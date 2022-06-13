E-learning Statistics 2022: Surprising Facts About Online Learning Statistics

E-learning Statistics for 2022: Surprising Facts, Demographics, Trends, and More

Technology has revolutionized learning and teaching. Seminars and lectures are no longer limited to the classroom.

Because students and teachers now have access to a wide range of digital tools, including smartphones, virtual learning systems, online courses, and even various other tools. Digital textbooks are also available on several platforms. It doesn’t matter if it’s printed; it can also be available on the Kindle application.

Online learning can gather data to identify the strengths and weaknesses of each student. The platform can adapt its approach to make the learning process easy and enjoyable based on these data.

In addition, e-learning has already become a multi-billion-dollar business. It’s expected to grow significantly ($350 billion over the next three years).

Nevertheless, e-learning is not without its challenges. It’s never been easy to keep online students engaged. It is still a challenge today. Skepticism is also common among faculty and students.

Despite these obstacles, collected data shows that e-learning is becoming more popular nowadays.

This article will discuss some fascinating e-learning statistics in 2022 and beyond.

Amazing E-learning Statistics

The worldwide market for mobile learning could reach $80.1 billion by 2027 .

. The massive open online courses market could reach $25.33 billion by 2025.

Approximately 98% of Coursera Company students are enrolled in 4-star or higher rated courses.

students are enrolled in 4-star or higher rated courses. Key trends in e-learning that could propel the sector forward over the next few years are virtual reality and augmented reality (VR/AR).

IBM, a multinational technology company in the US, has saved nearly $200 million since switching to e-learning.

since switching to e-learning. 43% of college students in the US found digital learning technologies extremely helpful in doing their homework.

in the US found digital learning technologies extremely helpful in doing their homework. The US e-learning market is anticipated to rise by $12.81 billion between 2020 to 2024.

E-learning improves learning retention rates by 25 to 60% .

. India’s e-learning market is estimated to reach $8.6 billion by 2026.

is estimated to reach Zoom software is used by more than 90,000 schools across 20 countries to offer online classes.

to offer online classes. Nearly 83% of global workers believe that there’s a skill gap.

These are some astounding statistics about online education, which show that the education industry is on the rise. It’s a good thing.

Let’s take a deeper look, beginning with the most recent data.

Incredible E-Learning Statistics for 2022

The most astonishing e-learning statistics for 2022 are discussed below to highlight how the industry is evolving.

#1. The global market for mobile learning could reach $80.1 billion by 2027.

According to statistics about the electronic learning market size in 2022, mobile learning is still one of the fastest-growing markets in the education sector. It has shown an average steady growth rate exceeding 20% in the last few years.

The global market for mobile learning was valued at only $7.98 billion in 2015. This number increased to $22.4 billion in 2020.

Experts believe that this number has risen rapidly because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing number of mobile users around the world. They also predict that by 2027, the global mobile e-learning market will reach $80.1 billion.

(Source: Globe News Wire)

#2. Between 2020 and 2024, the corporate e-learning market will grow by $38.09 billion.

Corporate e-learning involves online training for employees who work for a particular company. It could include recruitment training, product training, workshops, conferences, etc.

Corporate e-learning has allowed organizations and businesses the tools they need to move away from expensive traditional classroom training over the years. This has led to more significant benefits for those organizations with employees spread all over the continent. Corporate e-learning statistics for 2022 show that the market for corporate e-learning is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% between 2020 to 2024.

(Source: Business Wire)

#3. The market for MOOCs (massive open online courses) could reach $25.33 billion by 2025.

Massive open online courses offer unlimited online participation and are free to students around the globe. Many of them provide resources, valuable courses, forums for discussion, and quizzes to their students. Students can access MOOCs for free to study in any class they choose, as well as interact with experts via MOOC forums.

Since 2006, the first massive open online course platform was established, and several other valuable platforms have been created, including Coursera, Udemy, edX, Udacity, etc.

E-learning industry stats show that the massive open online course market currently stands at $5.16 billion. It is expected to grow at a rate of 32.09% annually until 2025.

