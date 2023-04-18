Published Via 11Press: The market for modular data centers refers to prefabricated modules that can be quickly deployed and scaled according to business needs. Modular data centers are gaining popularity rapidly because they have many advantages over traditional data centers, including faster deployment, lower upfront costs, and greater flexibility.

Market.us estimates that the global modular data center market will reach USD 130 Billion by 2033. This is a 19.3% increase from 2023-2033 according to their report.

There are many factors that have contributed to the growth of the modular data center market. These include the growing demand for data storage, and processing, increasing adoption of cloud-based services, as well as the need for flexible, scalable, and adaptable data center solutions. The growing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), are also driving demand for modular data centers.

Regional Snapshot

North America: North America is expected to lead the modular data centers market, due to several leading data center providers and rising cloud adoption there. The United States leads this region, boasting high demand for modular data centers from the healthcare, BFSI, and IT & telecom sectors.

Drivers

Data Storage and Processing Needed: With the rise of big data, IoT, and other data-intensive technologies, there is an increasing need for data storage and processing. Modular data centers offer businesses a flexible and scalable solution to store and process large amounts of information – thus fueling demand for modular data centers.

Restraints

Limited Customizability: Modular data centers are typically prefabricated and assembled away from the site, which limits the customization options available. This could be a disadvantage for businesses requiring highly specialized data center solutions.

Opportunities

Edge Computing: The rise of edge computing has presented modular data centers with new opportunities, as businesses seek ways to process data closer to its source. These modular facilities can be deployed in remote places like oil rigs, mines, and factories in order to offer these edge computing capabilities.

Challenges

Standardization is lacking: It’s currently difficult for businesses to compare and purchase different modular data centers.

It’s currently difficult for businesses to compare and purchase different modular data centers. Traditional data centers compete with them: Many businesses remain hesitant to move to modular data centers due to security and reliability concerns.

Key Market Segments

Type

380V/50Hz

480V/60Hz

Others

Application

Finance

Government and Defense

Telecom

Education

Others

Key Market Players

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Bladeroom

Cannon Technologies Ltd.

Commscope Holding Company, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Flexenclosure AB

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp

Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Co.

Baselayer Technology, LLC

Cisco

Aceco TI

Active Power

Datapod

ZTE

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2022 USD 22.26 Bn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 130 Bn Growth Rate CAGR Of 19.3% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

Frequently Asked Question

Q: What is the current market size for the Modular Data Centers Market?

A: According to a report by Market.us, the Modular Data Centers Market was valued at USD 22.26 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 130 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.

Q: What are the key segments of the Modular Data Centers Market?

A: The Modular Data Centers Market can be segmented based on Type (380V/50Hz, 480V/60Hz, Others), By Application (Finance, Government and Defense, Telecom, Education, Others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Q: Who are the key players in the Modular Data Centers Market?

A: Some of the key players in the Modular Data Centers Market include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Bladeroom, Cannon Technologies Ltd., Commscope Holding Company, Inc., Dell Inc., Flexenclosure AB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Co., Baselayer Technology, LLC, Cisco, Aceco TI, Active Power, Datapod, ZTE.