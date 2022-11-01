Avast Antivirus Statistics, Traffic Analytics, Market Share and Facts

Introduction

Avast Antivirus Statistics: Technology is improving daily and allowing people with different mindsets to come together. Why is it related to Avast? Because there are some people around the world with bad intentions but talented minds, who create viruses in different ways and harm the electronic devices of users over the world. To keep away such viruses away from the system, Avast functions accordingly. In this Avast Statistics, we will look into understanding why Avast is superior along with its advantage and statistics with recent numbers.

Key Avast Antivirus Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

The United States of America has around 22.09% of the population using Avast products. Out of these 64.38% are using it on desktops and 35.62% have it installed on their mobile phones. Total protected devices are around 3.7 million .

Avast is compatible with all kinds of operating systems- iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, and Linux.

To date, Avast has blocked on average more than 1.5 billion malware attacks, 3 million unique phishing URLs, more than 33 million phishing attacks, and around 4 million ransomware attacks.

Avast has been recommended by 53% of people. 19% of the users found the software by surfing the internet.

What is Avast?

Cybercrimes are increasing day by day. With the speed at which technology is evolving around the world, simultaneously viruses are also increasing. Avast is one of the best-known companies which provides antivirus services to protect the system. Avast is multinational cybersecurity software located in Prague. The algorithm of Avast includes a combination of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to function accordingly. Avast is compatible with android phones, windows computers and laptops, and the iOS operating systems. Avast is owned by NortonLifeLock cybersecurity company.

Why Avast is the Best?

There is n number of antivirus software around the world. But Avast is still one of the most used software globally. Following are some reasons why Avast is best.

Avast is compatible with all kinds of operating systems- iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, and Linux.

It gives protection from ransomware – where attackers demand money in exchange for unlocking the computer which they have hacked.

The android application has a password manager option where individual applications on the mobile can be locked.

It has security updates at intervals.

The Avast software provides an anti-spam feature where all spam is automatically identified and blocked.

All these features are provided only at $50.28 for the initial year applicable to up to 5 devices. That means, one subscription plan is applicable to multiple devices at once.

Products of Avast

There are three products of Avast Avast one, Avast one Essential, and Premium security. Avast provides all the features, but Avast is one essential and premium security has limited options. All together following are some features of these products.

Ability to prevent webcam spies.

It can lock access to fake and dangerous websites on the internet.

Personal information is safe with Avast.

Unlimited and safe VPN connectivity.

Ability to identify accounts with data breaches.

Ability to keep trackers away initiated by advertisers.

Cleaning the devices and many other features.

General Avast Antivirus Statistics

The above graph shows that other Avast essential products used were Avast Free Antivirus by 87% of the population. Whereas premium users were only 10% in the year 2021. And Business Security by Avast has around only 4% of the users.

According to Avast Statistics, 56% of people use it daily. Whereas, 14% of the people prefer to use the platform once a week and 30% have very less usage.

Avast has been recommended by 53% of people. 19% of the users found the software by surfing the internet. 18% of the systems had it pre-installed for their users. And out of these, 10% of the users have given a positive reply.

Avast software is used mostly by men users resulting in 69%, whereas 31% of the users are females.

Users with native English language have Avast on their systems with 97%. And other people whose native language is different has resulted in only 3%.

The above chart shows that 56% of the people who are from the age group of 20 years to 39 years are using Avast antivirus software.

The lowest of all belongs to people above the age of 70 and 70 plus resulting in only 2%.

Whereas users who are under 19 have shared up to 34%.

According to Avast statistics, there are around 435 million users around the world.

The United States of America has around 22.09% of the population using Avast products. Out of these 64.38% are using it on desktops and 35.62% have it installed on their mobile phones. Total protected devices are around 3.7 million.

The second-ranked country is Brazil with total protected devices of around 1.2 million, 6.85 in the percentage out of which 47.19% are using it on desktop and 52.81% using it on mobile phones.

France stood on the third rank with 6.71% of the secured devices with a combination of desktop devices up to 48.02% and mobile devices at 51.98% resulting in 1.1 million devices.

The United Kingdom and India rank in fourth and fifth places with 5.11% and 4.99% overall devices resulting in 867.2k and 847.2k devices respectively. These countries’ Avast Statistics show that desktop users and mobile users in the United Kingdom are 34.9% and 65.1% accordingly.

India has around 54.13% of desktop users for Avast security while 45.87% are using it on mobile devices.

Trustpilot has over 8,559 reviews with 4 stars.

To date, Avast has blocked on average more than 1.5 billion malware attacks, 3 million unique phishing URLs, more than 33 million phishing attacks, and around 4 million ransomware attacks.

According to Avast statistics, it has been a leading anti-virus software because it has the capability to check 3.97 trillion URLs every year.

