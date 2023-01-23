Upcoming Hollywood Movies 2023

Upcoming Hollywood Movies List

Upcoming Hollywood Movies – The past years have been extraordinary, and Hollywood has had to adapt to the changes just like other industries. One example is Warner Bros. releasing all their major 2021 films on HBO Max simultaneously, with varying outcomes. Other studios have adopted a blend of theatrical and digital approaches.

This trend is likely to continue in 2023, however, there are still many exciting films to anticipate. Here are some of the Most Anticipated upcoming hollywood movies of 2023, and we will keep updating this page as new titles are announced and more information is released. Be sure to check back frequently!

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)

Directed by: Steven Soderbergh

Starring: Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek, Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard

Opening on: February 10, 2023

In this sequel to 2015's Magic Mike XXL, Channing Tatum reprises his role as Mike Lane, who is struggling financially. He jumps at the chance to travel to London to perform for a wealthy woman (played by Salma Hayek) but soon realizes she has hidden intentions. This is Tatum's final collaboration with director Steven Soderbergh.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

Directed by: Peyton Reed

Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonathan Majors, Bill Murray

Opening on: February 17, 2023

Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne, Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne venture into the Quantum Realm, encountering peculiar beings and embarking on an extraordinary journey beyond their previous understanding of what is feasible.

Creed III (2023)

Directed by: Michael B. Jordan

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Phylicia Rashad

Opening on: March 3, 2023

Michael B. Jordan, who plays the son of Apollo Creed in the Creed franchise, will make his directorial debut in the third installment. The film will also feature Jonathan Majors as Adonis’s opponent, as well as Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad reprising their roles as Adonis’s girlfriend and mother. The plot details for this installment have not been revealed yet.

Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023)

Directed by: Jamie Payne

Starring: Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis

Premiering on: March 10 on Netflix (February 24 in select theaters)

Idris Elba reprises his role as Luther in a feature film continuation of the British television series, set four years after the show ended. The movie follows Luther in prison as a serial killer terrorizes London and will be released in select theaters before streaming on Netflix.

Scream VI (2023)

Directed by: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Starring: Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, Samara Weaving, Tony Revolori

Opening on: March 10, 2023

It was announced shortly after the release of 2022’s Scream that a sequel would be made, focusing on the characters who had survived the first film. Hayden Panettiere will reprise her role as Kirby Reed from Scream 4, but Neve Campbell will not be returning to the franchise after declining an offer she deemed insufficient.

The sequel will follow sisters Sam and Tara (played by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega) and their friends as they are terrorized by Ghostface in New York City.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)

Directed by: David F. Sandberg

Starring: Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Jack Dylan Grazer, Asher Angel Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Megan Good

Opening on: March 17, 2023

Shazam, played by Zachary Levi, returns in the sequel along with his teenage counterpart Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and all of his step-siblings who have also acquired superpowers. However, the family must unite to defeat new villains Kalypso (Lucy Liu) and Hespera (Helen Mirren), who are the daughters of Atlas.

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Directed by: Chad Stahelski

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada

Opening on: March 24, 2023

The highly-anticipated fourth installment of the action franchise directed by Chad Stahelski and starring Keanu Reeves, finally hits theaters in 2023 after a two-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The plot details are largely unknown, however, it is known that John Wick will be at war with the High Table and may even be presumed dead by them. Director Chad Stahelski has also hinted that the film may not have a happy ending for the central character.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Directed by: John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein

Starring: Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, Smith

Opening on: March 31, 2023

A feature film adaptation of the beloved Nintendo franchise is currently in development, with Chris Meledandri of Illumination (known for producing the Despicable Me franchise) serving as producer and Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of the Mario character, serving as a creative consultant.

The film will feature an all-star voice cast, with Chris Pratt lending his talents to the portrayal of the iconic plumber, Mario. He will be joined by Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Charlie Day as Luigi. The film promises to bring the beloved characters and world of the Mushroom Kingdom to life on the big screen.

Beau Is Afraid (2023)

Directed by: Ari Aster

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane, Parker Posey, Patti LuPone, Stephen Henderson

Opening on: April 21, 2023

The third film from writer-director Ari Aster is a highly-anticipated and highly-ambitious project, the synopsis of which describes it as an epic odyssey of a man’s journey to return home to his mother. The film promises to be a bold and ingeniously depraved exploration of the human experience.

The official synopsis is scarce on details, but the trailer suggests that the film will be a unique and surreal experience for audiences. The exact nature of the film’s narrative and themes are yet to be revealed, making it an exciting and highly-anticipated release for the film community. Beau Is Afraid movie stand at 10th in the list of upcoming hollywood movies.

