rate CAGR of 14.1% is forecast for the period 2023-2033.

The Identity Theft Protection Services Market is highly competitive and includes a range of providers from established credit reporting agencies to newer startups. Key players in the space include LifeLock (a subsidiary of NortonLifeLock), Experian, Equifax, TransUnion, IdentityForce and ID Watchdog. The identity theft protection services industry has been driven by factors such as increased digital technology adoption, evolving identity theft methods and rising awareness about the need for protection among consumers and businesses alike; however, it also faces challenges like data privacy concerns and potential regulatory changes which could negatively affect operations in the industry.

Overall, the identity theft protection services market is expected to experience steady growth over the coming years as both individuals and organizations worry about the rising risks of identity theft.

Key Takeaways

Rising Demand: Identity theft protection services are expected to see an uptick in demand over the coming years due to an increasing number of data breaches, cyber-attacks, and identity theft incidents worldwide.

Regional Snapshot

North America is expected to be the leading market for identity theft protection services due to the high number of cases reported in both the United States and Canada. Furthermore, the rising adoption of digital technologies within this region has further fuelled growth within this market.

Drivers

Fraud Is on the Rise: As more information leaks and digital assaults take place, fraud is on the rise. This has increased public awareness of the need for character extortion security administrations, leading to an uptick in popularity.

Shopper Intentions: As customers become more cost-conscious, they will invest in administrations that provide extra security and comfort. Fraud security administrations have emerged as a viable solution to this problem, leading to the growth of this item segment.

Restraints

Identity theft protection services face several barriers that could potentially limit their growth and adoption. One major deterrent is the high cost of these services; many consumers may not feel the need to pay a monthly or annual subscription fee for something they do not deem essential, particularly younger generations who may not understand the significance of protecting their personal information online.

Another obstacle is a lack of education and awareness regarding identity theft and its benefits. Many consumers may not be aware of the risks involved with sharing personal information online or the potential repercussions from identity theft, leading them to neglect to invest in identity theft protection services.

Opportunities

Growth in Demand for Identity Theft Protection Services: As the number of data breaches and cyberattacks continues to increase, demand for identity theft protection services is expected to expand.

Challenges

Competition intensifies: As more companies enter the market, competition becomes fiercer, leading to a pricing war and making it difficult for newer firms to establish themselves.

Evolving Technology: With the rise of new technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, identity thieves are devising new methods to access personal information. Therefore, identity theft protection services must stay abreast of this development in order to provide effective protection.

Regulations in the Identity Theft Protection Services Market are Rapidly Evolving: Companies face the formidable task of staying abreast of ever-changing regulations governing this space, which may prove costly and time-consuming for them to stay compliant.

Limited consumer understanding: Many consumers may not fully appreciate the risks of identity theft and may not be willing to invest in protection services. This makes it challenging for companies to expand their customer base.

Data Breach: Data breaches are becoming more frequent, and even the most sophisticated protection services may not be able to stop all instances of identity theft. This can result in a loss of consumer trust and damage to a company’s reputation.

Cybersecurity Risks: Cybersecurity threats such as hacking, malware and phishing attacks can compromise the security of identity theft protection service providers’ systems and data, potentially leading to significant financial and reputational harm.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation of the Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market:

Segmentation by Identity Theft Type:

Credit Card Fraud

Tax Related Fraud

Utility Fraud & Bank Fraud

Segmentation by Application:

Consumer

Enterprise

Other End-Users

Key Players

Symantec Corporation (LifeLock Inc.)

Experian plc

Equifax Inc

TransUnion

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Affinion Group Holdings Inc

RELX PLC (LexisNexis)

Intersections Inc

AllClear ID Inc.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 13.1 Bn Revenue forecast by 2033 USD 48.99 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 14.1% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2033

Recent Developments

Increased Demand: With the rising number of data breaches and cyber-attacks, demand for identity theft protection services has been steadily rising. As more people become aware of the potential dangers, they are seeking out solutions that can shield them.

FAQ

What is Identity Theft Protection?

Identity theft protection is a service designed to safeguard individuals’ personal information against being stolen or misused by cybercriminals. This may include monitoring credit reports, alerting users of potentially fraudulent activity and helping with identity restoration if theft does take place.

Who is at Risk for Identity Theft?

Anyone with access to Social Security numbers, credit cards or any other personally identifying information is vulnerable to identity theft. However, certain groups such as children, the elderly and individuals who have experienced a data breach or security incident may be more at risk than others.

What services do identity theft protection companies provide?

Identity theft protection companies may provide a variety of services, such as credit monitoring, identity theft insurance, fraud alerts and identity restoration assistance. Some may also provide dark web monitoring tools and password management tools in addition to other cybersecurity solutions.

What sets identity theft protection companies apart from credit monitoring services?

Credit monitoring services mainly monitor an individual’s credit report for changes or suspicious activity. Identity theft protection companies usually offer more comprehensive solutions, such as monitoring personal information beyond credit reports and assistance with identity restoration.

How Effective Are Identity Theft Protection Services?

The effectiveness of identity theft protection services varies depending on the provider and what services are offered. While these can help detect and prevent identity theft, they cannot provide complete protection against all types of fraud or cybercrime.

How do consumers select an identity theft protection service?

Before selecting any identity theft protection service, consumers should take into account factors like the level of protection offered, cost of services and company reputation. It may also be beneficial to read reviews and compare multiple companies before making a final decision.

What should consumers do if they believe their identity has been stolen?

If a consumer believes their identity has been stolen, they should contact an identity theft protection company and report the incident to law enforcement. The company can assist with identity restoration while law enforcement will investigate the incident.

