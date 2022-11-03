Bitdefender Statistics – Antivirus Reviews, Features and Security

Introduction

Bitdefender Statistics: When we talk about technology unconsciously, we consider viruses, malware, and many other such things that can affect the systems. There are many antivirus programs available around the world to stop viruses from entering systems. Bitdefender is one of them. World’s most used antivirus software which more features is successfully keeping unwanted viruses away. In this Bitdefender statistics, we will have a look around at the meaning of Bitdefender, their products and features, general statistics to gain more knowledge, and a comparison between Bitdefender and Kaspersky. Moreover, Bitdefender’s website shows the live tracking of attacks around the countries, this has also been mentioned in these statistics.

Bitdefender Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

Bitdefender antivirus software also has a multidimensional ransomware protection facility and vulnerability assessment.

YouTube plays a major part as around 61.61% of traffic comes from it.

Bitdefender antivirus software also has a multidimensional ransomware protection facility and vulnerability assessment.

What is Bitdefender?

Bitdefender is known a cybersecurity company based out of Bucharest, Romania. Bitdefender is famous for manufacturing and providing cybersecurity products to businesses as well as individuals. It is specialized in end-to-end protection, multi could security, IoT security, antivirus software, VPN, extended detection and response and many other features.

Products of Bitdefender

Bitdefender offers two products Bitdefender ultimate security and Bitdefender premium security.

Bitdefender Ultimate Security

This product is compatible with multiple devices. Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android.

It has advanced parental control locking the device in terms of child safety

An advanced technology that blocks all kinds of cyber attacks

Multiple device protection

Built-in password manager

Bitdefender Premium Security

Offers unlimited and secured VPN

Maintains the system’s performance

Password manager

Ultimate protection from cyber threats

Priority for customer support

Multilayer protection from ransomware

Features of Bitdefender

Bitdefender has many wonderful features but is slightly different from other antivirus software. Following are some of those features which may Bitdefender a better antivirus software above all.

Bitdefender’s software comes with an option for anti-fraud and anti-phishing features.

It also helps to detect and stop web attacks

A total safeguard against network threats and advanced threat defensive method

Bitdefender antivirus software also has a multidimensional ransomware protection facility and vulnerability assessment

Positives and Negatives

Positives

While scanning Bitdefender does not meddle with any other running applications and does not harm the speed of the system

It can be downloaded from the authentic website very quickly

The Bitdefender antivirus software is valuable for many

Bitdefender stops third-party applications from stealing the information

It can scan the system very quickly and removes viruses efficiently if there are any

Bitdefender also offers faster and more secure VPN as well as it has the ability to block websites with tracking intentions

>Negatives

Software upgrades of this application are on a high basis

It does not offer unlimited VPN address

Other scanning options take more time to scan the systems

It weakly supports offline security, which means the situation when the PC is not connected to the internet

On a comparative basis, it has high rates for subscription

General Bitdefender Statistics

The Bitdefender company has around 500 million users spread over the world.

Bitdefender’s net profit is EUR 30 million.

Bitdefender ranks on first number for least impact on the system in terms of anti-malware software. This means Bitdefender provides better results without losing the system’s performance.

Bitdefender has earned a 5.81 score from AV-test results.

An average user spends around 03:59 minutes on the Bitdefender website.

According to the Bitdefender statistics, the website of Bitdefender has a 40.71% bounce rate.

com has ranked on 16th number for computer security.

The above chart shows that in the month of September Bitdefender’s website has around 6 million visitors whereas it was 6.2 million in the month of August and 5.7 million in the month of July for the year 2022.

The visitor’s rate has been reduced to 3.09%.

Bitdefender statistics show that around 27.37% of females use this antivirus platform, whereas 72.63% of male users prefer Bitdefender.

Out of which, 19.13% of users are from the age group of 18 years to 24 years.

Whereas users from the age group of 25 to 34 have the maximum share of downloads resulting in 28.14%.

People from the age group of 35 to 44 and 45 to 54 resulting to 20.55% and 14.67%.

On the other hand, baby boomers are also using the Bitdefender software with little difference in the percentage at 10.21% and 7.29% for the age group of 55 years to 64 years and 65 years plus respectively.

According to Bitdefender traffic towards the website is through direct channels resulting in up to 52.45%. Whereas referrals, search and social media traffic is standing at 8.29%, 27.37%, and 2.40% respectively.

Mail and display traffic towards the website is 4.03% and 5.47%.

Considering the social media traffic YouTube plays a major part as around 61.61% of traffic comes from it, whereas Facebook directs 15.35% of users.

Reddit and LinkedIn users go to Bitdefender’s websites resulting in 8.43% and 4.47%.

On the other hand, WhatsApp plays a minor role by advertising and attracting traffic by 2.78%.

Bitdefender has won 2 Awards in the year 2022. PCMag was awarded for outstanding device security, plus identity protection. And AV-Comparatives awarded Outstanding security product.

According to Bitdefender statistics, 40% of the email communication included with coronavirus topics contained phishing, malware, and fraud.

Bitdefender VS Kaspersky

Bitdefender and Kaspersky are both leading antivirus software around the world. The features which each software has is outstanding and provide whatever a user needs. Being separate companies, each software has some positives and negatives. Following is a comparison between these two.

Bitdefender

Bitdefender has overall 4.9 stars

It ranks on the first out of 22 editor’s choice applications

The price range starts from $23.99 per year

The software is compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android

Bitdefender’s protection score is 99.99% as per the AV comparatives

Bitdefender offers safe browsing, firewall, ransomware protection, Wi-Fi protection, password manager, antispam, VPN, additional browser, and tracker, and many other features

Kaspersky

Kaspersky has no stars received

Its overall rank is also not available

Kaspersky offers $29.99 per year and the free version is available

It is also compatible with Mac, Android, iOS, and Windows operating systems

According to AV comparatives, Kaspersky has only advanced security features whereas, Bitdefender has advanced+ features

Kaspersky cleans the system up to 99.5%

Kaspersky shares features with Bitdefender such as antispam, VPN, additional browser, tracker, password manager, firewall, ransomware protection, Wi-Fi protection other than file shredder

Who is Better?

Bitdefender is better than Kaspersky because whatever a user needs with his basic needs are available in Bitdefender at low prices. Bitdefender has earned many stars and awards for better security of the systems. Therefore, Bitdefender is a winner.

Bitdefender’s live tracking worldwide map:



Live tracking of the attacks and infections around the world is available on Bitdefender’s https://threatmap.bitdefender.com/ website. The first column shows the type of attack. In the second column, the live data is continuously recorded where attacks, spam, and infections have been spread to the systems. It has been observed that the attacking country is topped with the name United States of America.

Conclusion

Nowadays children are also facing cyber-attacks every day. When it comes to children, parents mostly rely on antivirus software. There is much other software that provides parental controls. Bitdefender is one of the best antiviruses and parental control software. It provides ultimate security with minimal charges. It also provides a password manager feature to keep all the passwords in safe hands. Moreover, Bitdefender is easy to download. A user just has to choose the option according to the system requirements. Thus, these Bitdefender statistics show why it is still the better option for the year 2022!

FAQ . Is Bitdefender safe to use? Yes. Bitdefender is extremely safe to use and do not provide any harm to systems. How to download Bitdefender antivirus software? Go to https://www.bitdefender.com/ and choose the option which suits the system requirement Is Bitdefender better than any other antivirus software? Yes. Bitdefender has ultimate features which protects the system at all costs with minimal charges Bitdefender is compatible with which operating systems? Bitdefender is compatible with android, iOS, Mac, and windows.