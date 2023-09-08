Introduction

Among Us Statistics: The global gaming industry market size is expected to reach $665.77 billion by the year 2030 which is a growth of 13% CAGR starting from 2023 to 2030. As technology is growing faster thus gaming-oriented platforms are attracting more users worldwide. Recently many advanced games are easily accessible through Smartphones. Among Us is one of the popular multiplayer games and mostly mobile players have made this game more popular than on other devices.

These Among Us Statistics include insights from various aspects that provide light on different factors of Fast Among Us has grown over all other games and how player’s rates are shrinking recently.

In the year 2022, monthly active players of Among Us were an average of 16.5 million worldwide.

According to Statista, the total number of downloads in Among Us in 2022 was 530 million.

Among Us was having more active players count than other popular games such as Minecraft and World of Warcraft by the end of 2022.

As of January 2023, the recorded number of players is 75.6 million whereas; in January 2022 it was 217.1 million.

On a monthly average, 6,058 concurrent viewers were found on Twitch in 2022.

Between January and December 2022, has experienced losing of monthly active players by 7.5%, and the highest loss was observed at 26.3% in September and October of the same year.

By the end of 2022, Among Us players on Steam were 7,291 across the world.

On per session of Among Us, players played for about 1 hour and 48 minutes and the total average playtime per month was 21 hours and 12 minutes in 2022.

The highest amount of tournament prize pool of Among Us was $30,000 in 2022.

To win in this game’s first tricks, a player needs to stay together in a group and keep a proper eye on the crew completing tasks along with keeping the vents and fresh kills in mind all of the time playing the game.

Players also need to focus on common tasks by using visual tasks to confirm true crewmates by proving their innocence.

The effective tips to win the game as an imposter by voting within the group and by eliminating opponents wisely. On the other side, using effective vents is an advantage and never ignore the focus of the camera and kill the crowd.

Revenue generated by Among Us by the end of 2022 was $86 million.

As of 2023 Among Us is still a popular game over the world but not as it was before 2 years ago.

According to the reports of Active players, Among Us is a well-designed and highly enjoyable game that was having 10 – 15 million players in 2022.

By the end of 2022, Among Us VR was announced by the company itself.

As of 13th July, 2023 the statistics of Among Us in the Google Play Store are 13.5 million reviews, and above 500 million downloads.

In 2022, the most popular game over mobile and PC was Among Us in which everyday concurrent players are almost 1 million.

Across all devices in May 2022, people who played Among Us were between 995,000 to 1.1 million.

Overall different platforms, the number of downloads in Among Us has reached above 530 million.

According to the charts of Among Us, around 6000 people have played on Steam by the month of May 2022. , which ranked 148th on Steam.

In May 2022, the average viewer of Twitch on Among Us was between 5,000 to 11,000 players over the world and ranked 48th on Twitch.

By the end of September 2022, daily active players of Among Us in Android and iOS were around 60 million.

General Among Us Statistics

As of 10th January 2023, the live players Among Us were 694,632.

On Twitch, in 2022 the rank of Among Us was 52nd and was one of the most watched games in which players have played for nearly 70 million hours.

The average view count was about 6,000 on a daily basis and the highest single-day peak was 447,476.

As of September 2022, across the world Among Us was downloaded by 100 million users and the rates of concurrent users have increased by 1.5 million.

According to the reports of Apptopia, countries such as the United States, Brazil, Indonesia, India, and Mexico are the main player those are responsible for the growth of Among Us by the end of 2022.

According to the reports of Playercounter, the largest audience of Among Us has been gained from the United States and the United Kingdom.

The number of downloads in Among Us in 2022 on Google Play was over 100 million times and created a milestone over this platform.

Reduction in Active Players in Among Us

January 2022: There were 217.1 million active online players.

There were 217.1 million active online players. February 2022: Active players reduced by 0.4% to 207.6 million.

Active players reduced by 0.4% to 207.6 million. March 2022: Active players further decreased by 4.4% to 195.6 million.

Active players further decreased by 4.4% to 195.6 million. April 2022: The decline continued with a reduction of 5.8%, resulting in 189.1 million active players.

The decline continued with a reduction of 5.8%, resulting in 189.1 million active players. May 2022: Active players decreased by 3.3% to 186.9 million.

Active players decreased by 3.3% to 186.9 million. June 2022: Another decline of 1.1% resulted in 179.9 million active players.

Another decline of 1.1% resulted in 179.9 million active players. July 2022: A minor reduction of 3.7% led to 178.1 million active players.

A minor reduction of 3.7% led to 178.1 million active players. August 2022: Active players saw a significant drop of 9.6% to 160.9 million.

