Introduction

FuboTV Statistics: Technology is evolving and causing actual television to turn into portable online TVs. As of today, there are hundreds of platforms that will let you watch live TV o your laptop or mobile phone with mere subscription charges. FuboTV is one of them, which preliminary focuses on live streaming of sports channels in the USA and its territories.

In this FuboTV statistics, we will have an insight into various information available to gain more knowledge about statistics by country, paid subscribers, revenue, brand awareness, and much more exciting content

FuboTV allows you to record content up to a minimum of 1,000 hours to watch later.

FuboTV statistics say that there are 33.28% of female and 66.72% of male users on the platform.

As of the first quarter of 2022, FuboTV earned 1.06 million global subscribers while in the year 2021 the fourth quarter, there were 1.3 million subscribers.

YouTube sends the highest number of traffic towards the FuboTV platform resulting in 63.28%.

What Is FuboTV?

FuboTV Inc is an American streaming online TV platform currently available in Canada, Spain, and the United States of America. The platform was launched in the year 2015 and has a headquarter in New York, USA. The platform is a virtual multiple-channel video programming distributor (vMVPD).

FuboTV Features

Multiple device viewing options.

Family account sharing.

Flexible user interface.

Offers fan view features including facts, scores, and stats

Various Content is available in 4K.

The platform has the feature to watch on-demand sports and other content from the last three days.

More than 100 live sports, entertainment, and news channels.

Supports almost all devices.

Shows can be recorded in the cloud and watched later.

On the platform children, suitable content is available.

General FuboTV Statistics

FuboTV is preliminarily available in Canada, the United States of America, and Spain. On the other hand, other countries can access the platform using VPNs.

Over the last 6 months, Fubo. tv has recorded 2.1 million organic search traffic.

According to FuboTV statistics, in the month of November 2022, there was 32.6 million traffic to the website from around the globe.

While October 2022 recorded overall traffic of 34.2 million which showed a decrease in the rate of visitors by 4.7% in the month of November 2022.

In the month of September 2022, Fubo. tv had 33.5 million global traffic.

(Reference: S&P Global)

There 28% of overall subscribers have taken a starter (trial pack) to view FuboTV.

17% of the people have chosen the Pro subscription plan while the highest number of users have subscribers to the Elite plan.

There are 10% of the subscribers to the FuboTV Latino plan while 16% of the users are not sure about their subscriptions.

By Reasons For Subscription



(Reference: S&P Global)

Subscribers who retained in the next year gave the following reasons for choosing and staying with FuboTV.

FuboTV has the channel viewers want to see, in the year 17% of the people said so, and in the year 2022 27% supported the reason.

Subscription worthy 2021 (12%), 2022 (17%)

Additional sports 2021 (11%), 2022 (12%).

Additional movies 2021 (12%), 2022 (13%).

Extra on-demand content 2021 (8%), 2022 (7%).

Better streaming quality in 2021 (14%), and 2022 (6%).

Recommendation received from acquaintances 2021 (8%),2022 (6%).

Came along with another subscription in 2021 (5%), and 2022 (7%).

Don’t know any other services 2021 (7%), 2022 (4%).

Better DVR 2021 (8%), 2022 (4%).

Other reasons 2021 (1%), 2022 (5%).

By Revenue

(https://s21.q4cdn.com/819998841/files/doc_financials/2022/q3/dbbb6224-b92a-4384-8c09-2acc2b9af28a.pdf)

The platform earned the majority of the revenue from subscriptions resulting in $201,911 which was $1,38,119.

Advertising revenue amounts to $22,714 as of 2022, which has increased from the year 2021 resulting in $18,750.

As of 2022, other revenue and wagering amount to 365 and -176 respectively.

(https://s21.q4cdn.com/819998841/files/doc_financials/2022/q3/dbbb6224-b92a-4384-8c09-2acc2b9af28a.pdf)

FuboTV earns maximum revenue from the United States of America including Canada which resulted in $1,96,298 as of 2022.

In the same region, the revenue received in the year 2021 was $1,38,021.

From the rest of the world, as of 2022, the total overall revenue received was $5,613.

By Awareness

(Reference: zippia.com)

As of 2022, FuboTV Statistics say that there are 2% of the users have awareness about the platform by subscribing to its services.

3% of the users gained awareness by having a previous subscription to the platform.

42% of the people said they are aware of the platform but never subscribed to it.

On the other hand, the highest number of people resulting to 53% said they never heard of FuboTV.

By Demographic

By Age Group

(Reference: similarweb)

FuboTV statistics say that there are 33.28% of female and 66.72% of male users on the platform.

Considering the age group, 28.59% are the highest number of viewers from the age group of 25 years to 34 years.

88% of the users belong to the age group of 18 years to 24 years.

There are 19.29% of users from the age group of 35 years to 44 years.

While 14.31% of the overall users are from the age group of 45 years to 55 years.

Furthermore, FuboTV statistics state that the platform has 10.21% and 6.71% of users from baby boomers, more specifically from the age groups of 55 years to 64 years and 65 years and above.

By Generation

Generation FuboTV Gen Z 7 Millennials 43 Gen X 34 Boomers/Seniors 16

(Reference: S&P Global)

On average, the platform has 7% of the total users from the Gen Z group.

Similarly, FuboTV statistics state that the highest share of viewers belongs to the group of millennials resulting in 43%.

There are 34% of FuboTV subscribers from Gen X and 16% belong to baby boomers.

