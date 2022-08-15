Introduction

Backup Statistics: Technology is a major part of our lives. A data disaster could have devastating financial consequences. 75% of small businesses don’t have a plan for recovery.

While “disaster”, sounds like something that happens only occasionally, man-made catastrophes are all too common. Backup statistics indicate that hardware failures account for 45% of all downtime.

Are you confident that the backup software can restore all of your data, even if you have it ready? Statistics show that 60% are not complete and 50% are unsuccessful in restoring data.

HostingTribunal has compiled this list of backup statistics to help you understand what works and what doesn’t, and be ready.

What is the Backup and Recovery of Data?

Backups are created to make a backup copy of data that can then be restored in the event of a failure of primary data. Data corruption, hardware or software malfunction, human error, viruses, malicious attacks, malware and accidental deletions of data can all cause primary data failures. Backup copies enable data to be restored at a later time in order to aid the business recovering from an unexpected event.

To protect primary data from loss or corruption, it is important to keep a copy of the data on a separate medium. You can store the additional media on an external drive, USB stick, or something larger like a disk storage system or cloud storage container. You can have the alternate medium in the same place as the primary data, or it can be at a different location. Remote locations may be necessary for weather-related events.

To get the best results, backup copies should be made on a regular, consistent basis in order to reduce data loss between backups. There is a greater chance of data loss if backups are not made on a regular basis. Multiple backup copies provide flexibility and insurance to restore data to a point not affected by malicious attacks or data corruption.

(Source: Netapp.com)

Backup vs. Recovery

The primary difference between backups and recovery is that they are copies of the original data that can be used to recover your database in the event of a database crash. Recovery is the process of returning it to its original state after a disaster.

Backup refers to a copy of the data. It includes all essential elements such as control files and data files. Backup of the entire database is necessary because unexpected database failures can be expected. There are two main backup types:

1. Physical Backup: This backup contains a copy of the physical database files like log files, control files, and archived redo logs. It’s a copy of files that store data in another location. This is the basis of the database recovery system.

2. Logical Backup: This is the logical backup that is created from a database. It includes procedures, views and functions. Logical backups are not useful or recommended as they only provide structural information.

On the other hand, recovery allows you to restore your database’s correct state after a failure. This improves the reliability and stability of your database because it allows you to restore the database to its original state after a sudden failure.

(Source: Veritas.com)

Breaches and Retainers Statistics

This section will cover general backup statistics. This section will focus on security breaches and the consequences as well as how to keep your data safe.

#1. 42% of medium-sized companies and 30% of large (250+) businesses admitted they did not have off-site backups.

A survey of UK business leaders revealed that nearly half of those surveyed said their backups were stored on separate systems within the same office. This indicates a serious lack of disaster recovery plans.

(Source: Itpro.co.uk)

#2. 67% of companies believe that they will experience a major security breach within the next year.

(Source: Black Hat)

Let’s first explain what a backup does and why it is important. The answer to the first question is easy: it’s simply the act of creating spare copies of your files or folders.

The answer to the second question lies in the results of a survey that was conducted at the Black Hat security conference in 2017. Data loss is one of many consequences that security breaches can have.

#3. 39% claimed they were capable of restoring on-site backups in less than 24hrs, even if they could find new servers that would accept the data.

(Source: Information-age.com)

41% of UK companies have failed to test their disaster recovery systems within the past six months, or don’t remember when testing took place.

#4. 58% of businesses don’t have the funds to recover from an attack.

(Source: Black Hat)

Businesses can’t recover data incidents because of this. The same survey found that 67% of respondents aren’t properly trained to perform security functions in the event of a data breach.

#5. 31% of computer users lost all their data because of uncontrollable circumstances.

(Source: Boston Computing Network)

This shows clearly that data loss cannot be prevented in all cases. A 1998 computer statistic showed that data loss was a common problem for 6% of all computers. This equates to approximately 4.6 million incidents that cost $11.8 billion.

#6. Targeted attacks occur 31% of targeted attacks against companies with less than 250 employees.

(Source: Ontech)

This shows that hackers are most likely to target small and medium-sized companies (SMEs). In fact, 40% of SMEs that have their network will be attacked. Even worse, 50% won’t even know about the attack.

