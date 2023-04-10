US Death Statistics – By Demographics, Gender and Cause

Introduction

US Death Statistics: In recent years, due to globalization, industrialization, and similar causes, the atmosphere around the world has changed drastically. With recent events of earthquakes in Turkey and New Zealand, there are considerable changes in the atmosphere which are contributing to high death ratios. Moreover, pandemic-like situations are also worsening the ratios. Adding to these, the lifestyle of the individual decides the life expectancy.

The numbers in the US Death Statistics are limited to the United States of America only. But on a global level, think of the people going through such unstable moments in their life causing death situations resulting in millions.

Increase your life expectancy

Ignore toxic people.

Stay out of stressful environments.

Follow the sleep cycle.

Limit alcohol consumption.

Do not smoke.

Add Yoga, exercise, and meditation to your schedule.

Believe in yourself.

Stay away from sugary foods.

Do regular body checkups.

Eat healthy food.

Develop social life.

Control anger.

Think positive.

Try turmeric in food intake as it maintains the functions of the heart, lungs, and brain.

General US Death Statistics

As of 2021, heart disease was the leading cause of death in adults in the United States of America.

The US cremation rate as of 2021 was 57.5%.

The median cost of the funeral of an adult with a viewing, burial along with vault is $9,420.

US death statistics show that the under-five mortality rate is 6.2% for every 1,000 live births.

On average as of 2022, the Life expectancy of all genders in the United States of America is 76.4 years.

US Death Statistics say that the infant mortality rate is 5.44 deaths for every 1000 live births.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death in all demographic groups.

US Death Statistics (5-year Analysis)

(Source: macrotrends.net)

The five-year analysis of the death ratio in the United States of America indicates that it is continuously increasing every year.

In the year 2017, the death rate was 8.580 at a growth rate of 1.240%, which in the year 2018 increased to 8.685 by 1.220%.

Similarly, as of 2019, 2020, and 2021, the recorded death rates were 8.782, 8.880, and 8.977 with respective growth rates of 1.120%, 1.120%, and 1.090%.

Furthermore, in the year 2022, the reported ratio was 9.075 with an increase of 1.090%.

The current US death statistics state that, as of 2023, the death rate of January and February collectively make 9.172 by a growth rate of 1.070%.

US Death Statistics by States (COVID)

(Source: statista.com)

According to the US Death Statistics of February 2023, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Mississippi recorded the highest number of deaths that occurred due to COVID-19 resulting respectively in 452, 446, and 444 per 100,000 people.

Furthermore, in a similar category, the following parts of the United States of America recorded the number of deaths: West Virginia (439), New Mexico (427), Alabama (426), Arkansas (426), Tennessee (424), Michigan (417), New Jersey (403), Louisiana and Kentucky (400), Georgia (396), Florida (395), New York (393), Pennsylvania (389.)

In addition to the above states are Nevada and Indiana (385), South Carolina (371), Missouri (368), Rhode Island (362), South Dakota (356), Ohio (354), Massachusetts (342), Kansas and Wyoming (342), Montana (341), Iowa and Connecticut (336), Delaware and Washington (335), Illinois (325), North Dakota (321), Texas (320), Idaho (301), Wisconsin (277), Virginia (271), Maryland (269), North Carolina (268), Minnesota (259), California (254), Oregon (219), New Hampshire (217), Maine (213), Alaska and District of Columbia (201), Puerto Rico (179), Utah (164), Vermont (143) and Hawaii (127).

US Death Statistics By Demographics

By Gender

(Source: worldlifeexpectancy.com)

The above chart explains the live data observed by US Death Statistics with a great comparison between different ages of people.

The top-ranking causes of death as of 2022 including the January and February of 2023 reported the following deaths in the United States of America.

Coronary Heart disease (382,803), COVID-19 (350,827), Stroke (160,262), Lung Disease (147,511), Lung Cancers (136,166), Alzheimer’s (134,242), Hypertension (119,985), Diabetes Mellitus (102,187), Poisonings (87,386) and Endocrine Disorders (55,660).

By Infants (leading causes of death)

(Source: statista.com)

The leading cause of death in infants in the United States of America as of 2021 was observed with the following insights for every 100,000 live births:

Congenital malformations (108.2)%, Low birth weight (80.4%), Sudden infant death syndrome (39.8%), Unintentional injuries (35.6%), Maternal complications (18.3%), Cord and placental complications (18.3%), Bacterial sepsis of newborn (15.2%), Respiratory distress of newborn (11.3%), Diseases of the circulatory system (11%) and Intrauterine hypoxia and birth asphyxia (9.8%).

