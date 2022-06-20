Landing Page Statistics 2022 – Facts To Improve Your Strategy

Introduction

Landing Page Statistics: Landing pages can be a key marketing strategy in getting fresh customers and increasing conversions. Landing Pages is successful the reason being they are targeted at people who are interested and optly made so that conversions can be achieved.

It’s easy to market with thousands of marketing tools — HubSpot, Unbounce — to make zero imperfection landing pages and collect more leads.

Your success is evaluated by marketing tactics and can benefit greatly from landing pages being set up. If you’re still not ready to pull the trigger on a page builder, these stats might help.

Landing pages are among the most valuable assets for any business.

These pages can be tailored to convert customers. You will deliver highly relevant and personalized offers that your clients will not refuse. Your landing pages are not like other pages. Each page is tailored to a marketing campaign and a segment of your target audience.

If used correctly, a landing webpage can increase conversions, and profit margins, and even add leads to your mailing list for nurturing.

You should be aware that landing pages can evolve with changing consumer preferences.

These statistics will enable you to better understand and increase the effectiveness of your landing pages.

Benchmarks For Landing Pages Statistics

#1. The average conversion rate of a landing page is 9.7%

On average, landing pages convert 9.7%. It is possible to be misleading with this number as it can differ from one industry or another. It also varies based on the type of conversion — email leads can be easier to capture than form-fills or orders.

#2. Marketers notice a 4.42% decrease in conversions for each second of page loading time

It’s probably something that you have heard before. It’s true! Only a second of loading is worth more than 4% in conversion rate. This can be the difference between success and failure for any campaign.

#3. 48% is the average bounce rate on a website

The average bounce ratio is between 41-55%. A high bounce percentage means that the page is not interesting to the user or is not attractive enough.

#4. Over the last 5 years, “lead-generation” has seen a 12.2% CAGR.

According to Google Trends, the interest in “lead generators” has been growing steadily for the last five years. It has increased even further in a post COVID era.

#5. Email converts best in terms of channels at 13.0%

It is not surprising, that email advertising converts better than any other channel according to Unbounce. These numbers show the importance of email, even though they are quite general. You should first collect emails and then sell them to the audience, especially if your business is B2B.

Statistics About The Optimal Landing Page (Good)

Landing pages focus on the visitors to your site. How to keep them coming back and what to do to satisfy them. To hook your visitors, you must first understand who your audience is, what they are looking for, and how they will interact with your site. Once you have answers to these questions, you will be able to optimize your landing site using the statistics provided below:

#6. Landing page with a video increases conversions by 86%

Conversions are made easier by video. We have seen in many cases that short-form videos can help with user onboarding and conversion rate. The number of conversions increases by 86% when there’s video. Gifs work perfectly.

#7. 9 out of 10 customers trust testimonials and reviews about landing pages

Social proof can be used on landing pages to show you have done something. You can boost conversions by using customer testimonials and press badges. I’ve tested this multiple times and have never seen a page perform worse when adding social proof.

#8. Sign-ups increase by 9 percent when contact details appear on landing pages

contact details also increase page conversions. This is especially relevant for B2B websites that rely on high levels of touch (phone, emails, etc.). For better conversions, contact details can be included by any business for communications with potential clients.

#9. The chances of reading content with photos are 80% higher

Yes, images are necessary! Images can increase the page’s time on-page for Search Engine Optimization as well as improve conversion rates. If you don’t know where to find images, try Unsplash free images or one of the many graphic designing tools.

#10. Personalized CTAs have a 202% higher conversion rate

Personalized calls to action are simply more effective. According to HubSpot, they are 202% better. Personalization is key in almost all steps of the funnel.

#11. Companies with 10-12 pages of landing pages saw a 55% jump in leads

HubSpot agrees that you need to have more landing pages. If you’re running paid ads you cannot afford to not have more landing pages.

#12. Leaner landing pages result in 220% more leads than ‘above and beyond the fold’ calls-to-actions

The best pages are longer than the ones that are shorter. This is true even for hard-to-explain items, but less so for eCommerce. click funnels have pioneered long sales page design. Long pages will give you more time to clearly present your product as well as any objection handle so that customers feel compelled to buy.

There is one exception to this rule: landing pages that contain downloadable assets. The goal of a PDF download, or signing up for webinars is the best option.

#13. Resolving buyer fear on landing pages can increase conversion rates by 80%.

Marcus Sheridan is a keynote speaker for Inbound 2019. Inbound 2019 was his experiment. He found that his form conversion rate increased when he addressed customer fears like spam email or personal data use. If your landing pages have not been converting as expected, Sheridan’s strategy can help. Be upfront with customers about what is involved in completing forms on landing pages.

Statistics On Not So Good Landing Pages

It is important to understand your target audience before you can market. What your ideal customer is looking for, as well as what they don’t like, can make it difficult to convince them to switch to your company. You have to find the right balance between what your customers need and what you don’t. These are facts that will help you understand what users don’t like to see on landing pages.

#14. Multiple offers on landing sites reduce conversions by 266%

You don’t need to add CTAs or offers to every landing page. This was something I did at the beginning of my career to increase conversions. But the contrary is true.

#15. Landing page conversions fall when personal questions and answers are asked

Leads are easy to capture with Formulas. But make sure you’re thinking about the questions you ask. The more personal information you request, the lower your landing page conversions. Even though it sounds appealing to get the numbers of prospects, this may actually be detrimental to your performance. The best-in-class companies make use of their form fields in order to gather as much information as they can to qualify leads. However, this does not affect conversion.

#16. 16% have no navigation

Navigation isn’t an essential element of landing pages. But it should provide a means for your user to navigate to your homepage and contact us pages. Users are a bit nervous if there isn’t navigation. You can’t even go to a legitimate website if you don’t have navigation.

