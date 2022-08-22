Virtual Private Network, or VPN, is a method of protecting user privacy while they are browsing the internet. Apple products are known for their extra safety, so iPhone users may have wondered: “What’s VPN on an iPhone?” If you are an Apple device holder, this article is beneficial.

This article will discuss what a VPN is, how it works on an iPhone, why you should have one, and provide a summary of some of the most well-known VPNs for iOS.

VPNs and iPhones

The first question we discuss here is, “What is VPN?” A VPN (a virtual private network) is a tool that allows you to use the internet anonymously by hiding your actual location and other data. Most VPNs allow you to select the place where you will appear to be coming from; however, some free applications choose it at random. Statistics on VPN usage show that 31% of internet users worldwide use a VPN.

So what does a VPN on an iPhone actually do? It encrypts all data received and sent by the user and masks their Internet Protocol address (IP address).

Why You Should Get A VPN On iPhone

However, a VPN is a useful tool, but do iPhones really need one? Although it may not be necessary, using one offers several benefits. On an iPhone, a VPN provides the following advantages:

Keep data secure from tracking by your government and ISP.

Safely access your office or home network

Protect your privacy while using a public Wi-Fi network.

Protecting data from being stolen by cybercriminals.

Accessing websites restricted to your region.

Paid vs. Free VPNs For iPhone

In many cases, paid VPNs provide better security services than their free counterparts. This is because free VPNs have to make money, so few of them track your searches for ad targeting and may even sell your information to third parties. Therefore, if you use VPNs, you risk experiencing the exact thing you’re trying to avoid.

Furthermore, free VPNs can also affect your internet connection speed and frequently provide less protection than paid VPNs. Therefore, if you want complete security at all times and don’t want to see persistent ads, it may be worth paying for a paid VPN service.

However, there are a few free VPNs worth trying out, like hiding.me, PrivadoVPN, and ProtonVPN.

They have some limitations, like limited data or a few available countries that you can choose, but overall they are generally suitable for people who don’t need a private connection all the time. If that applies to you, setting up a free VPN on your iPhone is the best course of action.

When Should You Keep The VPN Activated?

A VPN application installed on your iPhone does not require you to keep it running constantly. The following situations make it desirable to activate your VPN:

When entering credit card details.

When utilizing public Wi-Fi (e.g., in coffee shops, gardens, or hotels).

When visiting regionally specific websites.

You can always use a VPN if you need additional privacy when browsing the internet. In that situation, you might require to pay for a VPN because the free VPN frequently has restrictions, which we’ve already discussed.

An Overview Of Most Popular VPNs For iOS

This section will discuss 3 VPNs in this part that are worthwhile using. These VPNs with iOS applications include Private Access VPN, ProtonVPN, and NordVPN.

#1. Private Internet Access VPN

Private Internet Access VPN provides a VPN service for Android, Windows, and iPhone devices. The application is easy to use because of the user interface’s simplicity. Although you must pay for its services, if you’re dissatisfied with it after 30 days of use, you can get a refund. In addition, you can use this VPN simultaneously on 10 devices.

The majority of its drawbacks are minor annoyances, including the sign-up process, which is a little less secure than some other VPNs. The customer receives their login details via email after paying for the VPN access on their iPhone or any other device. The username cannot be modified, but the password can be changed.

#2. NordVPN

A top-notch application, NordVPN for iPhone and other devices provides outstanding protection overall. It incorporates multi-hop encryption, which is one of its strong points. In other words, your traffic is encrypted through multiple servers. This application has a no-logs policy, meaning it logs very little information.

This VPN’s lack of split-tunneling feature for iPhone users is a drawback. Split tunneling lets you select the data you wish to be encrypted while keeping a few of your browsing visible.

#3. ProtonVPN

ProtonVPN offers a free version that allows you to connect with one of three countries, the Netherlands, Japan, or the United States, unlike the first two contenders. The application uses the most current encryption in order to ensure maximum privacy.

Moreover, you can choose from 63 different countries and browse at faster speeds if you pay for the service. The paid version also has an integrated adblocker, allowing you to simultaneously use the VPN on 10 devices.

The drawback is that ProtonVPN’s customer service can only be contacted by email because a live chat facility is unavailable. However, they do have a frequently asked questions section on their website.

Conclusion

How To Set Up A VPN On An iPhone – A VPN is a valuable tool to have on your iPhone. It can help you protect your privacy and keep your data safe while surfing the internet. In addition, a VPN is an excellent option to consider if you want to improve your online security and privacy. However, be sure to research the best VPNs for your needs before making a decision. And always remember to use caution when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks.

A VPN can be an excellent investment for the safety and security of many devices and is well worth the cost.