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Directed by: Lee Cronin

Starring: Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Neil Fisher

Opening on: April 21, 2023

The fifth installment in the iconic Evil Dead franchise, originally slated for release on HBO Max in the fall of 2022, has been announced for a theatrical release in April of the same year. The film, which shifts the setting from a remote cabin in the woods to the city, follows the story of two estranged sisters whose reunion is abruptly interrupted by the discovery of a mysterious book that summons demons.

The film is not a direct continuation of any of the previous entries in the franchise, including the 2013 remake, but it is expected to deliver the franchise’s signature blood-soaked thrills and horror. The story is new, but the fans of the franchise can expect the same level of intensity and terrifying experience. Evil Dead Rise is the 10th movie from the upcoming hollywood movies list.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

Directed by: James Gunn

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klmentieff, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki

Opening in: May 5, 2023

Writer-director James Gunn, known for his critically acclaimed and irreverent film The Suicide Squad in 2021, is set to continue his success with the latest installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The film will feature a talented cast, led by the charismatic Chris Pratt, and a diverse ensemble of actors.

The franchise is known for its comedic elements, and it is expected that the latest installment will continue to deliver in this regard, providing audiences with a thrilling and entertaining experience. Will Poulter is confirmed to play the role of Adam Warlock, a character who was hinted at the end of the previous installment, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The film is highly anticipated by audiences and fans alike, as it promises to bring the unique blend of action, humor, and storytelling that has made the franchise so popular.

Fast X (2023)

Directed by: Justin Lin

Starring: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel

Opening on: May 19, 2023

The 10th installment of the high-octane and action-packed franchise is set to be released, with part one premiering in theaters. The second part, rumored to be the final installment in the series, is expected to be released in 2024.

While the plot details are currently under wraps, it has been confirmed that the cast, including Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, will be returning to reprise their iconic roles. The franchise is known for its adrenaline-fueled action and intense storylines, and fans can expect more of the same in this latest installment.

The Little Mermaid (2023)

Directed by: Rob Marshall

Starring: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina

Opening on: May 26, 2023

Disney’s beloved animated classic is getting a live-action adaptation, and it promises to be a treat for fans of the original. The casting choices for this adaptation are noteworthy, with Melissa McCarthy playing Ursula, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and Javier Bardem as King Triton.

The film also boasts new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Halle Bailey, the pop star, will bring Ariel to life. This live-action adaptation of the classic story is expected to be a fresh take on the beloved tale, with a talented cast and new music that will delight audiences of all ages.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Directed by: Joaquim Dos Santos

Starring: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae

Opening on: June 2, 2023

The critically acclaimed and award-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was a huge hit with audiences and critics alike, and the highly-anticipated sequel Across the Spider-Verse was initially set to release in 2022, but has since been moved to 2023.

The film will feature the return of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, and new additions to the cast include Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy and Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara, also known as Spider-Man 2099. Issa Rae has also been confirmed to voice Jessica Drew, also known as Spider-Woman, and it is expected that Jake Johnson will reprise his role as Peter Parker.

The first trailer for the film has not revealed much about the storyline, but it has introduced a wide array of Spider characters that Miles will encounter in the film.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

Directed by: Steven Caple Jr.

Starring: Ron Perlman, Anthony Ramos, Peter Cullen, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez

Opening on: June 9, 2023

The Transformers franchise continues to delve into its history with the latest installment, which takes place in the mid-1990s. The film follows a pair of archaeologists who become embroiled in a three-way conflict between various factions of Transformers.

The film is loosely based on the Beast Wars storyline and directed by Steven Caple Jr. (known for directing Creed II). The film features the return of Peter Cullen as the voice of Optimus Prime and an ensemble cast including Ron Perlman, Anthony Ramos, and Dominique Fishback.

The film promises to be an exciting and action-packed adventure that will appeal to both fans of the franchise and newcomers alike. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the 15th movie from this upcoming hollywood movies list.

Extraction 2 (2023)

Directed by: Sam Hargrave

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa

Premiering on: June 16, 2023 on Netflix

The concept of multiple universes or “multi-verses” was a popular trend in 2022, and this upcoming film from DC appears to be joining the trend. The plot details are currently unknown, however, the casting of Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne has led to speculation about the direction of the story.

There are rumors that the film will follow the “Flashpoint” storyline from the comics, which would suggest the potential for crossover elements and unexpected twists in the story. While the exact details of the story are not yet available, the film is expected to be a highly-anticipated and exciting addition to the DC film universe.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

Directed by: James Mangold

Starring: Harrison Ford, Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook

Opening on: June 30, 2023

The Indiana Jones franchise is set to return with a new installment, marking the first time that a director other than Steven Spielberg will take the helm of the series. James Mangold, known for directing Walk the Line, will be directing the long-awaited follow-up to 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

The film features an all-star cast, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Antonio Banderas and the return of Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones. This new installment promises to deliver thrilling action, adventure and storytelling that the franchise is known for.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One (2023)

Directed by: Christopher McQuarrie

Starring: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales

Opening on: July 14, 2023

The release schedule for the Mission: Impossible franchise has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the latest installment, Mission: Impossible 7, is set to be released in 2023, followed by Mission: Impossible 8 in 2024. When the seventh installment is released, Tom Cruise will have played the lead character Ethan Hunt for an impressive 27 years.

