Elon Musk Statistics – By Popularity, Net Worth and Supporters

Introduction

Elon Musk Statistics: The phrase the future is here suits me very well to Elon musk. He says if we don’t develop the technology further, then it will become stagnant and in the future, it will be of no use. The OpenAI company which offers a chatbot that is useful for retrieving automatic information is co-founded by Elon Musk. Technology is really shaping into things that can improve the lives of humankind.

These Elon Musk statistics are written to provide information based on various aspects around the world. An interesting video link is added which talks about controversies of Elon Musk considering his real-life projects.

(Editor’s Choice)

Musk believes to turn space tourism into a realistic event in the future.

into a realistic event in the future. At the age of 12, Elon Musk educated himself about computer programming and developed a video game named Blastar, later he sold it for $500.

Elon Musk educated himself about computer programming and $383 million is the everyday income of Elon Musk.

is the Musk is diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome.

He owns a custom-made submarine car similar to James Bond’s film the Spy who loved me.

39% of the people merely support him while 13% of the people do not support him at all for being the CEO of Twitter.

merely support him while do not support him at all for being the CEO of Twitter. In the year 2021, he became the world’s richest person with a net worth of more than $300 billion.

Elon Musk Statistics say that in the United States of America around 93% of the people know about him while only 40% favor him.

Tesla Inc is the most valuable automotive brand in the world with a market cap of over $1 trillion.

is the most valuable automotive brand in the world with a market cap of over Elon Musk was often bullied during his childhood days.

Who Is Elon Musk?

As of today, Elon Musk is the chief executive officer of Tesla and SpaceX. He became an owner of Twitter in the year 2022. He has also co-founded other companies which are discussed below. Elon Musk believes in technological development and wants to achieve something extraordinary which will benefit humans on earth. As of 2021, he was the world’s richest person. Elon was born in the year 1971 in South Africa and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Facts About Elon Musk

At the age of 12, Elon Musk educated himself about computer programming and developed a video game named Blastar, later he sold it for $500.

Elon Musk got in at Stanford University but left the college within two days of attending.

He reduced the overall cost required to reach the International Space Station by 90% from $1 billion to just $60 million.

Musk believes to turn space tourism into a realistic event in the future.

He owns a custom-made submarine car similar to James Bond’s film the Spy who loved me.

$383 million is the everyday income of Elon Musk.

Even though X.com seems like a porn website name but it is actually a payment gateway website that later changed its name to PayPal.

Elon Musk was often bullied during his childhood days.

In the year 2021, he became the world’s richest person with a net worth of more than $300 billion.

He is inspired by Tony Shark (Iron Man).

Musk is diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome.

In the year 2023, Elon musk is planning to test brain chips in humans.

Companies Owned By Elon Musk

#1. The boring Company (TBC):

This company belongs to the construction segment. Elon Musk incorporated the boring company which is the service provider of infrastructure and tunnel construction. The company specialized in intra-city commute channels.

#2. Tesla

It belongs to the automobile industry. Tesla Inc is the most valuable automotive brand in the world with a market cap of over $1 trillion. The company designs and manufactures electric vehicles along with trucks and cars.

#3. SpaceX

SpaceX belongs to the space industry. This company was incorporated in the year 2002 by Musk to reduce the cost of transport to space. SpaceX manufactures rocket engines, Starlink communication satellites, and many more vehicles.

#4. Neuralink Corporation

Neuralink is a Tech and AI-based company. Elon Musk is a co-founder of this company which was established in the year 2016. The company specializes in implantable brain-machine interfaces (BMIs).

#5. Twitter

Twitter is a social media platform based on microblogging and social networking services. On 14th April 2022, he purchased Twitter company for $44 billion and became the CEO of Twitter.

General Elon Musk Statistics

17% of the population in the United States of America were in favor of Elon musk becoming the CEO of Twitter.

As of 2022, in the third quarter, Tesla recorded $3.3 billion in net profit.

November 2022, Elon Musk’s statistics say that there were 48% of the people in the United States of America supported him as the new CEO of Twitter.

39% of the people merely support him while 13% of the people do not support him at all for being the CEO of Twitter.

By Supporters

In the United States of America as of 2022, the overall population states the impressions as per the Elon Musk Statistics.

13% of the overall population in the United States of America is extremely favorable towards him while highest is the somewhat favorable resulting in 29%.

There 18% of the people had somewhat unfavorable opinions while 23% had very unfavorable thoughts.

18% of the people belong to the category of those who have no thoughts on Elon Musk at all.

By Net Worth

According to Elon Musk Statistics, December 2022 recorded this man as one of the second-highest leading billionaires.

In the month of December 2022, Elon Musk had a $174.9 billion net worth in the whole United States of America.

The top place was taken by Bernard Arnault and their family (France ) with $190.7 billion dollars.

The third rank was captured by Gautam Adani and his family (India) with $133.3 billion in net worth.

Other top 10 billionaires on the list include Jeff Bezos – USA ($116.4 billion), Warren Buffet -USA ($109 billion), Bill Gates -USA ($107.5 billion), Larry Ellison – USA ($104.5 billion), Mukesh Ambani – India ($91.9 billion), Steve Ballmer – USA ($83.8 billion), and Larry Page – USA ($83.6 billion).

