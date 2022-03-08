40+ SaaS Statistics 2022 Including Size, Share, Growth, and COVID Impact

Software-as-a-Service, better known as SaaS, has come a great way since its inception in the 1960s. Until recent years, though, many organizations were not fully convinced that they could rely on software products available as a service. However, the reliance on on-premises systems and conventional software ended soon, paving the way for what one could aptly call a SaaS revolution.

Today, in 2022, most organizations cannot imagine a day without using some of the best SaaS products out there. It does not come as a surprise, either. SaaS products have improved every possible aspect, from User Interfaces to security and reliability to scalability. But it all leads to a question: how big is SaaS in this post-globalization business world?

If you are invested in the SaaS industry, it pays to know how organizations and individuals respond to the SaaS revolution mentioned above. It is not just about how big the SaaS industry is but also how penetrable it has been in multiple areas. If you want a data-centric analysis of the SaaS market and the performance of SaaS products, this guide will help you.

We have combined some of the most interesting statistical findings on the SaaS industry in 2022.

Core SaaS Statistics for 2022

The SaaS end-user spending value has gone up from 31.4 billion to 171.9 billion between 2015-2022.

Every 1 in 3 CEOs is impressed by the robust performance and scalability that SaaS products can offer.

More than 37% of companies worldwide have shifted to cloud-based systems, seeking flexibility.

73% of organizations are either switching or plan to switch all their systems to SaaS platforms.

Gartner predicts that by the end of 2022, end-user spending on SaaS products will reach $489 billion.

Adobe is the largest SaaS company, with a market cap of a whopping $315 billion.

The best SaaS companies in the world have an impressive revenue retention rate of 100%.

The United States is the leading SaaS country in the world, followed by the UK and Canada.

The United States alone is home to more than 16,000 SaaS companies that serve different industries.

Experts predict that the SaaS industry will almost double between 2020 and 2025.

Regional SaaS Market Statistics

It is already clear that the SaaS market is growing rather rapidly. The statistics from the area highlight what the SaaS market could be within the coming years. These stats also talk about the path that the SaaS world has traveled in the past years.

#1. SaaS revenue has been surpassing market projections

Even though the SaaS industry has been promising, market experts have underestimated its market growth. As a result, the industry has gone beyond the market projections. For instance, it was predicted that the SaaS industry would cross the $100 billion mark in 2019 only, but it was actually crossed in the Q3 of 2018.

#2. The SaaS industry now has a total worth of $171.9 billion

Once again, the market growth of the SaaS industry has stunned the experts. The industry has a total worth of $171.9 billion. Even better, this figure is expected to multiply in the coming years. Experts predict that the number will cross the $200 billion mark in the coming years.

#3. China has seen a significant increase in SaaS cloud market share over the past decade

Since 2013, the SaaS market in China has grown steadily, from ¥=3.49 billion to ¥=16.87 billion in 2017.

Last year, the projected market size of SaaS in China was ¥=47.34 billion .

#4. Japan's SaaS Market Value is expected to exceed ¥=1.5 Billion in 2023

Since 2017, the Japanese SaaS market has seen an increase in value year-over-year. It is expected to continue growing year-over-year through 2023.

The Japanese SaaS market value was approximately ¥=430 millions in 2017.

This figure is expected to reach ¥=1.22 billion in 2021. It is projected to rise to ¥=1.67 billion in 2023.

#5. India's SaaS market has grown by nearly 75% in the past two years

SaaS companies in India were able to generate $2.1 billion in 2018's financial year.

In 2020, this figure increased by $1.4 billion to $3.5 billion

#6. Germany is predicted to see the most significant increase in SaaS Market Growth from Major Markets by 2025

The German SaaS market was estimated to be worth €6.85 Billion in 2020.

This number is expected to grow to €16.3 billion in 2025, a nearly 3x increase in five years.

#7. In 2022, the Latin American SaaS market is expected to exceed $5 billion

Latin America is expected to see significant growth in the SaaS industry.

The Latin American SaaS market has seen a steady growth in value between 2017 and 2021. It was valued at $1.48 billion, but it rose to $4.11 billion between 2017-2021.

Latin America's SaaS industry is expected to grow by more than $1 billion in 2022, a five year high. The Latin American SaaS industry will reach an estimated value of $5.31 billion.

#8. The number of SaaS Marketing Tools Have Grown Exponentially

The popularity of SaaS products in the marketing sector can be understood by looking at the numbers. Back in 2007, the total number of marketing tools averaged at 500. In almost 15 years, the number has crossed 10,000.

