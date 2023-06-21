Introduction

Cancer Statistics: Cancer is one of the leading causes of death around the world. A bad lifestyle and unnecessary consumption of unhealthy food lead to cancer. Unfortunately, there has been not any perfect cure for cancer is found. Survivors have to go through pain while taking treatment. On the other hand, the consumption of preservatives from any type of food, or chemicals on regular basis leads to such unfortunate events.

These Cancer Statistics are written with an unfortunate number focusing on the American region and recent insights. Don’t forget to go through all of these recent insights.

Editor’s Choice

By 2030, it has been predicted that the total number of deaths due to cancer on the worldwide level will be 12.9 million.

on the worldwide level will be 47% of the women cancel or postpone the treatment due to incurring costs.

cancel or postpone the In the United States of America, Breast Cancer is the leading cause of death in women.

Cancer Statistics state that new cases in women will be breast cancer resulting in 30%.

On average, in the United States of America, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every 2 minutes.

Lack of health insurance, poverty, illiteracy, or less education is the leading causes of low breast cancer survival rates.

is the leading causes of low breast cancer survival rates. As of 2022, the total number of Americans with a history of cancer has increased to 18.1 million as stated by Cancer Statistics.

Furthermore, the size of the global cancer drug market is expected to reach $215.11 billion by 2030.

is expected to reach The mortality rate of cancer is estimated that it is comparatively highest in black women and black men than in other ethnic background people, resulting in 150.7 and 221.1 for every 100,000 people.

is estimated that it is comparatively than in other ethnic background people, As of today, there are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States of America.

What is Cancer?

Cancer is a disease of the abnormal growth of cells that spreads across the other parts of the body. The risk of cancer can be reduced by limiting alcohol consumption, having a balanced diet, performing daily physical activities, and more importantly, doing full body checkups every 6months at intervals. There are more than 100 types of cancers that can affect humans.

Causes of Cancer

Consumption of tobacco.

Lack of physical activities.

Poor lifestyle.

Improper diet habits.

Genetics.

Excessive smoking.

Excessive consumption of alcoholic drinks.

Some health conditions.

Surrounding environment.

Age.

Common Symptoms

Skin infections, skin color change, yellowing, redness, or darkening of the skin.

Lump in the area where cancer cells are prevalent.

Changes in bladder habits.

Difficulty in Swallowing.

Continuous trouble breathing or coughing.

Unknown muscle or joint pain.

Night sweats or unexplained fever.

Bleeding or bruising.

Hoarseness.

Continuous indigestion or feeling uneasy after food consumption.

Preventions for Cancer

Live a healthy lifestyle.

Follow sleep cycles.

Eat a proper diet.

Exercise regularly.

Do regular health checkups.

Stay away from any infections.

If you have any mentioned symptoms, consult a doctor immediately from cancer spreading ahead.

Limit alcohol consumption.

Do not smoke.

Do not stay in smoking areas for long.

General Cancer Statistics

As of 2022, the total number of Americans with a history of cancer has increased to 18.1 million as stated by Cancer Statistics.

In 2023 estimates in the United States of America state cancer deaths resulted in 609,820.

47% of the women cancel or postpone the treatment due to incurring costs.

Lack of health insurance, poverty, illiteracy, or less education is the leading causes of low breast cancer survival rates.

The cancer-related national costs in the United States of America are projected to reach $245.6 million by 2030.

Furthermore, the size of the global cancer drug market is expected to reach $215.11 billion by 2030.

The global oncology spending in 2022 was $193 billion.

By 2030, it has been predicted that the total number of deaths due to cancer on the worldwide level will be 12.9 million.

Whereas Cancer Statistics of death state that the total number of death due to cancer in the United States of America in 2023 will be 609,820.

Cancer Statistics say that 16.3 million cancer survivors are living more than 5 years of a happy life.

Moreover, 69% of cancer survivors have lived more than 5 years after diagnosis.

There are 47% and 18% of cancer survivors live life for more than 10 and 20 years respectively.

Estimates of 2024 state that, 67% of cancer survivors will be 65 years and above.

Cancer Statistics By Demographics

The lifetime probability of developing cancer in males in the United States of America is 40.9%.

The rate of breast cancer death ratio is 40% higher in black women compared to white women.

By Ethnic Background

(Reference: verywellhealth.com)

The new cancer cases estimates by ethnicity for every 100,000 in all races are 480 in males and 418 in females.

In White people, males have 486 rates of new cases while females have 432.

For other ethnic backgrounds, people have the following estimates: Black (Males: 515, females: 391), Hispanic (Males: 370, females: 340), Asian and Pacific Islander (Males: 304, females: 305), Native American or Alaska Native (Males: 321, females: 306).

