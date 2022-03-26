Gmail Statistics: Usage Data, History, Facts and Trends For 2022

Google has spread out its services to fulfill the growing needs of the market since its inception in 1998. Gmail that has been introduced in April 2004 by the company has tuned out to be the most popular free email service online. Considering its rivals, Gmail has started with notably more storage for its users back in 2004. Since then it has made it to the top replacing Yahoo, and top tech giants in the market at that time. The growth of Gmail in the business shows how much Google has spent on this platform. Gmail is the first free web-based email service that has been launched with 1 gigabyte of storage space. Gmail has become increasingly popular and is used by people from different walks of life. It continues to offer tremendous storing space, speed, and productivity for people who require email-hosting technology. Here we will talk about some the most relevant Gmail Statistics and trends for 2022.

Crucial Gmail Statistics And Trends For 2022:

Gmail is undisputedly one of the most liked email service providers in the world, hosting more than 1.8 billion users across the globe.

Gmail has recorded up to 30.4% of Global Client Market Share as per December 2021 statistics.

as per December 2021 statistics. Gmail accounts for 89.6% of webmail opens.

Gmail has become extremely popular among adults and 61% of millennials in the age group of 18 to 29 years.

in the age group of 18 to 29 years. Nearly 333.2 billion emails have been sent and received per day via Gmail in 2022.

and received per day via Gmail in 2022. The value of an average Gmail account is approximately $3588.85.

Gmail can be accessed in more than 105 languages.

Gmail is known for preventing 100 million spams each day.

Google has recorded a turnover of $256.7 billion in the fiscal year 2021.

in the fiscal year 2021. An average Gmail account can accommodate over 17000 emails.

Only 0.1% of the emails that are dropped in Gmail inbox are spam.

in Gmail inbox are spam. Gmail has been tagged as the 12th most popular search query as per the statistics of the first quarter of 2021.

Gmail Usage Data and Trends For 2022:

Since Gmail has been introduced to internet users, it has become almost impractical to imagine the virtual world without Gmail. With billions of users worldwide and emails sent and received every day, Gmail has become the most reliable and efficient communication medium for business and personal transactions. Here we present the most popular highlights of Gmail Statistics of the last three years to understand the scale of the progress Gmail has made over the years.

#1. Gmail is still the most liked email service provider hosting more than 1.8 billion users around the globe.

As per the Gmail statistics 2018 and 2019, the email platform has been hosting nearly 1.5 billion users across the world. However, now Gmail has around 1.8 billion consumers. With such stats, Gmail has secured the tag of the email service provider with the highest number of users in the world.

#2. Gmail accounts for 30.4% of the email market share as per December 2021 statistics.

Gmail statistics of May 2021 have shown that it has acquired around 18.6% of the email market share. However, as per the December 2021 data, Gmail's email market share has gone slightly up with 30.4%, while due to some unique features, Apple has secured 57.4% of the email market share. Currently, Apple and Gmail have the highest shares of the email market share as compared to other email service providers such as Yahoo, Outlook, AOL, iCloud, Yandex, Proton mail, etc.

#3. Gmail is the most accessed webmail service accounting for 89.6% of webmail opens.

With 89.6% of webmail opens, Gmail remains the most popular webmail followed by Yahoo mail, Outlook.com, and others.

#4. Nearly 333.4 billion emails are exchanged every day on Gmail in 2022. As per 2022 statistics, around 333.4 billion.

emails are sent and received per day on Gmail; it shows that more than 3.5 million emails are exchanged within a second. A report suggests that the number of emails exchanged per day on Gmail might go up to 376.4 billion by 2025.

#5. G-Suite has surpassed 6 million paid users across the world.

G-suite, which has been introduced by Google, offers numerous features for business owners and trades. With G-Suite, firms can avoid the restriction of having a mandatory 'gmail.com' with their accounts. G-Suite offers companies to make a Gmail account with the extension @companyname.com as per the name of the company. Companies can also enjoy other Google products with G.Suite such as Google Sheets, Google Drive, Google Docs, and Hangout. As per 2019 statistics, G-Suite has had 5 million paid customers. Now, the number of paid customers on G-Suite has shot up to 6 million.

#6. Gmail is the most frequently used email service in the United States.

As per 2020 statistics, Gmail contributes to 130.9 million of all email users in the United States. Gmail has 53% of the US email market followed by Yahoo and Outlook with 18% and 14% of the US email market share respectively in 2020.

#7. Gmail is one of the most well-liked personal email service providers.

According to Ofcom stats, about 67% of people are on Gmail. Around 19% of these customers use their emails every day.

#8. As per the statistics of the first quarter of 2021, Gmail has been tagged as the 12th most trendy search query.

