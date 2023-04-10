Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: The global laser tracker market was valued at approximately USD 308.51 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 579.12 million by 2032, growing at an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during this forecast period.

Laser trackers are precision measuring instruments used to accurately measure large objects such as aerospace components, automotive parts, and heavy machinery. These devices use laser beams to follow the motion of a retroreflector placed on the object being measured, providing highly accurate readings.

The laser tracker market is being propelled forward by several factors, including an increasing need for high-precision measurement tools in industries such as aerospace and automotive; automation and digitization in manufacturing; and rising adoption of laser trackers in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific.

Key Takeaway:

A growing market for accurate measurement instruments: There is an increasing demand for laser trackers in aerospace, automotive, heavy machinery, and other industries. Laser trackers provide superior accuracy in measuring large objects making them indispensable tools in industrial settings and manufacturing processes.

Regional Snapshot:

North America: North America represents a significant market in laser trackers. It is home to key players like FARO Technologies Inc. and Hexagon AB. There is also a growing demand for high-precision measurement tools in industries like aerospace and automotive. The United States accounts for most of the revenue share and is the largest market.

Drivers

Increased Need for Accurate Measurement Tools: High-precision measurement tools are becoming more and more essential in industries like aerospace, automotive, and heavy machinery. Laser trackers offer excellent accuracy when measuring large objects – making them indispensable tools in industrial processes.

adoption is on the rise in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, due to expanding industrialization and the need for high-precision measurement tools. Advancements in Technology: The laser tracker market is being driven by advances in technology, such as portable and handheld laser trackers that offer greater flexibility and ease of use. These advancements are anticipated to spur laser tracker adoption across various industries.

Restraints

High Cost: Laser trackers tend to be expensive compared to other measurement tools, such as coordinate measuring machines (CMMs). The high price can be an impediment to adoption for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Opportunities

Emerging applications: Laser trackers are being used in new and emerging applications, such as 3D printing and additive manufacturing, which present significant growth opportunities for the market.

Challenges

Intense Competition: The laser tracker market is highly competitive, with numerous players offering similar products. This intense competition presents companies with the challenge of differentiating their goods and services in order to remain viable competitors.

Recent Developments

Introduction of New Products: Companies have recently unveiled laser tracker products such as the FARO VantageS6 and Leica Absolute Tracker AT960-SR. These devices boast advances in technology like improved accuracy and portability, which are expected to drive growth within the market.

Key Market Segments

Type

Measured Radius <50m

Measured Radius 50-80m

Measured Radius >80m

Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Power

General Manufacturing

Architecture & Construction

Transportation

Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

Hexagon

Faro

API

SGS

VMT

On-Trak Photonics

Variation Reduction Solutions

Brunson

Hubbs

PLX

Verisurf

Oasis Alignment Services#LLC

Nebula3D Services Private Limited

Mactech Inc.

East Coast Metrology#LLC

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 308.51 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 579.12 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 6.5% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the expected growth rate for the laser tracker market?

A: The laser tracker market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Q: What is a laser tracker?

A: A laser tracker is a high-precision measuring instrument used to determine the position and orientation of objects in three-dimensional space.

Q: What are the benefits of using a laser tracker?

A: Laser trackers offer numerous benefits, such as high accuracy, fast measurement speeds, and the ability to measure large objects or areas.

Q: What are the key players in the laser tracker market?

A: Some of the key players in the laser tracker market include Hexagon, Faro, API, SGS, VMT, On-Trak Photonics, Variation Reduction Solutions, Brunson, Hubbs, PLX, Verisurf, Oasis Alignment Services#LLC, Nebula3D Services Private Limited, Mactech Inc., East Coast Metrology#LLC.

