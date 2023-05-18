Market Overview

The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market size is expected to reach USD 22.7 Bn by 2033, up from its current value of USD 2.1 Bn in 2022, growing at an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8% from 2023-2033.

In data centers, there are two primary categories of liquid cooling systems: direct liquid cooling and indirect liquid cooling.

Direct liquid cooling entails placing the coolant in direct contact with the to-be-cooled electronic components. Typically, this is accomplished by a liquid-cooled heat absorber that is directly attached to the component. Single-phase or two-phase direct liquid cooling may be utilized.

Two-phase cooling involves boiling the liquid to create a vapor, which is then condensed to release the heat.

In contrast, indirect liquid cooling utilizes a liquid to cool a heat exchanger , which in turn cools the electronic components. This technique is less effective than direct liquid cooling, but it is less complicated and simpler to implement.

There are numerous benefits to liquid cooling in data centers, including increased energy efficiency, reduced noise levels, and greater equipment placement flexibility. Nevertheless, liquid cooling systems can be more expensive to install and maintain than conventional air-cooling systems.

Key Takeaways

Utilizing water or a specialized coolant, liquid cooling in a data center transfers heat away from computer servers, storage devices, and other networking equipment.

Liquid cooling can provide several advantages, including increased energy efficiency, reduced noise levels, and greater equipment placement flexibility.

However, liquid cooling systems are typically more costly to install and maintain than conventional air-cooling systems.

The choice of liquid cooling system depends on variables such as the size, electrical density, and environmental conditions of the data center.

Maintenance and monitoring of liquid cooling systems are crucial for ensuring their sustained performance and preventing equipment failure or damage.

Regional Snapshot

North America’s high power density data centers have contributed to their lead position in adopting liquid cooling for data centers, with several hyperscale providers having deployed liquid cooling systems and enterprise data centers increasing adopting it as well.

Europe has been an early adopter of liquid cooling for data centers, with Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands among the pioneering adopters. Their strict environmental regulations and high energy costs drove their adoption.

Asia-Pacific region is rapidly emerging as a market for liquid cooling for data centers, driven by rising data center demand in countries like China, Japan and India. To meet rising temperatures and humidity challenges faced by data center operators across this region, many data center owners in this area are turning to liquid cooling technology as a solution.

Liquid cooling for data centers remains relatively uncommon in Latin America compared to other regions, but as demand for data centers in this region grows, adoption of liquid cooling systems could increase accordingly.

Some Middle Eastern and African nations such as Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates have adopted liquid cooling for data centers in this region; however, adoption rates remain relatively low when compared with other regions.

Drivers

Increasing Power Density: As the power density of IT equipment rises, it may be impossible for conventional air cooling systems to keep up. Liquid cooling can provide a more efficient and effective method for removing heat from equipment with a high power density.

Liquid cooling can be more energy-efficient than traditional air cooling systems because it enables greater server utilization and reduces the need for fans and air handlers.

As data centers become more congested, liquid cooling can increase equipment placement flexibility and decrease the physical footprint of cooling infrastructure.

Noise Reduction: Liquid cooling systems can substantially reduce noise levels within a data center, thereby improving working conditions for IT personnel and reducing the need for hearing protection.

In regions with stringent environmental regulations, liquid cooling can assist data centers in meeting energy efficiency and sustainability goals by reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Liquid cooling can increase computing performance by maintaining equipment at optimal operating temperatures, thereby reducing the risk of overheating and outages.

Liquid cooling can provide a more scalable and adaptable data center infrastructure to support future equipment requirements as data center technology evolves.

Restraints

Due to the need for specialized apparatus and infrastructure, the initial costs of liquid cooling systems can be greater than those of traditional air cooling systems.

Maintenance Requirements: Liquid cooling systems require routine maintenance and monitoring to assure continued performance and prevent equipment failure.

In the event of a leak or system failure, the use of liquid in a data center environment introduces the possibility of flood damage. With appropriate design and maintenance, this risk can be mitigated, but it remains a concern.

There is presently limited standardization in the data center liquid cooling market, which can make designing, deploying, and maintaining these systems more difficult.

Designing, deploying, and maintaining liquid cooling systems necessitates specialized abilities and knowledge. To administer these systems, data center operators may need to invest in training and hiring qualified personnel.

