Natural Disaster Statistics 2024 – By Type, Country, Death Toll, Region, World Risk Index and Safety Measures

Introduction

Natural Disaster Statistics: Over the last two decades, there has been a tremendous increase in natural disasters all over the world. In addition to these, some man-made viruses are shaking the world upside down. In recent, India witnessed a high level of rainfall in Kerala state causing thousands of people to relocate and millions of costs to the economy. Not only this, but this is a season of snow storms which are extremely common in many parts of the world that lead to billions of dollars in losses to the economy.

However, recent developments in technology have brought some amount of safety to the world which can predict such events. Let’s understand these Natural Disaster Statistics considering the older times as well.

Between 2012 to 2022, tropical cyclones were the most expensive natural disasters costing $744.3 billion of damage, along with storms ($218 billion) and droughts ($112.9 billion).

According to the Natural Disaster Statistics, 2022 was the 8th consecutive year of expensive natural disasters, impacted by more than 10 events in the United States of America.

The United States of America experienced $18 billion in natural disasters every year over the last 5 years.

Since 1980, the USA announced that it has faced 348 natural disasters including extreme weather conditions, that crossed $1 billion of economic damage.

As of 2023, Natural Disaster Statistics showed the states in the USA that are most vulnerable to such disasters as follows: Los Angeles County, California, East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Louisiana, Riverside Country, and California.

As of 2022, the United States of America had the most natural disasters resulting in 22, followed by Indonesia (20) and Colombia (14).

In 2005, the USA was hit by Hurricane Katrina which caused $193.8 billion of cost to the economy.

The 10-year analysis showed that from 2013 to 2023, 88.5% of states in the USA announced being affected by natural disasters.

As of 2023, 40% of homeowners around the world are worried about extreme weather conditions, such as rain, wind, hail, ice, and flood damaging their homes.

around the world are worried about extreme weather conditions, such as rain, wind, hail, ice, and flood damaging their homes. In 2022, severe storms, and tropical cyclones were the most frequent natural disasters in the USA resulting in 11, and 3 events respectively.

What are Natural Disasters?

Natural disasters hurt the community or society. It could lead to damages to the property, loss of lives, and a great impact on economic damage. Such disasters include lightning, earthquakes, tropical cyclones, storms, flooding, wildfires, and drought. In short, events that occur naturally or are not man-made are called natural disasters.

Considering the modern times with modern problems, asteroids hitting the earth can also be a part of natural disasters. But thanks to technology, unlike in older times, we are now able to predict events and securely evacuate people beforehand, from possibly affected areas.

General Natural Disaster Statistics

The United States of America experienced $18 billion in natural disasters every year over the last 5 years.







Furthermore, tropical cyclones including typhoons and hurricanes were the costliest natural disasters experienced in 2022.





In addition to the above, including all of the above disasters (348), the total cost of natural disasters went over $2,510 trillion.



Texas is the most hit state in the USA by severe storms between 2012 to 2022 which occurred 62 times and cost $225.0 billion.

47% of homeowners in the USA said they are not ready or build homes near areas that are vulnerable to wildfires.

Furthermore, 45% of residents in the USA won’t rebuild or are not ready to build their homes in frequently hit areas by natural disasters.

By the end of 2023, 39% of house owners in the USA will be worried about natural disasters such as landslides, floods, hurricanes, and tornadoes.

As of 2023, the average flood insurance claim payout by the National Flood Insurance Program is $52,000.

Natural Disaster Statistics state that, 90% of natural events occurred in the United States of America are related to flooding.

Out of 60 tropical cyclones in two decades, 3 of which caused $ 1 billion of cost each to the economy.

Every year, in the United States of America, $1 billion of losses occur due to winter storms.

According to Natural Disaster Statistics, tropical cyclones are 4.28 times more likely to appear as compared to older times.

Every year, the average cost due to natural disasters is $123.5 billion.

As of 2023, there have been around 1,402 reported tornado cases in the United States of America.

According to Natural Disaster Statistics, the United States of America experienced 23 various disasters in 2023 and these have led to $57 billion of damage and 253 people lost their lives.

Every year on average, natural disasters claim more than 68,000 lives and affect the lives of 218 million people.

Furthermore, the average number of natural disasters in a year is 6,800.

Natural Disaster Statistics by Type

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2022, around the world, the top 3 highest numbers of natural disasters by occurrence were floods (176), storms (108), and earthquakes (31). Drought, Landslide, wildfires, extreme temperatures, and volcanic activity also registered their presence

By The Total Number of Events in the USA

(Reference: forbes.com)

In 2022, severe storms, and tropical cyclones were the most occurred natural disasters in the USA resulting in 11, and 3 events respectively. Other disasters with 1 event respectively were drought, winter storm, wildfire, and flooding. Each of these events caused billions of damage resulting in nearly 400 deaths.

