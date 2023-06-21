Introduction

Dark Web Statistics: In the world of the Internet of Things, there is something behind the curtain which is running the world illegally. And it is called Dark Web. The United States of America has the highest number of users of the dark net. The platform is mostly used for the illegal selling of drugs, medicines, and firearms. Moreover, Dark Net is full of criminals and hackers. The dark Web is part of the deep web, which altogether consists of pages that are not indexed by search engines.

Check out these exciting Dark Web Statistics focusing on the global area as well as the United States of America, with a list of price indexes in 2022 for listings made on the Dark Web.

What is Dark Web?

As the name suggests, the dark web allows users to conduct dark activities on the internet without revealing their identity and location. The dark Web is the part of the internet that is not accessible typically. For example, today the listings we see on the browser are not part of the dark net, because, through these, your locations, identity, and other information can be easily grabbed. On the other hand, some websites that are not listed on the internet but are available at the back of the entire network are referred to as Dark Web. It includes many illegal activities such as hacking, information of criminals, selling of drugs, forged documents, steroids, counterfeit currency, unlicensed pharmaceuticals, and weapons, etc…

What Comprises of Dark Web?

(Source: idagent.com)

Surface Web (examples – Google, Wikipedia, eCommerce, YouTube, Blogs, Facebook, and alike)

Includes 5% of the total content of the internet

Accessible to users without using any special software

Sites are indexed and ranked on search engines

Deep Web (Examples – Netbanking, Private forums, other unindexed sites, medical records, research papers, private networks, and alike)

Includes 90% of the internet

These sites can’t be accessed by search engines

The data on the sites

Example, baking information, credentials, payment information, etc…

Dark Web (Illegal Trade, private communication, privacy protection, and alike)

5% of the total content of the internet

Is accessible only through Tor Browser

Mostly used for illegal purposes

Sites that are existent in the deep web

Facts About Dark Web

Accessing Darknet is legal in the United States of America.

Since the global lockdown, activities on Dark Web increased by 300%.

The chances of being hacked by clicking on a link available on the surface web are more than being hacked by surfing the deep web.

60% of the data available on the Dark Net is more harmful to enterprises.

The largest file sized 100GB which was ever leaked on the Dark net had around 8.4 billion passwords. The file name was RockYou2021.

Bitcoin grew with the help of the dark web.

The United Kingdom has the lowest number of dark net users

General Dark Web Statistics

The hidden Web is 400 times larger than the internet we see today.

The Dark Web is only a small part of the whole dark net.

The exact size of the Dark Web is unknown, but approximately, it accounts for 5% of the internet.

Dark Web Statistics state that 56.8% of the content on the dark net is illegal.

As of 2023, the total number of Dark Web visitors accounted for 2.5 million every day.

Furthermore, reports say that 28% of the BRICS countries are familiar with the dark net.

1000 premium quality Malware attacks cost $5000 on the dark net.

Stolen credit card data is unfortunately available for sale for only $25 on the dark web.

Phishing is one of the popular ways to collect financial data from the dark net.

Unfortunately, credentials belonging to the technology industry have the highest number of exposed data on the internet.

The United States of America accounts for 60% of the weapon sale on the dark net followed by Europe resulting in 25%.

60 of the biggest websites are more than 750 TB in size.

7 out of 10 requirements on the Dark Web are related to parties looking for contact with criminals.

Qwerty and 123456 are two of the most common leaked password found on the dark net.

The global dark web market is projected to reach $1.3 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 22.3%.

As of 2022, Hidden Wiki was the most popular Darknet Search engine.

As of 2022, more than 1.2 million payment card insights were leaked to Dark Web.

The leading eCommerce platforms such as Mercado Libre and Zalando have around 1,000 mentioned on the deep web as of December 2022.

Moreover, in the United States of America, as of 2022 around 52% of the companies had in place a dark web threat intelligence policy.

As of June 2022, e-Wallets and Cryptocurrency verified accounts were the most expensive illegal digital products for sale on the dark web.

As of 2022, the most challenging data to collect from the dark web in the United States of America was strategic intelligence followed by operational intelligence and tactical intelligence.

According to Dark Web Statistics, 65% of active criminals use dark web data to create cyber attacks.

80% of the email data was leaked to the dark web.

The dark web demographic Statistics say that male users dominate female users.

Globally, 78% of the users were using commercial threat intelligence feeds as their main threat intelligence sources.

As of 2022, around 4000 domains were found impersonating Amazon or Alibaba on the dark net.

Dark Web Statistics By Users’ Opinions

44% of dark web users say that the platform is important in today’s world, while 32.56% deny it.

