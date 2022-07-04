40+ Amazing Blogging Statistics, Facts, and Trends for 2022

Blogging Statistics: Today we will be discussing blogging statistics. Let’s first look at the history of blogs before we dive into the topic. 1994 was the year when the first blog or, as its author called it; a personal homepage was launched.

Millions of people use blogs to earn money, grow their brand on the internet, increase traffic to their websites, etc. Many individuals read blogs to learn more about companies, movies, products, and other topics.

As a result, you’ll find a list of 40+ mind-blowing Blogging Stats in this article.

Let’s dive into the details quickly.

Impressive Blogging Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

Here are some of the most stunning blogging facts you should be aware of:

Food blogging is most popular in 2022.

is most popular in 2022. Many companies worldwide outsource content creation.

American bloggers can earn $51,120 annually.

According to blogging stats for 2020, longer blog posts can have up to 77.2% higher inbound links than shorter posts.

inbound links than shorter posts. Blog titles between 6 to 13 words in length are most successful.

in length are most successful. There are more than 31 million active bloggers in the United States as of January 2022.

in the United States as of There are over 600 million blogs on the internet nowadays.

on the internet nowadays. Bloggers spend more than 4 hours writing a single blog post.

a single blog post. Adding a blog to an existing website can boost traffic up to 434%.

3% of bloggers have between 21 to 35 years old.

have between 77% of internet users regularly read blogs.

regularly read blogs. Huffington Post is the most lucrative blog with a revenue of $500 million annually.

Key Blogging Statistics for 2022

These numbers are a good indicator of whether having a blog by 2022 is worthwhile.

#1. In Q1 of 2022, food blogging is the most lucrative niche.

According to blogging statistics, food bloggers are earning most of the money from their content in Q1 of 2022. Comparable to other bloggers, their median monthly income is $9,169.

(Source: Rank IQ)

#2. 55% of bloggers achieve strong results with blog posts of a minimum of 2,000 words.

The history of blogging facts shows that there was a time when shorter blogs were acceptable. Customers are now looking for more detailed content that explains the nuts and bolts of a topic. That isn’t to mean that shorter blog posts aren’t compelling, but the longer blog articles are still more popular. As a result, search engines will give your content a higher ranking.

(Source: Orbit Media)

#3. Blogs account for over a third of all websites.

Worldwide, there are more than 1.7 billion websites. Over 500 million of those websites are blogs.

It’s challenging to find an exact number, as there are several factors that you have to take into consideration. For example, some websites are not active now. However, this is still a significant number, and there’s no indication that it will decline anytime soon.

(Source: Hosting Tribunal)

#4. Companies outsource content creation.

88% of people who outsource content strategy say they do it for content creation.

35% of these companies employ individuals to distribute their content. Some outsource editorial planning, measurement, strategy, and content technology jobs.

There’s no harm in outsourcing these tasks if you don’t have a dedicated content team in your company.

(Source: Content Marketing Institute via SlideShare)

#5. Bloggers in the US can earn $51,120 annually.

According to Glassdoor, a blogger in the US can earn up to $51,120 annually. This data was compiled from 18 bloggers who anonymously submitted their salaries to the platform.



(Source: Glassdoor)

#6. Adding a blog to an existing website can boost traffic up to 434%.

Indexed pages are simply the list of pages on a website that has been visited by a search engine, analyzed, and added to its index. These pages are crucial for website ranking- a site with a lower percentage of indexed pages will usually rank lower. This can lead to a loss of traffic. According to statistics on business blogging, websites with blogs have 434% higher indexed pages.

(Source: Tech Client)

#7. According to blogging stats for 2020, longer blog posts can have up to 77.2% higher inbound links than shorter posts.

Consider being presented with two blogs, one with 2000 words and another with 500 words on the same topic.

Which one would you trust to create your content?

The longer post would be your best bet. You are more likely to link to longer posts. This indirect link will help the ranking. This indirectly increases the rank by providing an inbound link.

(Source: Backlinko)

#8. Blog articles with images get more traffic than text-only posts.

