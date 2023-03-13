Industrial Pc Market was valued at nearly USD 10.6 Billion by 2032

Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: The Industrial Pc Market size is expected to be worth around USD 10.6 Bn by 2032 from USD 5.74 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

The industrial PC market has seen a significant surge in recent years, and the trend is expected to continue. Industrial PCs are used in various industries, including manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace. They offer high reliability and durability compared to standard personal computers due to their rugged design that can withstand harsh environments.

Industrial PCs come equipped with specialized components such as long-life power supplies, expansion slots for add-on cards, shock-absorbing mounting mechanisms, and fanless cooling systems. These features make them ideal for use in harsh environments where dust, vibration, heat, or moisture could damage regular computers.

The demand for industrial PCs is fueled by the growing need for automation across various industries. As companies seek ways to improve efficiency while reducing costs through automation and digitization of their operations, industrial PCs have become an essential tool.

Key Takeaways

The industrial PC market is driven by the increasing demand for automation and digitalization in various industries such as manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare.

Industrial PCs are more rugged and durable than consumer-grade PCs, and they are built to withstand harsh environments such as extreme temperatures, dust, and vibration.

The global industrial PC market size is expected to grow from USD 5.74 billion in 2022 to USD 10.6 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The market includes a range of industrial PCs, including box PCs, panel PCs, and rackmount PCs, as well as various accessories and software solutions designed for use in industrial environments.

Key players in the industrial PC market include Advantech, Adlinktech, Siemens, EVOC, Norco, Contec, Anovo, AAEON, Axiomtek, B&R Automation

The growth of the market is also driven by the increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 technologies, which require powerful and reliable computing solutions.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the industrial PC market due to the increasing adoption of automation and digitalization in countries such as China and India.

Regional Analysis

North America has become a seasoned market for industrial PCs, with high adoption rates across industries like automotive, aerospace, and defense. The region is expected to experience steady growth over the forecast period due to an increasing need for automation and digitalization in manufacturing and logistics processes.

Europe has a well-established industrial PC market, featuring major players such as Siemens AG and ABB. Analysts anticipate moderate growth over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth in the industrial PC market, driven by the increasing adoption of automation and digitalization in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Furthermore, this region is witnessing a shift towards smart factories and Industry 4.0 which are anticipated to fuel demand for industrial PCs.

Middle East and Africa Although the industrial PC market in the Middle East and Africa region is relatively small, it is expected to experience steady growth over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of automation and digitalization across various industries such as oil & gas, manufacturing, and others.

Latin America The industrial PC market in Latin America is anticipated to experience moderate growth over the forecast period due to rising automation demand from industries such as automotive and food & beverage. Nonetheless, political and economic instability in some countries may restrict market expansion.

Drivers

Automating Industry Demands, Automation is rapidly spreading throughout various industries, such as manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare. Industrial PCs are used to operate and monitor these automated processes driving demand for industrial PCs in the process. Need for Rugged and Durable Computing Solutions Industrial environments often present extreme temperatures, dust, vibration, and other hazards. Industrial PCs are designed to withstand these elements, making them ideal for use in harsh industrial settings where standard consumer-grade PCs would not suffice. Technological Advancements, Technological improvements, such as faster processors and energy-saving cooling systems, have made industrial PCs increasingly powerful and dependable, further fueling demand for these devices.

Adoption of Industry 4.0 Technologies, Industry 4.0 is the emerging trend in automation and data exchange within manufacturing technologies. This involves the utilization of cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and cloud computing which require powerful yet dependable computing solutions such as industrial PCs to support them effectively. Growing Demand for IoT Devices, The Internet of Things (IoT) is driving the growth in the industrial PC market, as more devices become connected to the internet and generate vast amounts of data that must be processed and analyzed in real-time. Increasing Demand for Digitalization Many industries are transitioning towards digitalization, which involves using modern technologies to boost efficiency, productivity, and quality. Industrial PCs play an integral role in these processes which has further fuelled demand for industrial PCs.

Restraints

High-cost Industrial PCs are typically more expensive than standard consumer-grade PCs due to their rugged design and specialized components. This high cost can be a barrier to adoption, particularly for smaller businesses with limited budgets. Lack of skilled personnel Industrial PCs requires specialized knowledge and expertise to set up and maintain. A shortage of skilled personnel with the necessary expertise can be a challenge for businesses looking to adopt industrial PCs. Limited flexibility Industrial PCs are typically designed for specific use cases and may not be as flexible as consumer-grade PCs. This lack of flexibility can make it difficult to adapt to changing business needs.