Avast can transmit 56.4 petabytes of data each month.

The platform has around 11,759 servers on a global level to detect threat networks.

Avast has the ability to increase the download speed to 302 Gbps.

To date, it has secured 4,63,000 VPN connections at the same time.

In the last 6 months, avast.com had a total of 18 million website visits, which are divided into desktop users by 51.9% and mobile users by 48.1%.

Currently, Avast is available in 45 languages.

Around 59 countries around the world are using Avast free antivirus software including paid subscription.

Avast has been installed in around 859 organization.

Avast’s website visits in the last month were 13.9 million. This is a small drop with 2.94% in the traffic towards the website.

A user stays on Avast’s website for at least 00:02:18 minutes.

The bounce rate which people have experienced in the last few months is 55.82%.

A user checks at least 3 pages of the website for every visit.

Top Countries

United States 17.91% France 8.05% Brazil 7.00% Germany 5.56% United Kingdom 3.70% Others 57.75%

The above map shows that the United States had the most website visits on Avast with 17.91%. There’s a reduction in the rate by 3.22%.

While France, Brazil, and Germany top the list after the United States of America by 8.05%, 7,00%, and 5.56% with a reduction rate in visits up to 13.43%, 6.05%, and 2.73% respectively.

While the United Kingdom has increased the rate of site visits by 1.91% resulting in 3.70% of the population.

As per the Avast Statistics, Avast’s average users show their interest in programming and software development, news and media, video games, computer electronics and technology, and much more…

Avast Vs Kaspersky

Avast

Avast is one of the largest used antivirus software around the world. Along with Avast, there is also n number of widely used other antivirus software being utilized simultaneously. Following are some points to distinguish Avast from Kaspersky.

Avast has earned 4 stars with an overall rank of 14 out of 21.

Its compatibility is more than Kaspersky as it allows users to install the software on Android, iOS, Mac, Linus, and Windows.

It has a free version available as well as a paid version with $50.28 every year.

Avast offers coupons at 50% on many occasions.

Some features such as child protection, secure banking, webcam protection, firewall, safe browsing, WIFI protection, Real-time protection, password manager, etc. are being offered at a reasonable price. Some of these features include a free version also.

Its 2 paid plans include Avast one and Avast premium, both cost around $50.28 and $69.48 respectively.

Moreover, Avast’s applications are user friendly.

Kaspersky

Being the second most widely used antivirus software around the world, Kaspersky majorly shares its features with Avast. But lags somewhere with its functionality and user face. Following are some points with are somewhat similar to Avast.

Kaspersky has earned no reviews and ranks till today. Also, most of the time it does not offer any coupons.

The price range for Kaspersky is from $29.90 every year.

It is compatible only with Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS.

Some of the features which Kaspersky shares with Avast are Child protection, secure banking, firewall, real-time protection, safe browsing, and webcam protection.

Kaspersky’s two paid plans Antivirus and Internet Security have prices ranging from $29.99 per year and $49.99 a year.

The application of Kaspersky is not really user-friendly compared to Avast.

Which is Better Avast or Kaspersky?

Being superior to Kaspersky, Avast is always the best option. It is compatible with all operating systems. Moreover, irrespective of the mobile app or desktop app it always provides easy access. Although the price is a little bit on the higher side, it is worth paying for Avast Antivirus software!

Conclusion

Improved technology and talented minds have always some connections either in a good or a bad way. Some use it for creating modern technology and some waste it on hacking systems from around the world. Today there’s not a single country that has not been fully secured with such attacks. Therefore, many companies are coming forward with such antivirus software. Avast is one of the best antivirus software available today with useful features a user can ever think of. Many people say you have to pay higher charges to avail of these features. But to be honest, who knows free anti-virus software could also be fake and full of viruses! Avast antivirus software is worth reducing all the system-related worries. Having a yearlong subscription increase the security of the system. Just like other antivirus software where all release updates frequently time, Avast respects that and release such update only when recommended. Therefore, Avast is always a winner above all the competitors in the markets around the world.

FAQ . Is Avast free to use? Avast give you a trial period when you can experience all its features without any charges. Once the trial period ends, you will have to pay the subscription services to use it further. Or Some of the features are paid other than free options. Where is the authentic source from which you can download Avast? You can use this link to download Avast as per your system requirement: https://www.avast.com/en-in/free-antivirus-download#mac Is Avast easy to install on any device? Yes. It is extremely convenient to install the software on any device. Just download the file, open the downloaded material, and install the packages. How to remove virus using Avast software? You don’t have to perform any manual steps to remove the virus. Avast has the inbuilt option to automatically prevent various types of viruses from entering the system. Can I use 2 anti-virus software for one device at once? No. It is not recommended to do so. It can harm the computer system.