#17. 77% of landing pages are home pages

You have clearly spent a lot of time creating your perfect homepage. Yes, I know it. My SaaS company’s home page is beautiful. But it doesn’t automatically mean it’s going well. You should definitely test your homepage against other landing sites.

Statistic By Industry On Its Conversion Rates

All of these pages are not the same. There are some enterprises that require more information. Others only need simple forms. It is also important to understand that the intention may be different. Booking a meal at a restaurant requires less commitment than purchasing software tools. These numbers are tweaked by the channel who are acquiring them. Ecommerce firms tend to run large amounts of display ads while travel and healthcare businesses tend to get the majority of traffic.

#18. For 2022 the median conversion rate is 4.02%.

A good landing page is one that would be able to convert its readers to buyers and it should be from two-point six percent to six point one percent.

The average rate is 4.02%. But of course, it varies significantly by industry.

#19. The median conversion rate for agencies was 1.7%

Agencies use a high-touch sales approach that requires the customer’s input a lot and then get on a telephone call. After this, they will spend five thousand dollars or so for service. The result is friction and low conversion. It is true that our Agency Sales Page conversion rates are low. However, conversion from lead into the client is over 10%.

#20. Apps/devices also have the highest category conversion rate (6.2%).

App downloads are very simple. Sometimes, downloading an app doesn’t cost anything. Plus, you can delete an app very easily. It’s not surprising app download campaigns have such a high conversion rate.

#21. Ebooks – Great!

HubSpot states that 55% come from Ebooks. They often have very low friction. It is no surprise that my LinkedIn feed has a lot of Ebook Download campaigns.

Important Key Points For Good Landing Pages

The implementation of a landing site builder is not necessarily a guarantee that you will generate more leads and improve your conversion rate. Here are some best practices to ensure you get the most out of your landing page builders.

Catchy headlines. You want your page to have a copy that will be fruitful to the reader. Also, you should avoid making vague or ambiguous headlines. It should grab readers’ attention, and provide them with a reason for continuing scrolling. When thinking about headlines, I try to remember that one who thinks big can achieve big. Your write-up should be uncommon and this will help it to stand unique. Even if the product you are selling isn’t a leader in a particular category, it’s possible to keep you at a number. Find a way that you “own” a specific category through your copy that has a catchy title.

Trust signals:People like social proof. Websites with logos and customer testimonials are more likely for us to buy. My landing pages convert 10% more if they have press badges. You can give your product credibility and increase the likelihood that users will continue reading. Customers’ testimonials will allow customers to imagine how they may think or may literally put to use the product thereby increasing the rate of conversion.

Images: It is a valid point to consider the no of times one goes through each word. It’rare. But images are visual and they catch the attention of the reader and are a great way to keep users on the page and illustrate your product offerings. Remember that people are drawn to human faces. If you’re unsure, take a stock photo of people.

A/B test: You should A/B tester, particularly if you’re trying to send paid traffic to your landing page. It’s a smart financial move. It’s also a smart financial move to do A/B testing on anything. Make sure to test your headline first. It is to be kept in mind that headlines are more catchy than the content. when they reach your page, and only 2% of users read beyond it, it’s the most important place for the A/B experiment.

44% of companies employ split-testing.

More than half of companies do not use A/B tests, even though it is considered the best method for optimizing conversion rates.

Are you one of those companies? If you’re not, you may be doing yourself a huge disservice.

The testing was a great way for Barack Obama to raise an additional $60 million for his 2012 US Presidential race.

If President Obama’s Team could fully benefit from it, so can you!

A/B test can remove the guesswork and increase conversions. You must use it to create high-converting landing pages.

23% of Marketers who use the A/B test don’t test headlines.

Don’t let this stop you! Strong headlines can help to capture more leads.

The headline is often the first thing customers notice on your landing page. If it fails in its mission to excite their curiosity, there’s a good chance they’ll leave your site.

Mobile: Mobile traffic account for 56.8% of web traffic. Therefore, make sure you have mobile-optimized landing pages. You can view your landing pages in both desktop and mobile formats, which is a good thing.

#22. 48% ranking for Google Maps, Organic Search, and other search engines.

Source: Nifty

NiftyMarketing has discovered that the most successful landing pages have been almost always optimized for search engines and the local search grid. 48% of the most popular landing pages are ranked on Google Maps as well as organic search results.

It is possible to make landing pages more visible and increase your chances of getting leads by adding optimization elements and keywords.

#23. Optimizing software can increase conversions by up to 30%

Unbounce believes AI can help improve conversion rates. Smart traffic analytics tools and optimization tools can boost conversions by around 30%.

There are many tools out there that will help you optimize landing page optimization. But most will concentrate on A/B Testing your campaign elements.

#24. Mobile-friendly landing pages account for 6 percent of all the top landing page results

Nifty Marketing’s study of high-converting pages revealed that 86% had mobile-friendly. Every landing page should be mobile-friendly today because more customers are using their smartphones to browse the web.

Your Landing Page Will Increase Conversions

Landing pages are essential to any marketing strategy. They are something that your company cannot afford to neglect in this digital age. Around 49% of marketers say that increasing their customer acquisition strategy right now is their primary goal. Landing Pages are just one method to increase customer acquisition and help clients connect for long-term business nurturing strategies.

Hopefully, the statistics have given you an idea of the factors that make landing web pages more successful and the mistakes that you need to avoid. Now, it’s time you create your own statistics by creating landing page test stats.

Wrapping Up

Most online businesses have landing pages. However, it’s one thing to use them, but another to use them effectively.

These landing page statistics will help optimize your lead to conversion rate.

These experts will help you to understand what is currently happening in the world of digital marketing – and take your company to a new level.