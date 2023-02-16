Introduction

Suicide Statistics: Suicide is a public health issue that has been taking place for a long time ago. There are many people around the world with difficulties in their life which are led by suicidal thoughts and actual actions. Every country has this major only the percentage of suicides changes every year. With proper prevention techniques and health support programs offered by governments, universities, schools as well as organizations we can reduce the rate of suicides every year.

These suicide statistics have been designed to cover the unfortunate insights from various countries by various segments.

Suicide statistics say that 40% of transgender around the world have attempted suicide, and 93% of these people have attempted suicide before the age of 25.

According to suicide statistics, on average 1 out of 12 employees experience suicidal thoughts at the workplace.

at the workplace. People who have mental health disorders are 90% of the suicide cases.

are Eastern Europe has recorded the highest number of suicide for both sexes.

has recorded the highest number of suicide for both sexes. 50% of the population living in the United States of America has known someone who has died by suicide.

has known someone who has died by suicide. On average, in the United States of America, 1 person dies by suicide every 11 minutes.

the country with the highest number of suicide is Lesotho with a percentage of 72.4. Out of these 116% are males and 30.1% are females.

It has been reported that the number of suicides is increasing greatly among young people.

Women are more likely to attempt suicide than men resulting in 3 times.

What is suicide?

Suicide is an act of harming themselves which causes death. A person whose negative thinking carries suicidal thoughts, but rather than explaining this term more, we will suggest taking the help of someone if you need help. There are always family members, friends, and designated authorities you can share your feelings, and stay away from such acts. Ending life for not achieving something or just any other reason is not an option

Causes of Suicide

Health issues

Mental health problems

Financial stress

Relationship problems

History of suicide in the family

Continuous negative thoughts

Family burden

Gender issues

Non-accomplishment of goals

Warning signs of suicide

Staying in one place all the time.

Running away from friends and family.

Surrounded by death thoughts even while talking.

Organizing a list similar to making a will.

Saying goodbye to acquittance.

Surrounded by physical and emotional pain.

Negative thoughts while talking, such as there’s no way out or feeling trapped all the time.

Doing something all the time, that’s too dangerous for life, such as fast driving.

The feeling of being a burden to other people.

Continuous talks about wanting to kill themselves.

Extreme mood swings.

Change in sleeping habits.

Talking about feeling guilty or shame.

Showing rage or giving replies as of taking revenge.

Searching or purchasing for harmful things, such as purchasing a gun, or doing online research about suicide.

Continuous consumption of alcohol or drugs.

Who are at risk of suicide?

A person with suicidal thoughts.

Chronic pain, or a family history of suicide.

Mental disorder.

Suicidal attempts history.

Recently released from jail.

Presence of guns or harmful weapons at home.

Family history of suicide.

Preventions for suicide

Daily meditation.

Always talking with such people in a positive way.

Regular therapy sessions.

24/7 under surveillance.

Do not leave such people all by themselves.

Keep the house door locked.

Provide medications.

Don’t provoke any debate or harmful activities.

General Suicide Statistics

Suicide is the 12 th leading factor of death in the United States of America.

leading factor of death in the United States of America. Middle-aged white men are more prone to suicide.

93% of adults in the United States of America think that suicides can be prevented.

Suicide statistics say that, on average, in the United States of America 1 person dies by suicide every 11 minutes.

50% of the population living in the United States of America has known someone who has died by suicide.

Gay, Bisexual, lesbian, and questioning youth are five times more likely to attempt suicide.

Suicide statistics say that 40% of transgender around the world have attempted suicide, and 93% of these people have attempted suicide before the age of 25.

1 out of 5 people lives with suicidal thoughts.

1 out of 14 people dies by harming themselves.

10% of people at a young age are more likely to self-harm.

People who have mental health disorders are 90% of the suicide cases.

The number of overall suicide cases increases when there are family as well as individual crises, socioeconomic crises, unemployment problems, etc.

As of 2021, there were 517K people hospitalized for suicide attempts.

In the United States of America around 5.4% and 4.2% of people attempted suicide and made plans of suicide due to major depression issues and excessive alcohol, drug consumption, abuse, or dependence respectively.

As per the Suicide Statistics, more than 7,00,000 people die because of suicide each year.

Around the world, there are around 14% of employees are facing financial problems that are leading to suicidal thoughts or self-harm activities.

On the other hand, only 6% say that they don’t have any financial stress.

Suicide Statistics At The Workplace

According to suicide statistics, on average 1 out of 12 employees experience suicidal thoughts at the workplace.

Employees with financial stress are 2 times more likely to self-harm.

25% of the male employees are taking mental health support.

Company with a 6000-employee headcount, 500 feel to self-harm or have suicidal thoughts.

Similarly, in a company with 600 people as well as 60 people 50 and 5 employees respectively feel the same way.

Suicide Statistics By Region

According to the Suicide statistics, eastern Europe has recorded the highest number of suicide for both sexes.

30% of suicides happen in India and China.

