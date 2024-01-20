FedEx Statistics 2024 By Daily Delivery, Revenue and Recent FedEx

Introduction

FedEx Statistics: FedEx Express Corporation is an American Multinational commingling that holds companies that focus on transportation, e-commerce, and also business services that are based in Tennessee. FedEx is the fifth largest company in American headquarters and it employs 547,000 employees globally. In this report, we will be studying in detail about the FedEx Statistics.

FedEx employs almost 475,000 people.

FedEx Smith founded FedEx company in 1971.

. Almost 10 million packages per day have been delivered by FedEx Ground.

As per the study, more than 670 airplanes are owned by FedEx.

More than 125 million tracking requests have been received every day by FedEx.

Globally, 6.6 million packages per day are delivered.

FedEx Statistics indicate that FedEx produced almost 94 billion U.S. dollars in annual revenue during the financial year of 2022. From that, around 35.7 billion U.S. dollars was total packaging revenue.

FedEx has a variety of operating segments which include its initial overnight courier services, FedEx Services, Fed Ex Custom Critical, FedEx Freight, FedEx Ground, and FedEx Express.

FedEx Express has a total fleet of 675 aircraft, as of 2022.

In 2022, FedEx’s freight revenues were equivalent to over 8.7 billion U.S. dollars.

The total assets grew to close to 86 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, and FedEx Corporation has continued to increase its depository.

In May of 2016, to increase its presence across Europe, FedEx acquired TNT Express which is a Dutch-owned company that provides international courier services.

UPS and DHL have generated approximately 97.3 billion U.S. dollars and 81.7 billion euros in revenue by 2021.

have generated approximately FedEx employs around 850,000 employees.

The retention rate for employees of FedEx is around 4.6 years, on average.

The average employee at FedEx makes $35,274 annually.

FedEx Daily Delivery Statistics

The average daily delivery of packages via FedEx Express between FY 2016 through FY 2022.

On average, around 6.21 million packages get shipped through FedEx according to the report in 2022.

For the year 2022 FedEx Corporation lead to more than 93.5 billion U.S. dollars in revenue.

(Reference:statista.com)

In 2025, it will be the biggest CEP market based on revenues as per Asia-Pacific as well as its market size is projected to double, almost and reach 200 billion euros.

At 22% share of the world market share, UPS has been positioned as the third most important world country and a local delivery service provider in 2018.

The total assets of FedEx Corporation amounted to as high as the sum of 86 billion U.S. dollars.

The global express, courier, and postal marketplace (CEP) is predicted to be worth more than 50 billion U.S. dollars in 2024.

Federal Express International Day Packages

(Reference: wallstreetzen.com)

In the financial year of 2022, FedEx Express delivered 1.954 million packages daily in countries outside of the US. It was down from 2.362 million in the fiscal year 2021.

The international domestic deliveries were analyzed and came to 1.95 million.

In the year 2000, International Exports were 1.06 million.

FedEx Ground Daily Packages

(Source: wallstreetzen.com)

In the fiscal year 2017, daily 7,896,000 packages.

For the next consecutive years 2018 and 2019 we can see an increase in the number of packages from 8,336,000 to 8,952,000.

In the year 2020, the number of packages was at its peak i.e. 9,997,000.

2021 and 2022 years showed a slight downfall in the number of packages from 9,954,000 to 9,902,000.

As a part of its commitment to boost capital returns to stockholders, FedEx has commenced a $1.0 billion acceleration share repurchase agreement.

The newly elected Board of Directors includes Danone S.A., and Silvia Davila, Regional President, of Latin America.

FedEx corporation chairman Fredrick W. Smith speaks at the Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation Gala in New York City on “The Business of America”.

FedEx Revenue Statistics

In this part of the report, we will be studying in detail the FedEx Statistics in the context of their report. A panoramic analysis of the company’s financial performance, and peak revenue periods, growth trends. This provides a deep understanding of the company’s market presence.

FedEx has a workforce that comprises 850,001 employees, with a revenue of per employee with a ratio that equals $110,013.

From 2005 to 2022 a remarkable growth of 218.47% is experienced by FedEx.

Annual revenue of $93.5 billion is observed.

FedEx Revenue Data

Year Revenue ($B) 2022 USD 93.5B 2021 USD 84.0B 2020 USD 69.2B 2019 USD 69.7B 2018 USD 65.5B

(Source: marketsplash.com)

In 2021, FedEx has seen an annual revenue of $84.0 billion which reflects a growth of 21.3% as compared to 2020.

With a total of $93.5 billion in annual revenue in 2022, FedEx has achieved the next level.

The vertex of FedEx’s quarterly revenue reached $24.4 billion in 2022.

