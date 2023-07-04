Market Overview

Published Via 11Press : The Peracetic Acid Market refers to an area within the chemical industry dealing with the production, distribution, and sale of peracetic acid. Also referred to as PAA or peroxyacetic acid (PAA for short), peracetic acid is an organic compound with strong oxidizing properties which is commonly used as a disinfectant, sanitizer, or sterilant due to its antimicrobial properties.

Peracetic acid has seen steady market expansion over recent years due to its wide array of uses across diverse industries, particularly healthcare, food and beverage processing, water treatment, agriculture, and pulp and paper.

The Peracetic Acid Market Size Was To Reach USD 905 Million In 2022 And is Projected To Reach a Revised Size Of USD 1,899 Million By 2032, Growing At A CAGR of 7.9 %

Peracetic acid has long been utilized within healthcare as an instrument for the sterilization of medical equipment, surface disinfection in hospitals, and high-level disinfection of endoscopes. Meanwhile, food and beverage industries employ it as a sanitizer of food contact surfaces, packaging materials, and equipment.

Key Takeaways

Peracetic Acid Market Growth: Due to increasing demand across various industries, the peracetic acid market has experienced tremendous expansion over recent years. Peracetic acid can be seen widely used as a disinfectant or sterilizing agent across sectors including food and beverage production, healthcare facilities, water treatment plants, and pulp and paper mills

Consolidation and Collaborations: In recent years, the peracetic acid market has witnessed consolidation among key players through mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations. These changes have allowed companies to expand their product lines while meeting global demands for peracetic acid more easily.

Regional Analysis

North America: North America stands as an established market for peracetic acid due to the established healthcare sector, stringent water treatment regulations, and strong food safety regulations. The United States stands as its main consumer in this region while the adoption of sustainable disinfection solutions and the need for effective sterilization are driving demand further for peracetic acid within this market.

Peracetic acid consumption has seen rapid expansion throughout Latin America, particularly in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina – its major consumers being Brazil, Mexico and Argentina respectively. Middle East and Africa: The peracetic acid market in this region is driven by strong demand from industries including water treatment, food processing and healthcare. Meeting stringent regulatory standards is fuelling market expansion in this region with key contributors being Saudi Arabia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates as key markets.

Drivers

Demand for Disinfectants is on the Rise: With increasing awareness about hygiene and sanitation issues across various industries – healthcare, food processing, water treatment – comes an increased awareness of their significance, creating greater demand for disinfectants such as peracetic acid that are effective against infectious disease transmission and help ensure clean environments. In turn, this market continues to flourish.

Restraints

Health and Safety Considerations: Peracetic acid is a strong oxidizing agent which may be damaging to human skin, eyes, and respiratory system if improperly handled or exposed for prolonged periods. Prolonged exposure or inadequate handling could present serious health hazards that require additional precautionary steps from workers.

Key Players

Evonik Industries AG

Kemira Oyj

Solvay S.A.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Airedale Chemical Company Ltd.

Ecolab Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd

Hydrite Chemical

Other Key Players

Key Market Segments

Based on Purity

Solution

Distilled

Based on Application

Sterilizer

Sanitizer

Disinfectant

Other Applications

Based on End-User

Food & beverage

Healthcare Industries

Water treatment

Pulp & paper bleaching

Other End-Users

Opportunities

Expansion in emerging economies: Emerging economies, particularly in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, offer significant growth opportunities for the peracetic acid market. These regions are experiencing rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and water treatment facilities.

Challenges

Safety considerations and handling requirements: Peracetic acid is an extremely strong oxidizing agent which may be hazardous to skin, eyes, and respiratory system health. Therefore, proper handling, storage, and transportation of peracetic acid must be strictly observed so as to prevent accidents while protecting worker health and safety.

Recent Development

Peracetic Acid’s Rapid Rise in Healthcare Facilities: Peracetic acid has seen rapid adoption across healthcare industries for disinfection purposes, thanks to its ability to combat drug-resistant microorganisms that threaten patient wellbeing and increase hospital, clinic, and other healthcare facility infection rates.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2023 USD 905 Mn Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 1,899 Mn Global Market Growth Rate (2023 to 2032) CAGR Of 7.9 % Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2032

FAQs:

Q1: How big is the Peracetic Acid Market?

A1: The global Peracetic Acid Market size was estimated at USD 905 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1,899 Mn in 2032.

Q2: What is the Peracetic Acid Market Growth?

A2: The global Peracetic Acid Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.9 %.

Q3: What is peracetic acid?

A3: Peracetic acid is a strong oxidizing agent and a powerful disinfectant used for sterilization and disinfection purposes in various industries.

Q4: What are the applications of peracetic acid?

A4: Peracetic acid is used in industries such as healthcare, food and beverage processing, water treatment, agriculture, and more for disinfection, sterilization, and preservation purposes.

Q5: What are the advantages of peracetic acid?

A5: Peracetic acid offers advantages such as effective microbial control, broad-spectrum activity, rapid action, biodegradability, minimal residue, and environmentally friendly properties.

