Introduction

Smart Bed Statistics: The marketplace is expected to be worth $2.88 billion in 2023 and is projected to attain $3.64 billion with the aid of 2028, developing at a CAGR of 4.80% all through the forecast period (Mordor Intelligence). According to the latest statistics, the global smart mattress marketplace is anticipated to develop at a compound annual increase charge (CAGR) of 6.8% through the forecast period of 2023-2029.

Smart beds have been gaining recognition in recent years, and the global clever mattress marketplace is anticipated to preserve its growth trajectory in 2023. The technology improvements have caused a range of new features that are designed to enhance sleep exceptionally, such as built-in sensors, automated modifications, and customized sleep monitoring. This also is increasingly being used in hospitals and healthcare centers to display patient vitals and enhance average-affected person care.

Smart mattress usage information shows that these beds are becoming increasingly famous among clients, with sales anticipated to keep to upward thrust within the coming years. In addition to enhancing sleep nicely, clever beds offer more than a few fitness blessings, along with the improved stream, decreased loud night breathing, and reduced returned pain.

(Source: researchandmarkets.com)

Key Takeaways

The global smart bed market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2023-2029.

The global clever mattress marketplace is predicted to attain $3.64 billion by way of 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 4.80% throughout the forecast length.

, growing at a CAGR of The international call for technology-driven beds is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7% all through the forecast length between 2023 and 2033.

From 2018 to 2022, sales witnessed a large increase, registering a CAGR of 3.7%. Hospitals are predicted to contain 32% of the full usage by 2033.

You May Also Like To Read: Top 10 Most Expensive Beds In The World

Global Market Overview

The international clever mattress market is predicted to develop notably in the coming years. According to Grand View Research, the marketplace size changed into valued at $2.55 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to develop at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. Similarly, Mordor Intelligence estimates that the market length is estimated at USD 2.88 billion in 2023, and is anticipated to reach USD three.64 billion via 2028, developing at a CAGR of 4.80% in the course of the forecast period (2023-2028).

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a widespread impact on the marketplace. This boom is attributed to the increasing demand for sleep technology and the want for higher sleep quality, which has become more obvious at some stage in the pandemic. These beds have gained popularity as they offer features consisting of sleep monitoring, adjustable firmness, and temperature management, that may assist in enhancing sleep satisfaction.

Hospitals are expected to be the biggest consumers of clever beds, accounting for 32% of overall usage, in keeping with Future Market Insights. They are increasingly being used in hospitals to monitor patients’ vital signs and offer better care. The increasing incidence of persistent illnesses and the growing old populace are predicted to power the call for clever beds inside the healthcare area.

In conclusion, the worldwide market is expected to witness widespread growth within the coming years, pushed by way of the growing demand for sleep generation and the need for better sleep quality. They gained a reputation because of their functions including sleep tracking, adjustable firmness, and temperature management. The healthcare area is expected to be the biggest purchaser of clever beds, pushed via the increasing incidence of continual illnesses and the developing old populace.

Technology Advancements

Technology-driven bed generation has come an extended way in recent years, with new advancements and features being added frequently. These advancements have made it possible for people to display and enhance their sleep, main to a better standard of health.

One of the greatest improvements over generation is the integration of sensors and statistics collection. These sensors can reveal a character’s heart price, respiration patterns, sleep length, and body moves. This record is then used to provide personalized sleep tracking, permitting individuals to perceive styles and make modifications to improve their sleep high-quality.

Another big advancement in the smart mattress era is the integration of custom cooling and heating. This function allows individuals to set their preferred temperature for dozing, making sure of maximum consolation and relaxation. Some beds even come prepared with the ability to alter the temperature on every facet of the bed, making sure that both partners can sleep effectively.

Beds additionally come prepared with capabilities like adjustable firmness and pressure alleviation. These capabilities are important for those who suffer from returned pain or different sleep-related troubles. By adjusting the firmness and strain of the bed, people can find the right stage of help for his or her body, main to a more restful night time’s sleep.

In conclusion, bed technology has come a long way in recent years, with new advancements and functions being brought frequently. These advancements have made it viable for people to screen and improve their sleep fine, leading to better normal health.

Usage Type Statistics

(Source: emergenresearch.com)

These tech beds are getting more and more popular due to their ability to offer better sleep and comfort. Here are a number of the modern-day data on clever bed utilization:

The international marketplace length became valued at $1260.69 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach $3.64 billion by way of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

In 2023, the clever mattress marketplace is envisioned to be worth $2.88 billion, with a projected CAGR of 6.8% throughout the forecast duration.