(Source: Globe News Wire)

#4. 98% of Coursera Company students are enrolled in 4-star or higher rated courses.

Coursera students set high standards for the quality of their courses.

(Source: Coursera)

#5. Among the top 100 free online courses, technology is the #1 and most popular subject.

The demand for education in technology subjects will rise as the global workforce shifts towards remote work. The best free technology courses are focused on several topics such as algorithms, Python programming, machine learning, and AI (artificial intelligence).

(Source: Mordor Intelligence)

#6. Over the last five years, Coursera students have surged by 438%.

Coursera’s student participation continues to rise at an alarming rate. The platform had around 92 million registered learners in 2021, an increase of 21 million learners in 2016. With 17.3 million students, the US is the largest market, followed by India with nearly 13.6 million, Mexico with approximately 4.8 million, Brazil with 3.7 million learners, and China with 3.3 million students.

(Source: Coursera)

#7. Key trends in e-learning that could propel the sector forward over the next few years are virtual reality and augmented reality (VR/AR).

It is now clear that mobile learning and other forms of e-learning have been vital in the evolution of online education. Stats on e-learning trends in 2022 indicate that VR/AR allows developers to go one step further.

VR/AR allows trainers to engage their students via immersive experiences that make learning more accessible, effective, and practical. With the growth of the VR/AR industries is no surprise that educational sectors will reap the benefits of both.

(Source: Globe News Wire)

#8. The creators of teachable content earn nearly $456.7 million every year.

More than 180,000 Teachable courses were created, and 17,000 coaching products were launched at that time.

(Source: Teachable)

#9. 53% of online course creators spend, on average, 3 months or more to create various e-learning courses.

Lisa Parmley from Course Method conducted interviews with 30-course creators to determine how long it takes them to launch their courses. 7% of respondents reported that creating their courses took over two years. Only 4% of respondents said that it took them less than one week to create their courses.

(Source: Course method)

#10. Corporate e-learning takes nearly 40% to 60% less time than traditional learning.

Averagely, just 1% of the workweek is spent on development and training at the workplace. Therefore, employees and organizations must maximize training time to achieve the best results.

E-learning offers employees all the exciting and engaging ways to learn. The best part is that e-learning gives employees the freedom to learn at their own pace and at the most convenient time. This is a huge advantage that allows for faster learning.

(Source: eLearning Industry)

General Statistics on E-Learning

Are you familiar with online courses? These courses are top-rated and can be very entertaining. These are some of the online learning statistics.

#11. 67% of American companies offered learning opportunities through smartphones in 2019.

Experts anticipate that more US companies will offer smartphone e-learning opportunities as mobile adoption grows worldwide.

(Source: eLearning Industry)

#12. IBM, an American multinational technology company, has saved nearly $200 million since switching to e-learning.

Online learning can help companies to reduce their instructor costs. They can also save money on hotel rentals, airfare, equipment, etc.

This is particularly important for employees who live in different places, countries, or cities.

(Source: SH!FT)

#13. The global e-learning market is expected to reach $325 billion by 2025.

According to e-learning statistics, the equivalent number was $165.36 billion in 2014. This means that the e-learning market will almost double in a decade.

Online learning is in high demand. Also, it is cost-effective and can be very beneficial for a company’s bottom line.

(Source: Forbes)

#14. Nearly 42% of US businesses have reported an increase in their income due to e-learning.

According to eLearning statistics for 2022, approximately half of US companies are reaping e-learning’s benefits.

(Source: The Educators)

#15. Online learning was used by 77% of US companies in 2017. However, 98% of them planned to include it in their 2020 programs.

Statistics on online education indicate that this figure was just 4% in 1995. Companies have recognized the benefits of e-learning quickly and have fully embraced it.

(Source: eLearning Industry, Small Business Trends)

#16. According to a survey of 2,500 organizations conducted by the “American Society for Training and Development,” those companies with “comprehensive training programs” generate 218% more revenue per employee and 24% greater profit margins.

This statistic proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that investing in your employees’ education pays off.

