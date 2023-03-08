WHAT WE HAVE ON THIS PAGE

Market Size

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) market is a set of technology components used to create and design integrated circuits. These IPs are developed for reuse, allowing chip designers to integrate them into their own SoC designs without needing to completely start from scratch. This process significantly reduces development time and cost compared to designing an SoC from scratch. Key components of semiconductor IP include IP cores, processor cores, and design libraries.

The global semiconductor IP market was valued at US$ 5.7 Bn in 2022. It is projected to grow 6.7% over the 2023-2032 forecast period. The market size in 2032 is expected to be US$ 10.7 Bn.

IP Cores are pre-built blocks of hardware or software that can be added directly into a system on the chip (SoC). They provide the core functions required by many electronic systems such as memory controllers, interfaces, peripherals, processors, etc. Processor cores are specialized pieces of code that act as the brain of the system in charge of managing instructions and data paths within an application-specific circuit.

Design libraries consist of all necessary files related to a specific component design such as schematics and simulation models. All these parts together make up Semiconductor Intellectual Property which can then be licensed out to companies who want to incorporate it into their own SoCs.

Regional Snapshot

North America: North America is a major market for semiconductor IP due to the presence of industry giants like ARM Holdings and Cadence Design Systems. IoT and connected devices are becoming more commonplace in this region, which has spurred demand for semiconductor IP across various applications like automotive and industrial automation.

Europe: Europe has become a major player in the semiconductor IP market, boasting major players like Arm Holdings and Imagination Technologies. The region’s semiconductor IP market is growing due to rising demand for high-performance computing and IoT adoption across numerous end-use applications.

Asia-Pacific: Driven by semiconductor manufacturers like Samsung, TSMC and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Asia-Pacific is the leading market for semiconductor IP. This region has seen rapid growth across a variety of end uses such as automotive, consumer electronics and telecommunications – fuelling demand for semiconductor IP.

Middle East and Africa: With the increasing adoption of IoT devices and smart cities in the Middle East and Africa region, the semiconductor IP market is projected to experience substantial growth. This demand is being driven by rising demands for high-performance computing as well as increased investment into smart cities development across these regions.

Latin America: Latin America’s semiconductor IP market has experienced tremendous growth due to the increasing adoption of smart devices and the Internet of Things in this region. Furthermore, there has been a noticeable uptick in automotive, industrial automation, and semiconductor IP markets as well.

Drivers

High-performance integrated circuits (ICs) are in high demand due to a range of end uses, such as automotive, telecommunications and consumer electronics. Semiconductor IP offers pre-designed software and hardware components which can drastically reduce development time and costs associated with producing these ICs.

IoT is rapidly gaining acceptance, leading to an uptick in demand for semiconductor IP. This essential element is necessary for developing and deploying IoT devices as well as connected ones like smart homes, cities and factories.

Semiconductor IP offers greater design freedom. Businesses can focus on their core competencies while using pre-designed IP blocks for product development, speeding up product design while improving product quality and performance. This results in faster product launches.

Investment in Research and Development: This is driving the market growth for semiconductor IP. Semiconductor manufacturers are increasing their R&D investments to keep up with rising demands for high-performance ICs across various applications, necessitating them to create new, improved semiconductor IP products.

Restraints

High development costs: Making semiconductor IP products frequently calls for significant R&D expenditures. Small and medium-sized enterprises that want to enter the semiconductor IP market may find this to be pricey.

Intellectual property concerns: The semiconductor IP business is facing significant challenges from patent infringement and licensing. A complex legal environment may make it difficult for businesses to create and market new items in this cutthroat market.

Technical difficulties: Creating semiconductor IP products demands a high level of technical expertise. Keeping up with technological advancements in the semiconductor industry may be difficult for businesses.

Competition and Internal Development: Some semiconductor firms may decide to create their own intellectual property (IP) goods. This is a significant obstacle for the market. businesses with adequate resources and

Opportunities

Growing Demand for AI/Machine Learning: There is an expanding market for semiconductor IP. This type of intellectual property (IP) offers both hardware and software components necessary for developing AI/ML applications.

Increased Adoption of 5G Technology: As 5G technology adoption continues to rise, so does the demand for high-performance ICs across various applications such as telecommunications or automotive. Semiconductor IP offers pre-designed, pre-verified software and hardware components that can drastically reduce development time and costs associated with high-performance ICs.

Growing Demand for Smart Devices: This is propelling the semiconductor IP market upwards. Semiconductor IP can supply essential components needed to construct advanced smart devices, such as high-performance processors and AI-enabled cameras, which will continue to fuel growth over the coming years.

Increased Investment in Research & Development Activities. The semiconductor IP market is witnessing new opportunities due to the rising investment by semiconductor manufacturers in research and development activities. To meet the rising demand for high-performance integrated circuits (ICs) across various applications, it is essential to create new and improved semiconductor IP products.

Challenges

Intellectual Property Issues: The semiconductor IP market can face considerable obstacles due to intellectual property rights such as patent infringement or licensing disputes. Companies may find it challenging to develop and commercialize new products within this complex legal environment.

Technological Challenges: Developing semiconductor IP products requires extensive technical proficiency. Companies may struggle to keep up with the rapid advancements in this industry.

Increased Competition: With the entry of new players and the expansion of existing ones, the semiconductor IP market is becoming more and more competitive. This could result in pricing pressures and reduced profit margins for semiconductor IP companies.

Economic Uncertainty. Global market fluctuations and economic uncertainty can have a significant effect on the semiconductor IP market. Since this industry is highly cyclical and susceptible to economic downturns, there may be an overall decrease in demand for IP products.

Recent Developments

Faraday Technology Corporation unveiled Soteria’s cutting-edge security IP subsystems in May 2022. Ideal for IoT applications, this solution features a custom SoC design that supports hardware security. Furthermore, Faraday Technology Company provides various security solutions, such as software for IP security systems development.

Sondrel unveiled a quad-channel IP platform with ISO-26262 applications in June 2021, designed to architect and simplify semiconductor components.

Key Market Segments

Based on Design IP

Processor IP

Interface IP

Memory IP

Other Design IPs

Based on IP Core

Soft Core

Hard Core

Based on IP Source

Royalty

Licensing

Based on Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Telecom & Datacenters

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Other Verticals

Top Key Players in The Market

Arm Holdings Ltd.

Fujitsu Limited

Synopsys Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Imagination Technologies

CEVA Inc.

eMemory Technology Inc.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

Open-Silicon Inc.

Mentor Graphics Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Rambus Inc.

Faraday Technology Corporation

Verisilicon Holdings Co.

Multicore Technology

Other Key Players

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current size of the global semiconductor IP market?

What is the semiconductor IP market?

The semiconductor IP market refers to the industry of companies that design, develop, and license semiconductor IP to other companies that use it to build their own ICs.

Who are the major players in the semiconductor IP market?

Arm Holdings Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Synopsys Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Imagination Technologies, CEVA Inc., eMemory Technology Inc., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Open-Silicon Inc., Mentor Graphics Corporation, Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Rambus Inc., Faraday Technology Corporation, Verisilicon Holdings Co., Multicore Technology, Other Key Players