FedEx Quarterly Growth Rate Over Time

Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2023 USD 23.2B USD 22.8B $22.2B – 2022 $22.0B $23.5B $23.6B $24.4B 2021 $19.3B $20.6B $21.5B $22.6B 2020 $17.0B $17.3B $17.5B $17.4B 2019 $17.1B $17.8B $17.0B $17.8B 2018 $15.3B $16.3B $16.5B $17.3B

(Source: marketsplash.com)

In 2022, FedEx had a notable revenue peak that was recorded at $93.5 billion. The vertex was reiterated in the fourth quarter of 2022 with a revenue of $24.4 billion.

FedEx Salary Range Statistics

This section provides an overview of the salary range with FedEx, as it offers insight into the manifold compensation level through all departments.

A preponderance of employees at FedEx earns $25,000 – 40,000.70% of the employees working in FedEx earn $25,000 -$ 40,000 per year.

Just 3% of the employees working at FedEx earn $60,000 – $100,000 per year.

This salary ladder spans from $24,000 as the lowest 10 th percentile to $51,000 as the highest percentile.

Lead consultants receive an average salary of $86,495 per year senior technologist earns an average of $58,929 and also operations manager earns an average of $55,130.

FedEx Job Listings By Salary Range

Salary range FedEx UPS <$25k 35,490 jobs 6,763 jobs $25k-$40k 375,597 jobs 134,328 jobs $40k-$60k 109,317 jobs 104,552 jobs $60k-$100k 13,908 jobs 27,367 jobs $100k-$200k 638 jobs 6,449 jobs >$200k 0 jobs 214 jobs

(Source: marketsplash.com)

The most widespread certification held by FedEx employees is the commercial driver’s license.

Roughly, 18% of FedEx employees possess a commercial driver’s license.

The most significant political contribution made by a FedEx employee was from Frederick Smith, who had donated $962,900 to the Republican Party.

Normally, FedEx compensates its employees at a rate of $16.96 per hour.

In the United States, the mean annual salary for a FedEx employee is $35,274.

The standard annual salary for a FedEx parcel assistant is $29,137. This reveals a significant range in pay across different roles.

The engineering department at FedEx boasts the highest salaries with $77,091 per year.

Departments such as warehouse operators and customer service exhibit comparatively lower stipend that offers employees a salary of $32,867 and $36,111.

FedEx Demographics by Department

#1. FedEx is a male-dominated company with 66% of male employees and 34% of female employees.

(Reference: zippia.com)

#2. FedEx Air Fleet consists of numerous Manufacturers.

FedEx has more than 300 Boeing aircraft,68 Airbus, 46 ATR, and over 235 Cessna a part of FedEx’s fleet.

#3. FedEx has the biggest market share in America for Local Delivery and Courier services. With a 34.6% market share as per the study of 2020.

#4. In 2020, 51% of the FedEx’s revenue was accounted that is equal to $35.5 billion.

#5. As per reports, there are almost 34,000 FedEx drop boxes throughout the U.S. and around 11,400 retailers for pickup and drop.

Conclusion

By providing fast and reliable services for more than 3.6 million items every day, FedEx has become the largest express transportation provider globally. Due to unrivaled air route authorities’ transportation infrastructure and cutting-edge information technologies.

What is FedEx's revenue for 2023? FedEx's revenue for the last 12 months that is August 31, 2023, was $88.584 billion, a decline of 6.5% over the years. Annual revenue of 2023 was $90.155 billion a 3.5% decline than 2022. FedEx's annual revenue for 2022 was $93.512B, an 11.38% increase from 2021. FedEx's annual revenue for 2021 was $83.959B, a 21.3% increase from 2020. How does FedEx generate revenue? The company's revenues can be divided into three segments: 1. FedEx Express, the world's largest express transportation company; 2. FedEx Ground, a leading provider of small package ground delivery services; and 3. FedEx Freight, is a leading provider of LTL (less than truckload) freight services. What is the trend in FedEx revenue? FedEx had revenue of $87.95B in the twelve months ending November 30, 2023, down -6.53% year-over-year. Revenue in the quarter ending November 30, 2023, was $22.17B, a -2.84% decrease year-over-year. In the fiscal year ending May 31, 2023, FedEx had an annual revenue of $90.16B, a decrease of -3.59%. What is the growth forecast for FedEx revenue? Analysis. FedEx's revenue growth forecast is expected to average 3.7% over the next 5 fiscal years. FedEx is expected to deliver a median revenue growth forecast of 4.8% over the next 5 fiscal years. How successful is FedEx today? Total revenue for fiscal year 2023 was $90.2B. Of that, FedEx Express earned $42.7B, which was 47% of the total. FedEx Ground earned $33.5B, which was 37% of the total. FedEx Freight earned $9.6B, which was 11% of the total. Who is FedEx's biggest competitor? United Parcel Services (UPS) is a global package delivery company that is a big competitor of FedEx. How has FedEx affected the economy? Indirectly FedEx contributes an estimation of $35 billion to global net economic output.