US Death Statistics By Causes

All Causes 2021

(Source: Insurance Information Institute)

As per the US Death Statistics of 2021, there were around 695,547 deaths occurred due to heart disease at a rate of 173.8% for every 100,000 persons.

The second most disease-caused death is Malignant neoplasms (Cancer) with a rate of 146.6% resulting in 605,213 deaths.

COVID-19 ranked thirds for taking the lives of 416,893 people at a rate of 104.1%.

Further top 10 leading causes of death in the United States of America are Accidents (unintentional injuries) – 224,935 (64.7%), Cerebrovascular diseases (stroke) – 1,62,890 (41.1%), Chronic lower respiratory diseases – 142,342 (34.7%), Alzheimer’s disease- 119,399 (31%), Diabetes- 103,294 (25.4%), Chronic liver disease and cirrhosis 56,585 (14.5%), and Kidney disease 54,358 (13.6%).

Other causes took 882,775 lives resulting in 25.5%.

The overall rate of death in the United States of America as compared to its population was 879.7% resulting in 3,464,231 in the year 2021.

COVID:

(Source: statista.com)

Furthermore, in the United States of America, the country took almost 87 days to reach 2,000,00 COVID-related death since its announcement.

Similarly, the number of deaths rose to 400,000 and 600,000 in almost 33 and 121 days respectively.

In around 50 days in the year 2022, the number of deaths resulting 800,000 crossed which lead to 1 million COVID death as of 2023.

(Source: statista.com)

In the United States of America, as of 1 st February 2023, total cases of COVID accounted for more than 1 million resulting in 102,447,438 with new cases in the last 7 days at 280,911.

February 2023, total cases of COVID accounted for more than 1 million resulting in 102,447,438 with new cases in the last 7 days at 280,911. As per the US Death Statistics, out of the total cases, the total reported deaths are 1,106,824.

Fire, Smoke, or Flames

In the year there were 3,389 deaths reported.

The average rate of death due to Fire, Smoke, or Flames is 1 out of 100,000 people.

Children in minority and people aged above 90 are at a high risk of dying due to these causes.

Choking

The total number of observed deaths in the year was 5,325.

According to US Death Statistics, the average rate of deaths due to choking is 1.6 out of 100,000 population.

People above the age of 71 are more likely to face such unfortunate events.

Falls

The death rate due to falls including motor-vehicle is 13.5% out of 100,000.

In the year 2021, around 44,686 deaths were observed in the United States of America.

Fall at home including all the other places has a rate of death for 736 people aged 99 and above out of 100,000 population.

Drowning

The total number of observed deaths in the year 2021 due to drowning was 4,337.

The average rate is 1.3 deaths for every 100,000 of the population.

Motor-vehicle accidents

This is the second leading cause of death (preventable) for people aged between 22 years to 67 years.

The average rate of death is 14.2 for every 100,000 population.

As of 2021, US death statistics showed the total number of deaths by motor vehicle crashes was 46,980.

Poisoning

In the United States of America, around 208 people die every day due to poisoning because of opioid drugs.

The observed rate of mortality due to poisoning is 30.7 people out of 100,000.

In the year around 102,001 deaths were observed due to poisoning.

Life after death?

We all wonder, what it is like after we are dead. Well, according to the Sadguru, when someone is dead, we say the person is no more, but in reality, it is the opposite. That individual is just not there the way we know him/her. Furthermore, Sadguru says that, if you are dead your sins will be decided and if you die without any pain, you are free to take immediate new birth. Otherwise, you will be stuck in a world we name ‘ghosts’. You will be balanced for the bad deeds you have done in your life and once it is complete, you are free to go. There’s no such feeling as life after death, but the strength of karma will decide everything that lies ahead of you.

People who die peacefully must create the strength to find a new womb. Death with peace is termed as without any disease, injury, or accident.

Life after death is a controversial subject and the more people you listen to the greater subjective thoughts you get.

Conclusion

Concluding the US Death Statistics, the death ratio has increased due to COVID-19 as well as regular gun incidents in the United States of America. Death can’t be ignored but if we can follow a healthy life, we can live a happy and almost 100 years of life. Our older generation of Grandparents, look at them! They are old but yet fit and healthy. Their whole life, they stuck to their routine and lived happy worry-free life. It is not only the United States of America but also the whole globe, together we can reduce the global death ratio.

