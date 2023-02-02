Introduction

Burger King statistics: Today, the fast-food industry is speedily rising because of the quick services they give. There are many competitors in the market such as McDonald’s, Starbucks, Burger King, and Tim Horton, etc. each of these has its own specialties. As of today, Burger King reduced its company-operated outlets and focused on franchises, and yet the taste is continued.

In this Burger king statistics, we will have an insight into general statistics guided by demographic, country wise, by outlets by-products to gain more knowledge.

Who is Burger King?

Burger king is a quick-service fast-food restaurant headquartered in Florida, United States of America. The fast-food restaurant was initially launched as Insta-Burger King. During the pandemic years, Burger King became the most valuable quick service brand around the world. Burger King focuses more on the taste as compared to McDonald’s healthy items. As of today, Burger King’s Whopper is the best seller in many countries. Moreover, Burger king offers great customer service, therefore, this brand has become a most valuable brand. Around the world, this brand is commonly known as BK.

The Menu At Burger King



(Source: Burger King)

Similar to Burger king’s competitors, the menu includes 5 main categories of quick service food items as Breakfast meals, Breakfast sandwiches, platters and burritos, drinks, and coffee and breakfast sides.

The subcategorized menu changes as per country.

General Burger King Statistics

Burger King has around 19.247 restaurants spread around the world.

In Australia, Burger king does not operate under its own name.

In the United States of America, there are 7,257 locations of the Burger King restaurant.

Guam, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands, US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico have no Burger King outlets.

Burger King is known to have deals with big-budget films for the promotion of its products.

Around the world, as per Burger King statistics, the restaurant has 18,700 locations.

On average, this fast food and quick service restaurant serve around 15.7 million customers every day.

Burger King exists in more than 100 countries.

In the month of November 2022, Burgerking.com received 2 million of website traffic whereas it was 2.1 million in the month of October 2022. This recorded a 4% decrease in the rate of visitors.

September 2022 received 2.2 million website traffic from around the world.

In the year 2021, the restaurant collective earned 1.8 billion in revenue from global operations.

During 2021, the overall sales revenue accounted for $64 million while 1.74 billion was earned from franchise and property segments.

By Country

(Reference: Semrush)

The website traffic which belongs to the online service of Burger king is accessed majorly by France.

In France, there are 87.49% of users resulting in 1.8 million. Out of these 14.02% are desktop and 85.98% mobile users.

In the United States of America, there are 168.7K overall digital service users resulting in 8.29%.

The USA has 48.58% desktop users and 51.42% mobile users.

Users in Germany contribute around 29.7K with 1.46%.12.94% belong to desktop traffic and 87.06% belong to mobile traffic.

Belgium and Mexico have 0.68% and 0.48% traffic resulting in 13.8K and 9.9K respectively.

In Belgium, there are 8.8% of desktop users and 91.2% of mobile users.

While Mexico has 0.27% desktop traffic and 99.73% mobile traffic.

Over the last 6 months, burger king’s app recorded an overall 17.3% desktop traffic and 82.7% mobile traffic.

Mobile traffic resulted in around 1.6 million and only 360K of the desktop traffic in the past 6 months.

By Product

Burger King’s The whopper burger is the number 1 best-selling item.

The restaurant sells around 275 burgers every hour.

The Whooper burger is sold 2.1 billion times every year.

On average, Burger king sells 6,5,75 burgers each day.

Most Popular prepared food pairings for Whopper

Rank percentage 1 Hamburger 40.09% 2 Whopper 39.9% 3 Impossible Burger 3.99% 4 Sandwich 307.61% 5 Cider 2.08%

(source: tastewise)

Burger King statistics show that along with a Whopper on average 40.09% of people take hamburgers.

Whereas 39.9% of people take only whopper without any additional food pairing.

Whereas 3.99% of people take French fries along with whooper.

While 2.9% of people take an impossible burger and 2.08% people prefer a Sandwich.

By Ingredients

Rank ingredients percentage 1 Irish Whiskey infinity% 2 Ghost Pepper 15250.00% 3 Bun 549.53% 4 Bacon 307.61% 5 Cider 138.60%

(Source: tastewise)

As of 2021, Whopper made with Irish Whiskey ingredients has had an ever-growing demand since its launch.

As per the Burger King Statistics, a surprising increase in the Ghost pepper flavor recorded 15250% growth.

Whereas consumers’ demand for Bun and Bacon flavored Whoopers also increased by 549.53% and 307.61%.

Whereas Cider flavored ingredient Whoppers have increased the demand by 138.60%.

By Demographics

As of 2021, the share of the overall population is lesser than the burger king male customers resulting in 49.3% to 62% in Germany.

On the other hand, there are 38% female burger king customers compared to 50.7% of the population.

(Reference: SimilerWeb)

As per burger king statistics, the digital service provided by Burger King has 35.14% of female users and 64.86% of male users.

Burger king’s app has 17.20% of users from the age group of 18 years to 24 years.

There are 26.06% of users from the age group of 25 years to 34 years being the highest.

People from the age group contribute their share of around 19.30%.

15.59% and 12.57% are from the age group of 45 years to 54 years and 55 years to 64 years respectively.

There are 9.28% overall Burger King app users from the baby boomers age group of 65 years and above.

By Employees

On average, an employee earns around $24,774 every year.

Burger King’s CEO earns around $9,00,000 annually.

58% of the employees are female. While 42% are male employees.

On average52% of the employees have a degree level education.

While 23% of its employees have majored in business.