We also know that 20% of SMEs are at risk of losing critical business data due to major disasters every five years.

#7. One study of North American business leaders found that nearly 30% had lost revenue due to network outages.

(Source: community.spiceworks.com)

#8. 93% of businesses whose servers were down for more than 10 days filed for bankruptcy within one year.

(Source: Sherweb.com)

Even more alarming is the fact that 50% of businesses that were without a data center for the same period filed for bankruptcy.

#9. 75% of IT managers didn’t have a backup system and couldn’t restore all data.

(Source: Sherweb.com)

33% of those with a backup system could not recover all data, compared to 57% who do. 23% of those with backup solutions couldn’t recover any data.

Computer backup companies can tell you that up to 60% of backups are not complete and approximately half of data restorations can fail. Backups should be tested at least once per month to avoid this.

#10. Average downtime costs across all industries is around PS USD 4,330 to USD 5,600.

(Source: Cybershifttech.com)

According to a new study, the average downtime costs across all industries is around PS USD 4,330 to USD 5,600. This number will likely continue to rise as businesses become more reliant on technology. The study found that the biggest cause of downtime is due to human error, followed by hardware and software failures. As our reliance on technology grows, it is important to find ways to reduce downtime and its associated costs.

#11. Business backups are less than 10%.

(Source: Sherweb.com)

How often should businesses back up their data? The nature and scope of the company depend on how often backups are performed. You can avoid losing your valuable time and resources as well as your reputation by having daily backups.

#12. 93% of DraaS users agree that the service is satisfactory.

(Source: UniTrends)

This entry from our backup statistics shows that cloud-based Disaster Recovery as a Service (CBR) is rapidly becoming more popular and widely accepted. Only 7% reported that the process took too long or that their backups were not working.

#13. Each week, 140,000 hard drives fail in the US.

(Source: Small Business Trends)

How often should businesses back up their data? It all depends on what the company is doing. However, this simple fact shows that you should backup at least once per day. Daily backups are ideal.

#14. Only 45% of businesses consider security budgets adequate.

(Source: keeper.io)

According to the 2020 Ponemon Institute report Cybersecurity and Remote Work Era only 45% believe that they have sufficient funds to prepare for cyberattacks caused by remote work. Only 39% of respondents believe their staff is capable of protecting themselves against attacks.

Some businesses are better prepared than others. Connectwise’s 2021 SMB Cybersecurity report found that 51% of small and medium-sized companies don’t have an incident plan to respond to cyberattacks. Surprisingly, 77% of respondents said they plan to increase cybersecurity spending over the next 12 months.

#15. 86% of businesses back-up their data daily, weekly, or monthly.

(Source: Acronis)

Acronis, a leading data backup company, conducts a survey each year to determine the number of backups performed. This data shows the frequency of backups starting in 2019. 75% of consumers make backups every week or monthly. These figures are higher for yearly backups: 97% of businesses have them and 93% of consumers do.

Types of Data Backups and Key Statistics

This section covers data backups in all their forms, from storage options to the actual nature of backup sessions. We will briefly discuss some of the benefits and drawbacks of each option but our primary focus will be on understanding the differences.

But first, which are the three types of backup?

1. Incremental Backup.

2. Partial Backup.

3. Differential Backup.

You can copy an entire data collection with the first. You only copy changes and additions that have occurred since the last full backup in the second case. The second case copies alterations and additions from the most recent backup.

#16. 93% of small businesses keep backups or data in the cloud.

(Source: Unitrends.com)

A Unitrends 2019 survey found promising results that 84% of businesses store backups or data in the cloud. Another 8% plan to do the same within the next year.

Cloud technology is more popular with small businesses, which account for 93% of all companies that use it. This compares to the 82% of medium-sized businesses and 81 per cent of large enterprises.

The 2021 follow-up report found that 70% of organizations will rely on cloud-based solutions by 2023 . This is not surprising considering cloud backups provide many benefits, including affordability and ease-of-access.

#17. A data recovery plan is essential for 40-60% to 50% of small businesses.

(Source: PhoenixNAP)

Before we discuss data backups, we need to talk about the importance and benefits of small business data recovery. The companies that are able to recover their data in a timely manner and at a greater cost than those with disaster recovery and data plans are not the ones that have succeeded.