#9. There are 10,000+ private companies that offer SaaS products

The number of SaaS product vendors is increasing at an exponential rate. As of now, there are more than 10,000 private companies that cater to the needs of different industries. It is also indicative of the fact that the cost of starting a SaaS company is lower than ever before.

#10. Top 4 public cloud companies have increased their value by 44 times

Companies that top the SaaS industry have achieved impressive growth in the past decade. Within the period of 2007 and 2022, companies like Adobe and PayPal have increased their total value by 44 times — a figure that many other industries have not achieved.

#11. The SaaS Market witnessed additional growth due to COVID 19

Like many other markets, the SaaS market also witnessed a bump in the growth and adoption rate. The rate of growth was 26% higher than what was expected. It was because many organizations were transitioning to the hybrid model, and SaaS products became helpful.

#12. Almost every organization will be using at least one SaaS product by the end of 2022

2022 will be the year when SaaS products will become the default option of the business world. Statistics do show that almost every organization in the world will be relying on at least one SaaS product by the end of 2022.

#13. Organizations with more employees use more SaaS applications

The number of SaaS products used by an organization is equally proportional to the number of employees in the organization. A study has indicated that a company with more than 1000 employees will be using, on average, more than 150 SaaS applications for different needs.

#14. SaaS applications constitute 70% of the software a company use

Statistics show that SaaS applications play an important role in the overall software usage of organizations. On average, SaaS applications are responsible for 70% of the overall software usage.

#15. 20% of companies did not change the spending on SaaS due to pandemic

While many companies had to cut down spending on many aspects, around 20% of companies did not want to cut down their spending on SaaS products. It is indicative of the impact SaaS products have on the regular transactions within an organization.

SaaS Organization Statistics

Here's a list of the top five SaaS market shares leaders:

#16. Salesforce is the market leader for public cloud SaaS

In recent years, the SaaS market has been growing in diversity.

Although Salesforce and Microsoft represented over 29.5%, just 18% of SaaS market share in 2017, Salesforce and Microsoft were the dominant players.

Microsoft was the SaaS leader in 2018, with an 18% share. However, the market share of this multinational company has declined to 8.7% by 2020.

#17. Microsoft generated $15 billion in a 2021 financial quarter

Microsoft is the largest cloud vendor according to revenue for the fiscal quarter of this year. The tech giant generated $17.7 billion in its third quarter of 2021.

Amazon had the second largest revenue quarter ($13.5 billion) from a cloud vendor

With a figure $6.5 billion, IBM ranked third. It generated less than half the revenue for Amazon's fiscal quarter.

In 2021, seven cloud vendors combined generated over $1 million in a single quarter.

#18. Salesforce is worth more than $200 billion

With a market capitalization of $249.1 million, Salesforce is ranked second.

Five other SaaS businesses have a market capital exceeding 100 billion. A further six SaaS organizations have a market capital exceeding 50 billion on the US Stock Exchange.

#19. Adobe's SaaS market capital is more than $250 billion

Adobe Incorporated is the top-ranked SaaS company by market capital on the US stock exchange this year.

The SaaS organisation amassed $266.1 million in market capital, which is approximately $17 billion more than any other US SaaS business.

#20. Oracle, a global brand, has shifted its focus to SaaS over the past few years.

Cloud services and license support accounted for more than two-thirds (or more) of Oracle's total revenue as of 2018.

Cloud services made up $28.7 Billion of Oracle's total revenue in 2021.

#21. Azure is the most popular SaaS user in Africa, with more than 35% of its users coming from three African countries

Azure is the most popular cloud provider in Nigeria (with 50% usage), South Africa (49%), Kenya (37%).

Google is the second most popular provider in selected African markets. 28% of Nigerian respondents and 29% of Kenyan respondents claimed that they use Google cloud services. 25% of South African respondents also said so.

SaaS Usage and Adoption Rate Statistics

Market statistics have clearly shown us that the SaaS industry is growing. However, you may be wondering how this growth has impacted the usage and adoption rate of SaaS products. Here are some stats that may help you understand these things.

#22. 80% of organizations rely on at least one SaaS application

According to many surveys, the adoption rate of SaaS applications has been rising. At this point, we can say that 80% of organizations are using at least one SaaS application. In most cases, there are SaaS applications powering different aspects of the business.

#23. Adoption rate of SaaS applications in the healthcare sector is growing at 20% per year

The healthcare sector has also been a part of the SaaS revolution, thanks to thousands of SaaS platforms to manage data and other resources. The adoption rate is growing at 20% per year, which means there will be a takeover in the near future.