Gmail has secured 12th rank in the most popular search query in the first quarter of 2021 followed by Hotmail and Yahoo.

#9. Around 60% of mid-sized firms in the United States rely on Gmail.

In the US, mid-sized businesses choose Gmail for their email communication rather than having their own email domain to some other service provider.

#10. More than 90% of startup firms in the US have chosen Gmail over other email service providers.

Nearly 92% of startup companies have chosen Gmail for their business communication.

#11. The median age of a Gmail user is 31 years.

As per Mashable's review of the 'Average Gmail user', a regular person who uses Gmail services is probably 31-year-old.

#12. Nearly 61% of people in the age group of 18 to 19 years use Gmail services.

About 61% of people in the age group of 18 to 29 years have access to Gmail, while yahoo mail is used by only 19% of people from the same age group. As per the latest data, 54% of people in the age group of 33 to 44 years have access to Gmail whereas 23% of people in the same group use Yahoo.

Gmail Account Statistics:

#13. Mobile devices have the most efficient email reading environment for Gmail.

The rates of Gmail opens on mobile devices have been increasing slowly over the years. As per June 2021 statistics, the rate of Gmail opens has shot up to 46% on mobile devices.

#14. The value of an average Gmail account has been nearly $3588.85.

The Gmail Value Calculator shows that an average Gmail account is valued at $3588.85. A study conducted by Backupify has revealed that an average Gmail account is five times more valuable than a laptop that can contain over 17000 emails.

#15. Gmail is accessible in 25 countries across the world.

According to the Sendgrid email benchmark report, Gmail is accessible in 25 countries of the world. Gmail is also quite popular in Indonesia and just like the United States and the UK.

#16. Gmail Users own around 1.7 accounts on average.

An email usage study done by the Radicati group in 2021 has shown that users have several email accounts in order to keep a record of different conversations. However, a user has around 1.7 accounts on average on Gmail. As per the official Gmail email data, the average number of Gmail accounts per user will shoot up to 1.9 in 2022.

#17. Nearly four out of five internet users access a webmail service every month.

The 2021 statistics show that around four out of five internet consumers utilize a webmail service such as Gmail every month. The rate of webmail usage is steady across all demographic factions.

Gmail Data On Inbox Content:

#18. Only 0.1% of emails that are received in Gmail inbox are spam.

Gmail assures that users will receive get only those emails that they want to read. In 2015, Google has declared that there will be only 0.1% of spam emails in users' inboxes. Google has introduced the Gmail machine learning algorithms that help manage emails.

#19. Gmail prevents 10 million malicious messages each minute.

Nearly 10 million hateful emails and spam emails are exchanged across the web each minute. The automated machine learning system that is used by Gmail blocks all these emails. Blocking spam and perilous messages can save millions of money for business owners.

#20. Gmail's longest outage has lasted for more than six hours in August 2020.

In August 2020, the Google Suite services such as Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Meet, and Google Voice Assistant has abruptly stopped for more than six years marking the longest outage of Google services.

#21. Average Gmail user sends around 5.3 messages per day.

As per a Backupify infographic, an average Gmail user sends nearly 5.3 emails in a day and accepts 10.8 emails in the same day. Along with this, Gmail consumers use around 1.4 MB of storage space in a day. As per the report, an average Gmail user takes 20 years to utilize the full 10 GB storage available with the email service provider. Backupify reveals that the majority of Gmail users keep up their accounts for a long time. As per the statistics, the average Gmail account is nearly 3 years old.

#22. Users can disengage a sent email by switching on Undo Send Email in Gmail Labs found in settings.

Gmail has integrated a feature to undo an email shortly after sending it due to rising demand. Well, not many Gmail users know about this feature, as it has not been promoted much.

#23. Emails Classified as updates have an elevated placement rate of 86.8% in the Gmail inbox.

Incoming Gmail messages that are cataloged as updates have a high inbox placement rate. This grouping consists of details regarding users' purchases, receipts, and shipping updates.

#24. 28% of Gmail messages tagged as updates are read by users.

Gmail users seem to find messages highlighted as updates more important as a result around 28% of these emails are read.

#25. Gmail messages highlighted as Social have a comparatively higher rate of inbox placement with 87.2%.

#26. Only 22.4% of Gmail messages categorized as Social are read by users.

Users do not find Social emails as important as others; therefore, users do not open them more often.

#27. Emails that are classified as Promotions have around 84.5% of placement rate in the Gmail inbox.

Since email marketing ROI has shot up to 4200% and other email marketing tools as well have improved over the years, it does not come as a surprise.

#28. Around 19.2% of Gmail messages tagged as Promotions are read through.

Emails being dropped in the Promotion folder have a read rate of 19.2%.

