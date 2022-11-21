Introduction

Opayo (Sage Pay) Statistics: On a positive note, life has become easier in terms of the digital world after the pandemic period. Most importantly, businesses reached a worldwide level and revenues increased because of the online payment system. There is n number of online payment services and Opayo (Sage Pay) is one of them. This platform was initially launched as Sage Pay, after which the name changed to Opal. In this, Opal (Sage Pay) Statistics we will have a look at its meaning, features, general statistics, and the difference between Opayo (Sage Pay) and Stripe.

Opayo Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

What is Opayo?

Opayo is an online payment processing platform that has the ability to pay money on international as well as local levels. The special feature of this company is, they provide telephonic money transfers. The initial name of the company when was incorporated was Sage Pay.

Opayo Features

Worldwide accepted online and offline payment.

Online invoicing.

Opayo also accepts payments made through telephone.

24/7 UK-based support.

Single click checkout.

Customizable payment gateways.

Offers payments such as Portable card machine, mobile card machine, countertop card machine.

Strong fraud detection services.

Accepts payments more than in 25 currencies.

Advanced fraud protection tools.

Real-time reports regarding each transaction.

Accepts payments from multiple payment methods.

Opayo Statistics

According to the Opayo (Sage Pay) Statistics, the revenue of the company is $25 million to $50 million

Opayo (Sage Pay) website has around 76.97% of the bounce rate

In the month of October 2022, the official website of Opayo (Sage Pay) received around 125.9K visits, whereas in the month of September the number of visits was around 129.1K. The percentage has shown a reduction in visitors by 2.53%.

In the month of August, the total percentage of visits was 144.6K



(Source: Similarweb)

According to the Opayo (Sage Pay) Statistics, the United Kingdom has the highest amount of traffic to the website around 64.32%. The last year’s comparison, it has shown an increase in the number of visitors by 1.58%.

In Turkey traffic towards Opayo (Sage Pay) is around 6.11% with an increased rate of visitors by 179.9%.

United States of America has 2.97% of the traffic with a decreased rate of 0.67%.

The Netherlands has around 2.57% of the traffic attracted to the Opayo (Sage Pay) Website.

On the other hand, Russia has 2.04% of the traffic with a surprisingly increased rate of visitors by 562.8%.

Other countries with a negligible percentage of visitors are around 21.99%.

As per the Opayo (Sage Pay) Statistics, there are 41.34% of female users and 58.66% of the male users.

According to Opayo (Sage Pay) Statistics, online grocery shopping in the month of June increased by 91%.

Moreover, online transactions with 200% of the increase in home and leisure products were recorded.

Opayo (Sage Pay) Statistics state that more than 85,000 businesses have created their digital business in just 4 months

68% of people started using contactless payments after the pandemic years.

Contactless payments in the offline store are being attracted around 49% of the population.

Opayo (Sage Pay) is being used by around 822 companies in the retail sector having at least a share of 28% in the market being the maximum.

Whereas wholesale industries and manufacturing industries are around 126 and 125 accordingly.

There are a total of 112 apparel and fashion industries that use Opayo (Sage Pay) payment platform.

Whereas businesses with supplies and equipment are around 67.

Food and beverage industries also have around 66 stores.

The furniture and building materials industries have a contribution of around 64 and 59 companies accordingly.

On the other hand, information technology and other services along with construction businesses have around 57 and 56 contributions.

Opayo (Sage Pay) receives traffic from only 2 social media – YouTube resulting in 60.05% and LinkedIn with 39.95% respectively.

Referrals received to Opayo (Sage Pay) website from other financial websites are around 69.99% being the maximum.

Whereas graphics and multimedia and web design websites referred to around 4.28%.

Some of the digital marketing websites contributed up to 4.25% whereas, other home and garden websites referred around 2.55%.

Websites related to jewelry and luxury-related products referred around 2.55%similst to home and garden websites.

Users who come to the Opayo (Sage Pay) website are mostly from direct sources resulting in 20.14%.

Other users resulting in 9.84% visiting the website from referrals.

People who come from search have the maximum percentage of around 67.15%

Social media and mail referrals are contributing around 1.26% and 1.60% respectively.

Display referrals have a negligible percentage of 0.01% in overall referrals towards the website.

Opayo (Sage Pay) has 1,249 unique domains.

Other than the comparison of maximum site traffic, the United Kingdom has around 86% of the users for Opayo (Sage Pay) which has resulted in 2250.

In the United States of America, there are 7% of the users resulting in 202.

Whereas Ireland has 18 and France and Switzerland have similar users resulting in 11 each.

Australia and Germany have around 10 and 9 total users whereas, South Africa has 8 which is similar to India’s users 8.

However, among all New Zealand has the lowest number of users resulting in 8.

Opayo (Sage Pay) market share is only 0.24%.

Opayo (Sage Pay) users are spread around the world, out of which 16.40% of the users are from the age group of 18 years to 24 years.

26% of users are from the age group of 25 years to 34 years as being the highest.

There are around 22.56% of the users from the age group of 35 years to 44 years.

On the other hand, people from the age group of 45 years to 54 years resulting in 15.48%.

