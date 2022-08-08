Influencer Marketing Statistics: Influencer marketing has emerged as one of the most powerful marketing strategies in the past few years. It is being used by millions of trades and brands. It entails an alliance between influencers and brands to promote a service or a product. Now these days, Influencer marketing is considered as a potent approach that can help businesses grow. Brands love to be associated with individuals who have specific niches and have a major fan following online. Such individuals are known as influencers. These influencers are usually seen as experts in their respective fields and they can affect their followers’ buying decisions. Here are some essential influencer marketing statistics that will reveal how far the influencer marketing industry has come over the years in terms of its growth and effectiveness.

Vital Influencer Marketing Statistics And Facts

A survey states that 80 percent of consumers have said that they have purchased on the recommendation of an influencer.

of consumers have said that they have purchased on the recommendation of an influencer. Forty-Nine percent of customers say that their buying behavior depends on influencers’ recommendations.

of customers say that their buying behavior depends on influencers’ recommendations. Around 41 percent of Twitter users admit that they are ready to buy a product if it is suggested by an influencer.

of Twitter users admit that they are ready to buy a product if it is suggested by an influencer. Influencers who have 1000 to 5000 followers (Nano influencers) have the highest rate of engagement.

have the highest rate of engagement. The average projected return on investment (ROI) for every dollar spent on influencer promotion is $18.

About 51 percent of traders say that influencer marketing helps acquire better consumers.

of traders say that influencer marketing helps acquire better consumers. Around 89 percent of influencers said that ROI from influencer promotion led to the same or improved outcomes as compared to usual promotion strategies.

of influencers said that ROI from influencer promotion led to the same or improved outcomes as compared to usual promotion strategies. The industry of influencer marketing is expected to reach $16.4 billion in 2022.

Influencer Marketing Facts and Trends

#1. The budget of influencer marketing is expected to touch $4.6 billion in 2023 in the US

As per influencer marketing statistics, traders in the US will be spending around $4.6 billion on influencers. In 2021, they invested around $3.69 billion in influencers.

#2. Around 72.5 percent of traders in the US will be using influencer marketing in 2022

55.4 percent of traders in the US teamed up with influencers in 2019. However, the number is going to increase by 20 percent in 2022.

#3. The industry of influencer marketing is going to be worth 16.4 billion in 2022

The industry soared to $13.8 billion in 2021. This year, the value of this industry is going to touch $16.4 billion. The growth of the influencer marketing industry is credited to the rising popularity of short video formats on social media platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

(Source: influencermarketinghub)

#4. 93 percent of traders planned to associate with Instagram influencers as of March 2021

Instagram is a quite popular social media platform for influencer marketing.

#5. An average of $1000 and $10000 was spent by traders on influencer marketing in 2020

Around 18 percent of traders spent $100000 to $500000 on influencers.

#6. The number of services or firms linked to influencer marketing shot up by 26 percent in 2021

With the growth of the industry, services and firms that provide support for influencer marketing as well grew further. There had been around 18900 firms linked to influencer marketing in 2021.



(Source: influencermarketinghub)

#7. 87 percent of users do some activity after seeing a product or service ad on Instagram

Such activities are like searching for more details, visiting brands’ official websites, or apps, or buying the product.

#8. Instagram is one of the most preferred social media networks for brands that want to use influencer marketing

After a slight drop in its popularity in 2020, Instagram has shot up quite high in 2021 as most brands have been choosing the platform for their influencer marketing campaigns.

(Source: influencermarketinghub)

#9. The popularity of Micro-influencers is on the rise on 2022

Although they might not have the highest number of followers, brands prefer to join hands with them as they bring more authenticity and a greater level of engagement. Micro-influencers charge less compared to mega-influencers.

#10. Video ads are one of the leading ad formats on Facebook

As per influencer marketing statistics, video ads generate more engagement on Facebook as compared to images. Video ads generate more conversions and ad clicks as well.