Active players saw a significant drop of 9.6% to 160.9 million. September 2022: The decline continued with a reduction of 5.1%, resulting in 152.6 million active players.

The decline continued with a reduction of 5.1%, resulting in 152.6 million active players. October 2022: A substantial decrease of 26.3% led to 112.5 million active players.

A substantial decrease of 26.3% led to 112.5 million active players. November 2022: Active players decreased by 9.5% to 101.8 million.

Active players decreased by 9.5% to 101.8 million. December 2022: The decline continued with a significant reduction of 21.3%, resulting in 75.6 million active players.

The decline continued with a significant reduction of 21.3%, resulting in 75.6 million active players. January 2023: The trend persisted, with a further reduction of 5.6%, resulting in 75.6 million active players.

These statistics illustrate the gradual reduction in the number of active players in Among Us over the course of 2022 and into 2023.

Among Us Player Counts and Activity (January to July 2023)

(Source: activeplayer.io)

January 30th, 2023: Monthly Active Players: 75.6 million. Monthly Loss: 6%. Maximum Number of Concurrent Players: 5 million.

February 28th, 2023: Monthly Active Players: 64 million. Monthly Loss: 15%. Maximum Number of Concurrent Players: 4.2 million.

March 30th, 2023: Monthly Active Players: 63.5 million. Monthly Loss: 1%. Maximum Number of Concurrent Players: 4.2 million.

April 30th, 2023: Monthly Active Players: 6.3 million. Monthly Loss: 0%. Maximum Number of Concurrent Players: 4.2 million.

May 30th, 2023: Monthly Active Players: 6.2 million. Monthly Loss: 1%. Maximum Number of Concurrent Players: 4.1 million.

June 30th, 2023: Monthly Active Players: 6 million. Monthly Loss: 4%. Maximum Number of Concurrent Players: 4 million.

July 30th, 2023: Monthly Active Players: 5.7 million. Monthly Loss: 4%. Maximum Number of Concurrent Players: 3.8 million.



These statistics provide insights into the monthly variations in Among Us player counts and activity from January to July 2023, including monthly active players, losses, and maximum concurrent players.

Total Players Statistics of Among Us

(Source: techjury.net)

Among Us players Statistics by Age Group

By the end of 2022, the majority of Among Us players were between the age group of 20 to 30 years.

The second highest players groups of Among Us were between 13 to 18 years.

Lastly, the minority player groups were under 13 years and above 30 years across the world.

Top Among Us Player Statistics on Steam

By the end of 2022, Among Us players on Steam were 7,291 across the world.

In January 2022, the average monthly players and concurrent players in Among Us was 9,464, and 16,129 respectively.

The average number of monthly players and concurrent players in February (6,956 and 16,129), March (5,459 and 12,582), April (6,633 and 16,767), May (6,103 and 13, 052), June (6,899 and 12,567), July (6,864 and 11,084), and August (6,237 and 10,901) respectively.

Top Among Us Streamer Statistics on Twitch

The topmost Among Us streamers on Twitch were Squeezie, Chilled Chaos, Domingo, and Gaules with which viewers per year 17,785 hours, 95,760 hours, 92,893 hours, 89,332 hours, and 85,941 hours respectively in 2022.

The followers or subscribers count on Twitch were 3,700,000 (Squeeze), 421,000 (Chiloled Chaos), 1,509,412 (Domingo), and 3,623,443 (Gaules)

Top Among Us Tournament Statistics by Players Earning

According to an American Twitch streamer in 2022, the top Among Us player was ‘Trainwreckstv’ and the player earned $25,000 prize money.

The next following tournament players that earned prize money were Yetiapocalypse ($15,000), Classify ($10,500), 5up ($9,000), and Autumn ($6,000).

Most Popular Among Us Players Statistics

(Source: headphonesaddict.com)

In 2022 the popular players of Among Us were 5up, Jimmy “Disguised Toast” Wang, Corpse Husband, and Trainwreckstv.

In which the main streaming platform was YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

The subscriber count of 5up was having 690,000 (YouTube subscribers), and 976,000 (Twitch followers).

Jimmy” Disguised Toast” Wang was having 3,780,000 (YouTube subscribers), 2,800,000 (Twitch followers), and 1,532,368 (Facebook followers).

Corpse Husband was having 7,560,000 (YouTube subscribers), and 1,300,000 (Twitch followers).

Trainwreckstv was having 223,000 (YouTube subscribers), and 2,100,000 (Twitch followers)

Among Us Player’s Statistics by Country

(Source: playercounter.com)

In 2022 the United States of America was having 36.56% share of Among Us players and which is followed by the United Kingdom with a 5.11% share of the total.

