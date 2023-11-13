Introduction

EdTech Statistics: The EdTech enterprise has been growing at a remarkable evolve in recent years, and by 2023 the market revenue is going to be $142.37 billion approximately. According to current market reviews, the worldwide market is anticipated to reach a cost of $421 billion by means of 2032, with a CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2032.

North America presently dominates the global educational Tech market, with a sales proportion of 36%, attributed to massive-scale investment through challenge capitalist investments and personal fairness traders.

The corporate digital marketplace is expected to develop a valuation of $27.5 billion in 2023 with a CAGR of 10.5% and $44.6 billion by the end of 2028.

In this text, we will delve deeper into the Educational Technology statistics for 2023, along with the total range of players inside the industry, country-wise statistics, leading platform facts, and future records. We may even discover the recognition of these platforms and provide some interesting statistics approximately the industry. So, let’s dive in and take a better look at the booming Educational Tech enterprise.

As of 2023, the full marketplace worth of Education Technology is looking ahead to be $142.37 billion.

The international Educational Tech marketplace is predicted to attain a value of $421 billion by 2032.

North America dominates the global market, with a revenue proportion of 36%.

Over the last 5 years, the demand and searches have improved by 232% in this sector.

Global Overview

In 2023, the EdTech industry is reworking the manner college students examine and benefit from expertise. The realm of schooling is the present process of a revolutionary change, thanks to the burgeoning industry. According to a report by way of GlobeNewswire, the worldwide Educational Tech market is anticipated to attain $695 billion by 2028. The document additionally states that Learning Management Systems (LMS) dominate the market, enhancing learning globally.

As of January 2023, ByJu, an Indian enterprise, is the highest-valued Educational Tech unicorn globally, at $22 billion. Unicorns are agencies that have reached a valuation of $1 billion or more. ByJu offers a wide variety of online guides, such as math, science, and coding, to students from kindergarten to twelfth grade. The HolonIQ’s annual evaluation of the future of education, the Global Education Outlook, predicts that by 2030, the training market will be valued at $10 trillion.

(Source: startus-insights.com)

EdTech Statistics

The enterprise is on the upward thrust, with a projected marketplace fee of $695 billion through 2028. In 2023, revenue from online education is predicted to attain $340 billion around the arena, with an annual increase price of 9.48% until 2027.

By Market Share

North America dominates the worldwide Education Technology market with a sales proportion of 36%, attributed to huge-scale funding by using challenge capitalist investments and personal fairness investors. The maximum revenue within the global marketplace is expected to return from the individual learner segment during the forecast period, accounting for over 49% of overall sales.

By Usage Statistics

Education Technology has to revel in a 15% compounded annual boom price over the following numerous years. A key driving force at the back of that increase is a new era. Artificial intelligence, virtual truth, and the Internet of Things will all play a role in the future. In 2023, the company’s virtual mastering marketplace is anticipated to attain $44.6 billion, with a CAGR of 10.5%.

by Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

As of January 2023, the EdTech Statistics by the demographics states that the highest numbers of users are between the age groups of 25 to 34 years with 28.39% share.

The next users groups of EdTech are between 18 to 24 years with 23.56% users.

Furthermore, other users are followed by 35-44 years (15.55%), 45-54 years (15.32%), 55-64 years (11.04%), and above 65 years (6.13%).

According to the reports of edtechreview.in, it has been observed that male users are comparatively more than females that are 56.35% and 43.65% respectively.

by Country

By Website Traffic

In phrases of net visitors, the pinnacle Educational Tech websites encompass Coursera, Udemy, and edX. These websites offer a wide variety of guides and certifications, attracting newbies from everywhere in the global. In 2023, the recognition of these websites is predicted to continue to grow, with extra learners turning to online training as a convenient and value-powerful opportunity to standard gaining knowledge of techniques.

(Source: similarweb.com)

By the 2nd half of the year 2023, the United States of America has a total traffic share of 16.33% on edtechreview. in but the total website visitors have decreased by 2.86%.

Total traffic share contributions made by other countries are followed by India: 9.78% (-31.12%), Philippines: 6.33% (+6.26%), Antigua and Barbuda: 2.6% (-25.14%), and others (62.27%)

By Distribution of Marketing Channels

(Reference: similarweb.com)

According to EdTech Statistics, the highest traffic rate observed in edtechreview.in is followed by organic search by 73.57%.

The next popular traffic sources are received from Direct sources (43.67%), and referrals (3.10%).

Furthermore, others are followed by Social (0.66%), and Mail (0.29%).

Facts Statistics

The overall enterprise is a swiftly developing region that is revolutionizing the manner students examine and collect understanding. Here are some records about EdTech in 2023:

The global market size is predicted to attain $142.37 billion in 2023, with a compound annual increase rate (CAGR) of 16% over the forecast period.

In the USA, college students spend more than 60 minutes per week of device use to have better instructional effects.

This enterprise is going beyond digital lecture rooms and online courses. It includes gamification, artificial intelligence, and virtual truth.

