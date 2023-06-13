Introduction

Gluten-Free Diet Statistics: As of 2023, there are millions of people following the Gluten Free diet in the United States of America. As the trends are changing, it is only a type of diet but alongside this, the majority of the consumers have become conscious to follow various types of diet as well. The factors that influence the lifestyle are current trends in the market as well as the effect of social media. Free-from food markets such as food excluding gluten, dairy, and nuts are increasing in popularity day by day due to various health reasons. These Gluten Free Diet Statistics have accessed some of the factors including interesting insights and have a bonus content of Top easy recipes which are gluten-free and can be made at home easily.

Editor’s Choice

Between 2022 and 2027, estimates show that the global gluten-free pasta market and global gluten-free ready meal market will be valued respectively at $1.16 billion and $1.05 billion.

market will be valued respectively at As of 2022, 5% of Americans frequently purchase gluten-free food products every time they go shopping.

products every time they go shopping. As of 2022, Gluten Free Diet Statistics show that the global market value of baby food excluding gluten was $447.6 billion.

The highest number of consumers around 40% purchase gluten-excluded products in large and regional grocery chains.

in large and regional grocery chains. Around the globe, 46.1% of people are following only a Gluten Free diet.

On average, 2 out of 3 shoppers look out for gluten-free products.

80% of the food manufactured around the world includes gluten.

around the world includes gluten. There are people who are following various types of diet along with gluten-free diet lifestyle as follows: Keto or Low Carb (10.1%), Intermittent Fasting (10.1%), the Mediterranean diet (7.6%), Vegan, Vegetarian or pescatarian (6.7%), the Slimming world (5%), and other diets (3.5%).

As of 2022, the Gluten-Free Food Market was valued at $6.7 billion, which is expected to increase to $7.2 billion in 2023.

which is expected to increase to The Highest number of people resulting 47.9% who are following said to have been diagnosed with Celiacs being the reason for consuming gluten-free products.

What is a Gluten-Free Diet?

Gluten-Free Diet refers to a nutritional plan which excludes gluten and gluten-related contains. Gluten-free food is mostly a mixture of barley, oats, rye, and wheat. People who have Systemic Symptoms, Gastrointestinal, and gluten-related disorders such as non-coeliac gluten, gluten ataxia, dermatitis herpetiformis as well as wheat allergy, can follow a gluten-free diet to stay healthy.

Furthermore, a naturally gluten-free food intake can include eggs, beans, fruits and vegetables, legumes, nuts in unprocessed forms, low-fat dairy products, unprocessed meats, poultry and fish, and lean.

Flours or starches and grains can also be a part of the Gluten Free diet including Flax, Quinoa, Soy, Teff, Hominy, Buckwheat, Arrowroot, Amaranth, Millet, Rice, Sorghum, products labeled as gluten-free such as corn, bean flours, potato.

Keep in mind to avoid drinks or foods that have Rye, Barley, Triticale, Oas, and Wheat.

Benefits of Eating Gluten-Free Food

Reduces joint paint

Reduces bloating

Increases bone health

Improves energy in the body throughout the day

Maintains body weight

Optimizes overall functions

Improves immune system

Reduces inflammation

Increased level of nutrients in the body

The body repairs itself naturally

Factors Influencing to Follow Gluten-Free Diet Lifestyle

Increase in the awareness on social media between generations about healthy and attractive lifestyles.

Eye catchy advertisements by manufacturers.

Increase in the consumption of gluten-free baby products.

Improved lifestyles in developed countries.

The rising importance of nutritious food.

Increase in other health issues such as obesity or chronic health issues.

Increased demand for low-fat food, organic baked foods as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Increase in the number of patients with celiac disease.

General Gluten-Free Diet Statistics

As of 2022, Gluten Free Diet Statistics show that the global market value of baby food excluding gluten was $447.6 billion.

As of 2022, 5% of Americans frequently purchase gluten-free food products every time they go shopping.

On the other hand, 1 out of five Americans occasionally buy gluten-free products.

In addition, North America dominates the global gluten-free food market as of 2023.

According to Gluten-Free Diet Statistics, these types of foods are 242% times more expensive than regular food products.

On average, 2 out of 3 shoppers look out for gluten-free products.