Compatibility Issues: Certain IT equipment may not be compatible with liquid cooling systems, thereby limiting the benefits of employing these systems in certain instances.

Retrofitting existing data centers with liquid cooling systems can be difficult and may not be cost-effective, limiting their adoption in legacy data center environments.

Opportunities

Increasing demand for data center infrastructure and the need for more energy-efficient and sustainable cooling solutions are anticipated to drive the growth of the global data center liquid cooling market over the next several years.

As the market for liquid cooling in data centers continues to expand, opportunities exist for the development of new and enhanced liquid cooling technologies and solutions.

Liquid cooling can help data centers improve their energy efficiency and reduce their environmental impact, which can be a selling point for customers and stakeholders who are environmentally conscious.

Adopting liquid cooling systems can provide data center operators with a competitive advantage by allowing them to provide consumers with a more reliable , efficient, and flexible infrastructure.

Liquid cooling systems can be more scalable and adaptable than conventional air cooling systems, making them an attractive option for data centers seeking to accommodate future equipment demands.

By maintaining equipment at optimal operational temperatures, liquid cooling enables increased computing performance, which can be an attractive feature for customers with demanding computing workloads.

The adoption of liquid cooling systems can create opportunities for data center administrators to form partnerships with liquid cooling technology vendors and service providers in order to deliver more comprehensive solutions to their customers.

Challenges

Market Segmentation

size

Large ?Sized

Small & Medium-Sized

solution

Direct Liquid Cooling

Indirect Liquid Cooling

industry vertical

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Retail

Research & Academic

Manufacturing

Energy

services

Installation & Deployment

Design & Consulting

Support & Maintenance

Key Players

Horizon Computing Solutions

Asetek

Schneider Electric SE

Rittal GmbH Co. Kg.

Midas Green Technologies LLC

Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

IBM Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Allied Control Ltd.

Green Data Center LLP

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 2.1 Bn Revenue forecast by 2033 USD 22.7 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 24.8% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2033

Recent Developments

In 2021, Facebook will disclose plans to construct a liquid-cooled data center in Singapore, which will be the company’s first facility with liquid-cooled servers.

In 2020, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) introduced a new liquid-cooled system designed to accommodate high-performance computing workloads, the HPE Apollo 2000 Gen10 Plus system.

Lenovo introduced the Neptune liquid cooling technology in 2019, which is designed for use with the company’s ThinkSystem SD650 servers and can reduce data center energy costs by up to 40%.

In 2018 , Google announced intentions to use liquid cooling for the servers in its data center in Belgium , which will be the first Google facility to use liquid cooling.

Microsoft announced in 2017 that its Project Natick underwater data center, which is designed to be more energy-efficient and sustainable than traditional data centers, will use liquid cooling.

Key Questions

What is liquid data center cooling?

A: Data center liquid cooling refers to the use of liquid (typically water) to cool IT equipment in a data center environment, such as servers, storage devices, and networking equipment. In contrast to conventional air cooling, which uses fans and air conditioning to cool apparatus, this method employs heat transfer.

Why is liquid cooling in data centers becoming more popular?

A: Liquid cooling is gaining popularity in data centers because it is more energy- and cost-efficient than conventional air cooling. Since liquid is a superior heat conductor than air, it can remove heat from equipment more efficiently, thereby reducing the amount of energy needed to cool the data center.

What are the benefits of liquid cooling in a data center?

A: The advantages of liquid cooling for data centers include increased energy efficiency , enhanced computing performance, enhanced reliability, and enhanced scalability. Additionally, liquid cooling can reduce data center decibel levels and enhance the facility’s overall sustainability.

What are the challenges associated with liquid cooling in data centers?

A. The challenges associated with liquid cooling in data centers include increased capital costs, maintenance requirements, the risk of water damage, limited standardization, specialized personnel requirements, compatibility issues, and limited adoption in legacy data centers.

What are some recent developments in the liquid cooling market for data centers?

A: Recent data center liquid cooling market developments include the introduction of new liquid-cooled systems by HPE and Lenovo, the use of liquid cooling by Google and Facebook , and the development of more efficient and sustainable liquid cooling technologies.