#11. 74 percent of customers are ready to spend nearly $629 on a service or product that is suggested by an influencer

Influencer marketing stats show that most customers are ready to invest $1 to $629 on a product or service suggested by an influencer.

#12. Instagram is considered one of the most feasible hubs for consumers to find new products and services

Nearly 79 percent of traders regard Instagram as an essential part of their campaigns. 83 percent of Instagram users use the platform to find new products or services.

#13. Zara has been the most talked about brand on Instagram in 2021

With a massive reach of more than 2 billion people and more than 30000 mentions, Zara has secured the title of the most mentioned brand on Instagram in 2021.

On Instagram Brands Mentions

(Source:influencermarketinghub)

#14. Teenagers and young adults rely on influencers more as compared to typical celebrities

As per Google influencer statistics, four out of 10 teenagers believe that their favorite YouTuber knows them better than their friends do in real life.

#15. Celebrities who have more than 7 million followers earn around $150000 per post

Celebrity endorsement data shows that YouTube stars make up to $300000 for a sponsored video. While Facebook celebrities and Instagram stars earn around $187500 and $150000 respectively.

#16. Netflix has been the most talked about brand on TikTok in 2021

With more than 10000 mentions, Netflix has been the most liked brand on the platform.

On TikTok Brands Mentions

(Source: influencermarketinghub)

#17. On YouTube, Steam has been the most talked about brand in 2021

Steam has garnered around 76000 mentions and 1.1 billion views on the platform.

On YouTube Brands Mentions

(Source: influencermarketinghub)

#18. More than 90 percent of consumers in the US connect with influencers per week

This boosts brands’ chances of being seen, identified, and considered by consumers.

#19. Traders are planning to increase their investment in influencer marketing in 2022

More brands are expected to opt for influencer marketing considering the benefits it brings to the company.

#20. TikTok came up with a creator fund worth $200 million in 2020

The platform launched this creator fund for content creators to help them earn a living using the platform. The fund is supposed to grow to $1 billion by 2023.

#21. 51 percent of traders say that influencers help them fetch more loyal customers

A brand that produces beauty products always collaborates with a beauty influencer. It positions the brand with its direct target audience.

#22. Cross Channel campaigns are fetching more popularity in 2022

As per social media statistics 2020, each user has around 8.4 accounts. As the usage of social media platforms continues to increase, it has become essential for brands to opt for cross-channel campaigns for marketing.

#23. Tech growth will also play a vital role in the growth of influencer marketing

With growing scientific innovations, typical ways of influencer marketing are expected to be affected by the launch of artificial intelligence.

#24. Around 60 percent of traders say that content created by an influencer is better than the brand’s content

A single piece of content created by an influencer delivers eight times more engagement as compared to content created by the brand itself.

#25. The effectiveness of influencer marketing is measured by the rate of engagement

The rate of engagement shows the number of interactions a specific content receives such as views, comments, or likes. Traffic and reach are also crucial factors in tracking the impact of influencer marketing.

#26. The Lifestyle industry has the highest distribution of Instagram influencers

It is pursued by categories like beauty, music, photography, and family.

#27. A new class of influencers is growing steadily

Although regular categories of influencers such as beauty and lifestyle are quite popular, new types of influencers like pet influencers (PetFluencers), financial influencers (FinFluencers), and skincare influencers (SkinFluencers) are as well are growing steadily.

#28. TikTok influencers who have fewer than 15000 fans have more than a 15 percent of engagement rate

This platform has completely changed the market of influencer marketing. The algorithms of the platform offer everyone an opportunity to go viral quickly. The precise targeting of the audience is the reason for its greater rate of engagement.

#29. The sales of social commerce are set to reach $958 billion in 2022

These days, social commerce is not just for ads, many social media platforms as well are offering new sales possibilities to brands. Users now can buy products without leaving an app; it has made the journey of the buyer more convenient.

