Freelancing Statistics 2022 Growth, Market Share and Its Future

In today’s dynamic world, few of us would want to explore this world and earn to make living by working as per us, in more than one place and flexi-time. Yes, that is ‘Freelancing’. Today we will learn in and outs of this segment of production.

Key features of Freelancing Statistics

The term "freelancing", as it is sometimes referred to, can mean many things to different people. It is not necessary to be a freelancer if you are a free agent, someone who performs tasks and jobs without being part of any specific agency or company.

It is important to keep in mind that freelancing includes any type of career: independent web designer, marketer, writer, or personal trainer. Let's review the key statistics that describe freelancing as it will be in 2021.

Currently, the US has 57,000,000 freelancers.

86% are freelancers who work from home. However, coffee shops are becoming more popular.

84% believe work gives them the freedom to lead the lifestyle that they want.

64% of freelancers surveyed said their overall health was better.

46% of freelancers are attracted to their work by the freedom it affords.

41% of freelancers find work through clients they have worked with in the past.

of freelancers find work through clients they have worked with in the past. The United States had the greatest demand for freelancers in 2020.

The US GDP comprises almost 5% of the freelance industry.

53% of Generation Z workers are freelancers.

Let’s See Its Growth

Now that we understand the importance of freelance work and how it can be lucrative, let’s examine what the future holds.

In general, freelancing is likely to become more popular in the coming years, which many freelancers believe will be true. If the past growth year is any indication, it’s safe enough to predict that the majority of freelancing sectors will see large increases in jobs and workers.

These are the numbers:

In 2020, 41% of American workers worked for themselves. That's an increase of 13% in 2013.

However, those who do not work for themselves only saw a 2% growth.

28% of Americans work full-time as freelancers, up to 17% from 2014.

The global freelance platform market will grow at a 15.3% annual rate between 2021-2026.

36% of workers claimed that they freelanced even during the pandemic. That's an increase of 8% from 2019.

58% are open to freelancing, while 42% are not.

53% of freelancers feel that demand will rise over the level it was before this pandemic.

34% began working as freelancers at the start of the pandemic.

Freelancing Earnings Statistics

Freelancing is a popular choice because of all its potential success. Yet, many people find that the lack of stability in a job is a problem. It is often stigmatized that freelancers make less money than those who have a permanent jobs.

But is that concern grounded in reality? Do freelancers have enough programming or design skills to pay the bills and make enough money?

Let’s find out how much freelancers really make.

30% of freelance workers make more than $seventy-five each year.

Freelancing generally makes more money for men than it does for women (in some instances, even 4 times).

The United States is the leading rising freelance economy, with 78% revenue growth year-over-year.

On Upwork, content writers typically make anywhere between 10$ and 8$ per hour, with the majority making around 25$ per hour.

Copywriters may earn as high as 250$ an hour, but this is quite rare.

Freelancers make 66% more than in their previous jobs.

. The median annual salary for freelance website designers is 77,200 USD.

Search Engine Optimization experts are another category of well-paid freelancers. Their average salary is 59,000 USD.

During the pandemic to date, Americans who freelance have contributed 1.2 trillion dollars to the economy.

Skilled service makes up 45$ and freelancers average 28$ per hour.

Jobs that can be Freelance

Although artists and creatives have traditionally occupied the freelancing sector, the variety of jobs and demand for freelancers seem to increase.

These are some of the most sought-after freelance jobs in the world as of 2021.

Content writing is a very popular occupation for freelancers.

Most freelancers in the US work within the creative field.

The 75% who work in the art and designing industry are freelancers.

55% are freelancers working in entertainment.

Construction has 55% of its workforce as a freelancer.

Web design is a top 15 skill that Upwork freelancers most want.

SEO consulting is a great option for freelancers looking for stability. It can help you create your own SEO agency and many other benefits.

SEO consulting and ad management are the most high-paying freelance roles.

Freelance Market Share

Freelancers have many options to find gigs. Here are three sites that let them connect with clients and freelancers.

Upwork Freelancer.com and Fiverr currently rank among the top three websites. Each site has its own benefits, so it’s worth checking out all three sites if you want to start freelancing.

Here’s a list of what each of the largest Freelancing Platforms has to offer.

Upwork

Upwork boasts more than 17,000,000 users.

Most workers are certified experts and can charge an hourly rate or project rate based on their individual decision and not a fixed rate like Fiverr.