Limited availability Industrial PCs may not be as widely available as consumer-grade PCs, particularly in certain regions. This can make it difficult for businesses in those regions to adopt industrial PCs. Complex integration Integrating industrial PCs into existing systems can be a complex and time-consuming process. This can be a challenge for businesses looking to adopt industrial PCs, particularly those with legacy systems. Security concerns Industrial PCs may be more vulnerable to cyber attacks than consumer-grade PCs due to their use in critical infrastructure and the potential for them to be targeted by hackers. This can be a concern for businesses looking to adopt industrial PCs, particularly those in sensitive industries.

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Industrial PCs equipped with powerful processing power and advanced graphics capabilities can be utilized to facilitate the development of AI and machine learning applications. As these technologies become more prevalent in industries such as manufacturing and transportation, there is expected to be an uptick in demand for industrial PCs that can accommodate them. Expansion of the Internet of Things As more devices connect to the internet, industrial PCs will increasingly become essential components in this ecosystem. Industrial PCs process and analyze data generated by these connected devices, making them essential elements for success within this emerging sector.

The emergence of Smart Factories As more factories adopt advanced technologies such as robotics, AI, and IoT to boost efficiency and productivity, demand for industrial PCs will likely increase. With more smart factories becoming commonplace, demand for these PCs to support them is expected to expand exponentially. Edge Computing Is on the Rise Edge computing refers to data processing done locally, rather than at a centralized data center. Industrial PCs can be utilized for edge computing applications, making them essential components of this emerging ecosystem.

Adoption of cloud computing, Cloud computing is increasingly being adopted in industrial applications, as it offers the capacity for storing and processing large amounts of data. Industrial PCs can serve as edge devices within cloud computing architectures, making them essential components of the ecosystem. Expansion of Industrial Automation As industrial automation grows, businesses are seeking computing solutions to control and monitor automated processes. As more businesses adopt this trend, demand for industrial PCs to support it is expected to rise accordingly.

Challenges

Competition from standard PCs Standard consumer-grade PCs are becoming increasingly powerful and affordable, which can make them a more attractive option for businesses with limited budgets. This competition can be a challenge for the industrial PC market. High development costs Developing industrial PCs requires significant investment in research and development, which can be a challenge for smaller businesses or new entrants to the market. Short product life cycles The industrial PC market is characterized by short product life cycles, with new technologies and features being introduced at a rapid pace. This can be a challenge for businesses looking to adopt industrial PCs, as they may be hesitant to invest in technology that could quickly become outdated.

Integration challenges, Integrating industrial PCs into existing systems can be complex and time-consuming, particularly for businesses with legacy systems. This can be a challenge for businesses looking to adopt industrial PCs. Maintenance and support Industrial PCs require specialized maintenance and support, which can be a challenge for businesses without the necessary expertise or resources. This can also lead to increased downtime and lost productivity if issues are not addressed quickly. Security concerns, Industrial PCs are often used in critical infrastructure and may be more vulnerable to cyber attacks than consumer-grade PCs. This can be a challenge for businesses looking to adopt industrial PCs, particularly those in sensitive industries. Ensuring the security of industrial PCs requires significant investment in cybersecurity measures and expertise.

Recent Development

Sep-2021: Rockwell Automation formed a partnership with Ansys (an American company based out of Canonsburg). The partnership aimed to increase digital twin connectivity in industrial control systems, allowing users to use the design, implementation, and performance of industrial operations.

August 2021: Advantech joined Lynx Software, an American software company. The partnership was intended to provide multiple software companies with mission-critical edge starter kits options that allow for the combination of IT (information technology), and OT (operational tech). Advantech’s hardware devices will also work on Level 1 operational hierarchy to direct control and Level 2, supervisory control. This includes MIC-770 modular industrial computer along with UNO137 embedded automation computer.

Oct-2020: Rockwell extends its partnership with PTC (an American computer software and service company). This extended partnership now includes PTC’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) and product lifecycle management (PLM). PTC will then provide Rockwell’s virtual machine simulation and testing software to its customers and partners.

Oct-2020: Rockwell Automation has extended its partnership with Microsoft for a period of five years. Microsoft is an American multinational technology company. This partnership will bring together market-ready solutions to industrial customers to improve digital agility using cloud technology.

Aug-2020: Emerson joined forces with Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (an energy solutions company). The collaboration was to develop digital technologies, software, services, and other support for utility customers to improve efficiency in North America. The companies also planned to develop digital solutions that would enhance performance and trust, enable AI-driven maintenance strategies and automate operational decision-making.