(Source: Statista)

#30. For traders, it takes one to six hours to create a single piece of content

As per a study, content creation is a time-consuming process for marketers. While influencers create all of their content on their own, brands use the skills of different professionals to create and stock content.

#31. Christiano Ronaldo is the most followed celebrity on Instagram

The football star has garnered around 414.15 million followers on the platform. He is followed by Kylie Jenner with 320.23 million followers, Leo Messi with 313.15 million followers, Selena Gomez with 304.97 million followers and The Rock with 304.94 followers on Instagram.

#32. Brand Ambassadorship has started to take center stage in the industry of influencer marketing

Now brands have started embracing an always-on approach that sets up a consistent presence of the brand on various social media networks.

#33. Diversity, inclusion, and equality will be the new standards for influencer marketing campaigns

These three factors will be the three main standards of the industry. Consumers and influencers will be creating more inclusive narratives and content.

#34. More brands will include augmented reality in their influencer marketing campaign

Brands and influencers are all set to up their game using augmented reality (AR) technology in their content.

#35. Influencers living in the US sign more deals with brands

The US has a huge number of influencers.

#36. Brands spend nearly $174 for each piece of content generated by an influencer on average

As the market of influencer marketing will grow in the forthcoming years, experts expect an increase in the spending price as well.

#37. 59 percent of brands have a standalone budget for content marketing

A survey done in 2020 shows that many brands have increased the percentage of the standalone budget for content marketing. While 75 percent of brands plan to allocate a major chunk of the fund to influencer marketing in 2022.

#38. 56 percent of brands utilize the same influencer for different campaigns

Most brands like to develop a long-term association with influencers. Big brands might have many different influencers who are used based on the target audience.

#39. Brands offer free product samples and discounts to their influencers

34.5 percent of brands give away free product samples. While 25 percent of companies offer discounts on products to influencers. 34.5 percent of brands remunerate their influencers in money. However, only 5.9 percent of brands choose giveaways as a payment method for their influencers.

ROI-Based Influencer Marketing Statistics

#40. Around 70 percent of traders scale the ROI from influencers’ campaigns

Influencers need to ensure that brands track the ROI from their campaigns to get their due reimbursement.

#41. 82 percent of companies allocate funds for influencer marketing from their main marketing budget

The remaining firms utilize public relations budgets to spend on influencer marketing. It shows that they are utilizing influencers to improve their brand awareness among consumers rather than to boost their sales.

#42. Many brands still utilize social media platforms for influencer marketing

The usage of Facebook for influencer marketing has shot up from 7 percent to 50 percent. The use of TikTok has remained the same at 46 percent and YouTube usage has shot up from 36 percent in 2020 to 44 percent in 2022.

(Source:influencermarketinghub)

#43. 42.3 percent of brands see the success of influencer marketing campaigns based on conversions and sales

Nearly 42.3 percent of firms focus on conversions and sales to measure the success of influencer marketing. Many brands consider engagement rate, views, reach, and impressions as the most crucial metrics of the success of such kind of marketing.

#44. 28.1 percent of brands that use campaigns In-house believe that scaling ROI and campaign outcomes are the biggest challenge for them

Influencer campaign In-house is linked to many other challenges as well such as finding influencers, regulating contracts and deadlines for marketing, time constraints, and payment issues.

#45. 67 percent of firms are worried about influencer fraud

Thankfully, there are many tools available to identify sham influencers and their activities.

#46. 54.1 percent of brands who have joined hands with influencers have online stores as well

An influencer marketing survey has shown that more than half of the respondent brands associated with influencers have been running eCommerce stores as well.

(Source: influencermarketinghub)

#47. There are five kinds of influencers like Mega (Celebrity) influencers, Macro influencers, Mid-tier influencers, Micro-influencers, and Nano influencers.

#48. 75 percent of marketing and communication experts say verified web traffic of the influencer is the most vital factor for selecting an influencer.

#49. The boost in influencer marketing in 2021 has resulted in a reduction in print advertising.