Upwork’s revenue for the past 2 quarters was $124.4 million, and $2237.8 million.

Upwork predicts revenue of $490-$494 Million in 2021

Upwork currently serves 30% of Fortune’s one hundred businesses.

Inputs from Freelancer.com

com currently have more than 31 million active users. This makes them the largest platform.

com features over one thousand eight hundred different job categories

com reported a 39% jump in gross payment volume, to one hundred ninety-two point nine million dollars in Quarter one-2021.

com was established as an outsourcing market for experts

Inputs from Fiverr

Revenues for Quarter three-twenty one grew 42% year-over-year

Fiverr boasts more than 7,000,000 registered users.

Fiverr sells anything and everyone can be a seller. Every job is just five dollars.

Fiverr gives you a chance to win a contract every four minutes.

Front-end Developers earn dollars five to dollar fifteen an Hour on Fiverr

Statistics of Freelancing to Reflect Upon

Freelancers have been contributing more than $1.4 Trillion to the U.S. economy.

With the steady rise of skilled workers taking up freelancing every single year, freelancers are now the favorite to become the majority workforce in the U.S. within the next few.

As of March 2019, Google’s workforce comprised 120,000 contractors/freelancers, more than the number of permanent employees on its payroll, which was around 102,000.

The United States has the fastest-growing freelance economy at 78% year-on-year growth.

Direct response copywriting is one of the highest-paying freelance skills.

You can earn more as a freelancer if you are specialized in your role. Software developers can make as high as $1000 USD/hr.

Technology is therefore one of the most sought-after occupations by new freelancers. The other occupation is finance/business administration.

Discrimination towards females is common even in the modern freelancing world. Male freelancers earn up to four times more than women.

What Next for Freelancing?

Are there any future opportunities for freelancing jobs? The numbers show that yes.

The industry of freelancers seems to be growing exponentially. We will take a look into the future of freelancing.

The global gig economy will reach $455 Billion by 2023, according to projections.

By the year 2027, it is assumed that the majority of the workforce will be Freelancing

By the year 2027, freelancers are projected to make up the majority of the workforce in the United States, with 50.9% of the working population.

59% of non-freelancers say it is likely that they will do freelance work in the future.

The vast majority of freelance workers (91%) believe that the future of freelance work is positive.

Compared to fifty-seven point three million United States freelancers in 2017, the number is set to rise above ninety million by 2028

You know how bright and promising the future looks for freelancing.

But how can you turn these statistics to your advantage? This freelancing trend can be used in a number of ways.

As the freelance market grows, it is a smart idea for freelancers to start to form relationships with clients immediately.

This is a great opportunity, for businesses, to expand their network of freelancers and outsource certain tasks that can make your business run more efficiently.

Freelancers need to establish strong relationships with potential clients as soon as they can. Your skills will help you negotiate contracts and be a more successful freelancer.

Freelancing is becoming a viable career option for skilled professionals in countries with limited domestic opportunities.

Pakistan, India & Bangladesh are the top ten countries with the fastest-growing earnings for freelancers.

SMBs benefit from freelancers who offer a cost-effective solutions and are flexible. According to reports, SMBs are pleased with freelancers. They plan on increasing their use of freelancers.

These three statistics will support that fact:

70% of SMBs based in the U.S. worked with freelancers at minimum once

81% of these companies intend to hire freelancers yet again

83% agree that freelancers greatly help their businesses

In 2018, 48% more businesses hired freelancers than in 2017.

As freelancers have become easier to find work, and as company policies are more aligned with processes such as remote working, this trend will continue to grow.

Freelancing opportunities are increasing with online freelancing platforms being a catalyst

71% of freelancers stated an increase in the work they are able to get online over the previous several years. Online platforms provide a great means for freelancers to connect to companies and vice-versa.

In the near term, The Freelancing Market share is expected to increase

In the coming years, there will be steady growth in the freelancing industry.

The global freelance market economy will be worth four hundred and fifty-five billion dollars by 2023.

In 2017, the United States employed fifty-seven point three million freelancers. This number will almost double by 2028. More than ninety million freelancers are expected to be in the US alone.

It is expected that freelancers will soon make up the majority US workforce. In 2027, 51% of the workforce will be made up of freelancers.

The Covid-19 panic slowed freelancing careers

The freelancing business was also hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the pandemic coronavirus, around 28% were forced to stop freelancing in the US. It is approximately 10% of the US labor force.

