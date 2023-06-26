Introduction

Exercise Statistics: Do you feel lazy the whole day? Don’t feel energized enough to get out of bed? The reason behind this is the lack of body movements. Exercise is the unspoken medicine to all problems. 30 minutes of working out at home can save you from all future health-related issues. It is not always necessary to join expensive Fitness Clubs to stay fit. Living in a world of pollution, work-life balance problems and viruses are difficult to handle unless the immunity is strong enough to fight back.

Check out these Exercise Statistics written from United States America perspective with some awesome graphics.

What Includes Exercise?

Exercise or workout is a physical body movement to improve strength, develop muscle, and reduce or control health problems. Exercise has become the most important factor in everybody’s life considering the period of 2020 and onwards. Today all of us are living in a society where the virus is commutable by air. Taking medicines or vaccines is not going to make any effect unless the body is well-maintained and has strong immunity power to fight back. Not only viruses but there are other health issues such as obesity, stress, heart-related diseases, or diabetes can be maintained or avoided by doing exercises regularly. As Following are some types of exercise to help main your body as well as mind.

Types of Exercise

To Improve Flexibility

Back leg stretch

Inner Thigh Stretch

Ankle Stretch

Yoga

Back Stretch exercise

Types of Exercise to Improve Body Balance

Balance walk

Standing on one foot

Tai Chi

The heel-to-toe walk

And Standing from the seated position

Types of Exercise to Improve Strength in the Body

Weight training

Carrying groceries

Powerlifting

Arm curls

Wall push-ups

Overhead arm curl

Lifting body weight using the resistance band

Tennis ball gripping

Floor work out

To improve mental strength- meditation

To Improve Endurance in the Body

Zumba

Cardio

CrossFit

Biking

Climbing stairs or hills

Dancing

Jogging

Brisk walking

Playing sports

Benefits of Exercise

Physical activities can reduce the risk of heart disease.

The risk of type 2 diabetes can be reduced risk of type 2 diabetes.

Moreover, regular exercise or physical activity can lower the risk of depression and dementia by 30%, the risk of osteoarthritis by 83%, and hip fracture by 68%.

Regular physical activities reduce bone density loss.

Performing any type of physical activity for 30 minutes every day can lower Alzheimer’s symptoms.

Exercising regularly can improve memory and enhance thinking capacity.

Running for 15 minutes every day can lower the risk of depression by 26%.

Exercising at an early age improves muscle strength and healthy bones.

Moreover, exercising helps to reduce weight.

General Exercise Statistics

According to Exercise Statistics, only one out of 5 adults in the United States of America exercise every day.

In the United States of America, 23% of adults perform an expected amount of muscle-strengthening activities and aerobics every week.

2 out of 3 adults in the United States of America work out at home.

The global virtual fitness market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35% BY 2026.

72% of adults prefer to attend online fitness classes than go to gyms.

1 out of 4 Americans does not perform physical activities as recommended.

Exercise Statistics state that if the global population becomes more active, 5 million premature deaths can be avoided every year.

As of today, 64.19 million Americans have membership in gyms or health clubs.

50% of the people who start exercising, quit within the initial 6 months.

Around 50% of people in the United States of America have downloaded at least one fitness application on their mobile phones.

67% of the people who exercise regularly stated that they get a good night’s sleep every night.

In the United States of America, only 5% of adults perform at least 30 minutes of physical activity.

1% of the students exercise at moderate intensity for 1 to 4 days every week.

Exercise Statistics state that students to do regular exercise achieve the highest academic performance.

Furthermore, the hours of exercise rise according to education level.

Tuesday is the most crowded day at Gyms, on the other hand, Sunday is recorded as the least crowded day at Gyms.

Exercise Statistics further state that 5:30 is the most crowded time at Gyms on Weekdays.

57% of the exercisers go to fitness studios on the way home from their work.

4% of the employees at a workplace use their lunch time to work out.

On the other hand, 15% of the people working from the use their lunchtime for work out.

On average, a gym at home can cost around $1,400 to $5,000.

Exercise Statistics by Country

By Total Number of Health Club

Country Total Number of Health Club United States 41,190 Brazil 29,525 Mexico 12,871 Germany 9,669 Argentina 7,910 Italy 7,760 United Kingdom 7,239 South Korea 6,590 Canada 6,587 Japan 4,950

(Source: zippia.com)

As of 2023, the United States of America has the highest number of health clubs resulting in 41,190, further followed by Brazil (29,525) and Mexico (12,871).

Additionally, other countries have the following number of the health club as follows: Germany (9,669), Argentina (7,910), Italy (7,760), United Kingdom (7,239), South Korea (6,590), Canada (6,587), and Japan (4,950).

By Top 10 Healthiest Countries in 2023

Country Score Italy 72.15 Singapore 67.22 Iceland 65.15 Hong Kong 64.32 Finland 60.53 Taiwan 59.76 New Zealand 59.76 Australia 57.77 Monaco 57.65 Norway 57.38

(Source: ceoworld.biz)

According to Exercise Statistics, Italy is the healthiest county in 2023 for having a score of 72.15.