80% of the food manufactured around the world includes gluten.

Between 2022 and 2027, estimates show that the global gluten-free pasta market and global gluten-free ready meal market will be valued respectively at $1.16 billion and $1.05 billion.

By 2025, the gluten-free beer market is expected to reach $18.7 billion at a CAGR of 16%.

As of 2022, 18 million Americans are gluten intolerant.

Around 30% of the residents in the United States of America deliberately avoid gluten.

Gluten-Free Diet Statistics by Types of Diet

(Reference: regainyoursparkle.com)

According to Gluten Free Diet Statistics around 46.1% of people are following only a Gluten Free diet.

Whereas, 10.9% of consumers said, they are following a similar diet along with the weight watchers diet types.

There are people who are following various types of diet along with gluten-free diet lifestyle as follows: Keto or Low Carb (10.1%), Intermittent Fasting (10.1%), the Mediterranean diet (7.6%), Vegan, Vegetarian or pescatarian (6.7%), the Slimming world (5%), and other diets (3.5%).

Gluten-Free Diet Statistics by Demographics

As of 2022, around 12% of the male Americans were following a gluten-free diet.

By Age

(Reference: civicscience.com)

According to the above chart, the highest number of consumers who are interested in consuming gluten-free food belong to 18 to 24 years of age resulting in 38%.

Whereas people in other age groups have various mentalities towards this type of diet as follows:

Interested to eat gluten-free food

25 to 43 years (30%)

35 to 54 years (14%)

55 years and above (13%)

Neutral about the consumption of gluten-free food

18 to 24 years (33%)

25 to 43 years (26%)

35 to 54 years (23%)

55 years and above (22%)

Not interested to eat gluten-free food

18 to 24 years (29%)

25 to 43 years (44%)

35 to 54 years (63%)

55 years and above (65%)

Gluten-Free Diet Statistics by Shopping Habits

(Reference: civicscience.com)

The highest number of consumers around 40% purchase gluten-excluded products in large and regional grocery chains.

Whereas, 25% of consumers prefer supercenter retailers.

8% of consumers purchase at membership club retailers while 14% go to small and local independent grocery stores.

13% of consumers shop for gluten-free products at specialty, co-op, or other types of stores.

Gluten-Free Diet Statistics by Market Value

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2022, the Gluten-Free Food Market was valued at $6.7 billion, which is expected to increase to $7.2 billion in 2023.

In the following years, the Gluten-less Food Market will experience the following market value: $7.74 billion (2024), $8.32 billion (2025), $8.95 billion (2026), $9.62 billion (2027),$10.34 billion (2028), $11.12 billion (2029), $11.95 billion (2030), and $12.85 billion (2031).

With a 10-year analysis of Gluten-Free Diet Statistics, it is expected that the market value for the same will reach $14 billion by 2032.

Gluten-Free Diet Statistics by Other Allergies

(Reference: regainyoursparkle.com)

29% of the people who said they are gluten intolerant have no other food allergies.

Whereas, in a similar category, 28.1% of people have milk or dairy-related product allergies.

6% of consumers are experiencing gains or soy-related allergies along with gluten intolerance.

4% of people are experiencing gluten intolerance along with allergies related to peanuts, sulfites, fish, or sugar.

Gluten-Free Diet Statistic by Reason to Follow the Diet

(Reference: regainyoursparkle.com)

The highest number of people resulting in 47.9% who are following said to have been diagnosed with Celiacs being the reason for consuming gluten-free products.

Whereas 31.1% of people are gluten intolerant.

4% and 5.9% of people said they are managing an autoimmune condition and others are trying to heal a leaky gut respectively.

And 4.5% of people are unsure about the reason to follow a gluten-free diet lifestyle.

3% of consumers said it helped them to manage their weight as well as eat healthily.

Only 2.2% of people said they were allergic to wheat-based products.

Gluten-Free Diet Statistic by diet commitment

2% of Americans are following a gluten-free diet for less than a year.

Whereas, 14.6% and 21.7% of Americans have been consuming likely products for 1 to 2 years and 3 to 5 years respectively.

There 24.2% of people stuck to gluten-free diets for at least 5 to 10 years.

And around 22.3% of people have been following the diet for more than 10 years.