Baby bloomers group from 55 years to 64 years and 65 years plus are around 9.06% and 6.24% respectively.

Opayo (Sage Pay) has around 81.96% of the organic traffic and 18.04% of the paid traffic towards the website.

Country Website United Kingdom 1,039 United States 129 India 39 Ireland 33 Australia 14 France 14 Germany 14 Poland 13 Italy 12 Brazil 10 Rest of The World 170

(Source: Similartech)

Considering the websites which support Opayo (Sage Pay) platform are as per the above chart. The United Kingdom has around 1,039 websites and the United States of America has 129 websites supporting Opayo (Sage Pay) platform.

According to Opayo (Sage Pay) Statistics, India and Ireland have around 39 and 33 websites whereas, Australia, France, and Germany have a similar number of websites resulting in 14.

Poland has around 13 websites supporting Opayo (Sage Pay) platform for online payments and Italy has 12 websites.

Whereas among the lowest in the list is Brazil with around 10 websites.

Other countries with a negligible number of websites result in a total number of 170 websites.

Opayo (Sage Pay) Vs Stripe

Opayo and Stripe are both strong online payment competitors. Each of the services has its own special features. Stripe allows individual-level and business payments from around the world. Stripe has easy to use a platform by which customer satisfaction has increased more than any other competitor around the world. Stripe’s payment system has built-in analytics such as Sigma and Radar which helps as a reporting tool and provides high-end protection against fraud. Another feature of stripe which is special is that it provides a free card swiper that can be connected to any device easily.

On the other hand, Opayo (Sage Pay) offers streamlined payment with a 99.99% reliability rate. This platform has industry leading gateway enabled to receive amounts at your own convenience. Moreover, protection against fraud is also at a better level with multi-layered fraud detection techniques. Following are some features of both online payment services.

Opayo (Sage Pay)

Opayo has 95% of customer satisfaction as well as an 8.5 smart score.

The pricing package for merchants starts from pound 20.90.

This platform offers monthly payments.

Other features available with Opayo platform are mobile card machines, point of sale integrations, option for customization, face-to-face payments, phone as well as invoice payments, fraud prevention, business insights, and the ability to accept payment in above 25 currencies.

The platform can be integrated with PayPal, Drupal Commerce, BigCommerce, Kartis, Cube Cart, and Egg basket

It supports only the English language.

The most prominent clients of Opayo are Art Class London, Lorna Syson, SSP Hats and Accessories.

Opayo (Sage Pay) platform is suitable for all kinds of businesses such as small-scale industries as well as medium and large-scale industries.

Customer support is available 24/7.

Customers can contact the company through email, phone, and tickets.

Stripe has 97% of user satisfaction and a 9.6 smart score.

Pricing is percentage based.

Stripe offers a pricing model as monthly payment and quote based.

Some of Stripe’s wonderful features are authorization, consolidated reports, accounting integrations, unified payout, dispute handling, mobile customer interface, various payment options, invoicing, multiple currency payouts, and much more…

Stripe has no monthly setup fees.

This platform is integrated with Amex Express Checkout, Visa Checkout, Masterpass b MasterCard, Ronin, inviteRobot, Taxamo, SumAll, Shipping Easy, Plum voice, Zoho reports, compass, Chatfuel, and many others…

Stripe’s platform is available in Chinese, English, Spanish, French, Italian, and Dutch

Stripe’s prominent clients are Shopify, Pinterest, Slack, and Kickstarter.

Moreover, Stripe is compatible with Windows, Android, desktop, and iOS.

In terms of receiving payments, freelancers as well as other sizes of businesses can use the Stripe platform, such as small-scale industries, medium-scale industries, and large-scale industries.

In the case of Stripe, customer support is available 24/7 with options such as phone, email, live support, and tickets.

Which is Better?

Considering the comparison, both of the online payment services are better in their own place. But looking at the features, if you are a freelancer then Stripe is a better option, otherwise, Opayo (Sage Pay) fits well. On the other hand, Stripe is a competitive online payment service, and it has more features than Opayo (Sage Pay) therefore if you are running a small business you can use Opayo.

Conclusion

Digitalization is bringing a lot of positive changes in terms of online businesses, Opayo (Sage Pay) like payment services applications is helping such businesses to gain more revenue. Considering the market share of other online payment applications, Opayo is at the lowest level. But looking at the features it still can be called one of the best. The size of the business never matters when you have an online business. But to receive payment you need to have at least one payment method which will enable the online tractions. Before going with ultra-premium online payment options, Opayo (Sage Pay) is also a better option to start with.

Sources Opayo Similarweb Enlyft Similartech FinancesOnline SaaSworthy

FAQ . Are Opayo and Sage pay the same? Yes. Sage Pay changed its name to Opayo in the month of July 2020. Can I make international payments with Opayo (Sage Pay)? Yes. Opayo (Sage Pay) accepts payments from anywhere around the world Do I need to link my bank account to Opayo (Sage Pay) for payments? Yes. In order to authorize the payments, it is required to connect to bank account. Is to Opayo (Sage Pay) safe to use? Yes. According to the Opayo company, they have separate auditor to check whether they comply with the latest security standards or not.