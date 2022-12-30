Introduction

New Year’s resolution statistics: Every year millions of people decide to start their life anew on the 1st of January. These people have at least one new year resolution every year but not all people succeed to complete it. Successfully accomplishing determined goals requires a lot of hard work and determination. There on average, there are only 5% of people succeed. In this New Year’s resolution statistics, we will have an insight into some general statistics and further divided by demographic, country, and much more informative stuff.

What Refers To New Year’s Resolution?

Setting New Year’s resolution is the most common trend in the western as well as in the eastern world. It refers to setting a goal to achieve in the determined time. People set new year resolutions at the beginning of the year. It could be anything that can transfer the individual’s life in a better way. New Year’s resolutions teach good habits in a balanced way.

Top 10 Common New Year’s Resolutions



(Source: Enterprise Apps Today)

The above chart shows the most common worldwide new year’s resolutions for the year 2022.

There were overall 14 new year goals seen as most common in the worldwide population. Following is the list of the same.

1. Lose weight 2. Eat differently 3. Start working out 4. Change hair 5. Sleep better 6. Follow meditation practice 7. Improve mental well-being. 8. Begin fasting 9. Practice Yoga 10. Gain weight 11. Quit smoking 12. Incorporate morning routine 13. Take vitamins and 14. Care for skin.

Benefits

Setting New year’s goals improves the lifestyle of a person.

Furthermore, setting healthy new year resolutions keep the body healthy and energized. People are more like to do exercises in such cases.

It may also increase self-esteem.

Positive change in behavior leads to positive thoughts, you gain control over your mind.

You experience overall positive changes in your life, career, and family.

General New Year’s Resolution Statistics

Only 9% of the people are successful in keeping with their New Year’s resolutions.

The majority of the people quit with the new year goals on the second Friday of the month.

43% of the people are most likely to give up on their new Year’s resolution by the month of February.

On average people are likely to give up on their goals by 19 th January as stated by New Year’s resolution statistics.

January as stated by New Year’s resolution statistics. On average, 52.6% of people set one new year resolution while 47.4% go for multiple new year goals

5% of the people set new year goals every year.

As per New year’s resolution statistics, when such goals are set 48% of people are likely to exercise more.

There are around 141.1 million America who thinks they can achieve their New Year’s resolution.

By Reasons For Failing

35% of the people fail to complete their new year’s resolution because of losing motivation.

While 19% of people say that they were too busy to follow their set goals for the new year.

18% of people said they had other priorities in their life or had shifted their goals.

Other reasons for failing the new year resolution were given by 28% of the people.

As per the New Year’s resolution statistics, other people said that they couldn’t complete the goal because they had too many checklists.

People who say they don’t have any willpower to complete their resolution are from all age groups.

The majority of the people are from Gen Z resulted in 60.71%.

Similarly, there is 42.22% of the population had the same reason for the millennial group.

There are 51.11% of the people in the Gen X group.

And baby boomers and the silent gen contribute around 52.94% and 52% respectively.

(source: finder)

Another reason given by the people is being too lazy.

Gen Z people said that they were too lazy to complete their New Year resolution resulting in 17.86%.

Millennials are 20% who support the same reason.

There are around 10% of the people from the age group Gen X.

And Baby boomers and the Silent gen contribute to the same reason by participating by 10.78% and 4% respectively.

People who say they forgot about their New year resolution are 3.57% of the Gen Z group.

Similarly, there is 12.22% from the millennial group.

Gen X contributes around 10% by giving the same reason as forgetting.

And there are 11.76% and 4% people from the baby boomers and silent gen club respectively.

By Demographic

Men and women share the exact same motives for top 10 New year’s resolutions.

54% of the parents who have children set new year’s resolutions. This percentage is more than those people who don’t have kids.

More tend to focus more on health-related resolutions than men.

44% of the females set the losing weight goals while 34% set the same.

On the other hand, 23% of the men set resolutions regarding career goals and reducing their drinking habits resulted in 19%.

(source: finder)

There are 91.85% of the population from Gen Z which is most likely to set new year resolutions.

Millennials share 88.60% of the contribution in setting new year goals.

Whereas 78.61% Gen X population contributes to setting new-year goals.

While baby boomers and the silent generation also set new year resolutions by 60.91% and 46.86% respectively.

By Country

As of 2022, the most common new year’s resolutions in the United States of America were to exercise more as said by 48% of residents.

While 44% of the people set their goal for the new year as to eat healthier.

41% of the people in the USA decided to lose weight.

34% went for a new year goal to spend more time with family and friends while 21% of the people wanted to spend less time on social media networks.

Similarly, 21% of the people wanted to reduce stress on the job and 20% set their goal as to quit smoking.

In the United States of America, the year 2022, New Year’s resolution state that, 63% of Americans never made any new year’s resolution.

While 22% of overall American residents say that they had made some new year goals.

On the other hand, 11% haven’t made any new year goals while 5% are not sure whether they have made it or not.

In Poland as of 2022, 28% of the women set their goal to save more money.

With a minor difference, 26% of the women wanted to have a more active lifestyle.

While 25% of females wanted to go on a diet and 25% set their new year goal as to read more books with a similar rate of resolution to go to the cinema and concerts more often.

As of the year 2023, it is expected that 52% of people will set their new year goals to exercise more.

Similarly, 50% of the people will start eating healthy and 40% people will focus on losing weight.

39% of the population want to save more money while 37% of the people are looking forwards to spending more time with their friends and family.

20% of people have decided that they will spend less time on social media.

And other 19% of the people are similarly looking into reducing work stress as well as decreasing the spending on living expenses.

(source: Statista)

As Americans set new year resolutions for the year 2022,23% of them wanted to start living healthier.

21% of Americans set their new year target as to do personal improvement and stay happy.

20% of the people in the United States of America wanted to lose weight while 16% focused on their career and job goals.

13% of the residents in the United States of America set their financial goals while 11% of people were into improving their relationships.

9% set the goals to travel or move somewhere, 7% went to exercise, and 5% chose to stop smoking.

Whereas 2% wanted to reduce their drinking, 4% of the people never had any idea about the new year’s resolution, while 3% didn’t set any new year goal.

7% of the people went for other new year resolutions.

By Duration

22% of the people are most likely to quit their new year’s resolution in the first week only as stated by new year’s resolution statistics.

While 39% of people tend to give up their new year goals in the first month.

The remaining people quit within 2 years or after 2 years.

Only 5% of people have achieved their set new year’s resolutions with a 100% rate.

Conclusion

Strong resolutions and smart objectives can change your life forever. Normally, people don’t take care of their physical health, mental health but keeping new year’s resolutions on the first day of each year makes it worth following a new lifestyle. This will allows a positive aura to be created in life. People make a list of New year resolutions but fail to follow them, the reason being, a hectic routine, not being motivated enough, and many other things. These mere reasons are keeping you away from achieving your goal. Therefore keep reminding yourself every day to stay motivated.