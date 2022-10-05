Foursquare Statistics 2022 – Usage, Market Share, Facts and Trend

Foursquare Statistics: Technology is changing the world by means of portable devices a human can carry into his pocket. Mobile phones, tablets, and I-watches are s replacements for laptops and PCs. To add to this, there are various app developers who are making life easier. Just like today, we can order food online and eat it in the comfort of our house. There’s a Google default search engine to search whatever comes into mind.

If I search for places nearby me, Google gives me n number of recommendations. Likewise, foursquare has the same focus to let users know where else can they go. This report will highlight some four-square statics. This statistic includes Foursquare’s statistics. The app made its way by means of technological improvements in its features. The report will also introduce foursquare, the current status of the company, demographic strategies, business statistics, and relocation statics measured by the Foursquare app itself.

What is Foursquare?

The Foursquare app was launched in the year 2009 by Naveen Selvadurai and Dennis Crowley. Foursquare helps users to know various places to go depending upon the browsing history and the user’s current location. Initially, the application was meant to be for traveling purposes, but in the year 2014, users started using it as social networking application. In such a case, a user would manually share his locations so that people nearby him would also check-in.

The Whereabouts Of Foursquare

As per the report from 2019, Foursquare ranks at the lowest rank in terms of social media usage. But still, the app has billions of accounts in its database. The maximum revenue which foursquare earns comes from its software and data and business side. Fortune’s 100 companies list is in partnership with Foursquare with more than 50%.

Statista’s study states that, in the United States of America, in the year 2020 there were only 2% of social media users.

of social media users. Fortune’s maximum revenue comes from Its enterprise business resulting in around 90%.

In terms of software and data products and services, the revenue can be counted as 90%.

According to Yahoo Finance, Foursquare’s swarm app has 1 billion checks per year.

checks per year. The foursquare is full of 105 million places with 14 billion checks in the year 2019.

places with checks in the year 2019. In the year 2020, Foursquare was able to earn more than $150 million in revenue.

in revenue. In the year 2019, according to Tech Crunch, the revenue resulted in more than $100 million.

Demographic Statistics

According to Statista, 40% of the users in the United States of America are in the age group of 30 to 39.

of the users in the United States of America are in the age group of Considering the users from the US, 58% and 42% are divided into male and female users respectively.

and are divided into male and female users respectively. Foursquare has over 100 million users in the United States according to reports from Intelligencer.

users in the United States according to reports from Intelligencer. Foursquare has an overall 47% of users from the age group of 25 to 34 years.

of users from the age group of years. Users from the age group of 35 to 44 result in around 29%.

result in around Statista from the year 2020 reports that people with 2 members in the family have participated around 26%.

Furthermore, users who live in a family of three have 19% of the total participation

of the total participation According to the user’s location on the Foursquare app, Statista the year states that 14% of the users live in rural areas.

of the users live in rural areas. On the contrary, 20% of the users live in small town areas, whereas 28% of people on the app reported living in not-so-big and not-so-small size towns.

of the users live in small town areas, whereas of people on the app reported living in not-so-big and not-so-small size towns. The maximum population lived in the urban area resulting in 64% whereas 36% goes to people in towns and rural communities.

whereas goes to people in towns and rural communities. Furthermore, Statista states that the income of brand owners is evenly divided.

Considering the family, 43% of the users come from small families, whereas, 28% go to families with two children.

of the users come from small families, whereas, go to families with two children. On the other hand, Statista further reports that in the year 2020, around 20% of the user were of couple – only families and 19% would be of a single-person households.

Foursquare Business Statistics

During the time of the pandemic, Foursquare was able to share the reports on busy hours of shops for essential stores. The company during the period timely sent out such reports to keep the customers safe from the pandemic situation.

Foursquare is inbuilt with 105 million maps including 190 countries.

maps including Foursquare’s reports show that around 60% of the users made the bookings in advance for dining.

of the users made the bookings in advance for dining. In the year 2020, Foursquare made a partnership with Intersection and LinkNYC to offer a safer shopping experience. LinkNYC incorporated pharmacies, groceries, and other types of essential shops in the nearby areas. In this way, the app will measure the free time so that crowds would be avoided, and social distancing measures would be followed. Foursquare will then check the login data so that appropriate measures will be taken.

to offer a safer shopping experience. LinkNYC incorporated pharmacies, groceries, and other types of essential shops in the nearby areas. In this way, the app will measure the free time so that crowds would be avoided, and social distancing measures would be followed. Foursquare will then check the login data so that appropriate measures will be taken. In the year 2020 Foursquare’s data was used by Bon and Viv for the purpose of geo-targeted ads focusing on football fans in 27 NFL stadiums. This resulted in rebranding up to 31% then ad recalls up to 28% and 18% for the intent of purchase.

then ad recalls up to for the intent of purchase. In the year 2019, Foursquare created a location-related media software that gave users an idea about the best outdoor location nearby them. This made LL Bean for whom the software was created rise in the total engagement and time spent on the application by 1.5 times.

Foursquare and Pandemic

Foursquare made a commendable job during the pandemic years, as everything was open with limited access, the app’s check-ins told the other users where the place is open or closed and if it is crowded or not. The data received from Foursquare’s report provides more insight into pandemic days.