The film brings back familiar faces from the franchise, including Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, and Vanessa Kirby, and will feature Esai Morales as the primary antagonist. The film promises to be an exciting and thrilling addition to the beloved franchise, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

Oppenheimer (2023)

Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Starring: Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Benny Safdie

Opening on: July 21, 2023

Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated biopic, which tells the story of physicist and “father of the atomic bomb” J. Robert Oppenheimer, is set to star Cillian Murphy in the lead role, as well as Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. As with many of Nolan’s films, the film will be shot in IMAX and it is highly recommended that it be viewed on the largest screen possible for the full immersive experience.

The film promises to be a thought-provoking and visually striking exploration of one of the most important figures in the history of science and technology.

The Marvels (2023)

Directed by: Nia DaCosta

Starring: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson

Opening on: July28,2023

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, with plans to release five films in 2023, including the sequel to Captain Marvel. The sequel will be directed by Nia DaCosta, known for her work on the 2021 film Candyman, and Brie Larson will return as Carol Danvers. The film will also mark the big-screen debut of Iman Vellani’s character Kamala Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel, after her eponymous Disney+ series debuts in 2022.

The film is highly anticipated by fans of the franchise, and promises to continue to deliver the action, adventure and storytelling that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for.

Roosevelt

Directed by: Martin Scorsese

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio

Opening on: July 14, 2023

The life of the 32nd President of the United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt, is set to be portrayed in a film directed by the acclaimed Martin Scorsese, with Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role as the leader who guided the country through the Great Depression and World War II. The project was announced in 2017, and there has been limited information on the film’s progress since then, therefore the release date should be considered as subject to change.

The film is expected to be a captivating and nuanced portrayal of one of the most important figures in American history, and it will be interesting to see how Scorsese, DiCaprio and the team behind the film will bring the story to life.

Barbie (2023)

Directed by: Greta Gerwig

Starring: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling

Opening on: July 21, 2023

Director Greta Gerwig, known for her successful adaptation of Little Women, teams up with writer Noah Baumbach to bring a unique story to the screen. The film follows the journey of the iconic doll, played by Margot Robbie, as she is exiled from the fantasy world of Barbieland and discovers the reality of our world.

Blue Beetle (2023)

Directed by: Angel Manuel Soto

Starring: Xolo Maridueña, Susan Sarandon, Harvey Guillen

Opening on: August 18, 2023

The Blue Beetle film was initially intended for the HBO Max streaming platform, but Warner Bros. later decided to release it in theaters. The movie will be directed by Angel Manuel Soto and feature Xolo Maridueña as the lead, who gained popularity on the Netflix series Cobra Kai.

The Nun 2 (2023)

Directed by: Michael Chaves

Starring: Bonnie Aarons

Opening on: September 8, 2023

The Conjuring Universe franchise is expanding with a sequel to the 2018 horror film The Nun. The first movie featured Taissa Farmiga as a young nun who encounters the demon Valak at her convent. The new film will take place four years later, with Sister Irene (Farmiga) encountering Valak once again after a priest’s murder. Currently, Bonnie Aarons, who played Valak, is the only confirmed cast member, and it is not yet known if Taissa Farmiga will return to her role.

Dune: Part Two (2023)

Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård

Opening on: November 3, 2023

Despite initial uncertainty due to the simultaneous release of the first installment on HBO Max, the sequel to Dune is confirmed to be happening. Director Denis Villeneuve stated that the film will adapt the remaining portions of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel and will be released exclusively in theaters.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

Directed by: Francis Lawrence

Starring: Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Tom Blyth, Jason Schwartzman

Opening on: November 17, 2023

Francis Lawrence, a veteran of the Hunger Games franchise, is directing a prequel to the series based on the novel by Suzanne Collins. The prequel centers on the young Coriolanus Snow (previously played by Donald Sutherland) and his role as a mentor in the Hunger Games, set years before the events of the original series.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023)

Directed by: James Wan

Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison

Opening on: December 25, 2023

Director James Wan is returning to the world of Atlantis and the DC superhero Aquaman (played by Jason Momoa) for another installment. The cast will include Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. Currently, no further information about the film is available.

There are few more movies from upcoming hollywood movies list which may or may not be get releases in 2023 which includes The Nightingale, Legally Blonde 3 and Rebel Moon.