The human brain is built to process pictures more easily, efficiently, and quickly than text. According to blog statistics from 2022, visuals have a greater retention rate (65%) than text (10%-20%). So, it is a good idea to include images with your blog content. This will help your readers better understand your posts. In addition, pictures also help you gain more traffic via search engines as well as increased social media sharing.

(Source: Neil Patel)

#9. Quality content can boost blog traffic by as much as 2,000%.

How can you make high-quality content so that you get such a result?

You need to make sure your content is unique and free from plagiarism. Also, your headlines should be strong and compelling. Furthermore, you should also ensure your content is clear and concise with actionable information.

(Source: Omnicore Agency)

#10. Nearly 8% of bloggers earn enough money to support their families.

One-third of bloggers attempt to monetize their blogs. Surprising blogging statistics from 2022 reveal that less than 10% of bloggers make enough money to support themselves and their families. Only 0.6% of bloggers earn more than 1 million dollars a year through their blogs.

(Source: Finances Online)

#11. 97% of bloggers use social media to increase their blog engagement, according to reports.

Why are so many bloggers using social media to promote their blogs and websites?

For starters, most popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc., already have huge followings that can bring millions of visitors to a blog if appropriately used. In addition, they also offer bloggers the chance to get first-hand feedback from readers via comments.

(Source: Orbit Media)

#12. Blog titles between 6 to 13 words in length are most successful.

According to blogging stats of 2022, your headline is your blog title. Your headline should be concise and catchy to grab your readers’ attention. The best titles contain eight or fewer words. If you can keep your blog posts between 6-13 words, it will work just fine. To add more value to your blog title, make sure it includes the following:

Conciseness

Specificity

Urgency

Relatability

Numbers

(Source: Express Writers)

#13. The average blog post contains 2,330 words.

The average length of the blog article is growing nowadays. A few years ago, that number was 1,400. That number grew to 2,520 words in 2021, and it increased to 2,330 words in January 2022. According to recent blog statistics, Google favors long-form blogs to rank higher in search engines. After all, they provide more detailed information to their readers.

(Source: Hubspot)

General Blogging Statistics

Jorn Barger 1997 created the phrase “weblog.“ One year later, the first blog post appeared online as it is known today. These blogging statistics will help you figure out what happened next.

#14. There are more than 31 million active bloggers in the United States as of January 2022.

What is the total number of bloggers?

This is a difficult question, considering that some bloggers have multiple blogs. Each day new blogs are created while others are being shut down. It means that we are only able to work from estimates.

According to industry experts, there are over 31 million bloggers in the United States in 2022.

(Source: Growth Badger)

#15. There are over 600 million blogs on the internet nowadays.

The first blog was published in 1994, and it has been almost 25 years since then. The blogging industry exploded rapidly in the 2000s. In 2005, there were approximately 50 million blogs. This number grew to nearly 152 million by 2013.

According to Statista, there were around 488.1 million blogs on Tumblr- Social networking site alone, in January 2020!

How many blogs will there be in 2022?

According to 2022 blogging statistics, there are more than 600 million blogs around the world.

These figures show that Tumblr has the most blogs, nearly 518.7 million, followed by WordPress around 455 million blogs.

(Source: Earth Web and Growth Badger)

#16. There were only 23 blogs available on the internet in 1999.

Justin Hall, the pioneer of blogging, started the trend in 1994. That trend was not immediately popular. There were no blogging sites at the time, and the idea was utterly new. The launch of various blogging platforms such as LiveJournal and Blogger in 1999 was the catalyst for this change.

Technorati, a search engine that allows you to find blogs, was launched in 2002. One year later, Audio Blogger became the first podcasting service on the internet.

As the number of blogging software grew, many people began to build their blogs. Within six years, blogs have increased from 23 (1999) to 50 million (2005).

(Source: Webdesigner Depot)

#17. Bloggers spend more than 4 hours writing one blog post.

Every year, bloggers seem to spend more time on their posts.

Bloggers took an average of 2 hrs and 24 min to write a post in 2014. In 2020, that number increased to 3 hrs and 55 min. Blogging trends in 2022 indicate that an average of 4 hrs and 1 min is spent on writing a single blog post.

Because Google prioritizes high-quality content, it’s only logical that writers devote more effort and time to writing their posts.