#18. 93% of companies who suffer a major loss and don’t have an emergency plan within a year close down.

(Source: PhoenixNAP)

This stat shows not only small businesses need to be aware of the importance of data disaster recovery. Without a plan, most companies won’t be able to survive for more than a year following a disaster.

Let’s now look at what we can do to prevent it.

#19. 77% of tape back-ups fail.

(Source: Boston Computing Network)

We’ll begin with the type you should not use. The statistics on tape backup solutions is incomplete. In fact, 34% of companies don’t test their tapes backups. You might even see a higher percentage of failed backups.

#20. 2020’s hard drive failure rate was 0.93%.

(Source: Backblaze)

This number may seem small but it proves that such events do happen and that hard drive disaster recovery can be a necessity. The best way to protect your data is to create backup copies on both the physical location and on-demand.

#21. A hard drive’s lifespan is between 5-10 years.

(Source: Welivesecurity.com)

Most people ask how to backup their entire computer. There is no clear winner when it comes to cloud backup versus local. You should still consider these things when choosing your fighter.

Full backups consume a lot of space. Therefore, cloud storage is more suitable for incremental backups. Physical locations can be a better option for both full and differential backups if there is a lot of data.

Whatever storage solution you choose, it is best to choose one that will last more than ten decades, such as an SSD.

#22. Nearly 40% are aware that there are more than 10,000 sensitive files in their company.

(Source: Varonis)

This is an important part of the business data protection story. There are many chances that employees will accidentally delete, modify, or compromise sensitive documents if they have access to all files.

#23. 84% of businesses use cloud backup.

(Source: UniTrends)

Because of the cloud’s accessibility and affordability, it is not surprising that so many people choose to protect their data in this way. Adoption rates for small businesses (93%) are higher than those of medium-sized (82%), or large companies (81%).

Data Loss Statistics

This section will examine the causes of data losses, their consequences, as well as how to address them.

#24. 60% of businesses lose their data in six months.

(Source: Nirico)

Because it is an excellent illustration of the price of data loss, we’re going to start with this stat. Let’s now look at the real danger.

#25. The most common causes for data loss include hardware/system failure (31%), human errors (29%), and viruses and ransomware (29%).

(Source: Cloudian.com)

#26. 36% consider ransomware to be the most serious cybersecurity threat.

(Source: Black Hat)

This network statistic came from the BlackHat security event in 2017. It is evident that ransomware is responsible largely for the increase in data loss incidents.

#27. The average downtime cost is $1,410 per hour.

(Source: Veeam.com)

According to Veeam’s 2022 Data Protection Report the average cost for downtime is $88,000 an hour or $1,467 every minute. This number is obviously distorted by larger organizations reporting greater amounts, but small and medium businesses are still severely impacted.

#28. Computer viruses led to more than $7.6 billion in losses for American businesses during the first half of 2000.

(Source: Boston Computing Network)

This suggests that data corruption from viruses was fairly common in 1991. Hackers have improved their skills, so the potential for data corruption is far greater today.

#29 Data loss is most often caused by old, aging hardware.

(Source: Mxotech.com)

Dynamic Technologies’ research shows that hardware problems are the leading cause of data loss, unplanned downtime and other issues 45% of all the time. Yes, it is easy to grumble when you hear the suggestion of upgrading your hardware. Servers can be expensive. Servers are expensive. You want to make the most of your investment.

#30. Small companies suffered more than $100,000 in losses due to ransomware attacks.

(Source: CNN business)

Ransomware could cause network crashes. In 2017, more than 16% experienced downtime.

#31. 2 out of 3 midsize companies were affected by Ransomware in the past 18 months.

(Source: Connectwise.com)

According to the most recent 2022 MSP Threat report by ConnectWise two-thirds of all midsize businesses were hit with ransomware attacks in the last 18 month. This is a shocking indicator of the epidemic nature of ransomware attacks in the wild. Additionally, the study shows an increase in the severity, cost, and size of ransomware attacks year after year.

It is crucial to ensure that businesses have backup systems that are high quality and allow them to access their data again and get their systems running again. This will avoid delays, which can lead to loss of share prices and potential profits.