Country Name Total North America 15.66 OECD members 11.95 European Union 11.34 South Asia 11.23 Euro Area 11.15 World 9.17 East Asia & Pacific 7.89 Sub-Saharan Africa 6.98 Latin America & Caribbean 6.20

The global average rate of suicide is 9.17% per 1000 people as per suicide statistics.

The highest suicide rate observed in North America resulted at 15.66%.

Further with a minor difference the rate in OECD countries is 11.95,% European union 11.34%, South Asia 11.25%, and the Euro area 11.15%.

In east Asia and the Pacific, the suicide rate according to the Suicide statistics is 7.89% followed by 6.98% and 6.20% in Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America, and the Caribbean respectively.

As of August 2022, in North America, Australia, and Oceania assisted and upper side of south America suicide by the legal permission of a doctor’s prescription medicine with the administration is allowed.

Similarly, in the lower part of North America, it is legal for assisted suicide by only doctor’s prescribed medication.

Whereas in Europe assisted legal suicide is allowed by parliamentary debate after the court ruling.

Suicide Statistics By Country

By highest number of suicides

As of 2022, the country with the highest number of suicide is Lesotho with a percentage of 72.4. Out of these 116% are males and 30.1% are females.

In Guyana, 40.3% is the suicide rate while 63% out of these are male and 17.4% are female.

Eswatini ranked in third place as of 2022 for the highest number of suicides resulting in 29.4%. Out of this ratio, 55.1% are male and 4.7% are female.

Other countries with the highest number of suicides are South Korea 28.6% (M- 40.2% and F-16.9%), Kiribati 28.3% (M-48.6%, F-8.7%), Micronesia 28.2% (M-43.2%, F-12.7%), Lithuania 26.1% (M-45.4%, F-9.6%), Suriname 25.4% (M-38.8%, F-11.8%), Russia 25.1% (M-43.6%, F-9.1%), and South Africa 23.5% (M-37.6%, F-9.8%).

By lowest Suicide Rates

According to the Suicide statistics of 2022, the lowest number of suicides recorded in countries are ranked as follows:

Antigua and Barbuda 0.4 (M- 0, F0.8%), Barbados 0.6% (M- 0.9% , F-03%).

Grenada 0.7% (M- 0.6%, F-0.7%), Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1% (M 1.3%, F0.7% ), Sao Tome and Principe 1.5% (M 2.2% and F0.8%), Jordan 1.6% (M. 2.5%, F 0.7%).

Furthermore, Venezuela 2.1% (M 3.5%, F0.7%), Honduras 2.1% (M 3.3% F 0.8%), Philippines 2.2% (M 3.1%, 1.2%), and Indonesia 2.4 (M 3.7%, 1.1%).

Compared to past years, in the year 2021, in Canada, there were 10,064 assisted suicide cases whereas in the Netherlands the recorded number was 7,666 in a similar category.

In Belgium, the assisted suicide cases were 2,699 and in the United States of America, there were more than 1,300.

Suicide Statistics By Demographics

Women are more likely to attempt suicide than men resulting in 3 times.

Around the globe, 79% of suicides happen in low or middle-income countries.

Men are 3.5 times more likely to have incurable outcomes than women.

It has been reported that the number of suicides is increasing greatly among young people.

Around the globe, 55% of the people with suicide are aged from 15 years to 44 years while 45% of the population in a similar category is 45 years and above.

Around the globe, there are 46% of males and 51% of females experience suicidal thoughts.

Out of these, only 25% of the male population and 46% of the female population is under the guidance of medical treatment.

Social Media and Suicide

If we focus on social media and women’s role in it, the opinions are pretty biased. A new trend of harassment on social media has been going around all over the world. Scammer dial a video call using WhatsApp Video or Facebook messenger and keep dialing unless you get frustrated and pick it up. Just to make you stay on the video call they will show you some eye catchy porn images until to watch it and realize what’s happening, they will capture your face and stick it to the other porn videos and demand money. There has been n number of suicides due to such scammers. And these scammers are spread all over the world. (No online references, the real incident happened with a friend) .

On the other hand, social media dating sites may look like a world too young age people, but there are women who became victims to the sexual photos being spread and therefore demand money. These kinds of incidents have also become common as people have started believing in online relationships.

Today, we need to keep our children and family members safe from such incidents. Even if someone sends any kind of inappropriate video or photo, we shouldn’t counterattack the victim as these could be only computer-generated images to demand money. Reporting such incidents to the police is always a better option before taking any life-ending decisions. Even though technology is evolving, simultaneously darknet is also spreading. To avoid a situation like these it is better to stay away from unknown contact numbers, phone numbers, and friend requests on social media networks. And more specifically, keeping your personal information secret from this online world.

Conclusion

Looking at the above Suicide statistics, unfortunately, the numbers of suicides are still high, and people are failing to know that there are ways to the problems they are facing. It is not only mental health problems but gender-wise responsibility burdens, non-payment of loans, office stress, and such kind of reasons that are taking the lives of many innocent people.

We need to be considerate of such people and understand their needs in order to brainwash their suicidal thoughts. In the technologically advanced world, it is easy to understand someone’s feelings and help them lead a better life. Suicide is not an option for every problem, as they say, if you focus on the problem then you will never grow in your life.