25% of the users love being untraceable under Dark Net.

Whereas, 6.82% of users have positively experienced the dark web while 45.45% of users had a negative experience.

Dark Web Statistics By Available Dark Websites

ProPublica – Platform for Journalism

KeyBase – File sharing platform for dark web

Daniel – Platform for dark web links

DuckDuckGo- Search engine

Ahmia – commonly used search engine for detailed searches

Dark Web Statistics By Categories

The dark Web has the following categories available for illegal processing

Weapons (0.3%)

P*rnography (1%)

Hacked accounts (3%)

Drugs (4%)

Discussion forums (5%)

Promotions (6%)

News media (10%)

Financial fraud (12%)

Leaked data (28%)

Illegal file sharing (29%)

Dark Web Statistics By The Average Price Index

By Payment Processing

(Reference: visualcapitalist.com)

By Payment Processing Services

(Reference: privacyaffairs.com)

Following are the average prices for payment processing services on Dark Web in 2022

Verified Stripe Account with payment gateway ($1,000)

Hacked Weststein Card Account ($710)

Hacked TransferGo account ($510)

50 Hacked PayPal account logins ($200)

Hacked PerfectMoney account ($160)

Hacked UK Neteller ($70)

Hacked Western Union Account ($45)

cash login ($14)

Stolen PayPal account details, no balance ($14)

By Verified Cryptocurrency Accounts

(Reference: privacyaffairs.com)

Following is the average price index as of 2022 for verified cryptocurrency accounts

Xcoins verified account ($320)

Bitit.io verified account ($400)

Bit2me verified account ($120)

By Online Hacked Accounts

The following data shows the comparison between the average price index of online hacked accounts in 2021 and 2022, in the majority of the cases the price is stable, but for some accounts, it is reduced.

(Reference: privacyaffairs.com)

By Forged Documents

Similar to the above chart, the following data compares the price index on Dark Web for forged documents. According to the made observations, the prices for driver’s licenses have increased while other document’s price indexes can be seen as stable even in 2022.

(Reference: privacyaffairs.com)

Dark Web Statistics by Country

(Reference: idagent.com)

Global daily Dark Web average users are as follows

United States of America – 19.69% (467,9832 average users)

Germany – 11.95% (283,997 average users)

India – 4.32% (102,554 average users)

Indonesia – 3.90% (92,715 average users)

France – 3.86% (91,667 average users)

Russia – 3.78% (89,891 average users)

Finland – 3.58% (85,092 average users)

Netherlands – 2.92% (69,416 average users)

United Kingdom – 2.59% (61,458 average users)

Egypt – 2.13% (50,612 average users)

Dark Web Statistics By Challenges Faced During Monitoring The Dark Web

(Reference: statista.com)

Challenges for monitoring the dark web are as follows

No System or browser isolation, placing a system at risk of compromise (15.7%)

Lack of training or experience in dark web investigations (14.2%)

Lack of support from the organization (13.5%)

Difficulty finding relevant information on the dark web (12.5%)

No ability to manage attribution (11.2%)

No separate network to conduct dark web investigations (10.5%)

Not enough internal resources to conduct dark web investigations with regularity (10.5)

Conclusion

The world is already into business with backstage internet. Many people are still unaware of the Dark Web while the majority of people are transacting on it for a long. Although, studies say that, Dark Web is in some cases good but people have turned it into making illegal business. These undercover guys are selling drugs, p*rnography, human trafficking, and even illegal medicines on the Dark Net. Concluding these Dark Web Statistics, we came to know that, the market is growing and is expected to hit the $1 billion mark by 2028. And unfortunately, people will use it to explore illicit stuff.

FAQ . How do I find out if my information is leaked on the dark web? There are multiple software for the purpose of monitoring dark web activities. You can also use various tools to find the related information and keep the data safe. Such software is available on the surface web. Where can I access the dark web? To be honest, we won't be able to provide any answer to this question. Although having a presence on Dark Web is not illegal but cause lead to illegal activities in the future. Is the dark web good or bad? The majority of the activities conducted on the dark web are gathering of cybercriminals and hackers. Browsing on the dark web is extremely risky. Therefore, the dark web is not recommended to access and can be termed as disagreeable. What are the legitimate uses of the dark web? Following are the legitimate uses of the dark web: Participating in chat boards and forums Exploring niche content Listen to online radio Access to social media networks Safeguard cryptocurrency wallets Access academic research papers Connect with the CIA anonymously Collaborate with Journalists anonymously. Email services