(Source: E-learning Infographics)

#17. Between 2017 to 2026, corporate e-learning is predicted to rise by more than 250%.

According to e-learning statistics, the market for corporate e-learning was valued at $14.23 billion in 2017. However, it is predicted to increase at a 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and reach approximately $50 billion by 2026.

(Source: Business Wire)

E-learning Trends within and beyond Academia

It’s not surprising that both secondary and higher education institutions have adopted e-learning. The United States is leading this trend.

#18. 180 million learners worldwide used massive open online courses (MOOCs) in 2020.

These platforms have seen significant growth since the COVID-19 pandemic; more than 1/3rd of all MOOC students joined in 2020.

These remarkable numbers are primarily due to the pandemic. This led educational institutions and learners to turn to online learning.

(Source: Class Central)

#19. Open University’s study found that e-learning produces 90% less energy than face-to-face training and emits 85% less CO2 per person.

According to e-learning statistics, online education can assist us in addressing the urgent concerns about global climate change. Universities are the leaders in this field.

The Open University in Britain is the largest online university. The University of Phoenix-Arizona is now ranked number one in the United States, with 320,973 students.

(Source: SH!FT, College Stats)

#20. 43% of college students in the United States found digital learning technologies extremely helpful in doing their homework.

To do your homework back in those days, you needed to visit the college library. This is no longer the case for an increasing number of college students, as stats in 2022 show volumes regarding the growth of online education.

When the library purchases an ebook, any number of learners can read it simultaneously. The question is whether they will do so.

(Source: Statista)

#21. The US e-learning market is expected to increase by $12.81 billion between 2020 to 2024.

According to US e-learning statistics, around 63% of American high school students use digital learning tools every day. Additionally, nearly 45% of elementary school students use a minimum of one digital learning tool daily.

What about middle school students?

Approximately 64% of middle school students use at least one digital learning tool every day.

Furthermore, online learning is preferred by many American students (52%) and undergraduates (39%). So, e-learning has been gaining popularity in the United States.

(Source: Market Research)

#22. 56% of US college students said that they use laptops in the classroom during a typical work week.

It is much easier to take notes on your laptop than it is to write, especially when your lecturer speaks fast! In addition, social media allows you to post-viral cat videos. The tablet category came second with a 51% average weekly usage.

(Source: Statista)

#23. 81% of American college students said that digital learning technology helped them improve their grades.

Even though teachers are expected to provide additional student support beyond class hours, they aren’t available 24/7.

In fact:

Many students increasingly prefer to communicate with their professors through email rather than during office hours. This barrage of emails significantly impacts the total number of emails sent each day.

The E-learning statistics are pretty simple:

Students can use digital learning technology to assist them whenever and wherever they need it.



(Source: Statista)

#24. 41% of US lecturers said that the most significant barrier to adopting educational technology in the classroom was a lack of training.

This is particularly true for senior teachers, whose education predates the widespread adoption of educational technology.

(Source: Statista)

#25. E-learning improves learning retention rates by 25 to 60%.

Conversely, face-to-face training has substantially lower retention rates, ranging from 8% to 10%. Students can have more control over their learning process with e-learning.

Furthermore, they can go back over the content whenever they want if they forget something. They can also retake the online quiz if they failed it the first time. This relieves a lot of stress and helps them to concentrate on learning.

(Source: SH!FT)

#26. 49% of students worldwide said that they had attended an online course within the last 12 months.

Statistics about online education show that the number rose from 46% in 2013. Are you interested in learning coding? Or German? The sky’s your limit when it comes to online courses.

(Source: Statista)

#27. 33% of postsecondary school administrators plan to continue offering online, and remote courses after their campuses have fully reopened.

Statistics like these show that educational institutions increasingly recognize the significance and advantages of online learning for students.

(Source: EducationData.org)

#28. In 2020, 41% of students said the quality of their college-level online education experience was far better than traditional classroom learning.

What about these statistics related to online education?

Students can adopt a more flexible approach to learning through online education. You can enroll in an online course at any moment, unlike in a traditional classroom.