By Cancer New Cases by Age Group

Age Group % Affected less than 20 1% 20-34 2.8% 35-44 4.8% 45-54 12.5% 55-64 24.4% 65-74 28.2% 75-84 18.2% less than 84 8.0%

(Reference: verywellhealth.com)

The age-wise risk of diagnosing new cancer cases states that it is higher in people aged between 65 to 74 years resulting in 28.2%.

The lowest rate of risk of developing cancer is in people below 20 years.

Other age groups have the following risk of developing cancer: 20 to 34 years (2.8%), 35 to 44 (4.8%), 45 to 54 years (12.5%), 55 to 64 years (24.4%), 75to 84 years (18.2%), and 84 years and above (8%).

(Reference: Statista.com)

In the United States of America, as of 1 st January 2022, Cancer statistics by age state that the highest number of survivors are in the age group of 70 to 79 years resulting in a total of 5,263,910 cases.

January 2022, Cancer statistics by age state that the highest number of survivors are in the age group of 70 to 79 years resulting in a total of 5,263,910 cases. There are 69,920 cancer survivors between 0 to 14 years of age group.

It was found that 49,120, and 193,220 survivors fighting cancer were from the respective age groups of 15 to 19 years and 20 to 29 years.

A further unfortunate number of cancer survivors in various age groups are 443,750 (30 to 39 years), 930,710 (40 to 49 years), 2,290,540 (50 to 59 years), 4,576,230 (60 to 69 years), and 4,242,690 (80 years and above).

By Number of Estimated Cases

(Reference: Statista.com)

As of 2023, in the United States of America, the estimates state that the total number of new cancer cases in all genders will be 1,958,310 while deaths will be 609,820.

Whereas the estimated number of new cases in females will be 934,870 and in males will be 983,160.

On the other hand, Cancer Statistics of mortality ratio state in women the estimated number is 287,270 and in men 322,090.

Cancer Statistics By Type

1 out of 8 women in the United States of America is at risk of developing breast cancer in their lifetime.

65% of breast cancers are diagnosed without any cancer signs. For such cases, the survival rate is 99%.

As of today, there are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States of America.

On average, in the United States of America, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every 2 minutes.

As of 2022, it was estimated that 2,710 men would be diagnosed with breast cancer while 530 men would, unfortunately, face death.

Cancer Statistics state that new cases in women will be breast cancer resulting in 30%.

In the United States of America, Breast Cancer is the leading cause of death in women.

Moreover, Latin women in the United States of America have breast cancer as the leading cause of death.

The survival rates of relative 5-year lung cancer are localized (60%), Regional (33%), and Distant (6.3%)

As of 2023, Cancer Statistics by Type projects that in the United States of America, around 66,200 women will be diagnosed with uterine cancer.

On the other, similar estimates in male projects that 34,700 cases diagnosed with prostate cancer will face deaths.

Moreover, in 2023, 2570 women and 5,420 men in the United States of America will die from melanoma of a skin cancer type.

By Male Cancer Survivors

(Reference: Statista.com)

Additional Cancer Statistics by Type state the total number of male survivors in 2022 for Prostate cancer is 3,523,230.

Further male survivors by type are Melanoma of the skin (760,640), Colon, and Rectum (726,450), Urinary Bladder (597,880), Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (451,370), Kidney and renal pelvis (376,280), Oral cavity and pharynx (311,200), Testis (303,040), Leukemia (300,250) and Lung Bronchus (287,050).

By Most Common Types

(Source: Statista.com)

According to the Cancer Statistics projections of the United States of America, in 2022, the total number of new cases in females was 934,870 whereas in males it was 983,160.

Furthermore, in females, the estimated percentage of new cases by type was breast cancer (30.8%), Lung cancer (12.7%), Melanoma of the skin (4.6% ), Colorectal cancer (8.2%), and Uterus cancer (8.6%).

Whereas in males it was projected as Lung Cancer (12%), Colorectal (8.5%), Melanoma of the Skin (5.8%), Bladder cancer (6.3%), and Prostate cancer (27.3%).

By Female Cancer Survivors

Breast 4,055,770 Uterine corpus 891,560 Thyroid 823,800 Melanoma of the skin 713,790 Colon & rectum 710,670 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma 394,180 Lung & bronchus 367,570 Uterine Cervix 300,240 Ovary 246,940 Kidney & renal pelvis 230,960 All Sites 9,738,900

(Reference: acsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com)

Furthermore, Cancer Statistics by female survivors in 2022 state that, the highest number of survivors are struggling with breast cancer resulting in 4055,770.