#32. 52% of data breaches were caused by human error.

(Source: Whoa.com)

Businesses need a disaster recovery plan to protect their data from cyberattacks and natural hazards. It is therefore crucial that employees are trained in security.

#33. Data breaches in the public sector are more frequent than any other industry.

(Source: Verizon.com)

According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Investigations Report, the public sector suffers more data breaches that any other industry. The public sector had 23,399 security events in 2019, of which 330 included “confirmed disclosure” and “Information” was second.

#34. 32% of data-loss incidents are caused by migrating devices.

(Source: Ontrack.com)

This is by far the most ignored example of data theft. IT administrators indicated that the most common reason for backup failures in 2016 was that backups weren’t updated or functioning correctly.

#35. Ransomware attacks result in an average downtime of 16.2 days.

(Source: Coveware.com and Comparitech.com)

Ransomware renders files on the target system inaccessible without a decryption code (held by an attacker). Ransomware is a technique that encrypts files and forces the victim to pay to unlock them.

In a 2021 Coveware study, the average downtime of businesses due to ransomware attacks was 20 days in Q4-2021. This was 10% less than Q3 2021, which is a modest but welcome improvement.

#36. About 45% of all backups fail due to hardware failure.

(Source: Sherweb.com)

The long-term statistics for hardware show that there is a 100% chance of it failing. It is just a matter of time. Off-site corruption of data is always there, just waiting to take the form of a failure in hardware or during format migration. This is why backups are so important.

#37. Media backup is extremely unreliable.

(Source: TechRepublic.com)

According TechRepublic “Most backups today go directly to disk. IT is now more likely to encounter media failures than ever before tapes were the predominant backup medium. Media failure is still a major reason backups and restores fail.” Many cities continue to use tape backups, thumb drives, external hard drives, or other media backups. These problems could include:

– Corrupted Data

– Incomplete data backups

– Human error: Whether you back it up wrongly or forget to backup data regularly.

Automated data backup solutions, such as offsite redundancy (using an online solution), and onsite backup servers (such as a backup server), will be able to avoid human error and the limitations of media-based backups.

#38. Drive recovery can be expensive and cost as high as $7,500

(Source: Boston Computing Network)

Yes, you read that right. Data recovery rates also tell us that success is not guaranteed for all files.

#39. Only 55% of companies carried out recovery testing in 2019.

(Source: UniTrends)

People seem to be unable or unwilling to accept the possibility of a computer crash, which could lead to data loss. Backups may be the only thing capable of saving your data. However, things are starting to change. This year there has been a 12% increase in annual recovery tests.

#40. In 2020, the average data breach cost was $3.86million.

(Source: IBM Security)

The average global time required to identify and contain a breach takes around 280 days. The average cost of data restoration increases the longer this takes.

#41. A data breach involving less than 200 people can lower the cost up to $1,000,000

(Source: IBM Security)

Additionally, backup stats indicate that you can save up to $ 1 million by having an emergency response team.

#42. A basic hard drive repair can cost between $100 and $700.

(Source: Provendatarecovery.com)

This average cost for hard drive recovery will vary depending on how severe the damage has been and how much data needs to be extracted. Experts work at hourly rates. The average cost to recover a failing hard drive may rise up to $1,000.

Disaster Recovery Statistics

#43. Top priorities in disaster recovery plans

(Source: community.spiceworks.com)

An organization’s ability to use many technologies and services is what makes it unique. A comprehensive disaster plan is essential to ensure that business continuity and minimize disruptions to services are not affected.

90% of organizations include data integrity and backups as part of their DR plans. Protecting data is a key IT responsibility. IT professionals often say that backups are the last line of defense.

Other areas covered are maintaining network connectivity and internet connectivity (62%), power/electricity continuity (57%), local server/application availability (57%) and network security (50%). Only 43% of organizations include physical security in their DR plans. 37% cover telecommunications infrastructure. 32% focus on fire protection and prevention.

#44. The average cost for disaster recovery software starts at $10 per month.

(Source: TrustRadius)

These prices can vary depending on which pricing model you choose–per device or per user, for how much storage you use, etc. Large-scale products may have a higher price, but this is still a reasonable amount compared with what you will be charged in the event that there is a breach.