Google values quality content, so bloggers devote more effort and time to writing their posts. Writers must conduct extensive research to provide the best value to their audience.

#18. Nearly 77% of internet users regularly read blogs.

There are many statistics you can find online about blog readers, including the number of readers. One statistic you will see on many websites is that around 77% of internet users regularly read blogs. This stat doesn't change in the last ten years. We've done our study and discovered that this information has been on the internet since 2010.

In 2010, there were approximately 480 million internet users. In 2019, this number rose to 4.1 billion. Thus, in 2010, nearly 77% of internet surfers would have given us an estimated 370 million blog readers, while they reached 3.1 billion in 2019.

Unfortunately, the internet doesn't have enough data to support this claim. The truth is that we don't know for sure how many people read blogs.

(Source: Impactbnd)

#19. Budgets for content marketing are increasing.

Marketers raised their content marketing budgets by nearly 78% in 2019 compared to 2018. Approximately one-third of marketers (32%) surveyed stated that they were "definitely clear" about the best way to manage a content marketing campaign.

(Zazzle Media)

#20. Videos are the best way of promoting blogs on Twitter.

Twitter states that Tweets with video attachments receive 10 times more engagement than those which do not. Video advertisements can also reduce cost-per-engagement by 50%.

In addition, there are many types of videos you can use to engage your users. There are video ads that include website buttons, video advertisements, as well as Amplify Pre-roll.

You can increase user engagement on Twitter by adding videos.

(Twitter)

#21. If you want backlinks, you should write longer content.

Backlinko estimates that blog posts get 77.2% more link traffic than shorter blogs. The same may be said for social sharing; however, you see diminishing returns after going beyond 2000 words.

According to similar research, there is no correlation between social shares and backlinks. It means there is a minimal crossover between shareable content and gets backlinks.

(Source: Backlinko)

#22. In 2021, bloggers will accept more guest posts.

The State of Digital Media 2021: Influence & Co. reveals that 93% of editors said that they plan to maintain or increase the number of guest posts that go up on their websites.

The average word count of blog posts with over 1,000 shares, which is 891, is also stated in the research.

(Source: Influence & Co.)

#23. Longer blog posts get more shares.

The majority of individuals read posts on their mobile devices. As a result, it only makes sense for bloggers to write shorter content to cater to a user's attention span.

BuzzSumo claims that longer blog posts receive more shares. On Facebook, the average share is 8,859 if your content is between 3,000 and 10,000 words long.

As a result, if you publish longer blog entries, you have a better chance of surpassing your rivals on social media.

(Source: BuzzSumo via OkDork)

#24. Each day, around 7.5 million articles or blog posts are created.

How many blogs are bloggers publishing each day?

7,500,000 is the answer.

However, it is essential to note that bloggers have different blogging styles. Just 1% of bloggers post multiple times per day, while 3% post once per day. Additionally, 61% of bloggers post once per week.

(Source: Earthweb)

#25. The most popular format for a blog is How-To Articles.

Are you looking to start a blog but aren't sure what topic to write or how to format it?

According to 77% of bloggers polled, 'How-to" articles were the most popular blog style in 2019. The next are trends and news (49%) and ebooks and guides 47%).

Other popular blog styles are research, opinions, interviews, infographics, gated content, and roundups.

You can switch formats if you run out of ideas. These formats work well for many bloggers, so there is no reason to think they won't work for you.

(Source: Statista)

#26. Asking questions will help you get more shares.

The headlines that end in a "question mark" get nearly 23.3% more social shares than the headlines that are without a question mark.

This research also indicates that headlines with 14 to 17 words will generate around 76.7% more social shares than those with shorter headlines.

It's also worth noting that an average post receives 9.7 times as many shares than one published on a B2B website. The distribution of shares and links between B2C and B2B publishers appears to be identical.

(Source: Backlinko)

#27. Add research data to the blog posts to engage users.

Statistics-backed content is 73% more convincing than content that isn't backed by data.

People prefer to read blogs that are backed up with facts and numbers. Not only referencing sources and conducting research help your blog gain more attention, but it will also position your site as an authoritative figure within your niche.