Natural Disaster Statistics by Country

By Most Natural Disasters

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2022, the United States of America had the most natural disasters resulting in 22, followed by Indonesia (20) and Colombia (14). Countries with the highest number of natural disasters in 2022 were China, Brazil, the Philippines, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

By Most Victims

(Reference: statista.com)

Considering the global Natural Disaster Statistics, floods in Pakistan became the reason to increase the victims resulting in 33 million in 2022. Furthermore, Drought cases observed in DR Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria Suda in the African region caused 26 million, 24.1 million, 19.1 million, and 11.8 million deaths respectively. Other countries with a greater amount of victims due to natural disasters such as flood, drought, and storm Nalgae included Bangladesh, China, Niger, Burkina Faso, and the Philippines.

By Most Fatalities

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2022, as per Natural Disaster Statistics, heat waves in Europe caused 16,305 deaths, followed by Drought in Uganda (2,465) and floods in India (2,035). Moreover, floods in Pakistan and earthquakes in Afghanistan caused 1,036 unfortunate fatalities resulting in 1,739 and 1,036.

By Countries Prone to Disaster Risks

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2023, Natural Disaster Statistics state that, the World Risk Index point is high for countries Philipines, Indonesia, and India resulting in 46.86%, 43.5%, and 41.52%. On the other hand, Somalia, Vietnam, and Yemen are comparatively at low risk of being affected by natural disasters.

(Reference: statista.com)



By Types

(Reference: rubyhome.com)

Over the last two decades, in the United States of America, Tropical cyclones, severe storms, and droughts were considered the most costly natural disasters resulting in 53%, 16%, and 13% economic impact.

Natural Disaster Statistics by Number of Affected Homes

U.S. Homes at Risk for Hurricane Wind Damage, as of 2022

Number of Homes Affected Cost to Rebuild¹ Hurricane Wind Risk Level Single Family Homes Multifamily Homes Single Family Homes Multifamily Homes Extreme 6316115 122087 $1.65 Trillion $42.1 Billion Very High or Greater 14654510 229077 $4.02 Trillion $85 Billion High or Greater 22113248 647060 $6.7 Trillion $327.4 Billion Moderate or Greater 31792966 987727 $9.98 Trillion $519.5 Billion

(Source: forbes.com)

As of 2022, the total single homes affected at moderate or greater levels resulted in 31,792,966 while total multifamily homes were 987,727. On the other hand, the total number of extremely hit single-family and multifamily homes were 6,316,115 and 122,087 respectively. Each of these events cost billions in each case to rebuild the house.

Top 10 Most Significant Natural Disasters by Death Toll

(Reference: statista.com)

Natural Disaster Statistics from 1950 to 2022, show that the most dangerous Cyclone that hit the lives of 300,000 people in Bangladesh named Bhola happened in 1970. The other two with the highest number of death tolls were the Tangshan earthquake, in 1976 (China) and Super Yphoon Nina, in 1975 (Taiwan) which led to 242,769 and 230,029 deaths respectively.

Natural Disaster Statistics by Region

By High Disaster Occurrences

(Source: reliefweb.int)

As of 2022, the top 10 countries in Asia region with the highest number of natural disasters were Malaysia, Nepal (6), Japan, India (7), Afghanistan, Vietnam (8), Philippines and China (12) and Indonesia (20).

Safest Countries by World Risk Index 2022

(Reference: statista.com)

According to the World Risk Index, Monaco, Andorra, and San Marino were the safest countries in the world considering the risk of natural disasters with a score of 0.26, and 0.38. Compared to the safe country score, Maldives ranked lowest with 1.02.

Countries with the Most Active Volcanos since 1960

(Source: statista.com)

Countries with Volcanic Eruptions in 2023

(Source: statista.com)

Countries with the Most Earthquakes between 1990 to 2022

(Source: statista.com)

Natural Disaster Statistics by Safety Measures

(Reference: thezebra.com)

The majority of the people who have prepared for any natural disasters have reviewed their insurance policies (29%) and prepared emergency supplies (24%) followed by making copies of important documents (23%). Other methods of preparation include improvements in homes or vehicles, setting aside emergency funds, creating a home inventory, etc. However, there are still 44% without any specific measurements.

Conclusion

With an increase in global warming and non-environment-friendly activities, our beautiful blue planet is suffering a lot, which is further leading to earthquakes, tsunamis, and storms. These Natural Disaster Statistics are proving that there is an increase in such events all across the world. Unfortunately, millions of people are losing their homes and lives. Glaciers are melting and water is about to run down to the cities. To prevent such natural events, we have to start from ourselves and follow environment-friendly lifestyles. We can save our home planet if we start it today!



FAQ . What are the types of natural disasters? Following are the types of natural disasters: Wildfires, blizzards, hailstorms, mudslides, snow storms, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, hurricanes, tsunamis, avalanches, and tornadoes. What are the causes of natural disasters? Pollutants, global warming, air pressure, deforestation, lunar activities, mining, seismic waves, and tectonic shifts can cause natural disasters. When was the first ever natural disaster occured? The first ever natural disaster The Lisbon Earthquake was recorded in 1755 giving meaning to the viewpoint of causes of natural disasters.