The footfall in the bars on national boundaries was only 11% in the year 2021.

in the year 2021. In the month of September 2020, the number of students going to school was little in terms of percentage

On the other hand, universities experienced a rise in the crowd by only 1%

High schools, middle schools, and elementary schools had a minor decrease to 3% from 5%.

In the month of August 2020, Foursquare users already in the US made their way outdoors. During the same months, Midwest and Northeast experienced an increase in visitors to 102% from 92%.

On the hand, parks had a crowed increased from 77% to 84%.

Furthermore, the reports state that auto repair shops and gas stations had an increase in football by 3% reaching 6% from 3%.

In the Northeastern states, gas stations also saw a number of visitors up to 9%.

Foursquare’s report showed that people majorly avoided traveling by airplanes over traveling by car.

In the recent months of the pandemic, in the month of April, the movie theater crowd was reduced to 75% as well as there was a decrease in airports by 74%. People chose online shopping over offline stores as the crowd decreased by up to 72% .

as well as there was a decrease in airports by People chose online shopping over offline stores as the crowd decreased by up to . On the other hand, the number of visitors to hardware stores increased by 56%.

In the early days of the pandemic, the month of March 2020 the crowd in the warehouse increased by 39% in the United States of America.

in the United States of America. As people were advised to stay at home, and every non-essential shop was closed, Foursquare statistics showed that there was an increase in visitors to liquor shops by 25%.

As late-night dining is always full, the year 2020 saw that 50% of restaurants at such timing were empty.

of restaurants at such timing were empty. On the other hand, restaurants with instant services saw an increase in visitors after the pandemic.

Foursquare Statistics On Special Days

Even though the two years were locked inside the house, people never failed to celebrate the special days! Following statistics received by the Foursquare statistics itself gives a better insight.

On Mother’s Day, the cheesecake factories saw a tremendous spike in the number by 93% compared to the weekends and other normal days.

Red Lobster reported a 75% increase in the business whereas, longhorn Steakhouse experienced an increase up to 70%

Father’s Day resulted in an increase in camera shops up to 24% and an 11% rise in hunting supplies stores.

During memorial days, campgrounds experienced a 36% rise in the crowd whereas, a 35% rise in visitors to the parks.

Around the easter days of 2020, candy stores and zoos had a rise up to 11% whereas bike trails, wineries, and theme parks were at the level of 7%.

During the pandemic, big Mexican theme restaurants in the United States of America experienced an increase- Chilli up to 65%, Chipotle at 33% rise, Del Taco with 13%. On the contrary, Taco Bell numbers were reduced to 19%.

All of these data have been marked by Foursquare by comparing the same-day traffic, vs. before and after day traffic.

Statistics Of Relocation During A Pandemic

It was the year 2020 when many people working abroad came back to their own countries. More to that, many people changed their locations looking for better opportunities. Foursquare statistics even managed to mark the reports for the same.

The fourth quarter of the year 2020 experienced 19.9% of relocation of people to new areas even changing their zip codes.

Around the year 2020, the people resulting to 86% to 89% living in rural areas moved out of their houses but stayed in the same zip code.

The residents from the suburban area, out of which 47% moved back to rural areas and 22% moved to urban areas while 32% stayed in the same location.

Of the residents in New York around 88.5% preferred to stay in the same zip codes.

Statistics Of Relaunching Of Foursquare

Few days after Foursquare and Factual merged together into Places. It was determined that the data will be more accurate and recent.

Foursquare after relaunching increased the data based combining the 95 million places information from around the world adding to the information up to 89.8% .

places information from around the world adding to the information up to . GISuser in the year 2021 stated that the improvements in the Enterprise Places API will be 99.99.

In the year 2020 Foursquare restored 70% of the data. In the initial days of 2021, there were 37 million new places to go which were updated in the database.

of the data. In the initial days of 2021, there were new places to go which were updated in the database. The places app has the ability to receive direct feedback from the customers therefore automatically increasing the database with more improvements. Foursquare’s places have around 2 million updates from more than hundreds of sources.

General Thought

After the company’s launch in 2009, even though it faced many difficulties it has made its way with better features to the year 2022. It played the role of a guide for those two years of the pandemic. Now, Foursquare’s places have been developed using AI technology so that it provides better results with accurate numbers.

Conclusion

Foursquare’s numbers show that initially, the application was facing awareness problems. But actually, it was working as a savior. Even before the pandemic hit the world, whatever foursquare did for the users was commendable. When Foursquare replaced its name with Places and refresh its whole database, it attracted more users than expected. The technology which is shaping its features is saving the time of the users.

In the world of technology, it is necessary to have such kinds of applications. We all know that pandemic will still take some time to go over. For such reasons, we need to take care of staying away from the crowds. Even though Google can share where to go places nearby, Foursquare has users’ updated data which provides exact numbers and places.

Considering this technology, if it is improved more, it can also detect if someone’s house has been under attack by thieves or if someone is in an emergency. Having such applications in our life are bless to our lives. It is expected that Places will earn more importance in near future considering the pandemic issues. The dark side of such an application to be mentioned is, there’s hardly any location security, as anyone in the world knows where you have checked in.