This can help you gain more backlinks and recognition from your peers.

#28. 53.3% of bloggers have between 21 to 35 years old.

Over half the individuals in the blogosphere have a median age of between 21 to 35 years.

Then there are the bloggers under the age of 20, who make up 20.2% of the blogging community. A significantly lesser percentage of bloggers, 19.4%, belong to the 36-50 age demographic group, whereas bloggers aged 51 and up make up a smaller portion of the blogging community (7.1%).

No matter what statistics you may have on blog demographics, everyone blogs today. Dagny Carlsson, who is well-known in Sweden and worldwide as the oldest blogger of today, is a great example. Dagny is now at the age of 106 and runs a blog.

According to studies, the gender ratio of bloggers is almost equal. Male bloggers account for 49.1% of the blogging community, while females account for 50.9%.

(Source: Daily Infographic)

#29. Malware attacks are caused by outdated plugins.

Sucuri states that malware attacks occur because of out-of-date plugins in their 2016 report. Nearly 56% of WordPress software installations are outdated. However, this percentage is lower than other content management solutions such as Adobe Commerce (formerly Magento) (97%), Joomla (85%), and Drupal (81%).

(Source: Sucuri)

#30. Companies that publish 16+ blog posts per month have higher traffic than those with fewer posts.

HubSpot Company examined blog data from 13,500 HubSpot clients during a 2015 study. The study aimed to explore the possible connection between blogging frequency and traffic. This study showed that companies that published 16+ blog posts each month received more traffic than those that only published 4 posts.

Furthermore, HubSpot analyzed traffic data according to company size and found some fascinating results. Small firms (from 1 to 10 employees) that publish 11 or more posts every month received twice the traffic compared to those with only 2-5 posts each 30 days.

This study also revealed that blogs are a powerful tool for companies. The study showed that organizations with over 200 employees who published 11+ blog posts each month had 3.5 times higher traffic than companies with the same number of staff who either did not post or only posted one or two blogs in a month.

HubSpot pointed out in the final part of their study that blog posting frequency is associated with lead generation.

HubSpot concluded that companies with 16 or more monthly posts generated 4.5 times more leads than those companies posting four blog posts per month. These findings make it easy to understand why blogs are important for companies.

(Source: HubSpot)

#31. Blog readers spend around 37 seconds reading a single blog post.

You got it right!

The average time visitors spend reading a single blog post is 37 seconds. In addition, 43% of readers skim through text rather than reading it thoroughly.

It is easy to see that there is not enough balance between the number of time bloggers put into writing a blog and the average time audience spend reading the post. There are no statistics needed to prove this. Blogs require more energy and time to write, and most readers only visit the content for a few seconds.

The average number of visits to your blog won't be as significant if you work hard and long enough to create valuable and engaging content. A loyal audience will read your posts that will indeed spend more than 37 seconds.

According to Medium, content that can be read in seven minutes or less gets the most significant attention from internet users. So, an ordinary adult who reads blogs daily should be able to read approximately 265 words per minute. This logic would mean that a blog post of seven minutes should contain nearly 1,850 words.

It's striking that this content length corresponds to Backlinko's 2016 research, which looked at more than a million Google search results and found that, on average, the first page results contained 1,890 words.

(Source: Quoracreative)

Business Blogging Statistics

We have automated influencer marketing, lead generation software, email marketing tools, and many other marketing channels in 2022.

However, will blogging still be relevant to marketers in 2022?

Let's see!

#32. More than 90% of Business-to-Business (B2B) marketers use content marketing.

According to a survey of around 1,100 North American marketers in 2018, 93% of marketers used content marketing. This marketing strategy is more effective than traditional advertising as it does not compel individuals to buy. Instead, it delivers high-quality content and leaves the purchasing decision up to the readers.

(Source: Neil Patel)

#33. Increasing brand awareness: 7 out of 10 customers prefer their brands' promotion via articles rather than advertisements.

According to 2022 blog readership stats, 74% of customers prefer brands' articles to promote their brands rather than advertisements.

