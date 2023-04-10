Market Overview

Published Via 11Press: The global Data Center Transformation Market has experienced steady growth due to factors such as the increasing demand for digital transformation, cost optimization initiatives, and increasing adoption of cloud computing and virtualization technologies.

Data Center Transformation Market was valued at USD 8.3 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 28.6 Bn by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2022-2032.

The report highlights that the data center transformation market is being driven by a need to modernize legacy infrastructure, move towards cloud-based solutions, and adopt advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G. Furthermore, there is an increasing demand for cost optimization and increased operational efficiency across various segments.

Geographically, North America is expected to lead the data center transformation market due to its early adoption of cloud computing and virtualization technologies as well as the presence of major players there. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is predicted to experience the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing digital technology adoption and a rising need for cloud-based solutions in emerging economies such as China and India.

Key Takeaways

Growing Demand for Digital Transformation: As more organizations look to transform their legacy infrastructure in order to facilitate digital transformation, the data center transformation market is seeing tremendous growth.

Regional Snapshot

North America: North America is forecast to lead the data center transformation market due to its early adoption of cloud computing and virtualization technologies, as well as the presence of major players in the region. These factors combine to give North America its dominant position within this space.

Drivers

Increasing demand for digital transformation: With the growing need for digital transformation, organizations are seeking ways to modernize their legacy infrastructure in order to accommodate cutting-edge technologies.

Restraints

High implementation costs: Data center transformation can pose a high expense for some organizations due to the associated labor and materials requirements.

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Edge Computing: As more businesses adopt edge computing, there is an increasing need for data center infrastructure to support them. This presents an opportunity for those involved in data center transformation projects.

As more businesses adopt edge computing, there is an increasing need for data center infrastructure to support them. This presents an opportunity for those involved in data center transformation projects. Increased Demand for Colocation Services: The growing demand for colocation services is fueling the data center market, creating an opportunity in the data center transformation space.

The growing demand for colocation services is fueling the data center market, creating an opportunity in the data center transformation space. Adoption of hybrid cloud solutions: As more organizations move toward hybrid cloud deployments, demand for data center transformation services is on the rise.

As more organizations move toward hybrid cloud deployments, demand for data center transformation services is on the rise. Focus on Sustainability: With the growing attention paid to sustainability, data center transformation solutions that improve energy efficiency and lower carbon emissions present an opportunity.

Challenges

Complexity in Implementation: Adopting data center transformation solutions can be a laborious and time-consuming undertaking, which could present organizations with an obstacle.

Recent Developments

In March 2021, IBM announced the launch of its new IBM Power Systems Private Cloud Solution, which is designed to help organizations transform their data center infrastructure for hybrid cloud deployments.

In February 2021, Intel announced its new third-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, which are designed to support data center transformation by providing improved performance and efficiency.

In January 2021, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced the launch of its new HPE GreenLake cloud services, which are designed to help organizations modernize their data center infrastructure and support digital transformation initiatives.

In December 2020, Cisco Systems announced the acquisition of software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) provider, Viptela, to help organizations transform their network infrastructure for cloud-based applications.

In October 2020, Dell Technologies announced the launch of its new Dell Technologies Cloud Console, which is designed to simplify and automate the management of hybrid cloud deployments.

Key Market Segments

Type

Small Data Centers

Medium-sized Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Application

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Energy

Manufacturing

Others

Key Market Players

Micro Focus

IBM

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

NTT Communications

Dell EMC

ATOS

Schneider Electric

HCL Technologies

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

Cognizant

Accenture

Hitachi

Netapp

Mindteck

Inknowtech

Performance Technologies

Rahi Systems

Greenpages

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 8.3 Bn Revenue forecast by 2032 USD 28.6 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 13.2% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is data center transformation?

A: Data center transformation is the process of modernizing and optimizing an organization’s data center infrastructure to support digital transformation initiatives, improve operational efficiency, and reduce costs.

Q: What are some of the key drivers for the data center transformation market?

A: Some of the key drivers for the data center transformation market include the increasing demand for digital transformation, the adoption of cloud computing and virtualization technologies, the need for cost optimization and improved efficiency, and the growing adoption of advanced technologies.

Q: What are some of the challenges for the data center transformation market?

A: Some of the challenges for the data center transformation market include complexities in implementation, security concerns, high implementation costs, lack of skilled workforce, and interoperability issues.

Q: What are some of the recent developments in the data center transformation market?

A: Recent developments in the data center transformation market include the launch of new solutions by companies such as IBM, Intel, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco Systems, and Dell Technologies to support data center transformation and digital transformation initiatives.