Students from K-12 and better schooling establishments use Education Technology systems to gain knowledge of and talent development.

The enterprise is famous amongst students, educators, and dads and moms worldwide.

The main platforms of this sector encompass Coursera, Udemy, edX, Khan Academy, and Codecademy.

The industry has a full-size effect on the global financial system and employment. It creates job opportunities for developers, designers, content creators, and educators.

The top 10 popular Edtech conferences in 2023 are AASA NCE, ASCD Annual Conference, ASU+ GSV Summit, Bett, Carnegie Summit on Improvement in Education, DLAC, FETC, PETE&C, SXSW EDU, and TCEA.

In summary, the Educational Tech enterprise is a rapidly growing sector that is remodeling the way students research and acquire understanding. With the development of the era, technology-oriented educational platforms are becoming extra accessible and consumer-pleasant, offering a customized and tasty mastering revel for students globally.

Total Players

According to a file by Grand View Research, the global education technology marketplace length was worth USD 123.40 billion in 2022 and elevated to $142.37 billion in 2023. The document also suggests that the market is expected to extend at a compound annual increase charge (CAGR) of 13.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The marketplace consists of hardware and software generation used to train college students on a digital stage to enhance mastering in lecture rooms. The market is segmented into numerous classes, such as e-getting to know about technology, learning management systems (LMS), and others.

According to the report by way of Exploding Topics, the Ed-Technology marketplace is well worth $142.37 billion and includes all era-based knowledge of primary, secondary, and corporate schooling. The market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 16% by the end of 2030.

The report indicates that the market’s largest section is online learning, which is expected to develop at a CAGR of 9.48% and bring about a projected marketplace quantity of $239.30 billion by 2027. This market is revolutionizing in such a manner that students are learning and getting information, making it a swiftly growing quarter.

The document via Grand View Research also suggests that the Asia Pacific location is predicted to witness massive growth in the marketplace with around because of the increasing adoption of technological education and the growing wide variety of internet customers. The report also suggests that the North American place is anticipated to preserve the largest market share with 36% in the course of the forecast duration, which is followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific.

Region and Country-Wise Statistics

(Source: startus insights.com)

North America

According to studies by Allied Market Research, the Education Technology marketplace in North America is predicted to increase within the forecast length of 2023-2030. It has been predicted that the marketplace will grow by $55.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2030. In the United States, for instance, the marketplace size is projected to reach $38.5 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecasted year.

In America, the platform is becoming increasingly famous as more and more colleges and universities have already adopted online education. The pandemic has expanded this fashion, with many academic institutions compelled to replace online platforms due to social distancing measures.

According to a report by HolonIQ, America is the most critical Education Technology market in the international, accounting for 47% of global investments in 2020. The report also predicts that America will continue to steer the marketplace in the coming years.

Another document through Grand View Research predicts that the North American schooling era market will reap $27.8 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2028. The record cites elements that incorporate the increasing use of cellular gadgets and the developing name for customized learning as key drivers of this increase.

Europe

In 2023, Europe’s Education Technology marketplace is anticipated to increase substantially. The developing adoption of digital reading gear and the developing call for customized learning opinions are riding the growth of the marketplace in Europe.

According to a file using HolonIQ, the European EdTechnology marketplace is anticipated to reach $19.3 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2025. The report moreover states that the United Kingdom, Germany, and France are the biggest Educational Tech markets in Europe. In terms of investment, European startups raised more than $2.8 billion in 2023.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is the quickest-growing marketplace for Education Technology, with a projected CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2030. The region’s boom is attributed to the developing adoption of virtual-era programs in training and the area’s improvement aspirations.

China

China is the world’s biggest Education Technology market, the market share is expected to gain more than $105.9 billion by the end of 2023.

The online educational training market in China is anticipated to achieve $196.3 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 28.8% from 2018 to 2023. The wide type of online training users in China is expected to reach 309 million by 2023.

The English language education getting-to-know market in China is projected to gain $24.3 billion with the useful resource of 2023.

India

India is the second-largest marketplace for EdTech inside the Asia-Pacific region in which the marketplace is expected to reach $10.4 billion by the end of 2023 with a CAGR of 44.4% from 2018 to 2023.

The users of online education clients in India are predicted to be 9.6 million in 2023. The educational test coaching market in India is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2023.

Japan

Japan is the 1/3-largest marketplace for Education Technology in the Asia-Pacific location, with a projected marketplace length of USD 4.8 billion by 2023.

The online training marketplace in Japan is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2018 to 2023. The range of online education clients in Japan is anticipated to acquire 1.8 million by means of the usage of 2023.

The e-learning marketplace in Japan is projected to attain USD 2.5 billion by means of using 2023.

Latin America

Latin America’s EdTechnology market is developing unexpectedly, with a projected compound annual increase rate (CAGR) of 17.9% by the end of 2025.

Brazil is the most important marketplace in this region, with a 47% share of trendy Educational Tech investment. Mexico and Colombia are also huge users of this platform, with 25% and 9% share respectively.