You can do this at any time that suits you best, including evenings and weekends.

(Source: EducationData.org)

#29. Canvas had the biggest learner management system (LMS) market share in the US, with nearly 36.7% of institutions utilizing it in 2020.

According to e-learning statistics, BlackBoard came in second place with nearly 26.8%. Moodle, an open-source platform, ranked third in market share (16.2%).

Now:

LMSs are also known as virtual learning platforms or virtual learning environments that allow instructors to upload PowerPoint presentations, lectures, writing assignments, and taped lectures. In addition, LMSs enable students to have quick access to course materials, and instructors can spend their time more efficiently. No wonder virtually every higher education institution in North America and Europe uses one.

(Source: Edutechnica)

What is New?

E-learning is a powerful tool, and it can change the world, especially the developing countries. While Europe and North America are at the forefront of online learning, Africa is rapidly catching up.

For example: In 2019, eLearning Africa launched a series of farming-related lectures and conversations.

Agriculture is still an important sector of African economies.

Rebecca Stromeyer, Founder & CEO of eLearning Africa, stated that “Food production and farming employ more than 40% of Africa’s workforce. More than 70% of these workers are women. ”

E-learning can reduce world hunger and enhance the lives of millions of people around the world that is experiencing rapid technological advancements.

Now, let us see the USA and other countries’ interesting e-learning statistics.

Eye-Catchy e-learning Facts and Statistics

E-learning is now a standard feature in the US education system at all levels.

#30. 90% of companies used electronic learning as a training tool in 2020.

According to 2017 e-learning industry statistics, 98% of organizations are expected to be learning online by 2020.

Although we didn’t quite fulfill expectations, the COVID-related remote work helped companies get close.

(Source: EdgePoint Learning)

#31. Through self-paced e-learning products, approximately $2.05 billion in revenue was generated by the US Federal Government in 2020.

Comparatively, the value of the e-learning industry was $2.24 billion in 2019.

It is predicted that the figure will decrease to $2.035 billion by 2021.

Still:

Federal Government invests significant amounts of money in supporting its employees’ professional growth and increasing the size of the e-learning market.

(Source: Statista)

#32. In 2021, the US self-paced online education market was expected to reach $15.86 billion.

This is a large number.

But:

It is a substantial decrease from the record high of $20.85 billion in 2016.

(Source: Statista)

#33. The University of Florida is the top-ranked e-learning school in the United States, with a 50% online enrollment rate.

The top five distance learning schools are located in Georgia and Florida. The University of Florida was ranked number one, followed closely by the University of Central Florida (UCF), the University of Georgia, Florida State University, and the Georgia Institute of Technology.

#34. Approximately 65% of faculty members in the United States support online learning courses and educational materials.

You can see that students are not the only ones who are happy about the growth of e-learning.

(Source: DDIY)

#35. 57% of American learners are more optimistic about e-learning than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Older adults mainly attended online college courses who wanted to earn a degree while still managing their daily lives. Most students say they have changed their minds after experiencing it and are more optimistic about e-learning.

(Source: Inside Higher Ed)

#36. The e-learning industry has been around for 22 years.

In 1998, the term “e-learning” was first used. You might have been able to search it that year! That was the year Google launched.

And with that intriguing note in mind, it’s time for:

(Source: SH!FT)

#37. Over the next five years, the European e-learning market will grow by nearly $28 billion.

In Europe, e-learning is expected to grow higher than the global average. According to Technavio’s report, the European e-learning market will grow at 14% yearly over the next half-decade.

(Source: Technavio)

#38. India’s e-learning market is expected to reach $8.6 billion by 2026.

India could be a significant emerging market for eLearning. The availability of 4G internet in rural India has made it cheaper and easier for them to get online. In addition, UpGrad, BJYU’s, and Doubtnut are some of the pioneers in this new surge.

(Source: Research and Markets)

#39. Affordability is a top 3 factor for 55% of students choosing an online school.