By Ethnicity

Ethnicity White/Caucasian 70 Black/African American 11 Hispanic/Latino 12 Asian 4 Other 4

(Reference: S&P Global)

The highest share of FuboTV subscribers is white people resulting in an overall 70%.

There 11% of total subscribers belong to the black/African American ethnicity.

12% of subscribers are from the Hispanic/Latino group while 4% respectively share from Asian and other ethnic background population.

By Income Level

Household income Less than $50,000 per year 28 $50,000to$99,999 per year 32 $100,000 or more year 40

(Reference: S&P Global)

There are 28% of the FuboTV subscribers whose annual income is less than $50,000.

Similarly, FuboTV statistics say that 32% of the viewers belong to the income bracket of $50,000 to $99,999 per year.

While the highest number of users are from the salary bracket of $1,00,000 and above resulting in 40%.

By Platforms

According to FuboTV statistics, the platform ranks 4th in the number of channels available on MVPD services as of December 2022 with a share of 61%.

Similarly, as of December 2022, DirectTV Stream has a share of 62%.

Moreover, Philo, Sling Blue, and Sling orange have a share of 42%, 35%, and 24% respectively.

By Device Users

(Reference: SEMRUSH)

There are overall 47% of mobile users and 53% of desktop users access FuboTV respectively, resulting in 15 million and 17 million.

FuboTV statistics say that there are 77.56% of the users resulting in 25.3 million out of which 58.77% of the people use desktops and 41.23% of the users use mobile to access FuboTV.

Over the past 6 months, Canada had 3.3 million users resulting in a 10.15% in overall subscribers. Similarly, 30.58% of users’ desktop and 69.42% of users access FuboTV through mobile.

There are 55.95% of desktop and 44.03% of mobile users in Canada resulting in an overall 433.3K (1.33%).

France and India had 0.91% and 0.78% respective traffic toward FuboTV in the last 6 months.

France has 296.2K users out of these 45.49% are desktop users and 54.51% are mobile users.

Similarly, India recorded 253K total users with 26.83% desktop and 73.17% mobile users.

By Country Traffic

(Reference: similarweb)

As of December 2022, the United States of America had the highest number of traffic toward FuboTV resulting in 85.28%. On the other hand, this has shown a decrease in the total number of visitors by 23.84% as compared to previous months.

Canada recorded 7.47% of the overall traffic in the previous month while there was a 13.69% decrease in the rate of visitors.

United Kingdom with a mere 0.55% of overall traffic in the month of December 2022 recorded a 5.93% of the increase in the number of total visitors.

Similarly, France and Spain had total traffic towards FuboTV with 0.43% and 0.41% with a decrease in the total number of visitors by 15.90% and 19030% respectively.

Other countries with negligible rate collective showed 5.87% of traffic towards the FuboTV platform.

By Traffic

FuboTV has 71.22% of direct traffic while 7.19% belongs to referral traffic.

29% is search traffic, while site visitors sent by social media networks are 0.44%.

Similarly, 0.44% is received from emailers and 1.42% is recorded traffic by display advertising.

Considering the social media networks, YouTube sends the highest number of traffic towards the FuboTV platform resulting in 63.28%.

Facebook has a referral rate of 12.84% while Twitter has 10.45%.

36% and 4.63% belong to LinkedIn and Reddit respectively.

Other social media referral traffic with a collective negligible rate is 3.45%.

By Reasons For Not Subscribing

(Reference: S&P Global)

As of the first quarter of 2022, users who were no longer subscribers said they left the platform because the cost was too high, resulting in 14%.

13% of the respective viewers said they found another online TV service option while others said they ended the trial subscription.

11% of the users chose to close the subscription as their introductory offers were ended while 10% of the past users said FuboTV didn’t have the channels they wanted to watch.

Similarly, 9% of the users said the platform didn’t have enough on-demand content while others went to subscribe to other platforms.

8% and 7% of the users shared that they felt the rate hike while others didn’t use it enough respectively.

6% of the FuboTV past subscribers felt bad streaming quality.

By Content Viewers Share

There are 91% of the users watch the entertainment category on FuboTV.

Moreover, 95% of the users said they watch sports as per the FuboTV statistics.

While 86% of the viewers said they prefer to watch news/ talks and 70% of the viewers have subscribed to watch all kinds of content on FuboTV.

Conclusion

Looking at the above FuboTV statistics, the main market is in the USA and the focused content is for sports fans as the company created brand awareness in a way that it focused only on people who love sports. But there is the majority of people have not heard about this Live TV streaming platform. FuboTV is competing well with Hulu+ Live TV and YouTube TV. As technology is changing, people are turning more towards online TV platforms rather than actual TV in the house. This has created major companies to stream their platform for live TV channels in the current market.

FAQ . On how many devices can I watch FuboTV at the same time? FuboTV can be accessed on three devices at the same time in a family share subscription plan. And in the standard share plan, the multiple devices watching feature is available for only 2 devices. What are the supported devices for FuboTV? Devices that support FuboTV are Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One, Android TV, mobile devices, Mac and PC, Chromecast, iPad, and iPhone. What are the subscription plans for FuboTV? In the United States of America and its territories, the following plans are available; FuboTV Pro - $74.99 per month, FuboTV Elite $84.99 per month, FuboTV Premier $94.99 per month, and FuboTV Latino $74.97 every 3 months. In which languages FuboTV is available? FuboTV is available in English and Spanish.