The top countries playing Among Us were the United States (12 million), the United Kingdom (10.3 million), the Philippines (10.2 million), Australia (10.1 million), Indonesia (9.9 million), Malaysia (9.3 million), Canada (9.2 million), India (8.8 million), UAE (8.5 million), and Egypt (7.7 million).

Other countries’ share of daily active players was 4.67% in India, 4.12% in Canada, 3.99% in Australia, and 45.46% in other countries.

The most channels’ languages played in Among Us stats by number of channels were English (188,040) which is followed by Spanish (73,262), French (20,906), German (18,174), Portuguese (14,963), Russian (9,704), and Italian (5,278).

As of July 2023, across the world, the total channels of Among Us available on Twitch are 10.2K, and average streams (105), streamed hours (19.8K), viewer hours (710.4K), and average concurrent viewers(4.2K)

Among Us Publication Statistics By Popularity

Publication PC: 85/100

Switch: 79/100 4Players 68/100 Game Informer 8/10 IGN 9/10 Jeuxvideo 14/20 Nintedo Life 8/10 PCMag 4/5 (iOS) Push Square 7/10

(Source: fictionhorizon.com)

Playing games on Among Us as the imposter was preferred by most of the publications in 2022.

The top publication for Among Us games was Metacritic in which the score of PC turned out 85 out of 100 and Switch 79 out of 100.

Followed by other publications were 4 Players (68/100), Game Informer (8/10), IGN (9/10), Jeux video (14/20), Nintendo Life (8/10), PC Mag (4/5) iOS, Push Square (7/10)

Among Us Website Statistics

(Source: similarweb.com)

The name of the website of Among Us is ‘among-us.net’ and as of June 2023, the global rank of the website is 446,846 which has decreased by 36,787 positions from last year.

Whereas, the top played country across the world is the United States with a country rank of 493,909 which has decreased by 117,321 from last year.

On the other side, the stat by category rank is 12,193 which decreased by 2,445 last year.

The total visit of this site is 101.2K, followed by a bounce rate of 58.81%, a page per visit is 1.85 times and the average site visit duration is 2 minutes and 25 seconds.

Among Us VR Statistics

The developers of Among Us VR were Innersloth, Schell Games, and Robot Teddy whereas; Innersloth is the publisher of the platform which was released on 10th November 2022.

The current price of Among Us was $9.99 in the year 2023.

As of today in the last 24 hours, the number of active players was 32 active players, positive reviews are 76%, units sold (65,460), average played time (7.9 hours), and median play time (2.3 hours), and gross revenue earned ($522K).

Among Us is Available On the Platform

(Source: activeplayer.io)

As of 2022, most games of Among Us were played on the platform of Windows which is followed by XBOX ONE, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.

Over the globe, games were never played on the platforms Linux, MAC, and PS3.

Color Popularity Statistics of Among Us Games Character

(Source: pvplive.net)

The red color is the top most selected color in the game which is followed by black, white, rose, blue, cyan, yellow, pink, purple, orange, banana, coral, lime, green, gray, maroon, brown, and tan.

The reason behind the popularity of the red color is ‘The Red Sus Memes’, ‘Red Gets An Impostor’, and enables unique looks to characters of the game.

Among Us Creator’s Statistics

(Source: gamesight.io)

As per the reports of the last 7 days, the top creator of Among Us named ‘eliasn97’ with viewer hours (1 million hours), ACV (28K), followers (15 million), channel views (19 million), streamed hours (4), streams (2 times).

Followed by ‘fps_shaka’ with viewer hours (77K hours), ACV (16K), followers (11 million), channel views (126 million), streamed hours (5), and streams (1 time).

‘TwitchRivals’ with viewer hours (48K hours), ACV (14K), followers (23 million), channel views (262 million), streamed hours (3), and streams (1 time).

‘ChilledChaos’ with viewer hours (43K hours), ACV (6K), followers (4 million), channel views (11 million), streamed hours (7), and streams (3 times).

‘PENTA’ with viewer hours (27K hours), ACV (5K), followers (3 million), channel views (21 million), streamed hours (5), and streams (1 time).

Conclusion

As of now after completing the article on Among Us Statistics it can be stated that the number of active players has reduced in 2022 from last year but the players are still enjoying the game and is far from dead. The Among Us platform has introduced Among Us VR by the end of 2022 which will allow in enhancing the popularity of the game. Readers those who haven’t downloaded the game yet go download and play the game by choosing your favorite color. These articles include many statistics for 2022 and 2023 that will provide readers effective popularity of the game.