(Reference: Zippia)

The retention rate of the employees who work with the restaurant for less than a year is 37%.

With minor differences, employees stay for 1 to 2 years resulting in 36%.

There’s 10% of the share with employees who stay at Burger King for at least 3 to 4 years and 5 to 7 years each.

There is only a 3% rate of employees who stay for 8 to 10 years.

4% of the employees stay for 11 years and above.

Employee Age Percentage Less than 18 years 12% 18-20 years 38% 20-30 years 39% 30-40 years 7% 40+ years 2%

(Source: Zippia)

As per the Burger King Statistics, there are 12% of the employees are aged less than 18 years.

38% of the employees are from the age group of 18 years to 20 years.

There are 39% of the employees from the age group of 20 years to 30 years.

Moreover, 7% and 2% of the employee count belong to the 30 years to 40 years and 40 years plus age group.

Race Percentage White 61.6% Hispanic or Latino 16.6% Black or African American 12.9% Asian 5.7% Unknown 3.1%

(Source: Zippia)

Burger King has diversity in their restaurant.

There are 61.6% of people of white ethnicity.

16.6% of employees are from the Hispanic and Latino group.

12.9% belong to the black and African American employee count.

Whereas 5.7% of employees are Asian.

There 3.1% of the employees have not disclosed their ethnic background.

By Outlets



(Reference: ScrapHero)

As per the Burger King statistics, in the United States of America, there are a total of 10 states with the highest number of Burger King outlets.

Texas ranks first with overall 580 outlets at an overall 8% share. Comparing the overall population in the state there is 29 million population for every 49.99K stores.

Similarly, Florida and California have 570 and 555 stores respectively with 8% of the share in overall stores. For every 21.48 million and 39.51 million of the population, there are 37.68K and 71.19K stores.

Other states in the United States of America with the highest number of total stores are as follow; New York 351 (5%), Ohio 335 (5%), Illinois 304 (4%), Michigan 288 (4%), Georgia 279 (4%), Pennsylvania 272 (4%), and North Carolina 245 (3%).



(Reference: ScrapHero)

The above chart presents cities with the highest number of burger king stores as stated by Burger King statistics.

In London, there are a total of 26 locations whereas Birmingham and Glasgow have 10 similar ones.

Bristol and Belfast have 8 respectively.

There are 7 and 6 total locations in Leeds and Nottingham, United Kingdom.

On the same note, other states in the United Kingdom such as Manchester, Ipswich, and Edinburgh have around 5 outlets respectively.

Country Number of stores population population per store England 412 (81%) 56.29M 136.62K Scotland 45 (9%) 5.46M 121.40K Wales 27 (5%) 3.15M 116.78K Northern Ireland 25 (5%) 1.89M 75.76K Channel Islands 1 (0%) 174.00K 174.00K

(source: ScrapHero)

Food-Fast Chain Number of U.S. Location Subway 24,798 Starbucks 14,608 McDonald’ 13,914 Dunkin’ Donut 9,419 7-Eleven 7,937 Pizza Hut 7,482 Burger King 7,257 Taco-Bell 6,588 Domino’s 6,876

(Source: Zippia)

As of 2021, Subway has the maximum location in the United States of America resulting in around 24,798 being the highest of all the other quick-service brands.

Starbucks has around 14,608 and ranks second in the list of top 10 fast food chain locations.

Similarly, McDonald’s and Dunkin’ Donuts have around 13,914 and 9,419 outlets respectively.

Other quick-service brands such as 7 -Eleven, Pizza hut, Taco Bell and Domino have around 7.937, 7.482, 6.588, and 6.876 outlets each.

Burger King ranks in seventh place with 7,257 overall outlets in the United States of America.

By Sales

(Reference: CNBC)

In the United States of America as of 2021, the quick service fast food sale growth’s top place is taken by Chipotle with a 7.6% rate.

With a minor difference, the second rank belongs to Taco Bell, whereas the US same-store sales growth ratio is 6.1% for McDonald’s.

Fourth place with a 4% sale growth rate is contributed by Burger king.

While KFC and Popeyes recorded a 2% and 1.3% same-store growth rate respectively.

By Brand Awareness

The United Kingdom has 95% of the brand awareness in the overall country.

43% of burger king customers like the brand.

38% of the residents in the United Kingdom use Burger King.

Burger King statistics show that the company’s brand awareness in Germany is around 97%.

The restaurant has 81% of the loyal customers in the same country.

57% of the people in Germany like this brand.

Similar to the UK, the United States of America also has 95% of brand awareness.

55% of the residents in the USA like this brand.

80% of the customers in the United States of America are loyal to the brand.

Conclusion

Looking at the above statistics, we can say that even though the numbers are not big as they are for McDonald’s, Burger King is yet enjoyed by millions of customers. There are millions of customers who eat burger king’s food items every day. Moreover, Burger is improving the quality of food as well as other technological facilities such as online orders, digital menu boards, and contactless payment to stay in the competitive environment. During the pandemic years, Burger King topped the list of most valuable brands as they continued to provide service during the lockdown. Therefore, Burger king is yet the best brand in the world.

FAQ

Can I order online on Burgerking.com?
Yes, you can order online from a variety of options to choose from.

Is Whopper a sandwich
Yes. Whopper is a sandwich given a burger shape and offered in quirky flavors.

In which country does burger king sells the most?
The United States of America is the largest market for Burger King. The US alone has 7,257 outlets spread around the country.

Which brand is better Burger King or McDonald's?
If you want to eat tasty then Burger king is a better option, while McDonald's menu has healthier food items.