30+ Eye-Opening Volunteering Statistics for 2022

Volunteering Statistics for 2022:

Volunteering Statistics: Volunteering is a rewarding, selfless, and joyful act. Millions of people volunteer for thousands of different organizations and companies each day. Many individuals see volunteering as a way to express their beliefs and support others.

Who are the volunteers, and what are their responsibilities? What are the top trends in volunteering? Let’s look at some statistics to help us answer these questions.

This article includes general information about volunteering, some youth volunteering stats, corporate stats, and volunteer benefits stats.

Top Volunteering Stats: Editor’s Choice

More than 1 billion individuals volunteer around the globe.

individuals volunteer around the globe. Around 63 million Americans volunteer each year.

Americans volunteer each year. 15% of Americans support homelessness and hunger causes.

support homelessness and hunger causes. Baby Boomers and Generation X are the most active volunteers.

and are the most active volunteers. Nearly 75% of Americans believe that volunteering will become most important after the COVID-19 pandemics.

believe that volunteering will become most important after the Women volunteer more often than men.

Currently, the United States has around 2 million active nonprofits.

active nonprofits. The majority of volunteers in the United States are between 35-44 years old.

More than two-thirds of volunteers look for opportunities online.

General Volunteering Facts

Volunteers are very important for nonprofits and charities. Many of them would not be able to survive without their dedicated volunteers. Beyond nonprofits, several organizations also benefit from volunteer work, such as nursing homes, prisons, schools, medical care facilities, and various government programs such as animal shelters. Let’s get started and be ready for some fascinating details!

#1. More than 1 billion individuals volunteer across the world.

In six out of the world’s ten countries with the largest populations, the number of volunteers is greater than the number of unemployed people. According to statistics on volunteering, it is three times more than the number of people who work in the mining industries and financial services. The effect of their work is equal to more than 109 million full-time workers.

#2. Approximately 63 million native Americans are volunteers.

This is equivalent to a 25% national volunteer rate, which means one out of every four individuals you meet will volunteer in some way, form, or shape.

Furthermore, around one-third of adults in the United States formally volunteer at least once a year. Nearly 35.97% spend their time volunteering for fundraising. Finally, 34.22% of volunteering activity includes preparing, collecting, or distributing food.

#3. 15% of Americans support homelessness and hunger causes in the United States.

The most prevalent causes in the United States are homelessness and hunger. The next most prevalent cause for volunteers is wellness and health, with 13% supporting these causes. According to statistics on volunteering, some other top causes include charities for wildlife and animals and religion-based causes, which are supported by 10% and 12% of Americans.

#4. In the United States and Canada, 38% of individuals donate between $101-$999.

The next biggest category is the $1,000–$4,999 range, with 35% of individuals giving this amount. In addition, 7% give more than 10,000, 11% give between $5,000 and $9999, 18% give more than $5,000. On the other hand, only 9% of people give $100 or less.

#5. In the United States, volunteer time is currently valued at $28.54/hour.

This calculation uses hourly earnings data released by the government agency- the Bureau of Labor Statistics and AmeriCorps (a government agency) regarding volunteer hours. It is projected that volunteers contribute approximately $200 billion in value to American communities. In 2020, the value of volunteering time increased by 4.9% compared to 2019.

#6. 70% of volunteer work is done informally.

One of the most critical trends in global volunteering is that most volunteer work happens outside of organized businesses and charities. It is often driven by an individual’s involvement in social, religious, and political groups. In non-industrialized countries, the gap between informal and formal volunteering is even more significant.

#7. In the US, volunteers spend approximately 50 hours every year.

Volunteers in the US will contribute at least two days of their time to help those in needs-for free. Most of this time used for the four top national volunteer activities: tutoring, fundraising, distribution, and general labor. On average, volunteers spend just under an hour each week.

#8. Since 2008, the percentage of volunteers has declined.

One worrying fact is the continued decline in volunteering over the past few years. Recent data shows a decrease in volunteering trend from 26.5% to 25% between 2008 to 2017. Experts are optimistic that things have improved since then, although there hasn’t been another survey.

#9. Most New Zealand and Australian donors prefer to donate online using a credit card.

Around 64% of charitable givers in New Zealand and Australia donate through online platforms using credit card-the highest percentage in the globe that does so. In addition, volunteer demographics are quite different in Europe and the United States, where donors prefer to give via wire or bank transfer, with roughly 15% of people donating through PayPal.

#10. Volunteers who are unemployed are more likely to find work than others.

One surprising advantage of volunteering is that it can help in job-hunting. Volunteers who have been unemployed for more than a year are 27% more likely to find a job than others. This is particularly true for unemployed volunteers who have not completed a secondary school diploma and are 51% higher chances than non-volunteers to find employment.

