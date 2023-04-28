Published Via 11Press : In 2022, the global micro mobile data center market accounted for USD 4.3 billion and is expected to reach around USD 14.3 billion in 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.1%.

Micro Mobile Data Centers (MMDCs) are self-contained computing facilities designed for rapid deployment in difficult or remote locations with limited power or space, typically such as harsh environments or rural settings with restricted connectivity. MMDCs contain all of the components typical to traditional data centers – servers, storage, networking equipment and cooling systems – but in a compact form factor which makes transportation and installation much simpler.

Key Market Segments:

Based on Rack Unit

Upto 20 RU

20 RU to 40 RU

Above 40 RU

Based on Application

Instant Data Center

Remote Office and Branch Office

Edge Computing

Based on Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Based on Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Other Industry Verticals

Market Key Players:

Cannon Technologies Ltd

Canovate Group, Eaton Corporation

Hanley Energy

IBM Corporation

Schneider Electric

Dell EMC Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Other Key Players

Regional Snapshot

North America: North America is one of the primary markets for micro mobile data centers due to widespread adoption of advanced technologies like cloud computing, big data analysis and Internet of Things devices across various industries in this region. The US contributes heavily towards growth of this micro mobile data center market.

Europe: Europe has emerged as an essential market for micro mobile data centers due to an ever-increasing need for edge computing and IoT applications across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and transportation. Countries such as Germany, France and Britain represent important markets for these devices in this part of the world.

Asia Pacific: This region is expected to experience rapid expansion of the micro mobile data center market due to the increasing adoption of cloud services, big data analytics and IoT technologies across various industries. China, Japan and India are major contributors to its development.

Latin America: Latin America’s micro mobile data center market is also seeing robust expansion, thanks to increased demand for edge computing and IoT applications in various sectors such as healthcare, retail and finance. Brazil and Mexico are two key micro mobile data center markets within this region.

Middle East and Africa: This region is poised for tremendous expansion of the micro mobile data center market due to the rapidly-increasing adoption of cloud services and IoT technologies by various industries such as oil & gas, healthcare and retail – especially Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates which play an especially vital role.

Drivers

Growth of Edge Computing: Edge computing is a distributed computing paradigm that brings computation and storage closer to where they’re required in order to reduce latency and transmission costs for data transmission, improving latency while cutting transmission costs. Demand for edge computing across industries including manufacturing, healthcare and retail drives the micro mobile data center market forward.

Rising Adoption of Cloud Services: As more consumers embrace cloud services, their rising adoption has driven demand for micro mobile data centers as these facilities can offer efficient yet cost-effective ways of providing cloud services at the edge.

Rising Demand for IoT Applications: As demand for Internet of Things devices grows, so too does demand for micro mobile data centers that provide efficient yet secure solutions for managing and processing their generated data.

Rising Need for Disaster Recovery Solutions: Due to natural disasters and cyber attacks becoming more frequent, more businesses require disaster recovery solutions for backup and recovery purposes; micro mobile data centers have emerged as one popular method of providing such capabilities.

Restraints

Micro mobile data centers require high initial investments with limited storage capacities that pose challenges to industries that produce vast quantities of information, necessitating skilled personnel for deployment and management.

Reliance on reliable power and cooling infrastructure in remote locations can present unique challenges.

Security concerns often accompany micro mobile data centers deployed in locations with compromised physical security; thus requiring extra precautionary steps against cyber-attacks and other security threats.

Opportunities

As cloud and edge computing become more widely adopted, new opportunities present themselves to micro mobile data center facilities as they offer cost-effective and efficient methods of processing data closer to its source.

Demand for Internet of Things devices and applications has led to increased need for edge computing solutions, providing opportunities for micro mobile data center markets.

With 5G networks on the rise, micro mobile data center facilities may present new opportunities in terms of speed and latency requirements for 5G services. These facilities could potentially support these requirements through deployment on 5G networks.

Challenges

Micro mobile data centers may present organizations who generate large volumes of information or require high performance computing with storage and processing limitations as a significant obstacle.

Micro mobile data centers located in remote locations often face difficulties ensuring reliable power and cooling infrastructure due to limited utility access.

Security concerns for micro mobile data centers can also present challenges, as these centers tend to be situated in locations with compromised physical security or require extra precautions to guard against cyber attacks or any other possible security threats.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 4.3 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 14.3 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 13.1% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Recent Development

Schneider Electric announced in 2021 the introduction of their EcoStruxure Micro Data Center C-Series 6U Wall Mount micro data center solution designed specifically to support edge computing and IoT applications.

Huawei announced the FusionModule1000 Smart Mini Data Center as their newest micro data center solution to provide computing power in remote locations with limited utilities or space access.

Vertiv announced in 2020 its partnership with capital equipment leasing provider DLL Group to offer leasing and financing options for micro data centers.