By Popularity

As of the 3 rd quarter of 2022, in the United States of America, the most famous person is Bill Gates with 97% of the people knowing him while 43% are in favor of him.

quarter of 2022, in the United States of America, the most famous person is Bill Gates with 97% of the people knowing him while 43% are in favor of him. Mark Zuckerberg has a fame score of 95% while only 23% are his supporters.

Similarly, Donald Trump, Jr has 95% fame, and 27% are in favor of him.

Elon Musk Statistics say that in the United States of America around 93% of the people know about him while only 40% favor him.

Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett have a fame score of 88% and 85% respectively with 28% and 37% people supporting them.

80% of the people in the United States of America know about Mark Cuban while 38% support him.

75% of the population in the USA know about Rupert Murdoch and Richard Branson with 20% and 30% respective supporters.

George Soros has a 69% fame rate with 20% of them being on his side.

By Generation

Elon Musk statistics say that, as of the 3 rd quarter of 2022, there were 90% of the people knew about him while only 44% of them were supporters.

quarter of 2022, there were 90% of the people knew about him while only 44% of them were supporters. 93% of the people in the United States of America Gen X know him but 41% are in favor of him.

There are 98% of the people from the baby boomers generation have heard of him but only 37% of them are supporters.

By Ethnicity

White Population

As per Elon Musk Statistics, 16% of the people from the white population are in favor of him while 27% are at a level somewhat favorable as of May 2022.

16% of the people in the white ethnic background are somewhat favorable and 13% are totally unfavorable.

21% of the people have no opinion at all whiles 8% of the people have never heard of Elon Musk.

Hispanic Population

Similarly, as of May 2022, 13% of the Hispanic population is very favorable to Elon Musk while 22% is somewhat favorable.

17% of the same category population belongs to the somewhat unfavorable category while 21% are extremely unfavorable towards Elon Musk.

16% of the Hispanic population have no opinion about him and 12% of them haven’t heard about this man at all.

Black Population

On the same note, as of May 2022, 11% of the black population has a very favorable opinion of Elon Musk.

17% of this ethnic background population is somewhat favorable.

On the other hand, 10% of the black population is somewhat favorable and 18% is very unfavorable.

28% of these people have no opinion about Elon Musk and 16% of the population hasn’t heard about him at all.

Other Ethnicities

16% of the other population with collective ethnicities have 16% of a very favorable opinion of Elon Musk.

18% of this population is somewhat favorable while 15% is somewhat favorable.

19% of the people from various ethnic backgrounds have extremely unfavorable, on the other hand, 22% of the similar population has no opinion about him at all.

Only 9% of the population hasn’t heard Elon Musk’s name.

By Income

Population under the income of 50,000 in the US

As of November 2022, there are 12% of the population in the United States of America have a very favorable impression of Elon musk.

22% of the people are somewhat favorable while 13% of the population are somewhat unfavorable.

14% of the people are very unfavorable. On the other hand, 27% of the people in the United States of America have heard of Elon Musk while 13% have never heard of him as of November 2022.

Population from income of 50,000 to 1,00,000 in the US

As per the Elon Musk Statistics, 19% of the people under the income bracket of $50,000 to $1,00,000 are very favorable towards him.

As of November 2022, 26% of the people are somewhat favorable, while 17% are somewhat unfavorable.

15% of the people are very unfavorable and 18% have no opinion about him.

On the under hand, 6% of the people said they never heard of Elon Musk.

The US has a population with an income of more than 1,00,000.

As of November 2022, 21% of the people in the United States of America are very favorable to Elon Musk.

31% of the people with an income bracket of 1,00,000 and above are somewhat favorable while 18% are somewhat unfavorable.

13% of the population is very unfavorable and 15% have no opinion about Elon Musk.

On the other hand, only 2% of the people said they never heard of Elon Musk.

Is Elon Musk good or Evil?



(Source: Abhi and Niyu)

What Does This Video Say?

Positives of Elon Musk

He can change the life of the humanity

His ambitious projects such as the hyperloop, connecting the world, using Starlink for internet reachability, Neuralink, etc.…

His contributions to improving the technology

Negatives of Elon Musk

The video discusses what made Elon musk become the richest person overnight

Twitter changes

What powerful people can do with the provided data?

This is a must-watch video that explains clearly to understand today’s situation with Elon Musk. This controversial video will guide you to decide whether Elon Musk is a superman or a supervillain in 2023.

Conclusion

There’s always someone who is actually changing the world by applying advanced technology and Elon Musk is one of them. He has seen the future in his early childhood and since then Elon is running behind to complete it. In the last 2 years, technology has taken a totally different shape and has stepped into more advanced features.

For example, the co-founded company of Elon – OpenAI can write anything you ask for. There are websites that can help you with your math problems in real-time. There will be a time in the coming years when people will actually time travel to the past or even to the future! But simultaneously we hope that this kind of technology will not destroy humans and their humanity on the planet.

Shared On:



FAQ . Is Elon Musk going to step down as the CEO of Twitter? Yes, as per the confirmation received from Elon musk, he will step down as the CEO of Twitter as soon as he finds the perfect successor. How much Elon musk did loose personal fortune as he broke the Guinness World record? Due to Tesla’s poor stock performance, Elon Musk went from having $320 billion to $137 billion from November 2021 to January 2023. What are Elon Musk’s upcoming projects for 2023? Tesla will start manufacturing Bot in the year 2023.

Aiming to build a hyperloop with high-speed trains.

Trail of brain chips in human’s brain. What is the monthly income of Elon Musk? The monthly income of Elon Musk is more than $200 million.