Top Easy Gluten Free Recipes To Make At Home

#1. Sheet Pan Chickpea Chicken

(Source: womansday.com)

Ingredients: Kosher Salt and Pepper, 2 tbsp Olive Oil, 1 16 oz bag mini sweet peppers, 1 15.5oz can chickpeas – rinsed, Chopped cilantro, 2 tbsp harissa sauce, 2 ½ pounds small skin-on chicken legs.

How to make it?

Take chickpeas and pepper, along with 1 Tbsp oil and 1⁄4 tsp salt and pepper respectively on a compatible rimmed baking sheet. Mix harissa and 1 Tbsp oil in a separate bowl. Apply the mixture to the chicken. Leave the oven at 425°F till the chicken is golden brown. It may take 20 to 25 minutes. Once cooked well add cilantro for presentation.

What do you get?

630 calories, 39g protein, 600 mg sodium, 42g fat, 6g fiber, and 22 g carbohydrate (all for every serving)

#2. Sesame Chicken

(Reference: womansday.com)

Ingredients: 2lb boneless skinless chicken thighs, 1 medium-sized chopped onion, 2 garlic cloves, 1 tbsp grated ginger, ¼ ketchup, ½ c. apricot jam, ¼ crushed chili flakes, scallions, and sesame seeds, 1 c long-grain white rice, 1 red pepper.

How to make it?

Cook in a cooker 5 to 6 quarts of the combination of ketchup, soy sauce, apricot jam, crushed red pepper, garlic, onion, and chicken. Spread red paper on the top and then cook. Keep pressure 5 ½ to 6 ½ hours on low or 3 ½ to 4 ½ hours on high. Cook rice before serving and present the dish.

What do you get?

1g Fibre, 76g Carbo, 814 mg Sodium, 10g Fat, 588 Calcium, and 50g protein.

#3. Steak and Cauliflower with Caper Relish

(Source: womansday.com)

Ingredients: 1 large cauliflower head, Kosher salt, and pepper, 1 lemon, 1 tbsp sherry vinegar, ¼ c fresh flat-leaf parsley, 2 tbsp. Capers, 1 ½ lb. sirloin steak, 1 tbsp. Golden raisins, 4 tbsp Olive oil

Conclusion

In conclusion, these Gluten Free Diet Statistics show that it has a rising demand all over the globe based on various reasons. Nowadays, many restaurants are equipped with Free from Food products and sell at demanding prices. It is also easy to make gluten-free recipes at home. If we look at the price trends, Free from Food products are extremely costly purchases that are ready-to-eat meals. As we continue with the trends the global market is expected to reach $14 billion by 2030, including offline and online selling of Free from Food products.

Shared On:



FAQ . What food is Gluten free food? According to US Food and Drug Administration Rules, products that showcase the gluten free features must have less than 20 parts per million of gluten (if any) in the products. Other information that reveals the food is gluten free based on packaged products is, a prepared food article which does not contain any gluten or products that have gluten but are processed to take out any gluten contains or any food items which are not cross-contaminated during manufacturing process with gluten based ingredients.

Moreover, alcoholic beverages made from grapes, or natural based ingredients or juniper berries are mostly labelled as gluten free. Which food should be avoided for gluten allergic people? Unless and until the products labelled as gluten free or manufactured with rice, soy, corn, people with gluten allergies can avoid following foods : Matzo, Seasoned Rice Mixes, Salad dressings, Breads, Cakes and Pies, Communion wafers, imitation meat or seafood, Sauces, Vegetables in Sauce, Self-basting poultry, Seasoned Snack foods, Gravies, French fries, crackers, cookies, Candies, bulgur wheat, Beer, stout, ale, Porter, Croutons, Soup mixes, Soup, Bouillon, Sauced vegetables and self-basting poultry. Who are the major players in the Gluten Free Food Market? Kellogg’s Company, General Mills, ConAgra Brands, Celestial Group Inc, General Mills,Noumi Limited, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. and Kraft Heinz Company are some of the key players in the Gluten Free Food Market. In what categories gluten free food is available today? Today, you can purchase products labelled as gluten free from categories such as Ready meals, pasta, bakery products, instant formulas, plant based ingredients, as well as in liquid forms such as beer.

More Posts By Rohan Jambhale