Businesses are now using blogs to increase brand awareness. The information comes from a piece regarding consumer views toward customized content. Blog traffic statistics also reveal that branded blog posts are 22 times more successful than regular display advertisements. On average, consumers spend 36 seconds reading blog content. This is significantly higher than the 1.6 seconds they devote to banner advertisements.

This research has shown that many businesses worldwide use blogs to connect with customers.

There is a constant increase in the number of business blogs. Business blogs are a great way to reach large audiences around the globe. In addition, a blog is a cost-effective marketing strategy. This explains why company blogs continue to grow.

(Source: Content Marketing Institute)

#34. 53% of marketers consider blogging a key content marketing strategy.

According to 2022 statistics on business blogging, more than half of marketers use blogging as an effective content marketing tool. Blogs help generate leads, engage readers, attract clients, and convert them to buyers.

(Source: Optinmonster)

#35. According to an online poll, 68.5% of people believe that blogs add credibility to a website.

By conducting an online survey in 2013, Social Marketing Writing covers the important factors of building a trustworthy blog.

Survey results showed that 68.5% of participants believe that blogs increase the credibility of a website, while 31.5% of people disagreed. The same survey revealed a few more statistics about blogging that we would like to share with our readers.

The majority of study participants (30%) agree that quality content is the most important aspect of a blog's reputation. Regular content publication was the second most vital credibility criterion, with 15% of participants choosing this option. With only 2% of participants trusting this factor for credibility, the ranking of comments and visits was much lower.

Finally, the research provided data on podcast blog statistics. According to the study, only 3.7% of participants acknowledged podcasts as a trustworthiness factor. This percentage is higher today if you consider the significant increase in podcast listeners.

(Source: Social Marketing Writing)

#36. More than 80% of marketers intend to increase their use of unique content.

8 out of 10 marketers want to employ more original content in 2022, according to business blogging stats. Google rewards those who create unique content. If you do not, you will be penalized. Users also desire unique content. It's not right to plagiarize someone else's work.

(Source: Neil Patel)

e-Commerce Blog Statistics

#37. A website's credibility is enhanced via blogs.

Nearly 68.52% of the bloggers surveyed said that blogs improve the credibility of a website. They use blogs to highlight their expertise in their respective field.

When asked which specific elements contributed to their credibility, the majority of respondents (30%) stated content quality. Good design was answered by 17% of respondents. In addition, 15% believe that publishing regularly is crucial, while 12% believe that having good authors is important.

#38. Bloggers with low-income and high-income prioritize content quality.

According to bloggers who earn a minimum of $50,000 per year, content quality is essential for success—bloggers with a lower income share this sentiment.

But, they do have a different priority. High-earners mainly focus on article introductions, headlines, blog names, site design, SEO, and email marketing.

Low-income bloggers devote their time to improving their social media presence, including publishing more frequently and standing out against similar content.

(Source: Growth Badger)

#39. Shoppers do their research before buying.

Google surveyed 59% of shoppers and found that around 59% of consumers will research a product before making an online or in-store purchase.

That is why having a blog where you can discuss your products and services is vital. In addition, around 46% of shoppers stated that they check inventory online before visiting a store.

You may supply potential clients with the information they require by creating a blog. This increases the likelihood of a sale.

(Source: Think With Google)

#40. If images fail to load, customers will abandon the site.

Adobe estimates that more than half of consumers (53%) will abandon a website if the pictures fail to load, and 32% will switch to a different device if this happens.

Furthermore, users may also be turned away if they have trouble accessing the website's content, such as slow to load or too long, video not loading well, and content not well displayed on the user's device.

(Source: Adobe via SlideShare)

#41. Millennials believe that online content drives brand loyalty.

Approximately 62% of millennials believe that a brand's online content keeps them loyal to a company. However, they also claim that the stuff they receive can turn them off because it doesn't address their problems.

Instead, they end up with long, sales-driven content that isn't relevant to them. Nearly 12% of millennials stated that they dislike marketing communications.

(Source: Business Wire)

Curious Blogging Facts

Most people are wondering if bloggers will make any money in 2022.

#42. When it came to starting a blog, 36.8% of bloggers paid more than $100.