Nearly 1,530 current or enrolling college students polled in August 2021 said that cost was the essential factor influencing their school decision. The second most popular factor was accreditation.

(Source: Wiley)

#40. Zoom is used by more than 90,000 schools across 20 countries to offer online classes.

Zoom was a worldwide sensation in 2020. Due to e-learning, daily users grew by 2000% between December 2019 & March 2021.

(Source: Zoom)

#41. Approximately 20% of college students say that they did all their online coursework via a smartphone or tablet.

Mobile-friendly courses can be a powerful way for online course creators to improve college students’ retention rates. One in five students could complete their coursework entirely using their tablet or smartphone.

(Source: Statista)

Corporate e-learning Statistics

Education never ends in the corporate world. For decades, many companies have supported the ongoing training of their employees. With the advancement of eLearning technology, more companies adopt blended or fully-online training for their staff.

#42. 83% of global workers believe that there’s a skill gap.

Opportunities abound to assist workers in closing the skills gap and becoming more competitive with e-learning as it becomes more widely available and common. Among the 83% of employees who acknowledge the difference, 62% say it affects them personally.

(Source: Udemy)

#43. The #1 e-learning priority of corporate talent developers is teaching soft skills.

The top priority in corporate learning & development programs is soft skills such as leadership, critical thinking, teamwork, time management, etc. In addition, the most highly-demanded hard skills are data mining, statistical analysis, cloud computing, etc.

(Source: LinkedIn)

#44. Around 82% of enterprise employees believe that interactive videos are more effective at keeping their attention than non-interactive videos.

It is challenging to get employees to give their full attention to training or e-learning videos. Up to 72% of workers say they are not paying full attention to videos. Research by Kaltura suggests that an interactive element can help increase concentration.

(Source: Kaltura)

#45. Udemy identifies that closing the skills gaps is the primary goal of a corporate e-learning campaign.

Udemy’s 2020 survey of more than 500 corporate Learning and Development specialists revealed valuable insights into corporate e-learning goals. Around 61% of respondents stated that closing their skills gap was their number one priority. Other top answers included “improvement in employee engagement (44%), increasing job satisfaction (34%), and driving organizational growth (46%).”

(Source: Udemy)

#46. Nearly 68% of workers say that they prefer to learn at their job.

Most corporate employees said they would acquire a new skill at work rather than at their own place and time. Furthermore, 58% of respondents said they like to learn at their own pace.

(Source: LinkedIn)

#47. Dow Chemical Company saved around $34 million by switching to online education and training.

It may seem natural that switching from in-person to online training will help cut costs. However, it is worth looking at real-world figures. Dow Chemical Company saved $34 million by implementing e-learning, lowering their costs per learner/per course from $95 to $11.

(Source: Belitsoft)

Conclusion

E-learning has many applications and serves multiple audiences across the globe. Professionals and students can learn from anywhere, at their own pace, in ways that were not possible just a few decades ago.

E-learning is the way of the future; as these staggering e-learning statistics demonstrate, it’s a thriving sector. Currently, e-learning is more convenient than ever before, thanks to task and time management software, data visualization, etc.

Moreover, it can revolutionize our thinking about knowledge transfer. The ivory tower no longer serves as a classroom for educators. They are only a mouse click away. Just think of all the possibilities.

FAQ . Are online courses effective? Everything comes down to the current scenario. If there are 10,000 people to learn about the same topic, online learning is more efficient, especially when the 10,000 people are from worldwide. However, if only a few students or employees are required to be trained, one-on-one training may be a more effective strategy. What is the size of the e-learning market The global e-learning market was valued at $187.877 billion in 2019. According to online education growth stats for 2020, it has now surpassed $200 billion and is expected to reach $376 billion by 2026. What is the significance of e-learning in education? According to e-learning statistics, e-learning has several educational advantages. Some of these are: Easy access to most recent lecturers.

Access to a specific lecture multiple times.

E-learning eliminates the need to have a physical location and reduces costs.

Scalability is easy for multiple students. What is the rate of online education growth? The e-learning market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 9.23%, according to online education stats for 2020.