Hospitals are expected to comprise 32% of total clever mattress usage through 2033, with the North American market expected to lead the manner.

The predominant groups in the clever mattress market consist of Paramount Bed Co., Stryker Corporation, The BodiTrak, Hill Rom Holdings Inc., and Invacare Corporation.

The growing expenditures in sleep generation because of advanced dwelling standards have pushed the want for tech beds.

These are especially famous amongst human beings with continual aches, as they can modify the bed to provide higher aid and pressure alleviation.

Overall, the marketplace is predicted to continue to grow as people come to be more privy to the advantages of clever beds for better sleep and general fitness.

User Demographics

Tech beds have received recognition in recent years due to their advanced capabilities and ability to enhance sleep. They are prepared with sensors, actuators, and other technology that can music and alter the consumer’s snoozing position, temperature, and different elements to optimize sleep. In this section, we are able to discuss the demographics of clever bed customers primarily based on available statistics.

Age and Gender

According to a file using Mordor Intelligence, the bulk of clever mattress users are aged between 25 and 54 years old. This age institution accounts for more than 70% of the full clever mattress market.

The individuals’ ages ranged from 22 to 52, with a median of 30.88 years pronounced usefulness with a trendy deviation of 6.19.

4.6% of male and 95.4% of female, users have confirmed slight to excessive usefulness of tech beds.

The record also indicates that the gender distribution of smart mattress customers is quite balanced, without a widespread gender bias discovered.

Income and Education

Such beds are usually more expensive than conventional beds, and as such, they generally tend to attract customers with better earnings. According to Grand View Research, the global clever bed market is expected to develop at a compound annual increase charge (CAGR) of 3.8 % from 2023 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the growing demand for clever beds among excessive-earnings consumers who are inclined to pay a top rate for higher sleep.

Education tiers of clever mattress users are not well-documented, however, it is reasonable to count on those customers with higher schooling ranges are more likely to be interested in the trendy sleep technologies and the potential benefits they offer. Around 3.2% of users of tech beds are college graduates, 79.7% have a bachelor’s diploma, and 17.2% had some graduate education in the year 2023.

Geographic Location

(Source: technavio.com)

Smart mattress adoption prices range with the aid of place. According to Mordor Intelligence, North America is the largest market for clever beds, accounting for greater than 38% – 40% of the entire market. Europe and the Asia Pacific place are also widespread markets for Smart beds, with every accounting for around 25% of the total market.

In the end, clever bed users are typically aged between 25 and 54 years people, with a tremendously balanced gender distribution. They tend to have better earnings and might have better training tiers. North America is the most important market for beds based on technology, observed by way of Europe and the Asia Pacific place.

Health Benefits

These beds have emerged as increasingly famous because of their advanced functions and competencies which can help enhance sleep excellence and reveal fitness metrics. In this phase, we can explore some of the fitness blessings of clever beds.

Sleep Quality Improvement

One of the primary advantages of clever beds is their ability to enhance sleep quality. They are ready with sensors that can sing various sleep metrics, along with heart fee, respiratory price, and frame movement. These statistics may be used to regulate the mattress’s settings to optimize sleep.

Such beds also provide a custom-designed guide for exclusive sleep positions. For instance, they include adjustable firmness settings that may be tailored to the sleeper’s choices. This can assist in lessening stress factors and improve spinal alignment, and snoring features leading to extra cushy and restful sleep. Additionally, a few clever beds have built-in features that could assist in promoting rest and sleep. For instance, some beds have rubbed-down capabilities that can assist in relieving tension and sell rest earlier than sleep.

(Source: terfino.com)

Health Monitoring Features

Tech beds offer valuable health monitoring capabilities. For instance, they are integrated coronary heart rate monitors that can music heart price variability, a metric that can offer insights into overall health and pressure tiers.

These also can tune respiratory charge, which could assist in discovering respiration irregularities that may be indicative of sleep apnea or different respiration situations. By tracking these metrics, beds can help customers become aware of ability health problems and take action to address them.

Furthermore, includes partner apps that could provide customers with specific reports on their sleep and fitness metrics. These reviews can assist users in identifying traits and styles in their sleep and health information, allowing them to make knowledgeable selections about their health and well-being.