The Top 10 healthiest countries in the 2023 list are followed further by Singapore and Iceland at 67.22 and 65.15 respectively.

Additional countries on the list are Hong Kong (64.32), Finland (60.53), Taiwan (59.76), New Zealand (59.76), Australia (57.77), Monaco (57.65), and Norway (57.38).

Exercise Statistics by Type

Aerobic provides 53.3% more accurate results than any other type of exercise.

As per the Exercise Statistics, walking is the most common type of exercise.

30% of the adults in the United States of America go walking followed by weightlifting, treadmill, and rowing machine physical activities.

In the United States of America, Yoga is the most popular type of group exercise.

As of 2023, only 19.3% of adults in the United States of America exercise every day.

WHO states that adults must exercise (aerobic activity) for at least 150 minutes every week.

In the United States of America, the most common reason to go jogging or running is to benefit their mental health.

60 minutes of bowling activity can help to burn 219 to 327 calories.

Dance is one of the most booked classes for exercise.

Exercise Statistics by Demographic

Women aged between 18 to 34 years are more likely to go to Gyms.

Moreover, women are more likely to go to Gyms resulting in 60% than men at 50.5%.

Only 24% of the children below the age of 17 years, resulting in three-quarters exercise within the recommended hours of physical activity of 60 minutes.

Non-Hispanic white and Asian American people are more likely to perform physical activities than any other ethnic group.

Furthermore, Exercise Statistics state adults aged between 18 to 34 years are more likely to go to Gyms.

As of 2022, around 4,376,582 males participated in high school athletics in the United States of America.

Similarly, around 3.2 million females took part in high school sports as of 2022.

7% of the people aged 65 years and above exercise three times a week for half an hour.

Millennials are more likely to attend in-person classes, they found virtually.

(Source: livestrong.com)

Only 33.8% of adults aged between 18 to 24 years exercise regularly.

Moreover, 29.1% of people from 25 to 44 years of age group workout on daily basis.

7% and 15.7% of the people belonging to the age groups of 55 to 64 years and 65 to 74 years respectively found working out regularly.

And there are only 8.7% of people aged 75 years and above.

How Many People Use Online Tools for Physical Activity

(Reference: Statista.com)

As of 2022, in the United States of America, Millennials use the greatest number of online tools for any type of physical activity resulting in 74%.

Gen X and Gen Z contributed to the usage of online tools for physical activity by 65% and 62% respectively.

Furthermore, there are 53% of baby boomers use similar types of online tools.

Reasons to Go to Gyms or Fitness Studios

(Reference: brand.mindbodyonline.com)

55% of Americans in 2022 said that they go to Gyms/ Fitness studios to shape their body in a better way.

On the other hand, 48% of adults in the United States of America said, they get motivated by seeing more people like them in gyms or fitness studios.

Whereas 31% of the people said they love the diverse population supported in the gyms or fitness studios.

Leading Fitness and Sports Apps Worldwide by downloads

(Reference: Statista.com)

As of 2022, the highest number of downloads were generated by the Home Workout- No Equipment app 3,412,517 monthly around the globe.

Additional Exercise apps received the following number of monthly downloads: Fitpro (3,062,954), Sweatcoin (2,859,793), AdimPara – Adim At Kazan (2,836,907), Six Pack in 30 Days (2,648,175), Step Counter – Pedometer, MStep (2,477,564), Fitness Coach & Diet: FitCoach (2,404,215), Keep App (2,327,696), Da Fit (1,742,377), and Workouts by Muscle Booster (1,701,678).

Conclusion

Looking at today’s situation it has become a requirement to exercise daily to keep the body active and healthy. As it is proven, during the pandemic, people who were able to survive COVID, had strong immunity and positive thinking power. These are derived from a daily exercise routine and a proper diet. Moreover, work-from-home or remote work structure has made people lazy, and eventually, they end up eating more than required. This increases stress and other health issues. We don’t know what will happen shortly, will there be more dangerous viruses? Nobody knows, but we have to naturally fight back these viruses by improving our overall health through daily exercise.

FAQ

Is it necessary to warm up before exercising?
Yes, it is a must to start exercising with warmups such as arm circles, knee lifts, moderate-speed jogging, stretching, etc.… to relax muscles. This will avoid muscle contractions during exercise. Every warmup should last for at least 10 to 15 minutes.

What is the best time to exercise?
The best time to work out is at 7 am or between 1 pm to 4 pm. Exercising extremely in the morning time can make you feel sick.

Can I work out on an empty stomach?
Working out on an empty stomach is beneficial only for a short period. It is recommended to eat a small amount of food and not too heavy before 1 hour of exercising. The amount of food will keep you energized during the workout and it won't make you feel lazy once you finish exercising.

What should I eat before a workout?
You can consume Yoghurt, energy bars, peanut butter sandwiches, whole grain bagel crackers, diluted juice, low-fat granola bar, or simple fruit smoothie.

Ketaki Joshi

By conducting scientific research, I write about illness, health and healthcare. As a professional medical writer, my experience includes creating feature articles for newsletters and websites as well as research news stories for doctors and researchers.