This section will mainly highlight the positive side of the story but also address some of the problems we are still working on.

#45. Ransomware attacks were able to affect 96% of businesses that had a disaster recovery plan.

(Source: PhoenixNAP)

Here are some positive business continuity statistics. It gets even better: 96% of businesses that had disaster recovery plans in place were able fully to recover their operations.

#46. Only 52% receive cybersecurity policy training annually.

(Source: Clutch)

According to disaster recovery statistics, cybersecurity training is essential for all employees. However, data breaches are becoming more complicated and evolving rapidly so all employees must be prepared.

#47. Cybersecurity expenses reached $96 Billion in 2018.

(Source: PhoenixNAP)

#48. Technologies used to support disaster recovery planning.

(Source: community.spiceworks.com)

Reliable technologies are key to disaster recovery and minimizing downtime. Companies can use redundant technologies to help them quickly get back on their feet after a disaster.

We asked IT professionals about the technology used for disaster recovery. They said that 81% of companies use UPS devices, 73% use disk-based backups and 49% use cloud-based back-up — although these can be limited by internet speeds and how much data an organization has to back-up.

But, only half of organizations have backup power (47%) or redundant internet service providers (42%), and fewer than 40% have high availability/failover systems (41%) in place in the event that critical infrastructure is damaged. Another less well-known disaster recovery technology is redundant network infrastructure (36%), hybrid cloud backup solutions (33%), redundant off-site server infrastructure (26%), and fireproof backup storage (23%).

#49. After paying the ransom, 97% of ransomware-infected data was recovered.

(Source: Coveware.com)

The fee you pay does not guarantee you’ll get the working decryption keys or that all your data will be recovered. However, 2019 disaster recovery statistics show that 98% of victims received a working key for decryption and that 97% of data was successfully encrypted

#50. 46% of consumers don’t even know what ransomware looks like.

(Source: Acronis)

This data comes from Acronis’s survey. It is clear that even people who have a backup plan do not know what it can help them protect from. They might not be able to choose the best solution because they lack education.

Emerging Trends in Backup Statistics

We will be taking a look at the future for backup and storage in this section.

#51. 74.9% said that their data-recovery budget increased in 2018.

(Source: Solutions Review)

A total of 21% said the increase was significant. See backup stats from a Datrium 2019 Report.

#52. In 2016, the average person created 36GB per month.

(Source: Sherweb.com)

The volume of data that we produce is increasing and the file sizes as well. 90% of people store their huge data on local storage devices. Although this may be the best option for backup, it isn’t the most effective. Many businesses now use cloud storage to make migrations easier.

This trend in backup statistics shows how important it is to stay current on data backups.

#53. A multi-cloud environment is used by more than half the users.

(Source: Solutions Review).

This technology seems to have gained traction. Datrium reports confirm the general trend of cloud adoption: More than 10% have five clouds or more in their organizations.

Conclusion

The purpose of the information was to answer one critical question: what does it mean that you need to backup your data?

We demonstrated that there is more than meets the eye and talked about data loss and data recovery statistics. We also discussed the various backup solutions and some trends in cloud backup.

If you missed it, please read our backup statistics to find out everything there is about data recovery and loss.

High disaster recovery costs are making cybercrimes more serious for businesses. The global cybercrime cost will rise to $6 trillion per annum by 2022 according to predictions.

FAQ . What are the pros & cons of site backups and course? Automatic course backups cost more for site administrators. They take up more time, are slower, use more CPU and require more storage. A site backup takes much longer to restore a site. Teachers and site administrators might consider course backups for creating a "fresh" copy that can then be re-used. What is the best method to manage my saved media? Backup, Recovery, and Media Services, (BRMS), helps you manage your backups in a structured way and allows you to recover lost or damaged data. How can it be faster to back up my system? You have a variety of options to shorten the time it takes you to back up your systems. Every business is unique, so some methods may not be suitable for you. These backup options can be used to save time. How do I move objects from one system or another? There are a few options to transfer objects from one computer system to another. You can use Object Connect commands for moving objects. You can save objects to media and then return them to the original system.