Here is a look at how much money most bloggers spend when they first start a blog. According to a poll conducted by Blog Tyrant, out of 350 bloggers, nearly 36.8% of bloggers spent over $100 on their first blog.

Marginally lesser 33.4% of those who created blogs with a budget between $20 and $100. While 12.9% of those hoping for a positive return on investment (ROI) on a blog with an investment of less than $20, and 16.9% of those who did not invest money in a blog.

(Source: Blog Tyrant)

#43. Blogging stats for 2022 show that more than 80% of bloggers don't make even $100 through their blogs.

A common question about blogging is whether it can generate a steady income stream. Blogging has many advantages, including the financial aspect. However, not everyone can make money through blogging. To find out the answer, we looked at a Blogging.org survey conducted in 2012. Based on responses from more than 1000 bloggers, the survey found that 81% of bloggers have never earned $100 through blogging, while only 8% of bloggers make enough money to support their families.

When looking at the financial side of blogging, one of the many WordPress statistics that demonstrate the platform's rapid growth. Blogging.org surveyed WordPress and found that WordPress has 500,000 new blog posts and 400,000 new comments each day. This was in 2012

WordPress, one of the most popular websites on the internet, reports that it will have around 70 million new posts in 2022. This is about 226,000 new blog posts per day, which is astounding. It also has over 409 million monthly views.

Let's return to the main topic: blog statistics regarding the average income of bloggers. ProBlogger carried out a similar study to the one conducted by Blogging.org. The survey results showed that 10% reported not making any money from blogging. In addition, 28% of bloggers reported daily profits of less than $0.30, while 58% of all participants reported daily earnings of less than $3.5. Finally, 4% of bloggers, or those with the most popular blogs among those polled, made $10,000 each month.

We wanted to compare our findings with other recent research regarding bloggers' income. Thrive My Way has a 2022 analysis. According to statistics 2022 blogging stats, the average blogger earns between $0 to $1000 each month.

Digital Nomad Wannabe also conducted a survey and found that 23.1% of bloggers earn between $1 and 200 per month. Just 12.8% of bloggers made between $1,000 to $2500.

Is it possible to make money from your blog? Yes, you can make money from your blog, but you need to put in a lot of effort, time, and creativity.

(Source: UK Web Host Review and Digital Nomad Wannabe)

#44. Huffington Post is the most lucrative blog, with a revenue of $500 million annually.

Blogging offers many benefits, such as setting your own schedule and working from home. But what about the financial benefits of having a blog? The Huffington Post is presently the most profitable blog. It makes nearly half a million dollars annually! Engadget is in second place with $45.5 million, and Moz is in third place with $44.9 million.

(Source: Target Internet)

#45. Nearly 60% of marketers reuse blog content.

6 out of 10 marketers do not create new content, but they may reuse older articles up to three times. It makes sense to maintain the original content if the information is still valid. If the article is already ranked high in search results, it is better to make minor changes than to create a complete revamp.

(Source: Right source)

#46. Currently, video blogs are becoming more popular; YouTube receives approximately 5 billion views per day.

According to blogging trends, V logging is expected to rise even more in 2022. Podcasts, vlogs, and other types of media are becoming increasingly popular worldwide, which is one of the reasons why many individuals believe that blogging is becoming obsolete.

On the other hand, blogs are still highly relevant and excellent marketing tools for reaching large online audiences. We have provided various facts and statistics supporting this claim; however, that does not mean that vlogging is not growing.

"What is vlogging?" was a common question in the early 2000s. They are more likely to ask these days, "How do I start a vlog?"

Video content falls under the visual category. Vlogs are a great way to connect with your audience. Fortunately, YouTube has proven to be an excellent venue for many firms to reach millions of people every day by using catchy and shot videos.

If you haven't yet figured out how to include vlogs on your website, now is the time to start thinking about it.

(Source: Make a Website Hub)

Conclusion

These are fascinating statistics about blogging. Now you have many ideas about the expense of running a blog, competition, readers, and much more. We hope this information will allow you to build a more successful blog.

You can also start a blog if you don't already have one.

Even without the opportunity for financial gain, running a blog is a fascinating and satisfying endeavor. You can make your life more enjoyable by writing valuable content, researching several topics, and building an online community.