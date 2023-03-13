Introduction

Depression Statistics: Depression is the most common cause of suicides around the world. Depression is a silent killer which can slowly damage the lifestyle of a person. Just by looking at the person we can’t tell if that individual is suffering from depression or not. Today, there are many cases when one day before that person was enjoying his life by partying, and the next day we hear him dead by suicide. Therefore, a lesson must be learned that, if a person is silent, we need to hear him/her out before something bad happens.

These Depression statistics represent insights from around the globe with the unfortunate numbers recorded by various segments.

According to Depression statistics, in the United States of America, more than 17 million adults are struggling with the problem.

Some women may experience depression before and during the menstrual cycle.

In the United States of America, on average, 6 million suffer from depression but out of these only 10% get medical help.

Around the world, more than 300 million people are suffering from depression as of 2023.

Moreover, the depression rate is 1.5 to 3 times more common in women than men.

In the younger generation, no treatment for depression is a primary reason for suicide.

The rate of depression among patients with chronic diseases is 2 to 3%.

Depression is the leading cause that can impact severely on country's economy.

Around the globe, further Depression statistics state that there are 10% of patients with severe depression, 20% with moderate depression, and 70% of cases belonging to mild depression.

Global rates of depression are continuously rising.

What is depression?

Depression is the state of mind and a mixture of mood swings that occur in any individual during any sad or unhappy or stressed event. A high level of depression is treatable by medications, but if ignored it may lead to unfortunate suicide and death. It is required to talk to such persons feeling low in their life, and it is okay to talk about Depression subjects. Following are some types of depression observed on a mild or critical level but yet curable at many times.

Types of depression

Atypical depression – increased appetite, increased sleeping cycle, feeling of heavy legs and arms, extra sensitive to criticism.

– increased appetite, increased sleeping cycle, feeling of heavy legs and arms, extra sensitive to criticism. Premenstrual dysphoric disorder – anxiety, trouble while concentrating, fatigue, change in sleeping or eating habits, mood swings, and irritability.

– anxiety, trouble while concentrating, fatigue, change in sleeping or eating habits, mood swings, and irritability. Situational depression – for e.g., in the events of divorce, death in the family, or losing the job.

– for e.g., in the events of divorce, death in the family, or losing the job. Psychotic depression – delusions, paranoia, and hallucinations.

– delusions, paranoia, and hallucinations. Postpartum depression – experienced after childbirth.

– experienced after childbirth. Seasonal affective disorder – experienced mostly in winter months which goes away in summer or spring.

– experienced mostly in winter months which goes away in summer or spring. Persistent Depressive disorder – Low self-esteem, feeling hopeless, increased sleeping time, trouble while making decisions, lack of energy.

Symptoms of depression

Increased digestive problems, headaches, and body pains.

Withdrawal symptoms from socialization.

Negative thoughts such as suicide, death, and suicide attempts.

Lack of energetic body as well as mind.

Struggling to sleep.

Continuous feelings of irritation from simple activities.

Change in the eating cycle.

Difficulty remembering, concentrating, talking, or making decisions.

The feeling of being worthless to others.

Slowed body moments.

Decreased self-confidence.

Loss of interest in hobbies.

Causes of depression

Depression can occur from recurring conflicts between family members or friends.

People who are older at the age have a high level of depression rate.

Living alone, isolation from everyone.

Negative thoughts, living with negative people.

Monthly hormonal changes in the women.

Long-term chronic diseases.

Continued medications.

Death or loss of a dear person.

Abuse, sexual harassment.

Genes

Big life events, for e.g., losing a job, getting divorced, etc.…

Serious illness.

Excessive drug or alcohol use.

How to fight against depression?

Set your future goals.

Don’t think too much.

Eat healthy food.

Stay away from alcoholic drugs.

Introduce meditation, and exercise into your lifestyle.

Circle yourself with good and positive people.

Develop your personality and take up some responsibilities.

Control your mind.

Change the daily routine and bad habits.

Read and write freely.

Regularly, attend fun activities.

And if necessary, visit doctors and follow their routine.

General Depression Statistics

In England, depression has caused a loss of 109 million working days among patients.

The rate of depression among patients with chronic diseases is 2 to 3%.

According to Depression statistics, around 300 million people are suffering from depression as of 2023.

Around the globe, further Depression statistics state that there are 10% of patients with severe depression, 20% with moderate depression, and 70% of cases belonging to mild depression.

1 out of 8 adolescents suffers from major depression.

In the United States of America, on average, 6 million suffer from depression but out of these only 10% get medical help.

In the younger generation, no treatment for depression is a primary reason for suicide.

1 out of 33 children struggles with depression.

1 out of 4 cancer patients suffer from depression symptoms.

People who have an eating disorder also suffer from these symptoms resulting in 50% to 75%.

Some women may experience depression before and during the menstrual cycle.

Less than 50% get treated for their depression problems.

Only 1 out of 5 people receive consistent medical help.

Global rates of depression are continuously rising.

According to Depression statistics, in the United States of America, more than 17 million adults are struggling with the problem.

Depression Statistics By Industry

The industry in which employees face the highest rate of depression is public and private transportation resulting in 16.2%.

The second and third largest industries with the highest depression rates are real estate and social services with 15.7% and 14.6% respectively.

Other ranked industries with similar depression rates are manufacturing and production and personal service by 14.3%.

Legal services and environmental administration and waste services contribute to the depression rate by 13.4% whereas organization and association administration has 13.3%.

6% and 12.4% depression rates are carried by the industry of security and commodity brokers and print and publishing.

Depression Statistics by demographic

By Gender

After divorce, women are more likely hit by depression than men.

7% of women and 5.3% of men suffer from depression.

Moreover, the depression rate is 1.5 to 3 times more common in women than men.

By Age

Children aged between 5 to 19 years have a 2.1% of depression rate.

7% of adults 60 years and above experience depression.

90% of children as well as young people recover within the first year of depression.

On a global level, 5% of adults experience depression symptoms.