This stat applies regardless of location, ethnicity, age, or the current job market. Volunteering is a great way to develop self-confidence, soft skills, and other skills in a real-world environment.

#11. 62% of African donors are enrolled in a recurring giving campaign.

According to volunteering stats, 57% of Americans do the same. In addition, New Zealand and Australia have the following highest percentage of individuals who donate repeatedly-50%.

Approximately 44% of European donors are enrolled in recurring giving campaigns. Furthermore, nearly 42% of Latin American donors enrolled in recurring giving programs.

Volunteering Statistics 2022

Like several things, volunteering has changed considerably in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Let’s look at how the virus has altered volunteering trends.

#12. Participation in virtual volunteering grew from 17% up to 29% over the summer of 2020.

The rise of virtual volunteering participation correlated with the increase in virtual volunteering opportunities. Volunteers appear to be willing to change their behaviors to continue the activity. This indicates that volunteering is a self-esteem and valuable activity many perceive as an essential part of post-pandemic recovery.

According to teamwork statistics, online collaboration tools raise productivity by 30%. So, virtual volunteering could be a way to boost volunteer productivity.

#13. The COVID-19 pandemic caused 11% of volunteer organizations in the United States to cease operations.

Around 65% of organizations were compelled to operate with fewer resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was a significant disruption to not only financial but also volunteer resources.

As a result, volunteerism statistics indicate that the number of opportunities for virtual volunteering increased from 32% to 51% in 2020.

#14. 73% of people in the US believe that volunteer work will be essential after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just 36% of people in the US participated in volunteering activities before the pandemic. However, nearly three-quarters of Americans believe that volunteer work will become most important after the pandemic.

The devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has motivated many people to volunteer. Approximately 85% of nonprofits report a minimum of double the number of volunteer inquiries since the coronavirus pandemic started.

#15. With 20%, the fear of infection was the main reason for persons not volunteering during the COVID-19 epidemic.

According to volunteerism statistics in the US, the most significant barrier to volunteering during the pandemic was the fear of getting infected. 19% of people were afraid to expose others. In addition, the fear of getting infected with the virus rose from 46% to 62% between March to October months of 2020.

Volunteer Demographics

The best thing about volunteering is that almost anyone can do it. There are so many ways and opportunities to give back to the community that nearly anyone can do it. It doesn’t matter what your endurance or skills. Let’s learn more about the demographics.

#16. The majority of volunteers in the United States are between 35-44 years old.

According to recent volunteer statistics, this could explain why the percentage of individuals who volunteer in the United States has declined. Since the majority of volunteers are typical of working age and are more likely to have children under 18. Understandably, childcare or work childcare can get in the way of volunteer work.

#17. Women volunteer more often than men.

It is relatively close; however, the statistics on individual volunteering show that women are more active in volunteer work than their male counterparts. In addition, women are more likely to engage in various activities such as cooking or childcare for neighbors, shopping for friends, and volunteering at a local environmental cleanup. Furthermore, according to worldwide volunteering statistics, nearly 57% of volunteer work worldwide is done by women, and women do 59% of informal volunteer work.

34% of American women volunteer, while 26.5% of men do the same. That is 44.6 million females compared to 32.7 million males.

#18. Baby Boomers and Generation X are the most active volunteers in the US.

Baby Boomers and Generation X dominate volunteerism in the United States. Around 30.7% of Baby Boomers donate their talents and time every year, with 36.4% of Generation X native-Americans volunteers.

Furthermore, 37% of Baby Boomers are volunteering across the world. Next is the millennial generation, which accounts for around 25% of all volunteer activity worldwide, followed closely by Gen Zers, who account for 25% of the worldwide volunteer population. Unfortunately, the youth volunteering statistics are not encouraging since Gen Zers only account for 2% of all global volunteers.

#19. The highest proportion of volunteers in the United States work for religious organizations.

Approximately 32% of American volunteers are involved with religious organizations. Around 25.7% of volunteers volunteer for the cultural group, hobbies, and sports, while 19.2% of volunteers spend their time for educational institutions.

#20. Statistically, Utah is America’s most generous state.

The Beehive State ranks first in the list of altruistic American states, with around 51% of its population volunteering. Volunteer stats by the state indicate that Minnesota ranks second, with 45.1% more volunteers. Iowa, Alaska, and Oregon are also in the top five states. Florida has the lowest percentage of volunteers, with only 22.8% volunteering.

Youth Volunteer Statistics

#21. 18% of youth volunteer at their schools.

