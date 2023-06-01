Specialty Polyamide Market Sales to Top USD 4.8 billion in Revenues by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.8%

Market Overview

Published Via 11Press : The specialty polyamide market is an arena in which polymers with superior performance characteristics come to prominence, such as electronics, automobiles and industrial industries. Polyamides with specific attributes may include strong strength and rigidity as well as resistance against chemicals or heat.

The global specialty polyamides market was valued at approximately USD 2.55 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, it is expected to grow significantly, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% between 2023 and 2032. By 2032, the market is anticipated to reach approximately USD 4.8 billion.

Popular polyamides used for special purposes include nylon. Due to its superior mechanical properties and ease of processing, nylon has found widespread industrial usage. Other polyamides with specializations include Kevlar which stands out with its incredible weight-to-strength ratio as well as scratch resistance properties.

The global specialty polyamide market is expected to experience rapid expansion over the coming years as demand rises across various industries that utilize them. Light products with great performance will drive this sector’s expansion; technological innovations also lead to novel grades of specialty polyamides for a special purposes, which further propels its expansion.

Key Takeaway

Due to their unique properties and performance characteristics, specialty polyamides have seen increased interest across numerous industries such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, and consumer goods, which has fuelled rapid market expansion. Superior Properties: Specialty polyamides offer exceptional properties such as heat resistance, chemical resistance, mechanical strength and low moisture absorption that make them suitable for applications that demand high-performance materials. These exceptional qualities make these specialty materials suitable for a range of demanding applications such as aerospace engineering.

Regional Snapshot

Asia Pacific: This market for specialty polyamides has seen significant expansion over time, particularly among countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. Electronic and automotive industries as well as urbanization and industrialization fueled the demand for specialty formulation polyamides; further boosted by government policies supporting research & development which help develop them further in this region.

Drivers

Growing Industrial Applications: The increasing demand for specialty polyamides is driven by their wide range of industrial applications, including automotive, electronics, aerospace, consumer goods, and packaging. These industries require high-performance materials with properties such as heat resistance, mechanical strength, and chemical resistance, which specialty polyamides offer.

Restraints

High Cost: Specialty polyamides can be more expensive compared to conventional materials. The high cost of specialty polyamides can sometimes be a barrier to their widespread adoption, especially in price-sensitive industries or applications where cost is a crucial factor.

Opportunities

Sustainable Solutions: The increasing emphasis on sustainability and environmental consciousness presents opportunities for specialty polyamides. Manufacturers are developing bio-based and recyclable specialty polyamides to meet the demand for eco-friendly materials. The growing focus on circular economy principles and regulatory frameworks promoting sustainable practices further open up opportunities for specialty polyamides in the market.

Challenges

Intense Competition : The specialty polyamides market is highly competitive, with several key players vying for market share. Intense competition can pose challenges for both existing and new entrants, requiring differentiation through product innovation, quality, and customer service.

Market Players

Evonik Industries AG

Arkema S.A

Basf SE

Dowdupont, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

LG Chem

INVISTA

Solvay SA

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

Ems-Chemie Holding Ag

Ube Industries Ltd.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Shandong Dongchen Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd.

Eurostar Engineering Plastics

Other Key Players

Market Segmentation

Based on Product

Long Chain Specialty Polyamide

High-Temperature Specialty Polyamide

MXD6/PARA

Based on Application

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods & Retail

Energy

Industrial Coatings

Other Applications

Top Impacting Factors

Industrial Demand and Application: The demand for specialty polyamides is primarily driven by their diverse applications in various industries. The automotive, electronics, aerospace, consumer goods, and packaging sectors are key consumers of specialty polyamides. The growth and development of these industries directly impact the demand for specialty polyamides.

Recent Developments

Huntsman Corporation spent $300 million to acquire CVC Thermoset Specialties on May 18, 2020. With this transaction, Huntsman Corporation buys out CVC Thermoset Specialties’ whole company, including its composites, thermosets, adhesives, and other products. Huntsman Corporation was able to expand its portfolio of advanced materials due to this acquisition.

For US $ 1.436 billion, BASF purchased Solvay’s Polyamide division on February 4, 2020. With this acquisition, BASF will be able to provide a larger range of tailored plastics solutions. Also, the acquisition expanded BASF’s polyamide capabilities by cutting advanced and well-known goods like Technyl. This made it possible for BASF to provide its clients with even better engineering plastics solutions, such as those for self-driving cars and electric mobility.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 2.55 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 4.8 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 6.8% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the current size of the specialty polyamides Market?

A: The Global specialty polyamide Market size is USD 2.55 Bn in 2022.

Q: What is the projected growth rate for the specialty polyamide Market?

A: The specialty polyamide Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Q: What are some of the key players in the specialty polyamide Market?

A: Some of the key players in the specialty polyamide market include Evonik Industries AG, Arkema S.A, Basf SE, Dowdupont, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Asahi Kasei Corp., LG Chem, INVISTA, Solvay SA, Radici Partecipazioni SpA, Ems-Chemie Holding Ag, Ube Industries Ltd., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Shandong Dongchen Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd., Eurostar Engineering Plastics, Other Key Players

