Introduction

Fitness Industry Statistics: Fitness industries are booming all over the world because of the change in the healthy lifestyle. Working out in gyms and fitness studios offers quality work out than performed in households. Many people have taken up their resolutions seriously by turning themselves into bodybuilders and fitness trainers.

These fitness industry statistics are full of exciting insights from around the world divided into statistics by demographic, country, market, revenue, by segment to gain more knowledge.

(Editor’s Choice)

The small gym industry is expected to grow by 17% by the year 2025.

The digital fitness industry is forecasted to grow by a CAGR of 33.5% by the year 2027.

35% of gym members spend time in the gym for around 60 minutes to 120 minutes.

spend time in the gym for around As of 2021, The fitness industry statistics say that the market added $35 billion to the economy of the US.

By the year 2030, it is expected that the market size of the Fitness industry along with the health market will grow to $169.7 billion.

45% of the members said they have positive interactions with the gym staff which motivates them to continue the membership.

said they have positive interactions with the gym staff which motivates them to continue the membership. Planet Fitness has the highest number of memberships around the world resulting in 13.5 million.

The average income of gym members is more than $75,000 per year.

As of 2021, in the United States of America, the highest number of gym members are white population resulting in 66.3%.

are white population resulting in 50% of the new members are likely to quit the membership within 6 months

General Fitness Industry Statistics

The fitness industry market is forecasted to decrease by 3.16% by the year 2023.

The United States of America experiences the highest number of gym members every year.

The small gym industry is expected to grow by 17% by the year 2025.

According to Fitness Industry statistics, in the United States of America, on average a person spends around $30 on gym memberships.

The digital fitness industry is forecasted to grow by a CAGR of 33.5% by the year 2027.

On average, 30% of fitness studios spend less than $1,000 on fitness types of equipment.

On the other hand, 65% of gyms spend less than $5,000 on the types of equipment.

90% of the personal trainers quit the gyms within one year.

In the United States of America, 34% of people are happy with the membership price offered by gyms.

As per the Fitness Industry statistics, there are 38,477 fitness clubs in the United States of America.

Every year, the fitness industry is growing at an 8.7% rate.

The fitness industry statistics say that the Fitness clubs, health, and gym market will be $33.7 billion by the year 2023.

There are above 1.4 million fitness trainers who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

As of 2021, The fitness industry statistics say that the market added $35 billion to the economy of the US.

As of 2021, the recorded number of fitness industry businesses in the United States of America was 109.2 thousand.

By the year-end 2022, it was forecasted that the number of fitness industry businesses will rise to more than 112 thousand.

The average household expense in Kanto, Japan is 5.49 thousand Japanese yen.

As of 2021, there were 201K health and fitness clubs around the world, as stated by Fitness industry statistics.

In the year 2021, the overall recorded share of gym members was 39%.

As per the Fitness industry statistics, 21% of people go to the gym every day whereas, 38% of the people prefer multiple times every week.

15% of the people go to the gym every week, while 18% have never attended the gym before.

Planet Fitness has the highest number of memberships around the world resulting in 13.5 million.

By Usage Of Facilities

31% of the gym members use convenience items provided by the gym such as drinks, snacks, towels, and toiletries.

38% of fitness club member use workout and training equipment such as weights, fitness, and cardio machines.

29% of people sign up for personal trainers.

30% of fitness club members use sports equipment such as martial arts equipment and punching bags.

24% of people love to use wellness facilities such as spas and saunas.

While 23% of people follow professional advice offered by the gyms such as nutrition plans or training.

And 14% utilize outdoor training.

By Time

Around 21% of the people perform a 30 minutes or 60 minutes session in the gym.

35% of gym members spend time in the gym for around 60 minutes to 120 minutes.

The popular time to go to the gym is early in the morning from 5 am to 9 am resulting in 38% of the gym attendees.

Whereas 25% of the gym attendees prefer to go to the gym from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Similarly, 25% of the gym goers go to the gym from 5 pm to 8 pm.

20% of the gym members attend gyms from 2 pm to 5 pm.

And 16% of the gym goers go to the gym from 8 pm to 11 pm.

By Country



(Reference: RunRepeat)

By Cost

On average gym membership in the United States of America cost around $58.

Gyms in New York cost around $134.50 every month.

The initiation fees charged at gyms other than monthly fees are between $100 to $200.

Around 40% of gym-goers pay less than $25 for a membership every month.

According to Fitness industry statistics, boutique gym memberships cost on average $90 every month.

13% of the people pay membership fees from $50 to $74 every month.

Similarly, there are 13% of people pay more than $100 for their gym membership.

Around 6% of gym members pay $75 to $99 every month.

By Reasons For Membership

38% of the people continue their gym memberships because they love the quality of the equipment.

45% of the members said they have positive interactions with the gym staff which motivates them to continue the membership.

