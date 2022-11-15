100+ Braintree Statistics – Market Share, Usage and Reviews

Introduction

Braintree Statistics: There are many other online payment platforms around the world. Braintree is also one of them. Around 9 years ago Braintree was taken over by PayPal therefore, it is now a PayPal payment platform. Braintree also offers the same kind of online payment services with some additional similar to many other platforms. In this Braintree Statistics, we will have a look at its meaning, features, some general statistics, and a comparison of the toughest competitor in the online payment platform Stripe vs Braintree.

What is Braintree?

Braintree is an online payment service available on desktop and mobile for e-commerce companies. The company is incorporated by Bryan Johnson in the year 2007. In the year 2013, the Braintree company was acquired by PayPal.

Features of Braintree

Braintree offers high-end security to protect payments.

The platform accepts multiple currencies from around the world.

Online payments.

Braintree offers online and offline payments.

Monthly payouts to the merchants.

The platform offers reporting and analytics, processing of ACH payment, billing, and invoicing.

Benefits of Braintree

The desktop website and mobile application are easy to use.

Customizable UI, which allows customized checkout.

Worldwide reach, from anywhere and anytime money can be received.

No monthly charges for merchants.

Braintree’s vault option keeps the user’s data protected and safe.

Most users receive the payouts in 2 days.

Advanced encryption mode.

Available customer support.

Suitable for all types of businesses such as small-scale industries, medium as well as large-scale industries.

Advanced fraud protection.

Outstanding features with no monthly charges.

Widely accepted payment platform.

Parented by PayPal company..

General Braintree Statistics

The Braintree payment platform is available in more than 45 countries.

The platform supports more than 130 currencies.

According to the Braintree statistics, 78% of the people are likely to convert into a sale if they see any preferred payment option’s logo.

Moreover, Braintree statistics show that it has around 17,681 unique domains.

Country Website United States 41.15% United Kingdom 6.51% India 5.37% Poland 2.73% Ukraine 2.52% Others 41.72%

The above comparison shows that, in the United States of America, there are around 41.15% of the users prefer Braintree. But this rate is decreasing by 20.31%.

In the United Kingdom and India, around 6.51% and 5.37% of users use Braintree with a rising user usage percentage of 55.35% and 59.51% respectively.

Whereas, Poland has around 2.73% total users with a decreasing rate of 2.27%.

Furthermore, Braintree statistics show that Ukraine has 2.52% of the users with a surprisingly increasing usage rate of 354.1%.

While other countries with minimum usage reports, the total percentage results around 41.72%.

According to the Braintree Statistics, people from the age group of 25 to 34 are around 29.01% of the users.

On the other hand, people from the age group of 18 to 24 years and 35 to 44 years contribute around 19.57% and 21.38% to the usage statistics.

23% of the Braintree usage is allotted to the age group of 45 years to 54 years of the people.

While people from the age group of 55 years to 64 years contribute around 9.46%.

And above 65 years are also contributing around 5.34%.

According to the Braintree statistics, out of total users, 45.16% are female users and 54.84% are male users.

Country Website United States 8,605 Taiwan 3,671 Hong Kong 1,261 United Kingdom 942 Canada 564 Australia 548 Poland 477 Italy 331 France 320 Germany 285 Rest of the World 3,992

In terms of leading countries, according to the Braintree Statistics, there are around 8,605 websites in the United States of America supporting the Braintree platform.

While Taiwan and Hong Kong have around 3,671 and 1,261 websites supporting the platform.

The United Kingdom has around 942 websites and Canada has 564 websites having an option of payments through Braintree.

Australia and Poland have around 548 and 477 websites respectively.

Whereas, Italy, France, and Germany have 331, 320, and 285 websites supporting the Braintree platform.

Other countries mentioned have a negligible number of websites supporting Braintree’s platform as around 3,992 around the globe.

The bounce rate for Braintree’s website is 41.33%.

A user on average spends around 07:59 minutes on Braintree’s website.

In the month of October 2022, Braintree had around 1 million visits from around the world, whereas the number was 1.1 million in the month of September 2022. This has shown a 2.07% of decrease rate in the number of visitors.

The total visits in the month of august 2022 were similar to September at 1.1 million.

According to Braintree Statistics, Braintreegateway.com has around 99.72% of the organic traffic while only 0.28% is paid traffic.

Most of the time, fashion and apparel website refers around 20.72% of the global traffic towards Braintree’s website.

While computer and technological websites refer to around 20.52%.

eCommerce and shopping website have around 12.36% referral rate towards the Braintree website.

While financial planning and management and email referrals are around 6.72% and 6.63% towards Braintree’s website.

Other sources include 33.04% of the traffic received towards the official website of Braintree.

In terms of social media, YouTube contributes around 29.44% in terms of organic referrals toward Braintree’s website.

While LinkedIn has around 23.51% and Stack Over has 15.30%.

On the other hand, Facebook and WhatsApp have around 12.38% and 10.06% of the referral to the website respectively.

Considering the marketing distribution channels, direct channels have 68.96% of the distribution, while referrals have 26.33% and search results have 2.05%.

On the other hand, social media networking applications have around 1.10%, while mail traffic contributes around 1.55%. Display marketing channel distribution has only 0.01%.