The best way to volunteer for young people is through school-based groups and schools. Another interesting statistic is that 12% of youth choose to volunteer through outside organizations.

#22. Each year, around 55% of youth individuals volunteer.

This astonishing statistic about America’s volunteerism caught most by surprise. More than half of the individuals aged between 12 to 19 are volunteers. This is almost double the rate of adulthood.

#23. Just 26% of Generation Y volunteers.

Although it’s significantly lower than 12 to 19-year-olds who volunteer, it’s still in line with the national average. Moreover, when you look at the community service data amongst this generation, one-third volunteer to help out their neighbors.

#24. Most youth volunteers are female.

According to the latest stats, more women are active volunteers than men. This is also true when we look at the younger generation. 56.1% of youth volunteers are women, while 37.5% are male, and 6.4% are unknown.

Volunteer Benefits Statistics

#25. Volunteering results in an 8.54% rise in mental health.

Another fascinating study provided some of the most exciting statistics on volunteering. Regular volunteers experienced an 8.54% rise in mental health and a 4.3% decrease in depression.

#26. In the United States, older volunteers had a 44% reduction in death rates than those not volunteering.

This study focused on older people and the potential health benefits of volunteering. Participating in volunteer work over five years led to improved overall geriatric wellness. Amazing!

#27. Volunteers are twice more likely to give their time and money to charity.

According to volunteer statistics, the volunteers are twice more likely to give their time and money to charities than non-volunteers.

#28. 64% of employees who are volunteering stated that it improves work relationships.

This means that around two-thirds of employees have volunteered via work. This shows how important it is to build relationships within the workplace.

Corporate Volunteerism Statistics

#29. The United States has more than 1.8 million currently active nonprofits.

This number has been steadily increasing over many years. The pandemic could have slowed this growth and mean that the figure will drop in the coming years.

#30. Volunteers are worth $193 billion in terms of economics.

Considering the number of working hours donated by nonprofit volunteers every year and the various types of individual volunteering, volunteers’ financial value is anticipated at nearly $193 billion each year.

#31. 72% of volunteers are involved in just one organization.

The number of volunteers involved with two organizations is just 18.3%. This indicates that the majority of people can’t or don’t want to volunteer at multiple places.

#32. Around 61% of millennials care about a firm’s community involvement when looking for a new job.

Even though many millennials don’t volunteer, they prefer to work at companies with active involvement within the local community. This is a significant community service fact. It demonstrates that businesses are keen to get more involved in volunteerism and the betterment of their communities.

Conclusion

Although volunteerism trends seem to be in decline since 2008, there are still some numbers that could increase once again, especially post-pandemic. Some of the most significant statistics are mentioned above in this article. Which statistic about volunteering was most important to you and why?

FAQ . Do educated people volunteer more often? Educated individuals of all races and genders are more likely to volunteer than those who don't have a college degree. How often do most individuals volunteer? Most the Volunteers across the globe will give an average of one hour every week, which equates to 50 hours each year. Which age groups are most likely to volunteer? The most active volunteers are between the ages of 12 to 19. What is the percentage of individual volunteers in the United States? In the US, around 25% of adults volunteer their time every year. This number has declined since 2000. The volunteers are most likely Millennials and Baby Boomers. On average, these individuals volunteer around 52 hours each year. They are most likely to donate their time and money to organizations and charities dealing with homelessness and hunger, spirituality and faith, wildlife and animals, wellness, and health. How many people volunteer around the globe? According to volunteer statistics, the total number of volunteers worldwide is approximately 970 million. Which demographic is the most likely volunteer? The most likely individual to volunteer in the United States is a woman between 34 to 55 years old with a child below 18 years. This applies to both formal volunteering and informal volunteering (helping neighbors and friends with things like meal cooking, childcare, and eldercare). What percentage of nonprofits are dependent on volunteers? All nonprofits rely on volunteer labor in some way. However, some nonprofits are more dependent than others. A majority of the nonprofits that depend on volunteers are not equipped to manage them effectively. The Project management statistics show that around 70% of all projects fail. This could indicate that volunteer organizations are not well managed. Statistically, how does volunteering contribute to the community? Volunteers are valued at $28.54 an hour and contribute almost $200 billion each year to their communities. These are the most visible benefits, but other community members and volunteers report many more. These include creating a stronger sense of unity, including marginalized persons in community projects, and improving overall physical and mental health Are females or males more willing to volunteer? Nearly 60% of worldwide volunteering is done by women, making them more likely to volunteer than men. This is because women are more likely than men to volunteer in informal activities such as grocery shopping for their friends, childcare, cooking, etc. Men are less likely than women to volunteer for unpaid tasks.