Language and vocational training are the 2 biggest classes, accounting for 25% and 24% of overall funding, respectively. Other well-known instructions include online tutoring, e-learning structures, and academic content.

Middle East and Africa

In 2023, the Middle East and African region is predicted to boom in this technology-oriented educational platform. According to the record an international learning platform these days has raised $ 40 million, which is considered the largest investment ever in Ed-Technology inside the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and that includes maximum of Africa.

According to the reports of GlobeNewswire, the overall market length is predicted to gain $347,882.73 billion by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 19.1%.

Popularity and Benefits

(Source: forumias.com)

EdTech platforms provide several benefits so that students can get easy admission to study substances from everywhere, at any time. This flexibility has made it more famous amongst operating professionals who want to up-skill or re-skill themselves.

(Source: gminsights.com)

Another factor contributing to the popularity of EdTech is the increasing use of gamification and different interactive knowledge of methods with the involvement of Artificial intelligence. In 2023, the natural language processing phase has elevated by $20 billion and is expected to advantage more than $30 billion through 2032 with 10% of CAGR. These techniques make studying extra enticing and fun, which in turn improves retention and motivation.

In terms of popularity via United States of America, India, and the US are currently the most important markets for Education Technology. Indian EdTechs raised $713 million within the 2nd sector of 2023 with general funding raised by using 73.43%, in step with LeadSquared. Meanwhile, the USA is home to some of the largest agencies that have raised $2.2 billion, together with Coursera, Udacity, and edX.

Overall, the popularity of Technology is predicted to continue to grow within the coming years. As more college students and specialists flip to online gaining knowledge, the demand for this platform’s products and services is probable to boom, making it a profitable marketplace for investors and marketers alike.

Leading Platform Statistics

According to Exploding Topics , the leading Education Technology platforms in 2023 are expected to be:

Coursera with 82 million registered users

Udemy with 50 million registered users

edX with 33 million registered users

LinkedIn Learning with 24 million registered users

Pluralsight with 17 million registered users

(Source: thinkimpact.com)

When it comes to demographics, Getstream.Io states that online learning is becoming more and more famous among all age groups. However, younger generations are more likely towards this platform with 67% of Gen Z and 56% of Millennials reporting that they have taken an online course in 2023.

Furthermore, Grand View Research reports state that North America is the biggest Education Technology market accounting for over 40% of the worldwide marketplace share in 2023. This is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, indicating that these platforms have a strong presence in these regions.

Overall, the main Educational Tech platforms have a sizeable impact on the overall tech-oriented educational enterprise. Including millions of registered customers and partnerships with universities and organizations, those systems are changing enormously so that people or students are getting the right entrance to education along with accumulating new skills.

(Source: assets-global.website-files.com)

The above graph explains the advanced technological involvement shared in the Online Educational platform by the end of 2025.

AR / VR Expenditure in online Educational platforms is predicted to remain highest in 2025 with around $12.6 billion. Other expenditures are followed by AI ($6.1 billion), Robotics ($3.1 billion), and Blockchain ($0.6 billion)

Conclusion

As of today after completing the article on EdTech Statistics it can be stated that the industry is unexpectedly growing and predicted to be growing in coming years. From research, it has been observed that the market size is expected to gain $142.37 billion by the year 2023.

North America is going to dominate the global market in 2023 with a sales share of 36% along with investments of capitalist and private fairness investors. However, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to witness vast growth in the coming years too.

It can also be stated that by increasing adoption of technology in online educational sectors has impacted positively. This article includes many important statistics explained elaborately that will help in understanding the topic better.

What are the gadgets used by educational instructors in 2023? In 2023, a number of the top Education Technology tools for instructors include studying control structures (LMS), virtual and augmented reality systems, instructional video games and simulations, and adaptive mastering software program software. This system can help instructors customize gaining knowledge of, song scholar progress, and provide enticing and interactive learning histories. How can EdTech gear be used to beautify scholar studying? The equipment can beautify scholarly reading by means of offering customized and adaptive studying enjoyment, fostering collaboration and communication, and permitting students to get the right of access to learning substances each time and everywhere. Additionally, that equipment can help teachers track student progress and perceive areas wherein college students want extra manuals. What is an excellent system for online coaching? Some of the awesome equipment for online teaching embodies video conferencing software programs, LMS, online collaboration systems, and digital whiteboards. These gears can help teachers create attractive and interactive online gain knowledge of research, facilitate verbal exchange and collaboration, and music scholar development. What are the present-day dispositions? Some of the brand new trends in Ed-Technology consist of the use of AI and system getting to know, virtual and augmented reality, gamification, and microlearning. Additionally, there may be a growing emphasis on personalized and adaptive getting-to-know reports, as well as using records analytics to tell coaching and gaining knowledge. How is the overall enterprise growing? The enterprise is growing rapidly, with a projected market length of $142.37 billion in 2023. This increase is being pushed via elements consisting of tech oriented equipments, the massive adoption of technology in schools, colleges, and universities.