In the end, clever beds offer more than a few health benefits, together with improved sleep fine and fitness monitoring functions. By leveraging advanced sensors and technology, beds can assist customers in optimizing their sleep and revealing their health metrics, main to higher ordinary fitness and health.

Pricing Trends

In 2023, the clever bed marketplace is expected to be well worth USD 2.88 billion, and its miles are anticipated to attain $3.64 billion via 2028, developing at a CAGR of 4.80% in the course of the forecast length (2023-2028). One of the elements contributing to this increase is the increasing demand for sleep technology, which has pushed the want for technological beds.

Smart mattress pricing trends have been tormented by numerous factors, consisting of the price of substances, production, and era. The price of clever beds varies significantly depending on the emblem, capabilities, and niceness. Some of the priciest smart beds on the market can be priced over $10,000; others can be bought for much less than $1,000.

Smart mattress manufacturers had been working to make their merchandise extra low priced whilst nevertheless retaining the best. This has brought about the development of more low-priced beds with fewer features. This merchandise is best for customers who want to try out clever beds without spending an excessive amount of cash. In addition, some smart mattress producers offer financing options to make their merchandise extra handy to consumers. This lets purchasers purchase a clever mattress and pay for it over the years, making it less difficult to find the money for it.

Overall, the clever bed marketplace is expected to keep developing in the coming years. As the technology becomes extra superior and more low-priced, more customers are likely to spend money for a higher night’s sleep.

Leading Manufacturers

The clever mattress market is expected to develop appreciably in the coming years, with a CAGR of 6.8% via the forecast period of 2023-2029. Some of the main gamers in the clever bed production enterprise are indexed below:

Sleep Number – Sleep Number is one of the main manufacturers of smart beds. The organization offers several beds that come equipped with functions such as sleep monitoring, computerized adjustment of firmness, and temperature control. Sleep Number’s clever beds are popular among customers who are looking for a snug and personalized sleeping revel.

Eight Sleep – Eight Sleep is the other most important participant in the clever mattress manufacturing industry. The agency’s tech beds are geared up with advanced features inclusive of temperature management, sleep tracking, and personalized training. Eight Sleep is popular among customers who are seeking out a high-tech drowsing revel.

Tempur-Pedic – Tempur-Pedic is a properly up logo inside the bed enterprise, and it has also entered the clever bed market with its Tempur-Ergo Smart Base. The base may be paired with any Tempur-Pedic bed and offers capabilities consisting of adjustable head and foot positions, massage settings, and voice management through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

(Source: sleepfoundation.org)

Manufacturer 1:

Revenue and Market Share As of 2023, Manufacturer 1 held a significant marketplace share in the smart bed industry, with envisioned sales greater than $100 million. This producer has been able to preserve its position as a main participant in the market due to its attention to innovation and customer-centric techniques.

Manufacturer 2

Revenue and Market Share Manufacturer 2 is a main player in the clever mattress market. The business enterprise’s sales in 2023 were estimated to be $150 million, with a market proportion of 17.36%. The agency’s sales have been growing progressively over time, with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2023.

Manufacturer 3

Revenue and Market Share Manufacturer 3 is a well-known participant in the clever bed marketplace and is one of the main manufacturers in phrases of sales and marketplace percentage. In 2023, the enterprise’s sales are anticipated to be $200 million, representing extensive growth from the previous year.

Challenges

Despite the developing recognition of beds, the industry faces numerous challenges that could hinder its increase. Here are some of the demanding situations:

High Cost

One of the most substantial demanding situations facing the smart mattress enterprise is the high value of that merchandise. Such beds are pretty new merchandise, and the generation used in those beds is still evolving. As an end result, the fee of producing those beds continues to be high, making them unaffordable for plenty of consumers.

Limited Compatibility

Another mission dealing with the industry is the restricted compatibility of these beds with other gadgets. They are designed to work with other clever home devices, including smart audio systems, smart thermostats, and smart lights. However, not all clever home gadgets are like-minded with clever beds, which limit their functionality.

Privacy Concerns

These beds are prepared with sensors that can tune a consumer’s sleep patterns, coronary heart rate, and different fitness metrics. While these records can be useful for enhancing sleep quality, it also raises privacy worries. Consumers may be hesitant to proportion their non-public statistics with clever bed manufacturers; mainly if they are not assured that their statistics might be included.

Lack of Standardization

The industry remains in its infancy, and there’s no standardization concerning the capabilities and functionalities of those beds. As an end result, consumers may additionally discover it hard to evaluate exceptional bed fashions and make a knowledgeable selection. This loss of standardization also makes it challenging for producers to distinguish their merchandise from the ones of their competitors.