Other types of cancers prevalent in women are Uterine Corpus (891,560), Thyroid (823,800), Melanoma of the skin (713,790), Colon and Rectum (710,670), Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (394,180), Lung and Bronchus (367,570), Uterine Cervix (300,240), Ovary (246,940), and Kidney & renal pelvis (230,960).

The total number of cases of various cancer types was 9,738,900 in 2022.

Cancer Statistics By Region

(Source: pubs.thesciencein.org)

Total all sites cases of cancer state that Asia has the highest rate of cancer survivors resulting in 49.3% including Eastern, South-eastern, South-central, and Western, followed by Europe at 22.8% including Western, Northern, Southern, and Eastern.

In the United States of America, the rate is 20.9% including Latin America & the Caribbean, and Northern.

Whereas, Africa has the lowest number of cancer cases resulting in 5.7%.

By Mortality Rate

(Source: pubs.thesciencein.org)

On the other hand, the unfortunate mortality rate by Cancer Statistics state, Asia has the highest mortality rate resulting in 58.3% including all areas.

Oceania and African regions have the lowest rate of mortality resulting in 0.7% and 7.1% respectively.

Whereas, in the Americas and Europe the rate is 14.2% and 19.6%.

Cancer Statistics By Mortality Rate

By Ethnic Background

The mortality rate of cancer is estimated that it is comparatively highest in black women and black men than in other ethnic background people, resulting in 150.7 and 221.1 for every 100,000 people.

Further data of mortality rates in various ethnicity people per 100,000 states as follows: White (Male: 185.9, female: 134.3), Asian/Pacific Islander (Male: 114.6, female: 84.6), Native American/ Alaska Native (Male: 169.3, female: 120.1), Hispanic (Male: 134.0, female: 94.6), Non-Hispanic (Male: 190 female: 94.6)

By Age Group

Cancer Deaths by Age Group

Age Group % Affected less than 20 0.3% 20-34 0.8% 35-44 1.8% 45-54 6.9% 55-64 19.3% 65-74 27.7% 75-84 26.0% less than 84 17.2%

Looking at the age of risk of death due to cancer is higher in people aged between 65 to 74 years resulting in 27.7%.

Whereas the rate of mortality is lower in people below the age of 20.

Other insights of age group-wise risk of cancer-related deaths are 20 to 34 years (0.8%), 35 to 44 years (1.8%), 45 to 54 years (6.9%), 75 to 68 years (26%), and 84 years and above (17.2%).

Estimated Number of Lung and Bronchus Cancer Deaths in USA by States in 2023

(Reference: Statista.com)

Conclusion

These painful Cancer Statistics, make up worried about our future. Although cancer is genetic, in some cases it could be avoided by having an active lifestyle and well-balanced eating habits. If you feel any of the symptoms mentioned above, don’t make delay to consult a doctor. Even if you feel cancer treatments are expensive, don’t ignore, consult another doctor, and ask them to offer their services in a budget-friendly manner. You could save your life by acting in time. And Hats off to all the cancer survivors in the world and a vibe to get recovered soon!

Shared On:



FAQ . Is there any vaccine for cancer? As of today, there is no vaccine for cancer. Can you get fully recovered from cancer treatments? Yes. With proper treatments taken in time, you can get fully recovered from cancer. If you are recovered from cancer, is it possible to get diagnosed with cancer again? Yes. It is possible to get diagnosed again with cancer even if you have fully recovered. But it depends on the lifestyle you follow. After recovery, if you focus on a healthy lifestyle, healthy food, and daily physical activities then no one can stop you from living a cancer-free life. What are the stages of Cancer? Stage 0: Cancer at this stage is curable, and it is called Stage 0 when it has spread anywhere in the body but is found in the same place as it is found. Stage I: In this stage, the cancer is spread to only nearby tissues.it is called early-stage cancer. Stage II and III: In these stages, the cancer is spread across nearby tissues and lymph nodes. But aren’t spread across any organ. Stage IV: This is the last stage of cancer, and it is spread across other parts of the body as well as organs.

Ketaki Joshi By conducting scientific research, I write about illness, health and healthcare. As a professional medical writer, my experience includes creating feature articles for newsletters and websites as well as research news stories for doctors and researchers. Reading has been an integral part of me since childhood - I'm fan of "Friends" and the "Harry Potter series". Before this career, I was employed by a French multinational company. However, my passion for reading led me to pursue writing professionally; my first Amazon-published short story entitled "The envelope that changed our lives" has recently been released. In my free moments, I enjoy long bike rides around town.

More Posts By Ketaki Joshi