50% of the people continue in the same gyms because of the comfortable location.

41% of people work out in the gym to reduce their weight.

By Market

As of 2021, the Fitness industry including the health market was $91.18 billion.

By the year 2030, it is expected that the market size of the Fitness industry along with the health market will grow to $169.7 billion.

By Fitness Application

There are various fitness applications around the world that guides a home doable workout.

Such applications are downloaded majorly in India with a percentage of 157% being the highest of all the other regions.

While MENA (Middle East and North Africa) contribute to downloading such applications by 55%.

Europe has a download rate of 25% whereas Asia pacific stands at 47%.

Americas and the rest of the world have a download rate of 21% and 43% respectively.



(Reference: apptweak)

In the United States of America, the highest number of applications in the health and fitness category on mobile as of 2022 is 23.6% for Fitness and workout-related apps.

The second highest type of downloaded application is the weight loss app resulting in 13.7%.

The third application in the category of outdoor activities such as biking, skiing, running, and walking resulted in 12.1%.

Other applications contribute to overall downloads as follows: Health tracking (7.1%), Health care management (6.7%), mental health apps (5.1%), meditation apps (4.9%), sleep tracker (4.9%), women’s health app (3.9%) and other fitness application (18%).

By Segment



(Reference: RunRepeat)

The total growth from 2021 to 2028 for fitness trackers is expected at 172.6% with a compound annual growth of 15.4%.

Fitness apps will have a total growth rate of 338.2% with a compound rate of 23.5% by the year 2028.

Whereas the online/ digital business will have a 640.1% total growth by the year 2028 at a compound annual growth rate of 33.1%.

Fitness equipment, boutique fitness and gyms, and health clubs will experience a total growth of up to 182.7%, 450%, and 62.8% respectively.

On the other hand, each of these will have a compound annual growth rate of 16%, 17%, and 7.2% each by the year 2028.

By Demographics

According to Fitness industry statistics, the average income of gym members is more than $75,000 per year.

While remaining core gym members have an annual income of $1,50,000

According to Fitness Industry statistics, there are 14% of people from the Gen Z age group.

The highest number of gym goers resulted in 33% being from the age group of millennials.

There are 24% and 22% of people who go to the gym from Gen X and baby boomers club.

As of 2021, in the United States of America, the highest number of gym members are white population resulting in 66.3%.

Similarly, 12.8% are Hispanic and 12.3% are black population in the USA gyms.

The remaining 7.2% is of the Asian population and 1.4% are of various ethnic backgrounds.

By Membership Retention Rate

(Reference: financesonline)

87% of the people continued their memberships because of the smooth onboarding process.

50% of the new members are likely to quit the membership within 6 months.

Around 14% of the female gym members quit after 12 months.

12% of the overall gym memberships occur in the month of January.

8% of the male gym members leave the membership after 12 months.

By Revenue

By the year 2024, it is expected that New York will experience the revenue of the fitness industry increase up to $3.901,8.

In a similar sector but in Georgia the revenue will increase to 791 million by the year 2024.

Similarly in Pennsylvania and California, the expected revenue growth is $1.257,2 million and $6.334,5 million respectively.

The total revenue of digital fitness and well-being devices was predicted to reach 3919 million by the year-end of 2022.

Moreover, the Fitness industry statistics say that the total revenue of the same market will reach to CAGR of 27.33% with $10,300 million by the year 2026.

In the list of the highest annual revenue per gym, China stands on the top with $2,232,032.

While with a minor difference second place is secured by Hong Kong in the year 2021 with $2,200,000.

Moreover, as stated by Fitness industry statistics, Singapore ranks third with $1,760,000 of annual revenue per gym.

Other countries ranked respectively as follows; Taiwan ($1,356,667), United Kingdom ($852,827), United States ($846,827), Japan ($796,566), Australia ($762,046), Netherlands ($752,816) and Saudi Arabia ($749,219).

Conclusion

Looking at the numbers, due to the pandemic, the Fitness industry has seen a huge lack, but gradually it is recovering from the lockdown losses. The pandemic situation gave a rise to digitalization therefore, it balanced the losses of closing down multiple gyms by offering online services.

Moreover, because of technological developments, people can do gym-like exercises at home using AR and VR technology. and There are millions of people who prefer to go to the gym for exercise as the atmosphere motivates them to do the workout. The highest number of memberships in any Fitness industry is observed during the month of January every year as people set their new year resolutions.

FAQ . What is trending in fitness? Mind training along with the body is a trending medication and exercise around the world. How can I become a Fitness trainer? Join certified and recognized fitness training courses in institutes such as K11 and apply for the job once you get certified. What is the best career in the fitness industry? A nutritionist is one of the best careers in the fitness industry. How big is the fitness industry? According to Statista research, the fitness industry accounts for up to $96.7 billion as of 2022.