There are around 25,130 big companies using Braintree’s payment platform.

As per the above chart, there are around 6,983 companies that have Braintree-supported platforms with an employee size of 1 to 10.

On the other hand, companies that have around 10 to 50 employees result in around 5879.

While 3130 companies who have around 50 to 200 employees are using Braintree online payment platform

Companies who have 200 to 500 employees are contributing by 612 companies

Companies with 500 to 1000 employees resulted into 254

Companies with more than 500 but lesser than 10,000 are around 221, 63, and 113 respectively.

While 2911 companies are into retail shops of various things which support online payment platform Braintree

Computer software companies resulted in 870 which contribute to the same platform

On the other hand, manufacturing companies with around 712, and the information technology and services sector resulted in 645.

While internet-based services companies who support Braintree are around 585

Apparel and fashion industries have a share of up to 480 companies while food and beverages companies are similar to fashion industries with 480 in total

Wholesale companies with a number of 463 around the world are supporting the Braintree platform

Moreover, the health, wellness, and fitness industry along with automotive are also part of the Braintree team with a number of 403 and 360.

Which Merchants Are Using Braintree?

According to the Braintree company’s specifications who are transparent enough to reveal the data are more than millions but a few of the mentionable merchants are as follows: DogVacay, RedBus, Fab, Silvercar, Casetify, Hornby, YPlan, Aussiebum, comic relief, Brand and Melville, Salty customs, Everlane, Avant, Trunk Club, Minibar, Priv, Save the children, Parking Panda, delivery.com, Just Park, Stitch Fix, Bonobos, Belong, Basecamp, Flint and tinder, SPH magazines, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, World Vision, Paperduty, Seamless, Go Euro, Houzz Grubhub, Modcloth, White castle, Skyscanner, Six flags, The honest co. Foods 52, Dropbox, Airbnb, Yelp, Mapmyfitness, Gametime, Github, Eventbrite, and Meta

Braintree Vs Stripe

Both of the payment platforms are strong enough to beat the market. Both of the platforms have online and offline payment services and are secure enough to protect customers from fraud. Braintree and Stripe have the ability to pay recurring transactions automatically.

Braintree

Braintree has no monthly subscription

The platform follows PCI compliance protection

It supports more than 130 currencies

According to the Forbes advisor, the Braintree platform has received 4.6 stars

Braintree needs contracts for merchants

Moreover, since it is acquired by PayPal, Braintree has direct access to PayPal account

It has a free trial basis period

Braintree charges around 2.59% and plus 49 cents for every transaction

For invoicing features Braintree requires third-party integration

Other than invoicing, the platform offers subscription discounts, addons packages, and recurring bill payments

It has time-limited customer support over the phone and email

On average, Braintree requires 2 to 3 business days to transfer the amount

Braintree accepts multiple payment methods

Braintree captures around 2% of the online payment market while PayPal has 52.45% captured market.

Similar to Braintree, Stripe also has no monthly fees, and it is also in compliance with PCI protection.

The payment platform is supported by more than 135 currencies

It offers 2.9% plus 30 cents for every transaction as a fee

It can’t be connected directly to PayPal

Stripe has its own invoicing service; therefore, the platform offers 25 free invoices every month after which 0.4% is charged for paid invoice

The availability of payment platforms is in more than 47 countries

Similar to Braintree, Stripe also offers discount coupons, subscriptions, and recurring billing.

Stripe’s customer service is available 24/7 over email, chat, and phone

Moreover, Stripe also accepts the majority of the payment methods

Certified merchants can receive Stripe payout within 30 minutes

Moreover, Stripe provides a feature to borrow money for the qualified users

Which One Is Better?

Stripe is more suitable for businesses for its quick payment services and other features which can help any business to gain more revenues. Stripe has a wide database loaded with different features, which is suitable for businesses that have constant growth. Whereas, Braintree is limited as compared to Stripe, and can offer limited features to those businesses to focus on a single business line. Thus, it depends on the business structure to choose the right online payment method, as both of them are leading payment service providers all over the world.

Conclusion

As seen in the Braintree Statistics, Braintree is also one of the leading online payment platforms around the world but has limited features as compared to other payment methods. But, as the world is moving towards more technological developments, it is always better to at least use one online payment method to increase the revenue of the business. Customers nowadays prefer online payment methods and choose only those businesses which offer such services. Braintree is also the most used online payment service platform which is suitable for all kinds of businesses.

Sources Braintree SimilarTech Similarweb Forbes Enlyft

FAQ . Where is Braintree available? Braintree is available in the countries such as Australia, Europe, Canada, United States of America, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, New Zealand, and Malaysia. In order to use it, sellers are supposed to be staying in the reported countries only. Which payment methods are accepted by Braintree? Braintree accepts payments from Apple Pay, Venmo, credit and debit cards, Visa, American Express, discover, JCB, diner’s club, PayPal, Google Pay, and UnionPay. How many days does it take to receive money? Braintree takes around 2 to 3 business days for transfer made from Diner’s Club, UnionPay, Diner’s Club, JCB, Discover, Mastercard and Visa. While payment made from American Express take up to 3 to 5 business days. Are international payment available with Braintree? Yes. Braintree accepts payment from anywhere around the world.