#24. 73% of organizations are ready to move onto an all-SaaS environment

As mentioned earlier, most businesses are satisfied with the brand-new SaaS applications are offering. So, it is no surprise that 73% of organizations are ready to make an all-SaaS transition in the coming years. Hence, it is safe to say that many organizations will be running only SaaS products for their needs.

#25. By 2025, half of the enterprise software products are expected to run on the cloud

Cloud computing resources are moving at an impressive rate, and the numbers are great. If this trend is to be followed, 2025 will be the year when we see that 50% of enterprise software products will be relying on cloud computing infrastructure instead of on-premises ones.

#26. Half of US Government organizations are using SaaS products

The SaaS revolution has not restricted itself to the private sector, though. Instead, you can see its impact on the government sector. As of now, 50% of government organizations have already invested and are using at least one SaaS application.

#27. 93% of CIOs in the world have a plan to adopt cloud SaaS in the coming years.

As said earlier, CIOs are impressed by the flexibility and control that SaaS products can offer. Therefore, the adoption rates are going to be great in the coming years.

#28.

In addition to the general adoption trends, 93% of organizations believe that they should have a multi-cloud strategy. It means they will be relying on not just multiple cloud computing providers for various needs that they might come across.

#29.

Regardless of the staggering growth, the public SaaS industry has to deal with issues like privacy, vendor lock-in, cost, compliance, and security. These happen to be the core reasons for the loss of market profit, and the areas are being improved as quickly as possible.

#30.

The amount of money an organization spends on cloud computing resources has increased by 20% in half the last decade. It also means companies are ready to spend on cloud infrastructure, which offers a multitude of benefits.

#31.

Some enterprises, around 30% of those who were surveyed, believe that they would spend more than what they originally would on cloud SaaS platforms. In addition to these, the public sector is anticipated to spend more than the allocated amount on SaaS.

SaaS Pricing Statistics

Cost-effective pricing is one of the reasons why the SaaS industry has achieved the success it has today. So, we can look at the common SaaS pricing statistics from 2022. There are some predictions on how the pricing structure would travel in the coming years.

#32.

44% of SaaS providers include a free trial program in their package. This option provides users with the ability to test how the SaaS product will help in day-to-day transactions. It is one of the reasons for high retention rates as well.

#33.

17% of SaaS providers also stick to the freemium model, which has been found to be profitable. In this system, the customers have an option to enjoy limited features in the free version and make the upgrades when necessary.

#34.

41% of companies make the pricing available on the website. There was a trend of not showing the price structure in the beginning, but it has been changed quite dramatically. Nowadays, SaaS providers are quite upfront about the price they charge for different plans and pricing models.

#35.

46% of SaaS companies are also noted for the inclusion of a per-usage payment strategy. In addition to offering a fixed number of resources per month/year, customers have an option to pay according to the work they do. This option is popular among those who need maximum scalability.

#36.

Subscription-based pricing models are considered one of the reasons for the success of the SaaS industry in general. Even when the IT budgets are being cut off, organizations are pushed to explore what the SaaS industry can offer via easy monthly subscriptions.

#37.

As per OpenView, 30% of SaaS companies offer price cuts for their customers. These decisions are taken at different points of the system and according to the financial situations. Of course, the decision has helped attract more customers into the SaaS environment.

#38.

Most SaaS companies offer a free trial period of 30 days. Some of the companies do not even ask for a credit card to availing of this free trial. In many cases, though, a 14-day free-trial program is also popular in the SaaS industry.

#39.

After COVID-19, many SaaS organizations have been offering buying incentives to customers. There are discounts available for those who are purchasing the service for a longer period. That is, those who have bought the SaaS product for years will save more money than those who buy it on a monthly basis.

#40.

Surveys also show that SaaS companies will change their pricing model once businesses have recovered from the impact of COVID-19. Therefore, if your company wants to purchase SaaS infrastructure, 2022 could be the best time.

#41.

While all these are happening, around 31% of SaaS providers are not offering discounts to customers. It also means customers are willing to spend higher on high-quality services and products. Many of these SaaS vendors have a profitable record as well.

Conclusion

As you can see, the SaaS industry has been on a bull run for quite some time, and the COVID-19 has not been able to restrict it, per se. Even though there are slight changes in spending and pricing structures, the overall demand for SaaS products has remained high. These SaaS statistics also show us that organizations are now ready to completely migrate to the SaaS environment and pay for the right services. It means that 2022 will be the year of an unforeseen SaaS boom, attracting even the smallest-sized organizations into trying out cloud-based infrastructure and its benefits of flexibility and control.