#29. The primary tab of Gmail has a read rate of 22%.

Gmail History and Facts:

#30. Gmail offered its users 2GB of storage space on its first birthday.

Google offered its consumers 2GB of free email storage on its first birthday, however, later, the company decided to increase the storage space even further considering the needs of its users.

#31. In 2012, Gmail came up with 10GB of free email storage for its users.

Gmail has decided to increase its free email storage limit from 7.5 GB to 10GB in 2012. Since 2013, users have been enjoying 15GB of free storage space that is divided across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. Users can upgrade to Google one as well to increase their storage limit to 100GB or more.

#32. In 2019, Google discontinued the 'Inbox by Gmail' app.

Launched in 2014, the 'Inbox by Gmail' app had been an attempt by Google to develop a more informal email service. With this app, users could send more personalized messages. Features such as nudges, smart replies, and snoozing emails, were also included in this app. Later all these features were integrated into regular Gmail service, therefore, the 'Inbox by Gmail' app turned futile and Google decided to discontinue it.

#33. Gmail secured the second spot as the leading email service provider in 2016.

Currently, Gmail is the second most popular email service provider. It earned the second rank as the leading service provider in December 2016 as well.

#34. Gmail earned the second spot in PC World's '100 Best Products of 2005'.

Gmail secured the second position in PC World's list of 100 products in 2005, while Mozilla Firefox earned the first spot. Both these products had turned out to be the best staples in the IT world.

#35. Gmail was the winner of 'Honorable Mention' in the Bottom Line Design Awards in 2005.

Gmail was honored with an 'Honorable Mention' in the Bottom Line Design Awards in 2005. The award classifies new technologies for their projected success and current trend.

#36. Gmail was given the title of the best webmail by Forbes magazine in 2006.

Forbes magazine declared Gmail to be the best webmail service provider across the globe in 2006.

#37. Google included handwriting input support to Gmail services in 2013.

The company incorporated handwriting input support in Gmail to allow users to insert handwritten words in 50 languages along with Hindi, Chinese, Russian, and Japanese.

#38. Gmail is the first email service provider that allows email exchange from addresses with unspecific characters.

Gmail permits accent marks and letters that do not fit into the Latin alphabet and are included in sender and receiver's email addresses.

#39. In 2014, Gmail suffered a major data breach where nearly 5 million Gmail login were compromised .

In 2014, the officials of Gmail declared that nearly 5 million login and passwords had been leaked on a Bitcoin forum in Russia. As per the officials, most of the leaked passwords belonged to terminated Gmail accounts. The leak proved to be quite positive as Google came up with new requirements for users to create their passwords.

#40. As per the records, only 1% of passwords containing combination letters, symbols, and numbers were leaked in the mishap.

#41. Less than 8% of passwords containing more than 10 characters were leaked on the Russian forum.

#42. Nearly 42.5% of passwords having letters, and numbers in lowercase were leaked in the mishap.

#43. 39.84% of passwords containing only lowercase letters had been leaked in the accident.

#44. The creator of Gmail Paul Buchheit had written Gmail in JavaScript.

Other email service providers such as Yahoo mail and Hotmail had been designed with HTML, which has led them to load quite slowly.

#45. Gmail is available in 105 languages across the globe.

At present, Gmail supports around 105 languages. It continues to add support for more languages as well.

Conclusion:

Considering the current Gmail statistics, it is not incorrect to say that Gmail has turned out to be one of the most desired email service providers by different trades and firms across the world. Over the years, Gmail has succeeded in earning a global appeal with billions of users worldwide. Gmail has beaten its long-term business dominators such as Yahoo and Outlook within a short span of time due to its high accessibility and integration with other trendy services. In the future, Gmail is expected to become more user-friendly and integrated with more advanced features that will make email communication more expedient for consumers.

FAQ . How many people use email services around the world? Nearly 4 billion people across the globe use email services. The number is expected to increase up to 4.6 billion by 2025. How many Emails can be sent on Gmail per day? A Gmail user can send a maximum of 2000 emails in a day. How many of the emails are part of spam mails? Nearly 85% of all emails are spam. Though these marketing emails are harmless, email service providers have some advanced tools to prevent spam hits effectively. How many of the emails are opened with an hour? Around 24% of emails opens take place within an hour How many emails are deleted by an average user every day? An average user deletes 48% of all the emails received in a day. How many sales emails are opened by users? On average, users open only 9% of sales emails. How many spam emails are blocked by Gmail's AML (Automatic Machine Learning) tool? Gmail's AML (Automatic Machine Learning) tool can block nearly 100 million spam emails in a day. Which are the two most popular email service providers at present? Currently, Apple and Gmail are the most preferred email service providers available.