Instagram Influencer Marketing Statistics

#50. 84 percent of Instagram influencers are women

A survey done on 3 million ad posts on Instagram shows that most of its influencers are women.

#51. 77 percent of Fashion Micro influencers choose Instagram

Influencers’ preference for Instagram increases when they are associated with a visual niche like fashion.

#52. Influencers on Instagram are divided into six main categories

The six leading categories of influencers on Instagram are Icons or celebrities, Instructors, Adventurers, Gurus, Creators, and Entertainers.

#53. Fifty-three percent of Micro-influencers have never spent a penny to promote a post

More than half of Micro-influencers have been able to attain influential status without investing any money. Only fewer than 10 percent of them have spent money on Instagram native ads.

#54. More than a half million influencers choose Instagram as their favored channel.

#55. 96 percent of females are more likely to search for suggestions on the internet.

General Influencer Marketing Statistics

#56. Brands consider the audience as the most valuable factor while associating with influencers

Brands usually do not work with influencers who do not have any impact on their followers.

#57. More than 40 percent of Twitter users have said that they have bought a product after seeing a tweet from an influencer

A study from USP solutions has shown that more than 40 percent of Twitter users have purchased a product after seeing a tweet from an influencer.

#58. 93 percent of young adults depend on online reviews

A vast majority of young people trust online reviews to make informed decisions. They think that online reviews are reliable and authentic.

#59. 306 million people are on Snapchat, which makes it a highly feasible influencer marketing platform.

#60. There has been a boost in the usage of AdBlockers in the US in 2021.

#61. 57 percent of people in the age range of 18 to 24 years in the US have their first contact with social media on their smartphones.

#62. 68 percent of bloggers like to be associated with brands directly rather than via agency or any other network.

#63. Brands look for influencers who already have an attraction towards the company

#64. Friends affect 79 percent of customers’ buying choices on social media platforms.

#65. Lord & Taylor joined hands with 50 Instagram influencers to wear the same dress that has been rapidly sold out.

#66. A study shows that young adults in the age range of 8 to 12 years in the US spent 4 hours and 44 minutes on social media per day watching videos.

#67. 5 percent of traders plan to spend more than half of their budget on influencer marketing.

#68. Micro-influencers will be a major part of Brand conversations.

#69. Influencers who have 10K to 100K followers provide the best blend of engagement and broader reach.

#70. 84 percent of firms are planning to work with social media celebrities in the upcoming year.

#71. LinkedIn accounts for 740 million users and 25 percent of these users are recognized as senior-level influencers.

#72. LinkedIn is considered a highly vital platform for sharing professional content.

Conclusion

Influencer marketing is a booming marketing tactic that can be used in almost all kinds of industries. Brands that use influencer marketing are more likely to establish a long-term association with their consumers. It can boost brands’ visibility and sales as well. These statistics prove that influencer marketing is an efficient and thriving industry. As more traders are opting for influencer marketing, it will bring many positive changes in the industry of influencer marketing

FAQ . What is influencer marketing? It is a part of social media marketing that utilizes product mentions and endorsements by influencer folks who are followed by a vast majority of people and seen as experts in their respective niches. How much influencer marketing does cost? Each influencer marketing campaign is designed differently as per its clients' needs. The cost of influencer marketing differs across various brands and agencies and it changes based on a wide range of factors like the number of influencers Is influencer marketing an affordable option for small brands? Influencer marketing is a cost-effective choice for small brands. It brings higher returns as compared to other traditional marketing strategies. Which types of brands can use influencer marketing as part of their advertising plan? Influencer marketing can be used across a diverse range of industries such as beauty, fashion, pet care, events, health and wellness, charity, and finance. Is celebrity endorsement different from influencer marketing? Influencers generally have a less social following as compared to celebrities. Influencers target a niche with content that concerns those people who have common interests. While celebrities, who are more influential are usually utilized in combination with influencers in campaigns.