Technical Issues

Like some other digital tools, clever beds are susceptible to technical issues. These troubles can vary from minor system defects to essential malfunctions that render the bed unusable. Consumers may be hesitant to invest in technology-implemented beds if they’re not assured that the bed will work successfully and reliably.

In conclusion, the smart mattress enterprise faces several demanding situations that would avoid its boom. Manufacturers need to cope with these challenges to make clever beds extra low-priced, like-minded, and reliable for consumers.

Future Predictions for the Market

The international clever bed market has been developing progressively over the past few years, and this fashion is anticipated to retain inside the destiny. According to a record using Mordor Intelligence, the tech beds marketplace length is estimated to be USD 2.88 billion in 2023 and is predicted to attain USD 3.64 billion by 2028, developing at a CAGR of four.80% all through the forecast length (2023-2028).

The demand for clever beds is expected to boom due to the developing cognizance of the significance of sleep and the want for snug and personalized sleep solutions. The growing occurrence of lifestyle diseases together with obesity, diabetes, and hypertension has additionally brought about an elevated call for technological-driven beds. This helps improve the sleep cycle, reduce loud night breathing, and alleviate lower back aches, amongst other advantages.

These are becoming lower priced and handy to purchasers due to advancements in generation and multiplied opposition among producers. This is anticipated to further force the growth of the tech bed marketplace inside Destiny.

Another issue that is anticipated to contribute to the boom of the technologically driven bed market is the increasing adoption of clever home generation. These beds may be incorporated with different smart domestic devices, including clever thermostats and smart lighting, to create a more comfortable and personalized slumbering environment.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has improved the adoption of beds in healthcare centers. According to a file with the aid of Future Market Insights, hospitals are expected to contain 32% of the full usage of tech beds through 2033. This is due to the increasing awareness of affected persons consolation and the want to lessen the threat of hospital-acquired infections.

Overall, the future looks vivid for the technology-implemented bed marketplace, with increasing calls from customers and healthcare centers alike. As the era continues to develop and beds become more low-cost and available, the market is predicted to develop at a steady pace in the coming years.

Conclusion

As of today after completing the article on Smart Bed Statistics it can be stated that in recent days around the world, the usage of these beds has enhanced in the year 2023. Tech beds have provided huge benefits to many patients’ health as well as sleep systems.

This includes automatic adjustment processes such as sleep comfort, temperature control, sleep tracking apps, smart home integration snore detection, firmness, and elevation. This article includes many important statistics that will enable us to understand the topic better.

Shared On:



FAQ . What is the projected size of the marketplace in 2023? According to Maximize Market Research, it is expected that the global tech bed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.Eight% via the forecast length. The Mordor Intelligence document estimates the smart mattress market size to be $2.88 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to attain USD three.64 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% at some point of the forecast length (2023-2028). Are clever beds effective in improving sleep? These beds are designed to improve sleep first-rate by offering personalized consolation and guidance. They use sensors and different technology to alter the mattress's firmness, temperature, and role to suit the consumer's needs. However, the effectiveness of clever beds in improving sleep satisfaction may vary depending on the character's sleep habits and options. Who are the number one customers of clever beds? They are increasingly popular among customers who prioritize sleep and are inclined to put money into generation to improve their sleep first-class. The primary purchasers of beds are generally center-aged or older adults who suffer from sleep disorders, persistent aches, or different fitness conditions that affect their sleep. What are the maximum popular features in 2023? The maximum popular capabilities of clever beds in 2023 encompass adjustable firmness, temperature control, sleep tracking, and massage features. These also offer voice commands, clever domestic integration, and different advanced features. How lengthy is the common lifespan of a clever mattress? The lifespan of a smart bed relies upon several factors, consisting of the nice of materials, frequency of use, and protection. On average, a remarkable bed can last as long as 10 years or more with proper care. What are the projected clever mattress sales in California for 2023? There is no particular data available on projected smart mattress income in California for 2023. However, California is considered one of the most important markets for clever home generation and is probable to see persevered growth within the tech bed market in the coming years.

Barry Elad Barry is a lover of everything technology. Figuring out how the software works and creating content to shed more light on the value it offers users is his favorite pastime. When not evaluating apps or programs, he's busy trying out new healthy recipes, doing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his little one.

More Posts By Barry Elad